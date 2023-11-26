Daniel Christopher “Dan” Davidson (1962 – 2023)

With a heavy heart, the family announces the peaceful passing of Mary Helen Bridges Powell on November 23, 2023, at the age of 98. Born on Christmas Eve in 1924, Mary Helen was one of 12 children born to James Sterling and Lucy Zella Gore Bridges. Lucy remarried after James’ death and had three daughters with Monk Fletcher, totaling 15 children.

With a nearly a century-long journey, she navigated the twists and turns of a rich and fulfilling life, leaving an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing her. A woman of extraordinary strength and resilience, she was known for her unwavering spirit and generous heart.

Over the course of her lifetime, Mary Helen embraced the institution of marriage four times. Each union brought its own joys and sorrows, and she faced both with grace and dignity. Unfortunately, all of her beloved husbands preceded her in death.

Mary Helen had one daughter, Barbara Jean Oliver, who preceded her in death but was her pride and joy. Mary was a cherished grandmother to three grandchildren (William, Wendy, and Helen “Stasia”), five great-grandchildren (Kelsey, Lacey, McKenna, Hannah, Quincy), four great-great-grandchildren (Channing, Easton, Stella and Scarlett) along with countless extended family. Her family was the cornerstone of her life, and she found immense joy and love in their company.

Despite life’s inevitable challenges, Mary maintained a positive outlook and a sense of humor that endeared her to all who knew her. She was a pillar of strength for her family, offering love, guidance, and sometimes a listening ear or earful if needed.

In addition to her devotion to family, Mary Helen was known for her beautiful quilts, cooking, and love of sports. As we mourn the loss of Mary Helen, let us celebrate the richness of her life and the profound legacy she leaves behind. Her memory will forever be etched in the hearts of those who were fortunate enough to share in her journey.

The visitation and funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 28, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St, Front Royal, VA 22630. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m., with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to The National MS Society in honor of Mary Helen Powell’s daughter, Barbara Oliver.

“Go rest high on that mountain; your work on earth is done.”