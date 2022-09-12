Daniel David Dolly, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia, entered peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, September 9, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Pastor Carl Menefee officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

David was born February 1, 1955, in Olney, Maryland, the son of the late Pearl Strother Dolly and Donald Malcolm Dolly, Sr.

Known as “Dinkie” by his family, he graduated from Warren County High School, Class of 1974. He was a master electrician for over 40 years, a member of IBEW Local 26, retired from the Dupont Front Royal plant and Axalta Coating Systems in Front Royal, and was the owner and operator of 3D Electric. He was a Front Royal Baptist Temple member, an avid hunter, and an outdoorsman. David enjoyed passing this legacy on to his daughters and grandchildren.

Surviving is his loving and devoted wife of 16 years, Barbara Williams Dolly; three daughters, Amy Dolly-Kibler (Jason) of Front Royal, Jessica Van Anden (Geoffrey) of Strasburg, and Ashleigh Rohrbaugh (Ryan) of Front Royal; eight grandchildren, Autumn Kibler, Winter Kibler, Summer Kibler, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Ryleigh Rohrbaugh, Grayson Rohrbaugh, and Gavin Rohrbaugh; three step-daughters; numerous step-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Athey of Summerville, South Carolina and Katherine Shiflett of Haymarket; one brother, Donald M. Dolly, Jr. of Front Royal; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a special brother-in-law, William Athey, Sr., a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Glascock; and a nephew, Brian Dolly.

Pallbearers will be Jason Kibler, Geoffrey Van Anden, Ryan Rohrbaugh, David Van Anden, Jaime Van Anden, Grayson Rohrbaugh, Gavin Rohrbaugh and Dennis Cooper.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Dolly, Jr., William Athey, Jr., Keith Shiflett, Tyson Romer, Charlie Goddard, William Athey, III, and Seth Hamman.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 16, from 6-9 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Front Royal Baptist Temple, 25 West 18th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.