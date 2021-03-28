Obituaries
Daniel E. Campbell (1942 – 2021)
Daniel E. Campbell, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021.
Mr. Campbell was born on April 12, 1942, in Culpeper County, Virginia, to Frances and Leonard Campbell. He joined the U.S. Navy at a young age and had an opportunity to travel to many places around the world. Greece was one of his favorites. In 1964, he married Faye Wines, and they started a marriage that would last nearly 57 years. Together, they traveled all over the United States with their dear friends. He retired from R. L. Rider & Co. after 46 years and was a beloved member of their staff.
Daniel was known by family members as everyone’s “favorite uncle”. He had a sharp wit and loved a good joke. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf. He was also quite the dancer and was often the highlight at family weddings.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Wines Campbell of Front Royal, his sister, Carolyn Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC, his daughter, Sheen Campbell Childress of Manassas, his son, Daniel Shaun Campbell of Port St. Lucie Florida, and two grandchildren, Joti Mears and Zachary Campbell, also of Port St. Lucie Florida. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Wines, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on March 30th, at 11:00 am, at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.
Obituaries
Irene R. Brooks (1936 – 2021)
Irene R. Brooks, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Brooks was born on June 16, 1936, in East Los Angeles, California to the late Bartolo Rodriguez and Sarah Lucero Cruz. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Jack L. Pugh. She grew up in the San Diego, California area before moving to Virginia. She retired from Prince William County Public Schools food service department after working with Marriott food service in Manassas and Tysons Corner, El Taco in Manassas, and Kmart in Front Royal. She formerly owned and operated Neeto Burrito in Front Royal and Winchester. She was very active in the Salvation Army in Front Royal and was a member of Women of the Moose.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond L. Brooks; three sons, Jack Pugh Jr. (Ramona), Carl Pugh and Stephen Pugh (Kim); four daughters, Terry Elliott (Gary), Debbie Yarbough (Dan), Gina Pickett, and Christina “Tina” Perkins (George); brother, Joseph Michael Rodriguez; twelve grandchildren, Sam Talbert (Mary Elise), Debra “Annie” Kitchen (David), Joe Vance (Karen), Amy Hebert (Ryan), Kimber Hurdle (Brad), Jared Toler (Alanna), Greg Williams, Kelsey Tyburski (Mark), Megan Williams-Nash (Ryner), Calli Keefer (Josh), Tori Pugh and Stephen Pugh Jr.; eleven great-grandchildren, David Kitchen Jr., Ian Hurdle, Tristan Herbert, Cole Herbert, Olivia Hurdle, Elijah Talbert, Gwenllian Irene Talbert, Joey Vance, Dylan Vance, Jace Toler, and Atleigh Toler.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax (1934 – 2021)
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Additional services and burial will follow in Sutton, West Virginia at a later date.
Mr. Fairfax was born on August 1, 1934, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Francis and Iona Cumberland Fairfax. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Crider, and sister, Geraldine Kane. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elouise “Jean” Fairfax of Front Royal; son, Francis “Butch” Fairfax of Harlem, Georgia; two daughters, Debra Garza of Frederick, Oklahoma and Kimberly Slater of Harlem, Georgia; two step sons, Billy J. Smallwood (Vivian) of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Eddie D. Smallwood (Angie) of Sutton, West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Terry L. Smallwood (Ronnie) of Sutton and Tammy L. Parsons (Randy) of Frametown, West Virginia; sister, Constance Moore of Security, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams (1929 – 2021)
Ella Victoria “Butch” Weaver Williams, 91, of Chester Gap, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 26 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Willis Chapel Cemetery in Huntly.
Ella was born May 10, 1929, in Orlean, Virginia, daughter of the late Benjamin and Mamie Victoria Shifflett Weaver. She worked for Aileen, Inc in Flint Hill and O’Sullivan in Winchester. She was married to the late James E. Williams.
Surviving is two sons James Dale Williams (Joan) of Chester Gap and Ronald Lee Williams of Chester Gap; four daughters Sheila Faye Compton (Ed) of Castleton, Cynthia Kaye Wayda (Jack) of Prince George, Wanda Mae Brown (Doug) of Chester and Pamela Jo Shak of Chester Gap; sister-in-law Effie Foster of Culpeper; life-long friend Alma Brown; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ella was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter Tamara Rae Haslam; grandson Matthew Shak; brothers Benjamin Andrew Weaver, Phillip Weaver and Aubrey Weaver; sisters Mamie “Cutie” Royle and Sadie Rutherford; brother-in-law Raymond E. Dulin and sister-in-law Edith M. Williams.
Pallbearers will be James Cave, Kevin Cave, David Shifflett, Allan Mailley, Earl Peacher, Yeisson Callija, and Ronnie Morris.
The honorary pallbearer will be Greg Williams.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 26 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Thomas Vern Wilson Jr. (1942 – 2021)
Thomas Vern Wilson Jr., 78, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Wilson was born on September 12, 1942, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania to the late Thomas Sr. and Winnie Wade Wilson.
He is survived by numerous cousins.
Obituaries
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook (1947 – 2021)
Dorothy Marie Middlebrook, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, March 21. 2021 in the Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center in Warrenton, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 12:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Carl “Billy” Townsend officiating. Interment will follow in Washington Masonic Cemetery in Washington, Virginia.
Mrs. Middlebrook was born May 15, 1947, in Fauquier County daughter of the late Eva Mae Fincham Baker Prince. Mrs. Middlebrook was married to the late Henry Franklin Middlebrook.
Surviving are four sons Stewart “Smoky” Prince of Front Royal, James Middlebrook (Luanne) of Maryland, Henry Middlebrook, Jr.; David Middlebrook (Michele) of Culpeper; one daughter Victoria “Vickie” Middlebrook of Maryland; one brother Jimmy Lee Prince of Madison; one sister Ada Mae Hutcherson of Culpeper ;18 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Jeff Grand, Brian Jenkins, Mike Kenny, Darin Shick, Michael Stringfellow and Rick Curtis. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Jenkins and Jason Weatherholt.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 27 from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Rebecca Ann Martin (1941 – 2021)
Rebecca Ann Martin, 79, of Middletown, Virginia passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Lynn Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Ms. Martin was born on May 13, 1941, in Fries, Virginia to the late George and Mabel Brewer McMillan. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bernard McMillan and Alden McMillan; sister-in-law, Polly McMillan, and her former husband of 18 years, Glenn Martin. She was a graduate of Woodlawn High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Shenandoah University in business administration. She lived in the northern Shenandoah Valley area for most of her adult life and retired as an office manager for Dr. Floyd Bradd of Skyline Family Practice in Front Royal. She loved to garden and always had at least one or two cats as her faithful companions. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, family, and friends and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Cathleen J. Clark (Paul); two brothers, Gilmer McMillan (Sue) and George McMillan (Lucille); sister-in-law, Marlene Richardson McMillan; sister, Frances Cox; two granddaughters, Rebecca Clark and Samantha Clark Gauldin; three great-grandchildren, Emma, Lily, and Cameron Clark and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.