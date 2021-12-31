Obituaries
Daniel Earl Andrews (1991 – 2021)
Daniel Earl Andrews, 30, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 AM at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Daniel was born on October 25, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia to Nancy Rosenberry Andrews and the late Donald Andrews Sr. He was also preceded in death by three half-brothers, Joe Andrews, Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews then followed into death by days, his half-brother, Ronnie Andrews.
He is survived by his mother, Nancy.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, before arriving at the cemetery.
Obituaries
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke (1937 – 2021)
Evelyn Marie Vaughan Burke, 84, of Huntly, Virginia passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A graveside service will be held for Evelyn at 11 A.M. on Monday, January 10, 2022, at Willis Chapel Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 6-8 P.M. on January 9, 2022, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Evelyn was born on May 21, 1937, in Middletown, Virginia to the late James Hensel and Sarah Vaughan.
Surviving Evelyn is her children, Judith M. Wilder (HaJo) of St. Johnsbury, V.T., Kimberley B. Nicholson of Huntly, V.A. (Ronnie) of Chester Gap, V.A., Melanie B. Turpin (Rick) of Rustburg, V.A., D. Carol Miller (Sonny) of Markham, V.A. and James “Jay” W. Burke II (Jennifer) of Aylett, V.A.; her grandchildren, Stephen, Jodi, Jeremy, Ben, McKayla, Lee, Matthew, Denver, Dakota, Trey and Landon; and numerous great-grandchildren. All were loved greatly and were the joy of Evelyn’s life.
Evelyn was a member of Chester Gap Baptist Church. She worked for Aileen Sports Wear Inc. for eight years in Flint Hill, V.A., was a caregiver in Rappahannock Co. for four years, worked for Lillian’s Sports Wear part-time for five years in Front Royal, worked at Jackson furniture Co. for 20 years in Front Royal, and worked as a cafeteria worker in Warren Co. High School for one year.
Pallbearers are Ben Turpin, Lee Nicholson, Matthew Nicholson, Landon Burke, Trey Burke, Denver Luttrell, and Dakota Luttrell
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chester Gap Baptist Church.
Obituaries
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews (1958 – 2021)
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Andrews, 63, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2 PM at Panorama Memorial Gardens, Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Andrews was born on October 19, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Donald Andrews and Helen Knight Bolden. He was also preceded in death by his three brothers, Donald “Joe” Andrews Jr., Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews. He owned and operated Andrews Heating and Air Conditioning for over 30 years.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Lorrie Andrews, and two sons, Michael Wayne Andrews and Matthew Robert Andrews.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 6 to 8 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Charles Archibald Earley Sr. (1929 – 2021)
Charles Archibald Earley Sr., 92, of Front Royal, passed away on December 28, 2021. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery with Pastor Keith Warren officiating.
Charles was born in Orono ME on May 20, 1929, son of the late Archibald and Vivian Earley. He served in the United States Navy, worked for the Great Northern Paper Co. in Millinocket ME, the US Naval Department in Washington DC, owned and operated Nu-Look One Hour Cleaners in Front Royal VA, and retired from Warren County Public Schools.
He is survived by his wife Avis, children Charles Jr. (Sue), Julie Curry (James), Randall (Katherine), Carrie Clegg, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, a brother Reggie (Maggie) ME, and a sister Judy Tate (Ray) FL. He was predeceased by his son Scott, a brother Jimmy Earley, a sister Carlista Earley Paine and foster son Larry Lauder.
Pallbearers will be Randall Earley Jr., Chuckie Earley, Shane Strawderman, Brian Shollenberger, Luke Shollenberger, and Mark Ekholm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Obituaries
Donnie Milton Smedley (1940 – 2021)
Donnie Milton Smedley, 81, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away Monday, December 27, at Hidden Springs Assisted Living.
A graveside funeral service will be held on January 22 at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm each day from January 2 until January 9 to allow all family and friends time to visit with opportunity for social distancing.
Donnie was born on April 21, 1940, in Browntown, Virginia. He was married for 48 years to his sweet bride Carleen “Carol” Burnett Smedley. He was the son of Charles Lewis “Sheep” Smedley and Myrtle Mae Rudacille Smedley.
He worked for many years for Poe’s Mill and Lumber where he was a carpenter and helped build countless custom homes including his own. He was a member of the Cool Spring Church of God and member an avid supporter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.
Surviving is his children Danny Smedley and his wife Elizabeth Corr Smedley of Flint Hill, Michael Smedley and his wife Kristi Olson Smedley of Woodbridge and Deborah Dawson and her husband Michael Dawson of Front Royal; two brothers, Winifred “Win” Smedley, and Charles William “Shavey” Smedley; 9 grandchildren, Emily Smedley, Curtis Smedley, Adam Smedley, Kjersti Oliver, Garrett Smedley, Lynnze Bishop, Leslie Sadler, Alexandra Dawson, and Elizabeth Dawson; and 4 great-grandchildren, Brady Oliver, Rhys Oliver, Holden Bishop, and Hoyt Sadler.
Donnie was preceded in death by his wife, his parents; two brothers, John H. Smedley Sr. and Leonard Smedley; and his sister Geneva Mae “Sally” Stogdale and one infant sister, Lois Ann Smedley.
Pallbearers will be Leonard Wayne Smedley, John Smedley, Jr., Brian Smedley, Bradley Smedley, William Smedley, and Lee Vickers.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that gifts be considered for Cool Spring Church of God at 3705 Gooney Manor Loop, Browntown, VA 22610 or the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at 5705 Grant Creek, Missoula, MT 59808 or online at https://www.rmef.org/donate/memorials-honoraria/
Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.
Obituaries
Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell (1950 – 2021)
Margaret “Marge” Louise Yowell, 71 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, and went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia.
A celebration of life service will be held from 1 to 3 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center, 1600 John Marshall Highway, Front Royal, Virginia with Pastor Elvi Rogers officiating. Burial will be private.
Marge was born on August 4, 1950, in Fauquier County, Virginia to the late Phillip Morris Yowell and Maxine Virginia Gray Yowell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Mickey Allen Yowell.
She is survived by her children, Darren Yowell of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and Tracey Fletcher of Front Royal, Virginia; her brother, Phillip “Ray” Yowell (Fran) of Front Royal, Virginia; her beloved grandchildren, Alison Marquess (Kevin), Dillon Campbell and Jessica Renea Smith-Yowell; her adored great-grandchildren, Braxton and Weston Marquess that were the apple of her eye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Marge was a woman of faith and very involved with her church and loved her church family at Dynamic Life Praise and Worship Center. She loved to spread the word of God.
Before retiring, she was a caring and devoted nurse who spent many years working at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia. Throughout her career, she also worked as a hospice nurse and in geriatric nursing. She loved nursing and treated each patient like family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made towards Margaret Yowell’s funeral services care of Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Willie “Curtis” Williams (1956 – 2021)
Willie “Curtis” Williams, 65, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away on December 22, 2021, at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by family.
A funeral service will be held for Curtis at 2 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the Church at Skyline, 7655 Stonewall Jackson Highway, Front Royal, Virginia 22630 with pastor Butch Hammond officiating. The burial will follow all services at Williams Family Cemetery in Chester Gap.
Curtis was born on April 3, 1956, in Front Royal, Virginia to the late Willie and Audrey Williams. He is also preceded in death by his beloved dog, Lelah.
Surviving Curtis is his loving wife of 19 years, Denise Williams; his step-children, Eric Rinker (Jennifer) and Alecia Morris (Nathan); his siblings, Jerry Allen Williams, Jeffrey Lynn Williams (Connie), and Berkley “Buck” Glenn Williams (Katrina); his grandchildren, Tucker Morris, Breana Waddell, Jared Rinker, Adelyn Rinker, and Charlotte Morris; his nieces, Halie Ann Williams, Allie Williams and Gabby Williams; and his beloved dog Noah.
Curtis was a devout member, Deacon, and lead guitar player for the Church at Skyline. Curtis worked for Kelco Insulation for over 25 years as an estimator and their Vice President. He was a graduate of Rappahannock High School, a corvette enthusiast, and an upstanding lifelong citizen of Chester Gap, Virginia.
A visitation will take place from 6-8 P.M. at the Church at Skyline on Friday, January 7, 2022.
Pallbearers will be Buck Williams, Eric Rinker, Nathan Morris, Ronnie Wells, Michael Groves, and Dorman “Dornie” Groves.
Honorary Pallbearers are Wayne “Rooster” Williams, Larry “Mutt” Williams, Beverley “Bigfoot” Williams, and Jeff Grove.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church at Skyline.