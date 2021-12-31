Daniel Earl Andrews (1991 – 2021)

Daniel Earl Andrews, 30, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 11 AM at Panorama Memorial Gardens in Waterlick, Virginia with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Daniel was born on October 25, 1991, in Winchester, Virginia to Nancy Rosenberry Andrews and the late Donald Andrews Sr. He was also preceded in death by three half-brothers, Joe Andrews, Dennis Andrews, and Jody Andrews then followed into death by days, his half-brother, Ronnie Andrews.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4 from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, before arriving at the cemetery.