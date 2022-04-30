Danny Wayne Jennings (1957 – 2022)

Judith Ann Brown, 82, of Front Royal, Virginia, loving mother of six, and adoring wife of 64 years to husband Rev Harold Sr. entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2022, in the comfort of her home, with her husband and son by her side. The oldest of 5 children Judy was born on May 9, 1939, to the late Lottie Green in Woodstock Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church, 240 Church St. Front Royal, VA 22630. The service will follow at noon at the church.

Judy was raised in Mount Jackson Virginia around family and friends. She was educated in the Shenandoah County Public School System.

Judy was joined in Holy Matrimony with Harold L. Brown on October 15, 1957. This union was blessed with 6 children. Judy and Harold relocated to Arizona and started their family while Harold served in the United States Army. Later the Browns would relocate and settle in Arlington, Virginia.

Judy was a loving, caring, and affectionate woman, who dedicated her time to others. She was devoted to her husband, children, and grandchildren. The kitchen was Judy’s place of comfort, always making sure others were well fed. She was an avid baker and was known for her cakes that brought a smile to everyone. She enjoyed listening to country music while spending time with her grandchildren.

Judy’s faith molded her into the woman she became. She professed her belief in Jesus Christ and joined Greenbrier Baptist Church in the 1980s. She was a devoted and active member of the church. She served in a multitude of positions, expressively serving as the supervisor of the church’s early childhood development center. She was encouraging and supportive of her husband in his journey into the Christian ministry. Judy also served as a deaconess of Guildfield Baptist Church and after 18 years she and Reverend Brown transferred their memberships to Mount Vernon Baptist Church where her husband serves as Pastor. Judy served at Mount Vernon Baptist Church as a deaconess and as a church clerk.

Known as Nannie to most, she was a thoughtful and kind person, sweet to all that knew her.

Judy leaves to cherish her loving memory: The love of her life of 64 years Reverend Harold L. Brown, Sr. known as her Boo! Six children: Harold “Geneo” Brown, Jr. (Ginette) of Fredericksburg, VA., Anthony “Tony” Brown (Virginia) of Front Royal VA., Cora Lee Gaskins (Clinton) of Arlington, VA., Robert “Bobby” Brown (Christine) of Spotsylvania, VA., Orlando “Landy” Brown (Ivy) of Manassas, VA., and Sheila Brown of Annandale, VA. Nine grandchildren: Harold “Chubby” Fletcher (Missy), Jaquay Hilliard (Travis), Cloressa Brown (Kevin), Samantha Tubergen (Jon), Shetara Brown (Lamar), Christopher Brown (Katie), Angel Brown, Michael Fletcher, and Angela Grant. Ten great-grandchildren: Tayvon (Tania), Jasmine, Jaden, Jeremiah, Jayson, Jakob, Anastasia, Tyler, Blaze, and Zymir. four Great Great Grandchildren: Autumn, Ashton, Amias, and Alaia. One sister: Janet Jones of Philadelphia, PA; Two brothers: Melvin Carter (Rosemary) of Stanton, VA, and Clovis Carter of Virginia. Two sisters-in-law: Betty Bryant and Mary Sue Davis (Walter) of Harrisonburg, VA, A host of nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sister Anita Carter.