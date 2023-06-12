DAR/SAR honor Revolutionary War Patriot

On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Revolutionary War Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was conducted for Reverend Christian Streit at Mt Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.

Reverend Streit was Lutheran minister from New Jersey. He graduated from the College of Philadelphia and took a position at the Lutheran Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. When the Revolutionary War broke out, he became the Chaplain for the 3rd Virginia Regiment and eventually served the pastor in Charleston South Carolina. While serving in Charleston, he was captured by the British at the siege of that city because of his support for the colonists in the War for Independence. After his release from captivity, he returned to Pennsylvania and in 1785, accepted a position in Winchester. He assumed pastoral oversight of a large congregation of German and English speaking members. His church was the Reformed Lutheran Church that was located in what is now the Mt Hebron Cemetery. The church cornerstone was laid in 1764, but had remained unfinished until Reverend Streit organized the congregation to complete the building. His area of responsibility included a portion of the lower Shenandoah Valley. He laid the foundation of numerous congregations throughout the region for 27 years. He died March 10, 1812, and was buried beneath the brick pavement in the church he served. His remains were eventually moved to a location just outside the wall of the Lutheran Church. The wall remains inside the Mt Hebron complex.

The Fort Loudoun DAR Regent Susan Lauren emcee’d the event with Melissa Clevenger providing chaplain duties. During the dedication, Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution unveiled the marker. Wreaths were presented by Susan Lauren, Fort Loudoun DAR; Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington, C.A.R.; Peter Davenport, Mid Atlantic District, SAR; and Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Col James Wood II, SAR. A three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard was commanded by Marc Robinson and included Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips and Will Reynolds (CJWII); Peter Davenport (George Mason); and Warner Workman (Sgt Maj John Champe).