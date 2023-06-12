Community Events
DAR/SAR honor Revolutionary War Patriot
On June 3, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a Revolutionary War Patriot Grave Marking Ceremony with the Fort Loudoun Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. The ceremony was conducted for Reverend Christian Streit at Mt Hebron Cemetery in Winchester.
Reverend Streit was Lutheran minister from New Jersey. He graduated from the College of Philadelphia and took a position at the Lutheran Church in Easton, Pennsylvania. When the Revolutionary War broke out, he became the Chaplain for the 3rd Virginia Regiment and eventually served the pastor in Charleston South Carolina. While serving in Charleston, he was captured by the British at the siege of that city because of his support for the colonists in the War for Independence. After his release from captivity, he returned to Pennsylvania and in 1785, accepted a position in Winchester. He assumed pastoral oversight of a large congregation of German and English speaking members. His church was the Reformed Lutheran Church that was located in what is now the Mt Hebron Cemetery. The church cornerstone was laid in 1764, but had remained unfinished until Reverend Streit organized the congregation to complete the building. His area of responsibility included a portion of the lower Shenandoah Valley. He laid the foundation of numerous congregations throughout the region for 27 years. He died March 10, 1812, and was buried beneath the brick pavement in the church he served. His remains were eventually moved to a location just outside the wall of the Lutheran Church. The wall remains inside the Mt Hebron complex.
The Fort Loudoun DAR Regent Susan Lauren emcee’d the event with Melissa Clevenger providing chaplain duties. During the dedication, Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington Society, Children of the American Revolution unveiled the marker. Wreaths were presented by Susan Lauren, Fort Loudoun DAR; Alexandra Collins, Lawrence Augustine Washington, C.A.R.; Peter Davenport, Mid Atlantic District, SAR; and Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Col James Wood II, SAR. A three round musket salute was fired by the SAR musket squad. The Virginia State SAR Color Guard was commanded by Marc Robinson and included Brian Bayliss, Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips and Will Reynolds (CJWII); Peter Davenport (George Mason); and Warner Workman (Sgt Maj John Champe).
Warren County to commemorate Revolutionary War hero Dr. Joseph Warren
On June 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., Warren County will pause to remember one of its namesakes and a hero of the Revolutionary War, Dr. Joseph Warren. The county is set to host a commemorative event at the Administrative Building, reflecting on the contribution and sacrifice of this esteemed figure.
The ceremony will include a keynote speech by Larry Johnson, followed by wreath presentations and a musket salute. As a symbol of respect, the county flags will be lowered to half-staff following the salute. The event will begin indoors in the conference room and will then proceed outside for the musket salute.
Dr. Joseph Warren, a physician by profession, played a significant role in the early stages of the American Revolutionary War. Known for his speeches that fostered a spirit of rebellion against British rule, Warren was also a key figure in organizing the intelligence network known as the Sons of Liberty. He died a martyr’s death in the Battle of Bunker Hill, leaving an indelible mark on the country’s journey towards independence.
Warren County, named in his honor, continues to celebrate his legacy and contribution to the American Revolutionary War. This commemorative event reflects the county’s commitment to remembering the figures who shaped its historical and cultural landscape.
The Warren County Administrative Building, located at 220 N. Commerce Avenue, Front Royal, VA 22630, is the venue for this respectful tribute. The event is a testament to Warren County’s rich history and enduring respect for its namesake.
WCRC Committee members rally together to beautify local streets for community event
In a proactive measure to improve the appeal of the local community and foster a clean and inviting environment, the Warren County Republican Committee recently embarked on a mission to revitalize a portion of Commerce Street (from South to Criser) and Short Street through a thorough cleaning initiative. This endeavor aimed to uplift the streetscape and prepare the area for an upcoming weekend festival, uniting community members in their dedication to creating a more vibrant and attractive Warren County.
Recognizing the pivotal role of cleanliness in shaping the overall experience for residents and visitors alike, the committee’s efforts were met with enthusiasm and appreciation from the community.
Their investment of time and energy was driven by the desire to inspire a sense of ownership and instill a lasting commitment among residents to maintain the cleanliness and beauty of their community long after the festival weekend.
Equipped with gloves, garbage bags, brooms, and dustpans, participants worked tirelessly to rid the streets of litter, debris, and any unsightly elements accumulated over time. Ensuring the safety of all involved, the committee distributed reflective vests and emphasized the importance of adhering to traffic regulations during the clean-up process.
Thanks to all who help make our community vibrant and attractive.
Swing into summer: Café Royale hosts swing dance battle
Swing dance enthusiasts and beginners alike are cordially invited to a night of high-energy social dancing and friendly competition at Café Royale, located at the Manor Line’s Back 40, 18 High Street, Front Royal, on Friday, June 16th, from 7:00 to 10:00 pm. This lively event will include a beginner lesson, an open floor, and a Mix N’ Match Swing Dance Battle with cash prizes on offer.
A Night to Remember: Dance, Compete, Celebrate
The doors open at 6:45 pm, and the evening kicks off with an East Coast Swing Lesson from 7:00 to 7:30 pm, welcoming newcomers to the swing dance community. The dance floor will then be open from 7:30 to 8:30 pm for all to showcase their moves, followed by the much-anticipated Swing Dance Battle from 8:30 to 9:00 pm. The dance floor reopens for another hour of fun from 9:00 to 10:00 pm.
Amidst all the dancing and competition, participants can unwind and mingle while enjoying cocktails, beer, wine, and Café Royale’s other delectable offerings available for purchase.
Join the Dance Battle or Cheer from the Sidelines
The Mix N’ Match Swing Dance Battle encourages friendly competition, with exciting cash prizes up for grabs. Anyone interested in competing can register via this form.
Tickets are priced at $12 in advance and can be purchased from Eventbrite. For those who prefer to decide on the day, tickets can be bought at the door for $15 (cash only). Spectators are also welcome to come and support their favorite dancers.
From ages 18 to 80+, everyone is encouraged to don their casual attire and come to enjoy a night of thrilling dance. No partner is required, so don’t hesitate to join solo!
Cornerstone Christian Fellowship holds community yard sale
On Saturday, June 10, 2023, the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship will be opening its grounds for a community yard sale, offering an opportunity for locals to come together, exchange goods, and strengthen bonds within the community.
A Day of Fun, Frugality, and Fellowship
Scheduled from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, the yard sale promises a full day of bargain hunting and community engagement. Located at 8292 Winchester Road (Highway 522), the Church’s central position offers easy accessibility to all residents.
Whether you’re looking for hidden treasures, hoping to declutter your space, or simply seeking an enjoyable day out in the community, this yard sale could be just the ticket. Attendees will have the chance to find everything from antique furniture and decorative items to clothing, books, toys, and more.
Strengthening Community Bonds
The yard sale isn’t just about exchanging goods. It’s also an opportunity for the community to come together in a relaxed, fun environment. Events like these enhance the sense of togetherness and community spirit that Cornerstone Christian Fellowship is proud to foster.
So, come and join us on June 10 at Cornerstone Christian Fellowship. Who knows what treasures you might find, what connections you make, or what memories you create?
Experience the joy of sharing a meal and building connections at Valley Assembly of God Church
Valley Assembly of God Church will host a heartwarming event to unite the local community. On Saturday, June 10th, the church will open at 4:30 p.m. starting at 5:00 p.m., and guests will enjoy a scrumptious free community meal. This much-anticipated event is not only an opportunity for the residents of Middletown and nearby communities to enjoy a delicious dinner but also a chance to foster a sense of unity and togetherness.
The menu for the evening includes a delectable array of dishes sure to tantalize taste buds. Attendees will enjoy mouthwatering fried chicken and classic sides such as potato salad, coleslaw, and baked beans. The meal will also include a freshly baked roll, a refreshing drink, and a delightful cupcake to top it all off. Valley Assembly of God Church, under the leadership of Pastor Jamie Zirkle, is renowned for its commitment to quality, and guests can expect nothing less than a flavorful and satisfying dining experience.
In the spirit of community and generosity, the church will accept free-will offerings from attendees. This gesture allows individuals to contribute to the event according to their means and support the church’s ongoing efforts to unite the community. The Valley Assembly of God Church, led by Pastor Jamie Zirkle, has a long-standing tradition of providing aid and support to those in need, and this event further reinforces their commitment to serving the community.
Situated at 2376 4th Street, Middletown, VA 22645, the church provides a welcoming and accessible venue for the community meal. With its spacious facilities and warm atmosphere, Valley Assembly of God Church creates the perfect setting for neighbors, friends, and families to come together and enjoy a shared experience.
The event organizers, including Pastor Jamie Zirkle, are enthusiastic about the impact this gathering will have on the community. Pastor Zirkle expressed his excitement, saying, “We are thrilled to host this community meal and have the opportunity to unite people. We aim to create a welcoming space where everyone can enjoy a delicious meal and build lasting connections within the community.”
This week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of June 8th
Are you looking for the full movie-going experience without having to wait in the long lines that often accompany that experience? Then look no further because Royal Cinemas movie theatre is the answer. Get the whole gang together and enjoy a movie! Reserved seating in all auditoriums.
Here is a list of this week’s showtimes at Royal Cinemas as of Thursday, June 8th:
Ticket prices are as follows:
- Adult: $10
- Child (under 12): $7
- Military: $8
- Student (college): $8
- Senior: $8
- Matinees, All Seating: $7
- 3D: add $3
COMING SOON:
- “Elemental”
- “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1”
- “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
- “Barbie”
