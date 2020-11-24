Jenspiration
Dare to Dream recipient Amanda Horn shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Amanda majored in fine art at the Art Institute of Chicago and at George Mason University. In 2011 her first son was born, followed by a second son in 2013. Motherhood left her with scant time or energy to devote to painting. With her children at her side, she was able to find time to garden, hike and investigate the natural world. By 2016 she was able to carve out time to paint again… now with a focus on plants and wildlife. She has helped paint several murals in and on buildings in the area and would like to help with more of them. She has shown and sold her work at wineries, area art shows, and festivals throughout the greater D.C. area. Amanda’s dream is to become ever more successful as she shares her paintings with others.
(2020) Amanda has been awarded $1,000 to purchase a portable display system.
About The Front Royal Women's Resource Center – FRWRC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County.
Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage – Mary Cook / microWave project & Art Nest
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with guest Mary Cook, owner of microWave project with home-base studio at the Art Nest. Learn about the Who, What, Why of microWave project and Where to find local art either at a microWave project pop-ups, the Art Nest, or maybe an art kit to go. Mary is determined to make art accessible and affordable.
An update from Mary:
**Update on our Holiday Popup workshops!! ** I have three locations for December. The first will be at the Element on December 5 where we will make holiday ornaments. The second will be at I Want Candy on December 12 where we will be making Candy Worlds. And the final will be at C & C Frozen Treats on December 19 where we will create Holiday inspired “ice cream” sundaes! These art play workshops will be two 6 person sessions each Saturday in December, the first session will be at 2pm and the second at 3pm. Visit my website at https://www.microwaveproject.com/book-online to sign up! I will have other holiday art workshops coming up as well so stay tuned!! Be sure to like my microWave project Facebook page or join my email list (you can sign up on my contact page at my website) to stay informed of more art happenings.
page: https://www.facebook.com/microWaveproject
Mary Cook
microWave project
https://www.microwaveproject.com
Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them.
Jenspiration
Dare to Dream grant recipient Kate Fristoe shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1st) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Kate Fristoe – (2018) awarded a $750 Dare To Dream Grant to fund start-up costs and supply stock in order to grow her business and keep up with the demand for her beautiful and high-quality creative apparel.
- Buy a T-shirt: www.wildworlddesigns.com
- Follow Kate on Social Media:
Jenspiration
President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 4 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day”
You woke up today; your night was a fight. The last thing you want to do is get up and start fighting again. You want to give in – you’re okay with settling and getting counted out. You will do anything for the fight to end.
Everything in you is telling you to give up. It’s not worth the fight. You say maybe, just maybe… if you stop fighting to be seen… if you stop fighting to be heard… if you stop fighting to prove that you’re worth more than this… things will get better, and he or she will change. I know that you know, just like I knew, things will only get worse.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month may end in just a few days, but your life continues, and so does the fight for your freedom. This may be my last tribute, but it won’t be the last time you hear my voice. You see, in my eyes, you’re worth fighting for, but I need you to see it too. You may say, “Samantha, you’re free, these words are easy for you to write. You don’t know this fight.”
But I do. I’m in the wrestling ring with you, praying for you, advocating for you, and calling out the strength in you. A force that demands the pain to end, to raise your voice and cast aside fear, to be seen as the treasure you were created to be, to be loved unconditionally.
Today, I am speaking directly to your circumstance. I’m speaking directly to the insanity surrounding you. I’m asking you to look at yourself in the mirror, and say to yourself, “my life is My Life, and I Am Enough, and NOW I’m championing you to FIGHT to live FREE”.
In the middle of the mess, the battle seems never-ending. In the middle of the rage, you feel unshakable fear. In the middle of the doubt, you feel like you’re losing, and life seems out of control and overwhelming. I understand the battle you’re in but let me encourage you that the war can be won, and there is an evident battle for your life. I’ve shared much with you over the past three weeks, and through this I can affirm that you will win because I did. There wasn’t a magic pill to fix me. There wasn’t another dimension that removed me from my pain. But there was and is God who reached down and whispered, “If you trust me, I will fight for you,” but I had to make the ultimate choice.
Like you, I had to choose if I would stay in that dark place and stop fighting for my children and myself, or choose to look at life and believe that there must be better for us. Don’t settle for surrender. You have what it takes to overcome.
One of my favorite songs is Rise Up by Andra Day:
You’re broken down and tired
Of living life on a merry go round
And you can’t find the fighter
But I see it in you so we gonna walk it out
And move mountains, we gonna walk it out…
And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day
I’ll rise up I’ll rise unafraid
I’ll rise up, And I’ll do it a thousand times again
And I’ll rise up…In spite of the ache, I’ll rise up
And I’ll do it a thousand times again
For you
For you, I rise up. A dear friend said to me recently, It’s not only my pain; it’s the pain. All of us go through different levels of pain and in different seasons of life. And yes, life is more than a song, and your life is more than the pain. With the little that strength that you have or none the less, will you rise up. God will rise up on you. Those around you will rise up with you. In closing, know I am and will never disregard your pain. You don’t have to live as a statistic: bruised, broken, hopeless, rejected. I rose up to write to you today, to infuse hope for you to share your voice tomorrow.
YOU WIN – RISE-UP
Samantha N. Barber
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help through one of the many organizations providing assistance in the DMV area:
Jenspiration
Royal Shenandoah Greenway clean up day
Please help keep our community clean! The Rotary Club of Warren County had a successful clean up along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, collecting 9 full bags of approximately 200 pounds of trash! Consider helping too by picking up litter as you are out and about in our fabulous Shenandoah Valley.
Thanks to all who participated! “The Crew”: Michael Williams, Krista Beahm & husband, Ellen Aders, Kahle Magalis, Gail Hartman, Hank Ecton, Rachel Failmezger and Jen Avery.
“Socktober” – A sock drive for the Thermal Shelter
It’s not too late to still participate in “Socktober!” The Thermal Shelter of Front Royal is getting started back up again. For those of you who do not know, the Thermal Shelter provides a safe warm place for our local homeless to sleep, receive a warm meal, and get a few supplies… like SOCKS! We are currently collecting NEW SOCKS for the Thermal Shelter 2020/21 winter.
This video was created for LFK Elementary School. If you have a student at LFK, they are currently hosting “Socktober”. Please send new socks in with your Lil’cats. If not, please feel free to drop your donation off at the Warren County Department of Social Services: 465 W 15th St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Jenspiration
FRWRC Center Stage: Toni Sauder and Bad Ass Pickles
FRWRC Center Stage with Toni Sauder & Bad Ass Pickles: You are in for a treat! Watch this episode to learn the Who, What, Why, and Where behind Bad Ass Pickles. So many flavors to choose, from Bread & Butter to lots of HEATS of Dill, oh my!
Follow Bad Ass Pickles on Facebook or their website. Easy to place orders! Perfect for football season… just sayin!
Find Bad Ass Pickles in person:
- 21 Main Street – Saturday Mornings from 8am-12noon
- Warrenton’s Farmers Market
- The Plains – Sunday Mornings from 10am – 2pm
- Archwood Green Barns’ Farmers Market
- Watch their website for info on what Brewery Bad Ass Pickles might be visiting.
Front Royal Women's Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them.
