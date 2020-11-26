Dare to Dream recipient Laura Ruby shares her story

It’s no understatement to say that 2020 has been a year of tremendous difficulty. A global pandemic, massive unemployment, and civil unrest are just some of the disturbing headlines that have bombarded us throughout the year. But these societal problems are only the tip of the iceberg for some in our local community. For victims of domestic violence and abuse, being stuck at home is dangerous – even life-threatening. While most of us bemoan the inconveniences of social distancing or mask wearing, these victims may feel more isolated than ever. They just want to survive.

Those who suffer domestic abuse often suffer in silence. But for those who finally find the courage to reach out, there is help. The Phoenix Project is Warren County’s domestic violence agency serving the Front Royal and Warren County areas. We work to provide options for men, women and children who are victims of abuse and afraid to stay in their homes. When we get a call from someone who is undergoing abuse, we give them a lifeline to get them out of immediate danger, and we offer services that will help them plan for the future.

The goal of Phoenix Project is to interrupt and break the cycle of abuse. Our requests for services in Front Royal and Warren County continue to increase, especially during these difficult times. From March to October in 2019, there were 456 hotline calls. In 2020 that number jumped to 1104 – yes, it almost tripled! Every one of these calls represents a real person. Abuse does not discriminate against age, gender or status. Every abused child is someone’s daughter, or someone’s son. It could be a wife, husband, or a friend or neighbor – a person, who is embarrassed and afraid, or who feels like they do not have any options.

The volunteers of Phoenix Project are available, even late into the night, to help when someone is in need. We are there to listen, offer guidance, and provide reassurance that they are not alone. Being able to simply rest in a safe place helps an abused person so much, so they can focus on their next steps. But we can’t provide all these abuse victims’ needs without your help.

Consider the cost of providing a safe place:

$50.00 – Your donation of $50.00 allows a family of 4 to purchase food.

$75.00 – Your donation of $75.00 can pay for a victim/survivor to have the utilities changed from the abuser’s name to their own.

$100.00 – Your donation of $100.00 can provide safe housing for a family of 4 and a pet for 1 night.

$200.00 – Your donation of $200.00 can provide 40 minutes of translation services to the victim/survivor.

$350.00 – Your donation of $350.00 can provide the victim/survivor a consultation with an attorney.

$500.00 – Your donation of $500.00 can help a victim/survivor with a car payment or repairs so that they may be able to work while the abuser is in jail.

$750.00 – Your donation of $750.00 can help a victim/survivor with rent so that they may be able to remain in their home while the abuser is in jail.

$1000.00 – Your donation of $1000.00 can help a victim with new housing, including rent and home security & utility deposits, providing an avenue for moving forward to safety.

Based on the numbers above, the services we provide are desperately needed in our community. But we cannot do this without your help! John F. Kennedy once said, “If not us, then who?” What would it mean to our community if we were not here?

Will you consider joining the Purple Ribbon Club to help someone in a violent situation?

Become a Hero with a gift of $1200

Partner with a gift of $600

Advocate with a gift of $300

Supporter with a gift of $120

Or, you may also make a one-time donation in someone’s honor, a gift of remembrance, or a Christmas gift. We are their voice, for those who have no voice, or live in fear of speaking up….We are a voice in the community, a voice to be heard. We are Phoenix Project. Please consider giving a donation to Phoenix Project. Partner with us to help stop domestic violence.

Kind regards,

Tana Hoffman, President

Board of Directors

Phoenix Project