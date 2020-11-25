Jenspiration
Dare to Dream recipient Mary Cook shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Mary lives with her husband and seven-year-old daughter in an old farmhouse off of Browntown Road. An accomplished artist, she has held several arts management positions, including Director of the Torpedo Factory’s Gallery in Alexandria, VA. After moving to Warren County, Mary took time out to raise her young daughter. She began offering arts workshops to local children in both public and private schools. Mary has established a thriving arts/nature summer program for kids at the Izaak Walton League: Walton Wednesdays. She has opened a studio space in Front Royal where she plans to offer arts experiences year-round. All of Mary’s workshops focus on process rather than product. Her dream is to eventually offer free arts experiences to children and adults in need. (2020) Mary has been awarded $900 to purchase materials for mobile arts workshops.
- Check out Mary’s website: microwaveproject.com
Follow Mary on Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Phoenix Project reminds us that Giving Tuesday is coming up December 1st
It’s no understatement to say that 2020 has been a year of tremendous difficulty. A global pandemic, massive unemployment, and civil unrest are just some of the disturbing headlines that have bombarded us throughout the year. But these societal problems are only the tip of the iceberg for some in our local community. For victims of domestic violence and abuse, being stuck at home is dangerous – even life-threatening. While most of us bemoan the inconveniences of social distancing or mask wearing, these victims may feel more isolated than ever. They just want to survive.
Those who suffer domestic abuse often suffer in silence. But for those who finally find the courage to reach out, there is help. The Phoenix Project is Warren County’s domestic violence agency serving the Front Royal and Warren County areas. We work to provide options for men, women and children who are victims of abuse and afraid to stay in their homes. When we get a call from someone who is undergoing abuse, we give them a lifeline to get them out of immediate danger, and we offer services that will help them plan for the future.
The goal of Phoenix Project is to interrupt and break the cycle of abuse. Our requests for services in Front Royal and Warren County continue to increase, especially during these difficult times. From March to October in 2019, there were 456 hotline calls. In 2020 that number jumped to 1104 – yes, it almost tripled! Every one of these calls represents a real person. Abuse does not discriminate against age, gender or status. Every abused child is someone’s daughter, or someone’s son. It could be a wife, husband, or a friend or neighbor – a person, who is embarrassed and afraid, or who feels like they do not have any options.
The volunteers of Phoenix Project are available, even late into the night, to help when someone is in need. We are there to listen, offer guidance, and provide reassurance that they are not alone. Being able to simply rest in a safe place helps an abused person so much, so they can focus on their next steps. But we can’t provide all these abuse victims’ needs without your help.
Consider the cost of providing a safe place:
- $50.00 – Your donation of $50.00 allows a family of 4 to purchase food.
- $75.00 – Your donation of $75.00 can pay for a victim/survivor to have the utilities changed from the abuser’s name to their own.
- $100.00 – Your donation of $100.00 can provide safe housing for a family of 4 and a pet for 1 night.
- $200.00 – Your donation of $200.00 can provide 40 minutes of translation services to the victim/survivor.
- $350.00 – Your donation of $350.00 can provide the victim/survivor a consultation with an attorney.
- $500.00 – Your donation of $500.00 can help a victim/survivor with a car payment or repairs so that they may be able to work while the abuser is in jail.
- $750.00 – Your donation of $750.00 can help a victim/survivor with rent so that they may be able to remain in their home while the abuser is in jail.
- $1000.00 – Your donation of $1000.00 can help a victim with new housing, including rent and home security & utility deposits, providing an avenue for moving forward to safety.
Based on the numbers above, the services we provide are desperately needed in our community. But we cannot do this without your help! John F. Kennedy once said, “If not us, then who?” What would it mean to our community if we were not here?
Will you consider joining the Purple Ribbon Club to help someone in a violent situation?
- Become a Hero with a gift of $1200
- Partner with a gift of $600
- Advocate with a gift of $300
- Supporter with a gift of $120
Or, you may also make a one-time donation in someone’s honor, a gift of remembrance, or a Christmas gift. We are their voice, for those who have no voice, or live in fear of speaking up….We are a voice in the community, a voice to be heard. We are Phoenix Project. Please consider giving a donation to Phoenix Project. Partner with us to help stop domestic violence.
Kind regards,
Tana Hoffman, President
Board of Directors
Phoenix Project
Dare to Dream recipient Amanda Horn shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Amanda majored in fine art at the Art Institute of Chicago and at George Mason University. In 2011 her first son was born, followed by a second son in 2013. Motherhood left her with scant time or energy to devote to painting. With her children at her side, she was able to find time to garden, hike and investigate the natural world. By 2016 she was able to carve out time to paint again… now with a focus on plants and wildlife. She has helped paint several murals in and on buildings in the area and would like to help with more of them. She has shown and sold her work at wineries, area art shows, and festivals throughout the greater D.C. area. Amanda’s dream is to become ever more successful as she shares her paintings with others.
(2020) Amanda has been awarded $1,000 to purchase a portable display system.
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center – FRWRC is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community.
FRWRC Center Stage – Mary Cook / microWave project & Art Nest
Welcome to FRWRC Center Stage with guest Mary Cook, owner of microWave project with home-base studio at the Art Nest. Learn about the Who, What, Why of microWave project and Where to find local art either at a microWave project pop-ups, the Art Nest, or maybe an art kit to go. Mary is determined to make art accessible and affordable.
An update from Mary:
**Update on our Holiday Popup workshops!! ** I have three locations for December. The first will be at the Element on December 5 where we will make holiday ornaments. The second will be at I Want Candy on December 12 where we will be making Candy Worlds. And the final will be at C & C Frozen Treats on December 19 where we will create Holiday inspired “ice cream” sundaes! These art play workshops will be two 6 person sessions each Saturday in December, the first session will be at 2pm and the second at 3pm. Visit my website at https://www.microwaveproject.com/book-online to sign up! I will have other holiday art workshops coming up as well so stay tuned!! Be sure to like my microWave project Facebook page or join my email list (you can sign up on my contact page at my website) to stay informed of more art happenings.
page: https://www.facebook.com/microWaveproject
Mary Cook
microWave project
https://www.microwaveproject.com
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center is featuring a new series called Center Stage. This is a chance for women in our community to share information about business, causes, events that are special to them. Host Jen Avery makes it fun, easy, and “empowering.” Contact the FRWRC for more information. Are you a member of the FRWRC? Consider membership too!
Dare to Dream grant recipient Kate Fristoe shares her story
Leading up to the new hot day for donating to your special cause “Giving Tuesday” (December 1st) the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center will be launching short stories from past Dare to Dream Grant recipients. Take a minute to enjoy learning about these local women and hear how they used their funds!
Kate Fristoe – (2018) awarded a $750 Dare To Dream Grant to fund start-up costs and supply stock in order to grow her business and keep up with the demand for her beautiful and high-quality creative apparel.
- Buy a T-shirt: www.wildworlddesigns.com
- Follow Kate on Social Media:
About The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
A non-profit 501(c)(3) organization founded in 1996 to provide a support network for women in Warren County. Through monthly networking meetings, yearly grant presentations, special events, email connections and program activities, we have forged a link between women in our community. frwrc.org
Visit on Facebook to see upcoming events: facebook.com/FRWRC
President of Reaching Out Now shares her story, Part 4 of 4, in honor of National Domestic Violence Awareness Month
“And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day”
You woke up today; your night was a fight. The last thing you want to do is get up and start fighting again. You want to give in – you’re okay with settling and getting counted out. You will do anything for the fight to end.
Everything in you is telling you to give up. It’s not worth the fight. You say maybe, just maybe… if you stop fighting to be seen… if you stop fighting to be heard… if you stop fighting to prove that you’re worth more than this… things will get better, and he or she will change. I know that you know, just like I knew, things will only get worse.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month may end in just a few days, but your life continues, and so does the fight for your freedom. This may be my last tribute, but it won’t be the last time you hear my voice. You see, in my eyes, you’re worth fighting for, but I need you to see it too. You may say, “Samantha, you’re free, these words are easy for you to write. You don’t know this fight.”
But I do. I’m in the wrestling ring with you, praying for you, advocating for you, and calling out the strength in you. A force that demands the pain to end, to raise your voice and cast aside fear, to be seen as the treasure you were created to be, to be loved unconditionally.
Today, I am speaking directly to your circumstance. I’m speaking directly to the insanity surrounding you. I’m asking you to look at yourself in the mirror, and say to yourself, “my life is My Life, and I Am Enough, and NOW I’m championing you to FIGHT to live FREE”.
In the middle of the mess, the battle seems never-ending. In the middle of the rage, you feel unshakable fear. In the middle of the doubt, you feel like you’re losing, and life seems out of control and overwhelming. I understand the battle you’re in but let me encourage you that the war can be won, and there is an evident battle for your life. I’ve shared much with you over the past three weeks, and through this I can affirm that you will win because I did. There wasn’t a magic pill to fix me. There wasn’t another dimension that removed me from my pain. But there was and is God who reached down and whispered, “If you trust me, I will fight for you,” but I had to make the ultimate choice.
Like you, I had to choose if I would stay in that dark place and stop fighting for my children and myself, or choose to look at life and believe that there must be better for us. Don’t settle for surrender. You have what it takes to overcome.
One of my favorite songs is Rise Up by Andra Day:
You’re broken down and tired
Of living life on a merry go round
And you can’t find the fighter
But I see it in you so we gonna walk it out
And move mountains, we gonna walk it out…
And I’ll rise up, I’ll rise like the day
I’ll rise up I’ll rise unafraid
I’ll rise up, And I’ll do it a thousand times again
And I’ll rise up…In spite of the ache, I’ll rise up
And I’ll do it a thousand times again
For you
For you, I rise up. A dear friend said to me recently, It’s not only my pain; it’s the pain. All of us go through different levels of pain and in different seasons of life. And yes, life is more than a song, and your life is more than the pain. With the little that strength that you have or none the less, will you rise up. God will rise up on you. Those around you will rise up with you. In closing, know I am and will never disregard your pain. You don’t have to live as a statistic: bruised, broken, hopeless, rejected. I rose up to write to you today, to infuse hope for you to share your voice tomorrow.
YOU WIN – RISE-UP
Samantha N. Barber
#mylifeisMyLife
If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, please seek help through one of the many organizations providing assistance in the DMV area:
Royal Shenandoah Greenway clean up day
Please help keep our community clean! The Rotary Club of Warren County had a successful clean up along the Royal Shenandoah Greenway, collecting 9 full bags of approximately 200 pounds of trash! Consider helping too by picking up litter as you are out and about in our fabulous Shenandoah Valley.
Thanks to all who participated! “The Crew”: Michael Williams, Krista Beahm & husband, Ellen Aders, Kahle Magalis, Gail Hartman, Hank Ecton, Rachel Failmezger and Jen Avery.
