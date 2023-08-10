Obituaries
Darnetta “Darlene” Downing (1952 – 2023)
Darnetta “Darlene” Downing, 70, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held for Darlene at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Ronald Chunn officiating. There will be a visitation hour starting one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.
Darlene was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on September 19, 1952, to the late John Turner Downing and Ruby Cordelia Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Downing.
Surviving Darlene are her children, Shannon Downing, April Downing, LaShabia “Shay” Johnson (Jeremy), and Timothy Downing; her grandchildren, Raven, Shaquille, Khalil, Teraca, Khyree, D’Aujinae, Arshawn, Trevon, Ameen, Jayden, and Naeem; her great-grandchildren, Lorren, Marlee, Amalia, and one on the way; and her siblings, Catherine Turner, John Downing, and Elmo Downing.
Darlene was a member and advocate for the National Alliance for Mental Illness. When she got together with family and friends, she was always the life of the party and could bring anyone to tears with laughter.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Khalil Cosley, Khyree Downing, Trevon Madison, Arshawn Downing, Jayden Downing, Ameen Johnson, and Naeem Johnson.
David Trenton Nicholson, Sr. (1952 – 2023)
David Trenton Nicholson, Sr., 71, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away August 4, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center due to chronic medical issues, with his loving family by his side.
David was born January 6, 1952, in Front Royal, VA, the son of the late Reid H. Nicholson and Elsie Edwards Roland.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie, of 53 years. They made a great team and built a loving family together. Also surviving is a daughter, Kendra Fox, and husband Brian; a son, Trent and wife, Amanda; three grandchildren, Natalie, Alex, and Silas; a step-brother, Wendei Davis, and wife Debbie, and their two daughters, Andrea and Malika and sister-in-law Emilie Woodward.
David was reared in Flint Hill, VA, and spent his first six years near his father’s family home. During his high school years, he excelled in every sport he aspired to learn: track (placing first in District 10 Competition in the high jump, the first member of Warren County’s track team ever to win this honor), basketball, and football (co-captain).
In his adult years, he enjoyed bowling (a 299 high in 1997), fishing, and golf. He shared his sports knowledge during the eight years of coaching his daughter’s girl’s softball team and six years coaching his son’s boy’s baseball team, as well as umpiring the games.
He and a friend saved a 13-year-old girl from drowning at the Front Royal boat landing, almost losing his own life to do so, as the water hydraulics pushed Dave down over and over again until he could thrust off a rock to the surface and then pull her to safety.
Dave’s working years began driving heavy equipment constructing I-66 in Warren County and Rt. 340 towards Luray, VA. He worked for eight years in the engineering department at Avtex Fibers. He won Millwright First Place in the Twelfth Annual State Carpentry Apprenticeship Contest in 1979 from J.C.A.C. of Washington, D.C., becoming a member of the Mid Atlantic Regional Carpenters Union (included Millwrights).
Much of his union working career was spent in Baltimore, MD, at the Giant Food Heidi Bakery, where he earned the nickname “MacGyver” for his infinite mechanical engineering resourcefulness. He designed and constructed a four-level conveyor for bread dough within one second, replacing a supervisor’s purchase of a never used $5,000 timing machine. Following the closing of the bakery, he continued with the Union at the Library of Congress and power plants in Deep Creek, MD, Morgantown, WV, and Salem, NJ.
His keen sense of humor, wealth of knowledge, and loving, supportive nature will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Services will be private.
JoLetta Marie Reedy (1946 – 2023)
JoLetta Marie Reedy, 76, of Luray, Virginia, passed away on August 6, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A celebration of life will take place at 1:00 pm on August 26, 2023, at Clarence and JoLetta’s home at 984 Clearview Rd., Luray, Virginia 22835.
JoLetta was born on August 24, 1946, in Nokesville, Virginia, to the late Evoly and Ina Gough.
JoLetta is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Clarence Reedy; her children, William Reedy and Jennifer Andrews (Jason); and her grandchildren, Zackary Andrews, Seana Andrews, and Kristina Andrews.
JoLetta was a member of Manassas Moose Lodge, and when it came to poker and bingo, she was there to win.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Mary Wallace Thomason Morris (1945 – 2023)
Mary Wallace Thomason Morris, 78, of Front Royal, VA, passed away on July 31, 2023.
She was born in Front Royal on May 26, 1945, to Wallace B. and Vera G. (Biggs) Thomason and was a 1963 Warren County High School graduate.
Mary was an accomplished and passionate local historian and published genealogist with many research credits to her name. For nearly 40 years, Mary enjoyed working as an archivist and historian in her beloved Shenandoah Valley, at the Warren Heritage Society, Handley Library Archives, and, most extensively, 33 years at the Clarke County Historical Association.
For the last 48+ years, Mary was a proud Navy wife to Maynard S. “Skip” Morris Jr, though he has loved her since they were kids. Aside from her husband, Mary leaves behind their daughter, Jane (Morris) Kennedy and her husband, Mark; three grandchildren, Madelyn, Sean, and William “Riley” Kennedy; as well as many special cousins. Mary spent her final days at peace, surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter’s Star Tannery, VA home.
Mary was a life-long advocate and lover of animals, especially cats. In lieu of flowers, please send donations “In memory of Mary Thomason Morris” to the Humane Society of Warren County or contribute to the Mary Thomason Morris Memorial fundraiser on Facebook.
Please join us in celebrating Mary’s life on August 24, 2023, from 3-5 pm at the Burwell-Morgan Mill in Millwood, VA.
Clarence George “Buddy” Grady Jr. (1956 – 2023)
Clarence George “Buddy” Grady Jr., 67, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away at his home on Saturday, August 5, 2023.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Albert Henry Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Buddy was born on May 2, 1956, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Clarence Sr. and Deanna Cameron Grady. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Clifford Guy Grady; two sons, Michael Grady and William Grady and two grandchildren, Sierra Grace Grady and Elijah James Grady.
Survivors include his son, Eugene “Buddy Boy” Grady; three daughters, Faith “Cookie” Hamilton, Corissa “Chrissy” Grady, and Maryanne Grady; two brothers, Carl Russell Grady and Christopher Mark Grady; sister, Donna Livermore; girlfriend, Jean “Carol” Jenkins; 21 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
James Earl “Jim” Durand (1946 – 2023)
James Earl “Jim” Durand, 77, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at his home on Thursday, August 3, 2023.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 4:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Durand was born on February 7, 1946, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to the late John and Ruth Bigley Durand. He retired from the FBI after 33 years of dedicated service and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Survivors include his son, Jason Durand (Jennifer) of Clifton, Virginia; three daughters, Michelle Stuckey of Culpeper, Virginia, Nicole Mijajlovic (Igor) of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, and Jennifer Henley (Mike) of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; brother, Walter Durand (Darlene) of New Kensington, Pennsylvania and five grandchildren, Melissa, Rebecca and Caroline Stuckey and Jonathan and Hailey Henley.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Judith Catherine Price (1946 – 2023)
Judith Catherine Price, 78, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, July 31, 2023, at Woods Cove Assisted Living.
Ms. Price was born on February 26, 1945, in Washington, DC, to the late Stanley and Mildred Bowman Hankins. She retired from the Department of the Navy in the position of Supervisor.
Survivors include her daughter, Virginia A. Prentice of Falls Church, Virginia; her son, Kevin E. Price of Springfield, Virginia; and six grandchildren, Rachael, Grace, Johnathan, K.J., Joshua, and Caleb.
