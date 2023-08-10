Darnetta “Darlene” Downing (1952 – 2023)

Darnetta “Darlene” Downing, 70, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, August 2, 2023, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held for Darlene at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 11, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St., Front Royal, Virginia 22630, with Reverend Ronald Chunn officiating. There will be a visitation hour starting one hour prior to the service. Following all services, the burial will take place at Good Hope Cemetery in Front Royal.

Darlene was born in Front Royal, Virginia, on September 19, 1952, to the late John Turner Downing and Ruby Cordelia Jackson. She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard Downing.

Surviving Darlene are her children, Shannon Downing, April Downing, LaShabia “Shay” Johnson (Jeremy), and Timothy Downing; her grandchildren, Raven, Shaquille, Khalil, Teraca, Khyree, D’Aujinae, Arshawn, Trevon, Ameen, Jayden, and Naeem; her great-grandchildren, Lorren, Marlee, Amalia, and one on the way; and her siblings, Catherine Turner, John Downing, and Elmo Downing.

Darlene was a member and advocate for the National Alliance for Mental Illness. When she got together with family and friends, she was always the life of the party and could bring anyone to tears with laughter.

Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Khalil Cosley, Khyree Downing, Trevon Madison, Arshawn Downing, Jayden Downing, Ameen Johnson, and Naeem Johnson.