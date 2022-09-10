Darren “Kelly” Bostic (1970 – 2022)

Darren “Kelly” Bostic, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.

Services will take place at a later date.

Kelly was born on June 2, 1970, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Lewis and Patty Bostic.

Surviving Kelly is his loving wife, Brandi Love Bostic of Front Royal; his stepchildren, Dakoda Rae Turnmeyer of Front Royal, James Shiflett (Ashley) of King George County, Virginia, and Chelsea Belew (Rodney) of Front Royal; his siblings, Theresa Thompson of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Mike Bostic of Alexandria; his mother and father in law, Dorothy and Dennis Knupp; his grandchildren, Preston Belew, Peyton Custer, and Paisley Custer; and his niece and nephews, Austin Bostic, Amanda Bostic, James Sims, and Chris Wolford.

Kelly was a superintendent for the Anderson Company for over 22 years.