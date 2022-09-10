Obituaries
Darren “Kelly” Bostic (1970 – 2022)
Darren “Kelly” Bostic, 52, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in the comfort of his own home.
Services will take place at a later date.
Kelly was born on June 2, 1970, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late Lewis and Patty Bostic.
Surviving Kelly is his loving wife, Brandi Love Bostic of Front Royal; his stepchildren, Dakoda Rae Turnmeyer of Front Royal, James Shiflett (Ashley) of King George County, Virginia, and Chelsea Belew (Rodney) of Front Royal; his siblings, Theresa Thompson of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Mike Bostic of Alexandria; his mother and father in law, Dorothy and Dennis Knupp; his grandchildren, Preston Belew, Peyton Custer, and Paisley Custer; and his niece and nephews, Austin Bostic, Amanda Bostic, James Sims, and Chris Wolford.
Kelly was a superintendent for the Anderson Company for over 22 years.
Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr. (1925 – 2022)
Allie “Junie” S. Henry Jr., 97, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on September 4, 2022, at the Martinsburg VA Medical Center in Martinsburg, West Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Henry was born on January 6, 1925, in Front Royal to the late Allie Sr. and Rebecca Saffell Henry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mabel Morrison Henry; brothers, Ward Henry and Lyle “Sonny” Henry; sister, Elizabeth Tobin, and granddaughter, Tabitha Renee Henry. He was a member of IBEW Local 26, American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1860, and the Loyal Order of the Moose #829. He was a veteran of the United States Army.
Survivors include his son, Alvin Henry of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; daughter Faye Campbell, of Charles Town, West Virginia; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.
The family will receive friends one hour before the funeral at the funeral home.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Giles B. Cook Post 53, 22 West 8th Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Barbara Jean Williams (1951 – 2022)
Barbara Jean Williams, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 13, at 2:00 pm at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Nineveh Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
Barbara was born January 8, 1951, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late James Miller and Alice Virginia Welch Kidwell.
She was the owner and operator of Plaza Cab in Front Royal.
Barbara was married to the late Edward Elwood Williams, Sr.
Surviving are her fiancé, Rick McLain of Front Royal; two sons, Edward “Porky” Williams and wife Crystal of Arkansas and Michael Williams, Sr. and wife Pam “Peewee” of Front Royal; two daughters, Amber Williams and husband Zyair “Zeus” Goodmond and Nicky Ellis and husband Brandon, all of Front Royal; two brothers, Leroy Kidwell of Virginia and Junior Kidwell of Front Royal; 24 grandchildren; and 27 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Debbie Kidwell; granddaughter, Tyrena Williams; sister, Patsy Lillard; and half-sister, Ann Derflinger.
Pallbearers will be Michael A. Williams Sr., Edward “Porky” Williams Jr., Michael A. Williams Jr., Justin A. Wines, Zyair A. Goodmond, and Brandon G. Ellis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Zaira Goodmond, Zyair Goodmond Jr., James Williams, Alisha Dasher, Dallas Dasher, Sonny Williams, and Zachary Christian.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, from 6-8 pm at the funeral home.
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Koontz (1948 – 2022)
Michael “Mickey” Wayne Koontz, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Mr. Koontz was born on November 4, 1948, in Vernon, Texas, to the late Wayne Koontz and Betty Truelove Kiesling. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Bonnie Mae Watson, and sister, Donna Koontz. He was an Industrial Construction worker for over 40 years with CCC Group, Watkins, and Irondale Companies. He was a veteran of the United States Navy.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Debra Koontz; three sons, Jesse Koontz, Travis Koontz, and Teddy “T.J.” Richardson; daughter, Holly Ann Richardson; eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr. (1954 – 2022)
Ronald Theodore Coleman Jr., 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, in the comfort of his home.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ronald was born on July 20, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia, to the late Ronald Coleman Sr. and Letitia Coleman. He was also preceded in death by his son, Travis Coleman, and his sister, Debra Hardy.
Surviving Ronald is his loving wife of 35 years, Tammy Coleman of Front Royal; his son, Cory Coleman (Hannah) of Front Royal; his sister Glenda Coleman of Louisa, Virginia; his grandson, Noah Michael Coleman; and his two step-grandchildren, Liam and Emma Martin.
Ronald’s greatest accomplishment was running his successful business for many years.
Maddox Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to maddoxfuneralhome.com
Jane Elizabeth Baumann (1925 – 2022)
Jane Elizabeth Baumann, 96, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Jane on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 11 am at Shenandoah Memorial Park at 1270 Front Royal Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22602, with Pastor Christy McMillan-Goodwin officiating.
Jane was born on October 3, 1925, in Albemarle, Virginia, to the late William and Dora Figgins. She was also preceded in death by her husband, John George Baumann; and numerous immediate and extended family members.
Surviving Jane is her loving son, Greg Baumann of Front Royal; her granddaughter, Brooke Whetzel (Stephen) of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; her great-granddaughter, Emma Dongoski; and numerous extended family members.
Jane was a devout member of the First Baptist Church in Front Royal and a member of the King’s Daughters.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St. Winchester, Virginia 22601.
James Jason Crim (1972 – 2022)
James J. Crim, 50, of Inwood, WV, went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, September 1, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 3:00. Location is Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 9863 Winchester Ave. Bunker Hill, WV.
James (Jamie) was born on January 30, 1972, in Winchester, VA, to the late James and Ann Crim. He worked for over 20 years as an accountant for the United States Federal Government and the Bureau of Economic Analysis.
His surviving family includes his brother, Anthony “Tony” Crim (Tracey) of Front Royal; his sister, Catherine “Caz” Lohr (Dan) of Bunker Hill, WV; three nieces, Regan Crim, Haley Easter, and Dannah Lohr; and his feline best friend Buddha.
James was known for his sense of humor and generosity. He will dearly be missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that memorial donations be made to the National Institute of Mental Health Gift Fund, 6001 Executive Boulevard, Room 6229A, MSC 9655 Bethesda, MD 20892-9655, or the SPCA.