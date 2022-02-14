Community Events
‘Date Night’…… Front Royal Style
By the 18th century, Valentine’s Day was as much as we know it today. By the way, it’s today, so it’s not too late to not forget. Just saying. Happy Valentines’ by the way, but we’ll touch upon Valentines’ a bit later. This isn’t about that. Sit back a bit and let me talk to you about the concept of ‘Date Night.’
Date Night ought not to suffer for its lack of nobility and title so that’s why we’re calling it Date Nite and not ‘After Five.’ Date Night should be a thing we look forward to weekly, or bi-monthly if not more often. To each his own spelling I say.
What about date night as a concept. Allow me to explain. Essentially, you and your friend/spouse pick a night in the week and designate it as ‘Date Nite.’ I like Thursday but my girlfriend prefers Friday night – so Friday night it is. Meanwhile, we labor away during the week and rarely see each other – which is another strong motivation for ‘Date Knight.’ Wait until you get married. Then ‘Date Night’ really is something to look forward to.
But just so we’re on the same page. Date Knight is essentially needed during the dark times when there are no heralded holidays bathed in pomp and pageantry like Christmas Day or Independence Day. Those days are big in their own right but what is there in January, especially after the first of January? What then? And what about April and May and June for instance or August and even most of September through October? Date Night is really needed for those swaths of insignificant nights and weeks that march on to the tune of boredom through the numbered days on the calendar.
Think about it. Most days and nights of the year can’t even be remembered when you reflect back. Most days don’t cause the local stores to go nuts and promote themed outings resulting in themed events that we must unavoidably attend. Yes, the themes I mention are those showcased annually, when one must negotiate the labyrinth of heart-shaped candy or search for green garments or my favorite, the costumes and pumpkins times. There’s something to be said about witches in mini-skirts. And of course, there’s always the ‘Holiday 6’ meaning the many gatherings surrounding the 6 weeks from Thanksgiving through New Year’s. The point of this ramble is to shed light on the other 52 weeks of the year that aren’t shrouded in theme but possess many possibilities. And that my friend is where ‘Date Nite’ flourishes.
The original Saint Valentine is said to have offered a card to a young woman and signed it ‘Your Valentine’, which inspired the tradition of exchanging ‘valentines’, or cards expressing fondness. That is one of the heralded nights we enjoy annually – not to be confused with the concept of ‘Date Nite.’
How often is Date Knight? It might be that once a week is too often and causes too much anxiety during the planning phase. The remedy for that is rotation.
One week I decide where we’re going and you have it the next time. My spouse and I used Date Knight to visit all the taverns and Inns in the area that fashioned an operational fireplace this winter. Very romantic. Now we can recommend to others where to go for such. If weekly is too difficult then try bi-monthly. Don’t allow too much time though or gossip will abound and the couch potato moniker will be affixed.
Dinner dates are a fun way to spiff up a bit, call an Uber and step out. Pick a cool restaurant and spend a few extra beans. Candlelight and champagne are always a winning combo but diversity is key. Start out at the Beer Museum and tavern hop down East Main.
Birthdays and anniversaries obviously make for excellent Date Nights. You can also coordinate with a friend to take you out on their boat or plan a bonfire by the river. It’s extra exciting when Date Night is a surprise location. Be inventive and have Chinese food or sushi delivered to your porch overlooking the mountains.
If your spouse likes sporting events then there you go. Who says Date Nite has to be synonymous with heavy financing and after five attire. Give it a go and let me know.
Community Events
The Wildlife Center of Virginia interviews Audubon Society project leader
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which will take place from Friday, February 18, through Monday, February 21. To celebrate, join the Center on its live events channel throughout the month for a collection of themed virtual programs.
Tomorrow, February 15, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, Outreach Coordinator Connor Gillespie will be interviewing a very special guest — Becca Rodomsky-Bish.
Becca Rodomsky-Bish, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s project leader for the Great Backyard Bird Count, will discuss the history of the Great Backyard Bird Count, its importance, and what you can do to become involved. As Rodomsky-Bish writes on her Audubon website biography, “My background is in environmental education, and the GBBC is a great way to engage backyard bird watchers and help guide people in creating bird-friendly homes and yards.” The event will take place virtually on both the Center’s live events page and Facebook.
The Wildlife Center of Virginia invites the public to visit their Event Calendar page to find more information on when and where to watch the programs: wildlifecenter.org/events
Advice on how to tell if an injured bird is in need of rescue, tips to keep wild birds safe near your home, and more information can be found year-round on the Center’s Wildlife Help and Advice page: wildlifecenter.org/wildlife-help
Community Events
Cross country bike trip revisited in gripping new memoir, “Uphill and Into the Wind”
When David Reed and his two friends began to pedal up Skyline Drive into Shenandoah National Park, they got more than they bargained for. Five-mile-long hills, a bear encounter which damaged gear and a plane crash, only minutes old, were a sobering start.
But things improved, with an enchanting hike through a now extinct hemlock forest and down White Oak Canyon, ending with a nighttime climb of Old Rag Mountain.
The trio were witness to rare sights: a vast migration of butterflies from a mountaintop, the arrival of warblers in droves through the greening forest, and other wonders of Appalachian spring.
By the time they completed this leg of their long journey, on the most sinewy road ever; a 105-mile-long crinkled worm, that climbs, dips, curls, jogs, and zigzags along the ridge lines of the Shenandoah, they had become seasoned bike-trippers, ready for the adventures which lay ahead.
Recently released, Uphill and Into the Wind, a 1970s bike and hike odyssey from the Garden State to the Golden Gate covers 5,420 miles, eleven crossings of the Continental Divide and two months hiking in the great national parks, beginning with the Shenandoah.
Brimming with adventure, the book chronicles the sudden and surprising glories of nature, the raw beauty of the land, and the ferocious grandeur of the American landscape.
David Reed will be presenting his memoir, Uphill and Into the Wind via Zoom, compliments of Royal Oak Bookshop on February 24, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The talk which is free, will be followed with Q& A. Reservations requested, please contact: uphillandintothewind.com, or connect at: Zoom – The Zoom link will be active 15 minutes before the presentation.
PRAISE FOR UPHILL AND INTO THE WIND
“David Reed’s fine book reminds us of what was unique and often forgotten about the generation that came of age in the ‘60s and ‘70s. The freedom, the love of country, a kind of patriotism rare today; the romanticism, the saying ‘yes’ to life; and most of all, the hope. David’s book reminds us of the America we went looking for, and, with courage and faith, might once again seek.”
– Richard Louv, international bestselling author of Last Child in the Woods and Our Wild Calling
“An exuberant trio takes to the road and invites us to cycle along with them. Together we climb mountains, brave icy storms, wonder at wildflowers and pronghorns, and drift peacefully into a night sky of a million billion stars. From the mundane (PB&J sandwiches, fixing spokes) to the spectacular, lyrical descriptions that do justice to the magnificent scenery), riding along with David Reed as he and his friends pedal across American is to see this country through the eyes of discovery and reverence.”
– Judy Reeves, Author of A Writer’s Bok of Days and Wild Women, Wild Voices
“From seed to stalk, field to plain, Reed’s reverent witness conveys in stunning prose the minute glory and ferocious grandeur of the American Landscape.”
– Melissa Fischer, author of The Advocacy
Community Events
Ride With Rotary to benefit Reaching Out Now & Cars Changing Lives
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Saturday, April 9
- Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm
- Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630
- $40.00 early bird admission going on now.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: eventbrite.com
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary
The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)
Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!
Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.
1. Meals serving families in need.
Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.
2. Girl of Destiny
The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.
About Reaching Out Now
“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – reachingoutnow.org
Cars Changing Lives
About Cars Changing Lives
“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.
We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”
The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!
Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.
Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:
- Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal
- St. Luke Community Clinic
- The Phoenix Project
- United Way and
- Valley Assistance Network in Winchester
Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!
Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!
Community Events
What’s New at the 2022 Bloom – Part Two
“Bloomin’ Good Times” are just around the corner! Join the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival as we bring back many of the traditional events that our community has come to enjoy over the past 95 years. Our celebration will take place between Friday, April 22 to Sunday, May 1, 2022 and will include the return of parades, races and many of the events that festival fans have come to enjoy.
The What’s New at the 2022 Bloom-Part Two release below highlights tickets for events that are now on sale. Festival planners expect tickets to sell quickly for many events, especially those at venues with limited seating capacity. Festival goers are encouraged to order tickets early before popular events sell out.
Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief Contest
Since 1947, the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® and local fire companies have chosen an Honorary Fire Chief to represent them in our annual Firefighters’ Parade.
The Miss Honorary Fire & Rescue Chief contest takes place on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Daniel Morgan Middle School at 7:00 pm. Tickets are $10.00/ea.
Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway
The Apple Blossom Carnival Powers Great American Midway is your ticket to fun and excitement for all ages. From thrill seeking rides to midway games, the Apple Blossom Carnival offers a variety of activities for the entire family. The “Ride for One Price” is offered and can be purchased at the carnival site. Cash Only.
The Carnival will be located behind Ward Plaza on Valley Avenue and open on Friday, April 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. Visit www.thebloom.com for open dates and times throughout the week.
**New Event** Apple Blossom Community Esports Event
The Apple Blossom Community Esports event is a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event open to the public hosted at the Bright Box Theater in Old Town Winchester. Bring your friends and enjoy an afternoon of “gaming” with the Shenandoah University Esports Team.
This event is FREE to enter and will run from 11am to 3pm EST on Saturday, April 23, 2022. All ages are welcome, and no controller is necessary to play! Simply walk into the Bright Box Theater and sit down and play for a chance to win a variety of prizes including Respawn Gaming Chairs.
Food and drink will be available for purchase inside Bright Box.
Be on the lookout for another exciting Esports event in our next release!
Valley Health Business at the Bloom
Valley Health Business at the Bloom is one of the largest gatherings of regional business leaders during the entire year. Offering a terrific speaker and the opportunity to network with others in the business community, the luncheon is the perfect opportunity to entertain clients or reward valued employees. Business at the Bloom is a great way to kick off your Apple Blossom celebration!
The Valley Health Business at the Bloom will take place at the James R. Wilkins Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 11:00 am. Tickets are $50.00/ea.
Apple Pie Baking Contest
Do you enjoy baking? Is apple pie one of your favorite desserts? Then why not join others just like you who love a warm, delicious apple pie made from scratch, by participating in an apple pie baking contest! Marker-Miller Orchards Farm Market and MidAtlantic Farm Credit will be hosting the event in conjunction with the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival®. Spectators and family members are welcome to observe and show support to the contestants. The winners of this contest will ride in the Firefighters’ Parade and the Grand Feature Parade.
The event is FREE and is hosted by Marker-Miller Farm Market on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 9:00 am. The first twenty applications will be accepted due to oven space and judging time. If full, a waitlist will be created in case contestants cannot compete.
Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk
Back by popular demand, the Coventry Group Community Management Breakfast Walk will take place on Thursday morning, April 28, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. Tickets are $25.00/ea.
This April 28th event includes a walk along the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley trails with views of pastures, wildlife, plants, and other natural elements, followed by a full breakfast outside, weather permitting, or under a tent. The walk will start and end at the Museum with breakfast served in the reception area and patio.
This is one of the first of many Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival weekend events with an opportunity to enjoy the Winchester great outdoors, visit with friends (or make new ones) and explore the museum and gardens free of charge.
Also, this is the first time it is being held at the MSV location and affords participants new and lasting adventures. Trails are easily accessible with paved and turf/mulched surfaces. Walkers may choose the length they prefer of the three miles of trails within the 90 acres. Maps will be given out and signage is located along the routes.
Prayer Lunch presented by Knouse Foods
Join the enthusiastic crowd that gathers to “Bless the Bloom”! The interdenominational event has been a dynamic success with each Festival year since 2000 welcoming notable guest speakers Linda Davis, Ruth Graham McIntyre, Lisa Welchel, Kirk Cameron, Truitt Cathy, LaDonna Gatlin, Gigi Graham, Trudy Cathy White and Cissie Graham Lynch.
Celebrate the 23rd Prayer Lunch with attendees will be state and local dignitaries. Opening ceremonies will include a salute to the American flag by the U.S. Marine Corps Honor Guard.
Featured performing guests will be announced at a later date. Include a refreshing, inspirational dimension to your “Bloom Weekend”!
The Prayer Lunch will take place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Fellowship Bible Church. Tickets are $40.00/ea.
Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest
Fire Engines – New and Old – at the Fire Truck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest. A day dedicated to fire trucks.
In addition to seeing all types of fire engines, take in the Fire Truck Rodeo as firefighters drive the huge machines backward and forward through tightly spaced cones to the tick of a stopwatch. This competition begins at 9:30 a.m., rain or shine, and provides firefighters the chance to demonstrate their driving skills and improve the performance of their everyday driving.
Come on out for the chance to see antique and new fire engines, aerial ladders, and specialty vehicles up close. Many of the antique vehicles are more than 100 years old.
The Firetruck Rodeo & Antique Truck Fest is a FREE event that takes place on Friday, April 29, 2022, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Millbrook High School.
Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon
Ladies, are you ready for some “Bloomin’ Good Times?” Enjoy the festivities surrounded by your girlfriends with dancing and plenty of fun at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon! This ladies-only event will feature the music of Souled Out, a sit-down luncheon, and an open bar with a variety of draft beers and some selected wines. There will also be a cash bar available with a tantalizing selection of drinks. Enjoy yourselves surrounded by your friends at the Tolley Dental Zone, located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. General Admission tickets are $40.00/ea, which includes your reserved seat, meal, select open bar drinks, and entertainment! VIP Tickets are $80.00/ea and include everything listed with the General Admission ticket plus Apple Blossom swag, fast pass to skip the long entrance line, exclusive bar area and priority seating. ID’s will be checked at the door. 21 and older only.
Join your friends at the Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon on Friday, April 30, 2022, from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
Realty ONE Group
The Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball returns to the historic George Washington Hotel Grand Ballroom in downtown Winchester on Friday evening, April 29, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am. Guests at this elegant event will enjoy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar, while dancing the night away to the sounds of Souled Out.
Queen Shenandoah and her court will make a grand entrance during the evening and then stay to enjoy the ball held in the Queen’s honor. Festival celebrities will also visit the event. This year’s ball will provide the elegance and romance associated with one of the Festival’s oldest and most popular events and will be centrally located in the midst of other events.
Black tie optional. Tickets to the Realty ONE Group Queen’s Ball are $80/ea.
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast
Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast has been a fan favorite since 1966 where Sammy Baugh, of the Washington Redskins and Hall of Fame Pro Football player and coach was the first Sports Marshal. Adults and children have the opportunity to “make a memory” as they eat and listen to their “heroes” in sports. The breakfast also honors outstanding local high school and college athletes chosen to represent their schools as well as 2022 Apple Blossom Sports Hall of Fame inductees.
To help create an exciting experience, video screens are mounted to give everyone a better look at their favorite sports celebrities. The drawing of door prizes will follow the breakfast.
The 2022 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast will take place on Saturday morning, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 to 10:00 am (7:00 am for VIP ticketholders) at the James R. Wilkins, Jr Athletics & Events Center on the campus of Shenandoah University. Reserved Seating + Breakfast tickets are $45.00/ea and VIP tickets are $125.00/ea and include sports celebrity pre-breakfast meet and greet + breakfast + preferred seating. Only 50 VIP Experiences are available and will sell out fast!
Country Music Party
The Country Music Party, presented by Shenandoah Country Q102, an iHeartMedia Station, will be held at the Tolley Dental Zone located at the James R. Wilkins, Jr. Athletics & Event Center at Shenandoah University on Saturday evening, April 30, 2022, from 8:00 pm to 12:00 am.
Continuing its tradition of offering great country acts at an amazingly affordable price. General admission tickets are $35.00/ea.
The Country Music Party entertainment lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebloom.com, at Festival Headquarters located at 135 North Cameron St., Winchester, VA, or by calling (540) 662-3863.
Community Events
Sons of the American Revolution participate in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr.
On February 6, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution participated in a grave marking ceremony honoring Reverend Townshend Dade, Jr. The ceremony was cosponsored by the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters and held at Monocacy Cemetery, Beallsville, Maryland.
Reverend Dade was born in 1742 in Stafford, Virginia and was a friend of George Washington who sponsored his ordination. He became the rector of Falls Church and of the Episcopal “Chapel of Ease” in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1773, upon the completion of Christ Church, Reverend Dade became its first rector. He was involved in early revolutionary events. He was one of the 25 signers of the Fairfax Resolves, a set of resolutions adopted in 1774 by the Fairfax Committee written by George Mason to protest Great Britain’s claim of superiority over the American colonies.
In 1778, he resigned and relocated to Loudoun County and eventually to Maryland where he married Polly Simmons. They settled in Montgomery County where they had two children and lived out his life, passing in 1822.
The ceremony was emceed by David Huxsoll, President of Fairfax Resolves, with contributions from compatriots of the Fairfax Resolves and General William Smallwood Chapters. There was a combined color guard from the Virginia and Maryland Societies of the Sons of the American Revolution, led by Ken Bonner. Jeff Thomas, President Virginia Society; Mark Deeds, President of Maryland Society; Mike Weyler, Governor, Virginia Order of Founders and Patriots of America presented wreaths along with seven SAR chapters, five Daughters of the American Revolution chapters and one Children of the American Revolution Society. A 16 man musket team fired a three volley salute to honor the Reverend Dade.
Participants from Virginia in the color guard were Sean Carrigan, Paul Christensen, Dale Corey, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Brett Osborn, Allan Phillips, Eric Robinson, Marc Robinson and Barry Schwoerer of the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Also participating were dual members David Cook (Fairfax Resolves), Forrest Crain (Fairfax Resolves), Leamon Duncan (Colonel William Grayson), Bill Schwetke (Culpeper Minutemen) and Mike Weyler (Colonel William Grayson).
Community Events
Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution supports military promotion ceremony
On February 4, 2022, members of the Virginia Society, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) had the honor of participating in the promotion ceremony for Chaplain (Lt. Col.) J. Mark Morgan to the rank of colonel. The Colonel William Grayson Chapter co-sponsored the ceremony. The ceremony was held at the historic Pohick Church in Lorton, Virginia. Pohick was the first permanent church in the colony to be established north of the Occoquan River, sometime prior to 1724 and is where George Washington frequently attended services. The presiding officer over the ceremony was Chaplain (Maj. Gen.) Thomas L. Solhjem, 25th Chief of Chaplains, United States Army.
Chaplain Morgan, who is assigned to the Department of the Army staff, enlisted in the United States Army in 1988 at the age of 20. After completing basic training, he received a two-year Army Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) scholarship at the University of North Alabama. Commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps, eventually entering active duty in the Chemical Corps. In 1997, he resigned his commission to pursue full-time ministry. He graduated from the University of North Alabama with a Bachelor of Science and then from Oral Roberts University with a Master of Divinity in 2006. He was endorsed as a chaplain by the Chaplaincy of Full Gospel Churches and reentered active duty as a member of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.
The ceremony began with SAR compatriot Leamon Duncan (Master Sgt., USA, Ret.) as master of ceremonies portraying his ancestor Private Gerard Green who fought at the Battle of Yorktown. An opening procession was led by William “Bill” Schwetke escorting Chaplain Solhjem and Dale Corey escorting Chaplain Morgan to their positions of honor. Chaplain Morgan with his brothers Tony and David led the singing of the National Anthem. Sentinels from the SAR were David Cook, Forrest Crain, Thomas “Chip” Daniel, Allan Phillips, and Michael Weyler.
The Reverend Thomas Costa participating in colonial attire with his wife Susan, portrayed the Reverend Lee Massey, Rector to the Pohick Church. He gave a brief history of the church and the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps. The Chaplain Corps is one of the oldest and smallest branches of the Army. The corps dates to 29 July 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized one chaplain for each regiment of the Continental Army, with pay equaling that of a captain. In addition to chaplains serving in Continental regiments, many militia regiments counted chaplains among their ranks. Chaplain Solhjem presided over the reading of the orders and the pinning on the rank of colonel by Chaplain Morgan’s wife, Tracey, and their daughter, Brittany.
Members of the Virginia SAR came from across Virginia to support the ceremony. SAR support to the ceremony aligns with one of the National Society’s Patriotic Goals to support our Veterans who sacrifice so much in the service to our great Nation. SAR support for the event was organized and led by Leamon Duncan, Colonel William Grayson Chapter. Supporting compatriots included Mike Weyler, Colonel William Grayson; William (Bill) Schwetke, Culpeper Minutemen; Dale Corey, Allan Phillips, and Thomas “Chip” Daniels, Colonel James Wood II; and David Cook and Forrest Crain, Fairfax Resolves.
Article co-authored by Leamon Duncan and Dale Corey
Wind: 3mph S
Humidity: 77%
Pressure: 30.53"Hg
UV index: 0
64/43°F
50/25°F