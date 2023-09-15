Obituaries
David “Buck” E. Tangen Jr. (1950 – 2023)
David “Buck” E. Tangen Jr., 73, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for Buck on October 7, 2023, at his home. Please call his family or the funeral home for more details.
Buck was born on March 7, 1950, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late David Tangen Sr. and Ada Freeman. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Tangen.
Surviving Buck are his children, Timmy Tangen, Tommy Tangen, Teddy Tangen, and Tracie Tangen, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Buck spent many years drag racing at Old Dominion Speedway. He also loved antique hotrods. One of his favorite things to do was to go to car shows with his sons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Gerald Wilson Cauley (1953 – 2023)
Gerald Wilson Cauley, 70, a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, following a nine-month battle with cancer. He was born on January 3rd, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Robert Nelson Cauley and Marjorie Pelter Cauley.
The son of a career military man, Gerry spent much of his childhood living in foreign countries such as Germany and Turkey, in addition to US military bases. Upon his father’s retirement, the family made their home in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Gerry was a proud graduate of Leominster High School in 1971 and then went on to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1975. He continued his education at Loyola University in Maryland, earning an MBA in 1986. Gerry had a decorated 47-year career as an Engineer and Executive in the Electric Power Industry. His work and passion focused on solving reliability, cyber, and physical security challenges for the power grid and our nation’s energy supply. Over the span of his career, Gerry lived in Columbia, MD, San Jose, CA, Tampa, FL; and Atlanta, GA. He retired happily in May 2022 and would joke that he looked forward to a “20-year glide path” to live out his golden years.
Gerry was predeceased by his father, Robert Cauley, and his sister, Diane Cauley Crowley. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Cauley, wife Kara Cauley, son Bryan Cauley and wife, Crista, granddaughters Laila and Antonia, and five siblings, including four brothers, Donald Cauley, Robert Cauley, Jr., William Cauley, and Thomas Cauley, and one sister Patricia Dee, and their spouses. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In 1975, Gerry married Connie (Spencer) Cauley and moved to Bowie, MD, where they celebrated the birth of their beloved son Bryan. Gerry loved spending time with Bryan, daughter-in-law Crista, and granddaughters Laila and Antonia. Gerry loved playing golf and watching football and college basketball with his son. He treasured his visits to Connecticut to spend time with Bryan and his family. He would always make pancakes with the girls, and they even recently taught him to “gritty.” He was known for giving the best hugs.
In the summer of 2022, Gerry married Kara, and the two of them enjoyed their time together living in the country in Washington, Virginia. They quickly found they shared many interests and planned a future together. Despite his cancer diagnosis a few months later, their relationship remained steadfast. Kara’s care and devotion during the remaining months of his life were appreciated by Gerry’s family and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at a later date to honor Gerry.
Obituaries
Ricarda Murillo (1967 – 2023)
Ricarda Murillo, 56, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
A Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. with Father Daniel Gee officiating. A graveside service will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 12 p.m.
Ricarda was born on April 3, 1967, in Mexico to Felipa Valdez and the late Julian Murillo. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Augustina Murillo.
Surviving Ricarda, along with her mother, is her loving husband of 27 years together, Marco Antonio Coronado Hidalgo; her children, Rafael Murillo Gonzalez, Daniel Coronado Murillo, Claudia Alejandra Coronado Murillo, Jorge Antonio Coronado Murillo, and Gabriel Coronado Murillo; her grandchildren, Julieann Gonzalez, Isabella Gonzalez, Liliana Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez and Areli Fetalvero; her 11 siblings; and numerous extended family members.
Ricarda was cherished within the St. John Catholic church community, and she was well-loved. She was a hard worker, thoroughly enjoyed cooking and gardening, and loved the special time she spent with her grandkids and children.
Pallbearers will be Rafael Murillo Gonzalez, Daniel Coronado Murillo, Jorge Antonio Coronado Murillo, Gabriel Coronado Murillo, Fabian Ramirez and Pedro Jaramillo Murillo.
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Simon (Monaghan) (1944 – 2023)
Our beautiful mother, Patricia Ann Simon (Monaghan), passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on September 10, 2023. She was 79. Patricia was born on July 20, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Edward Francis Monaghan and Genevieve Helena Monaghan (Rocap). She was raised in Miami, Florida.
She was the kindest, most caring person we have ever known and was the most wonderful mom we could have ever hoped for. Ann to her immediate family and Pat to her friends, kindness and caring for others were hallmarks of her life and spirit. She experienced the tragedy of losing her father close to Christmas at the age of nearly 4, and her family was left devastated. With her mother forced to work three jobs to make ends meet, our mom was raised in large part by her grandmother, Maud Rocap, a woman of boundless energy, kindness, and goodness. In the years after her father’s death and her mother’s remarriage, our mom, unfortunately, experienced a turbulent and painful home life at times, but her grandmother steadfastly served as a guiding light of love and support. Despite the hardships, she was blessed with a close-knit extended Irish-American family that was part of her life. Our mom’s character was forged in these years of difficult times, and she turned her experiences of grief, loss, and personal pain into a mission to help others in need.
In high school, she volunteered on weekends at her local VA hospital in Miami, Florida, to help care for sick and injured military veterans, including many wounded earlier during the Korean War. She wanted to become a nurse from an early age, and her volunteer work was later recognized by a veteran’s group, the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The VFW chapter in Miami awarded her a full scholarship to nursing school for her efforts on behalf of veterans. She graduated from nursing school in 1965 and became a psychiatric nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
While at Jackson Memorial, she attracted the attention of a young psychiatric resident physician, Dr. Robert Simon, and they were later married. They had three sons. She devoted herself to being the best wife, mother, and homemaker she could be, and she also found time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother and a volunteer at the Children’s Inn of the National Institutes of Health (a non-profit offering free lodging and support for pediatric patients and their families undergoing treatment at NIH). She also drove us kids to countless hours of sports practices and activities. She was a great cook and baker loved to travel, and always had a good Irish twinkle in her eye, ready to laugh and smile. She was a Floridian at heart who loved the state, as well as the Bahamas, where her sister Kathy resides. She also loved Wyoming and the American West. Her presence would light up a room, and she would always try to make people feel good about themselves. She genuinely enjoyed talking to people simply to connect, and she enjoyed many friendships over the years. She always remembered where she came from and was grateful for the many blessings in her life. The family was everything to her.
Patricia is survived by her three sons, Robert of Oakland, California; Patrick (Susan) of Brandon, Florida; Brett (Karie) of Front Royal, Virginia; her five grandsons, Justin, Nicholas, Jasper, Alastair, and Bruno; her dear sister, Kathy Russell, of Nassau, Bahamas; her nieces Deborah (Jason) of Nassau, Bahamas and Donna (Duncan) of Georgia; and cousins Frank and Lucy of Florida and New York. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Robert I. Simon.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, Maryland, for a short viewing, with the funeral immediately following at 11:30 a.m. A lunch will be offered after the funeral service at the church. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Obituaries
Breanna Rose Challis-Steshoski (2002 – 2023)
Breanna Rose Challis-Steshoski, 20, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 4, 2023, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 12, at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, with Sammy Campbell officiating. The inurnment will be private.
Breanna was born September 27, 2002, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of Brett Steshoski of Spring Mills, West Virginia, and Jessica Challis of Front Royal.
She was a graduate of Skyline High School Class of 2020 and was presently working for Taco Bell as a Supervisor.
She will be greatly missed by her loving family and many friends.
Surviving, with her parents, is her paternal grandmother, Beverly Steshoski of Spring Mills, West Virginia; maternal grandmother, Eva Challis of Front Royal; three sisters, Jasmine Staples, Ivey Challis, and Rayaeh Steshoski; step-sister, Zoe Staples; step-brother, Troy Staples; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Edward Steshoski, and maternal grandfather, Mike Challis.
The family will receive friends on Monday, September 11, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Breanna’s memory to the Brooke’s House, 17670 Technology Blvd., Hagerstown, Maryland 21740, or brookeshouse.org.
Obituaries
Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley (1953 – 2023)
Michael “Mike” Vannais Riley, 70, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Monday, September 4, 2023, in the comfort of his home.
A funeral service will be held for Mike at 11:oo a.m. on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell officiating. Following all services, the burial will take place at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
A visitation will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.
Mike was born on January 23, 1953, in Front Royal, Virginia, to the late Sill Riley and Jeannie Henry. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marvin Eugene Riley.
Surviving Mike is his loving wife of 52 years, Gina Riley of Front Royal; his children, Tammy Michelle Sagar (Steve) of Front Royal, Jeremey Riley of Winchester, Virginia, and Michael Anthony “Tony” Riley of Martinsburg, West Virginia; his siblings, Linda Marie Riley (Elzie) of Luray, Virginia, Brian Eugene Henry (Megan) of Front Royal and David Allen Riley (Teresa) of Stanley, Virginia; his two friends that were like brothers, Gordon Hunt of Woodstock and Jerry Henry of Front Royal; his mother-in-law, Laura Hardester (Mr. B); his brother-in-law, William Torbert (Beth); his nephew, Lawrence Torbert; his grandchildren, Brittany Maccue, Richard Spiesman, Stephen Sagar, Jacob Riley and Keeley Huff; his 7 great-grandchildren; and several nephews.
Mike worked as the Maintenance Director for Warren County Public Schools for 21 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf and pool, and he loved to read. He was the most loving husband that any wife could ask for. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh.
Pallbearers are Steve Sagar, Michael Riley, Brian Henry, Jacob Riley, and Jerry Henry.
He was cherished by his family and will be deeply missed.
Obituaries
H. Steadman Finch, Jr. (1944 – 2023)
H. Steadman Finch, Jr., 79, of Woodstock, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, under the wonderful and compassionate care of Blue Ridge Hospice at Winchester Medical Center.
Steadman was born April 23, 1944, in Arlington, Virginia. He grew up in Herndon with his parents, the late Huntley S. Finch, Sr., and Mary Elizabeth Woody Finch. Steadman raised his family with his wife, Connie Runyon Finch, until her death in 1998.
Steadman is survived by his loving wife, Barbara A. Stokes Finch; two daughters, Stacy E. Finch and Carrie E. Finch-Smith and her husband Jamie; stepchildren, Michele Turley and her husband David and Michael Miller and his wife Sirikul; bonus daughters, Sharon Lisa, and Brandi; ten grandchildren; one great-grandson; his beloved dachshund, Sunshine; a sister, Phyllis Gardner; and a host of other family and friends.
After graduating from Herndon High School, Steadman worked for several years for his family’s business, Horn Motors, in Herndon. He then worked for his wife’s family business, Runyon Well Drilling, until he bought and ran the business with his business partner for over a decade.
Along with Connie and the children, Steadman was an involved member of Dranesville Church of the Brethren, using his talents and expertise to serve the congregation in many different roles.
The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Sammy Campbell officiating. After the service, there will be a potluck meal at Front Royal Church of the Brethren, 106 West 13th Street, Front Royal, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dranesville Church of the Brethren, 11500 Leesburg Pike, Herndon, Virginia 20170, or Blue Ridge Hospice, 433 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.