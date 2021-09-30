David “Dave” Lee Greth (1964 – 2021)

David “Dave” Lee Greth, 56, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Dave was born on November 11, 1964, in Fort Gordon, Georgia to the late Thomas Greth and Linda Machemer Greth.

He was an Information Technology Specialist with Prince William County Schools but was so much more than that to the staff at Brentsville High School, where he worked for more than 15 years. There is not a soul who did not know who he was, did not spend time shooting the breeze with him, and did not know that they had to fill out a “work order” in order to get IT help. He served in the United States Army for 8 years and was honorable discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of the Harley Owner’s Group (HOG) in Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Greth, and his brother-in-law, Jimmy Haynes.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Greth; his wife of 14 years (together for the last 20 years), Karen Greth; daughter, Stephanie Greth; stepdaughter, Maggie Choma (Mike); sister, Barbara Rice (Ben); niece, Sara Haynes; and grandson, Nathan Choma. All of whom wish they could ask one more time, “May I rise?” or hear that they may refer to him as “high, lord, king, god, and/or emperor.”

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration at https://www.va.gov/ogc/giftsova.asp.