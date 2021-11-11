Obituaries
David Edward Butler (1951 – 2021)
David Edward Butler died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. Dave was born on April 22, 1951, to Edward Butler and Maxine Radabaugh in Lima Ohio. He talked fondly of his school years with the Sisters of St. Ursula. The Sisters encouraged Dave to become a Priest, but instead, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served honorably for 10 years and attained the rank of Electronics Technician E-6. During this time he married Diane Donathan and they adopted a son, Brian Butler. Brian was a bright spot in Dave’s life-giving him so much to be proud of. Dave provided for his family by working in the Telecommunications Business. In 2004 he remarried Jean Butler and gained a daughter, Amy, and a son, Ryan.
Dave was a kind, decent, loving humble man who loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, traveling,
and having a bit of Irish now then. He was so much more than words could ever say.
Surviving Dave is his wife, Jean Butler; son Brian Butler (Cleo); daughter, Amy Kincer (Daniel); son, Ryan Hattenback (Amanda); five heaven-sent grandchildren (Tye, Luke, Rhett, Colton, Taya); sisters Darlene (Bob) Cramer, Annette (Troy) Cooper and John (Sheila) Butler; Aunt and Uncle, Dick and Mary Butler; Cousins Judee and Tom Canterbury, in-laws, Lori and Skip Servas, Tom, and Ginny Schwertner and so many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
There will be a private Celebration of Dave’s Life on Saturday, November 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Front Royal C-Cap (Congregational Community Action Project)
Obituaries
John O. Feehan Jr. (1953 – 2021)
The family of John O. Feehan Jr. of Front Royal, Va. is saddened to announce his passing on November 2, 2021. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, uncle, & grandfather. John will be greatly missed by all the lives he has touched over his 68 years with us.
He spent most of his life battling multiple illnesses but continued to push forward to make an impact in our community. He dedicated his time to Special Education, Challenger League, Blue Ridge Opportunities, and the Elks lodge. He was a member of several Boards and helped to change the dynamics for people with disabilities in our town.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 17, 2021, from 2 to 4 pm at the Elks Lodge in Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
In lieu of flowers John had requested for donations in his honor to be made to Blue Ridge Opportunities, 37 Water St. Front Royal, Va. 22630, or to The Elks Lodge of Front Royal, 4088 Guard Hill Rd. Front Royal, Va. 22630.
Obituaries
John Priber (1960 – 2021)
John Priber, 61 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the comfort of his own home.
A celebration of life will be held for John at 6 pm on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. in Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Guests are welcome to visit with the family until 8 pm that evening.
John was born on February 26, 1960, in Verona, Italy to Leonard and Adriana Priber. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Dee Offi; and his great-grandmother, Honey Black.
John was a member of the Front Royal, Moose Lodge, and was a huge supporter of the NRA, Wildlife Conservation and Humane Society. His passions included; hunting, fishing, and woodworking.
Surviving John is his loving wife of 33 years, Mellisa (Lisa) Priber; his children, Kassie Russell (Andy), Krystal Whittington (Joshua) and Kyle Priber (Samantha); his step-children, Mark Rudy (Maria) and Nathan Miles (Ashley); his siblings, Delores Smith (Alfred), Kristine Price (Kirk) and Niccole Neff; his grandchildren, Angel, Madison, Kheelei, Aiden, Jadah, Gabee, Leelen, Giana, Nathan and Ethan; and his great-grandchild, Keilen-Rain. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wildlife Conservation Society.
Obituaries
Tripp Easton Talbott (2021)
Tripp Easton Talbott, the infant son of Fairen Clatterbuck and Mickey Talbott, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Surviving is his parents, Mickey Talbott and Fairen Clatterbuck of Front Royal; paternal grandmother, Shirley Henry of Front Royal; maternal grandparents Faron and Sherri Clatterbuck of Front Royal; two sisters Cheyenne Talbott and Josie Talbott both of Front Royal; one brother, Charles Matthew Talbott of Front Royal; one aunt and several uncles.
Tripp was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles Leonard Talbott.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Robert Lee Gue
Robert Lee Gue passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by his wife and son, on November 3, 2021. He was born September 3, 1960, in Clinton, Maryland to Charles Augustus Lindberg Gue and Evelyn Hensley Gue.
Robert was a painter by trade but was a true handyman who could work on anything put in front of him. Anyone who met Robert knew he would give them the shirt off his back. He had a passion for working in his yard and gardening, he loved the outdoors. He was a long-time Washington Redskins fan who stuck with them through the good, the bad, and the ugly… and the really ugly. Robert loved making his wife Donna laugh, spending time with his son Brandon, and playing with his grandkids, especially pushing them on the swings!
Robert was preceded in death by his father Charles A. Gue, mother Evelyn Burton, and stepfather Thomas Burton; one sister Mary Pelletier, and three brothers Howard Gue, John Gue, and his twin Guy Gue. Robert is survived by his wife Donna; son Brandon, his wife Natalie and their boys Camden and Aiden; stepdaughters Natalie, Rebecca, and Charity and their children Noah, Mason, Lillian, Kaitlynn, Kody, Justin, Dillion, and Gracie; Robert’s sisters Linda McCluskey and Barbara Payne; brother Charles E. Gue; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on November 10th at 1 pm at the Amissville United Methodist Church.
Memorial donations may be made to:
Blue Ridge Hospice
333 W. Cork St, #405
Winchester, Va 22601
Obituaries
Robert Bachelor (1938 – 2021)
Robert Bachelor, 83, of Front Royal, Virginia died on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at his home.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at 11 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mr. Bachelor was born on October 21, 1938, in Columbus, Ohio to the late Clyde Basil and Alma Chapin Bachelor. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Donald and David Bachelor, and a sister, Norma Bachelor Kayati. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and attended Ohio State University where he played freshman baseball with Hall of Famers, Frank Howard, and John Havlicek.
Survivors include his wife, Westy Matthews Bachelor of Front Royal; son, Elliott W. Bachelor and his wife, Kellie Slaughter Bachelor of Front Royal; daughter, Ruth Bachelor Burton and her husband, Master Chief Anthony J. Burton, USN Ret. of Westerville, Ohio and three grandchildren, Frances W. Campbell of Front Royal, Celia R. Burton of Westerville, Ohio and Palmer W. Bachelor of Front Royal.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 3 to 5 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
Robert was an active member of Subud, an international spiritual organization with members from all faiths of the world. He served this organization in many ways, both here and internationally, from 1965 to the present. Being a part of Subud gave Robert the foundation for his relationships with people both in business and his personal life. He will be greatly missed by his fellow Subud members.
Robert moved to Los Angeles in 1967 where he delved into acting, drove a taxi out of the West Hollywood garage from midnight to 6:00 am, and worked in the restaurant business.
In the spring of 1970, he moved to Front Royal to help friends open a summer camp, Skymont. It became a very active international community. Robert opened the Melting Pot Pizza in April 1972. The business is now celebrating its 50th year.
In the winter of 1979, Robert took the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia. He always said that it was the coldest winter Russia had seen in 100 years.
In the fall of 1979, Robert and Westy moved to Jakarta Indonesia for two years, where he opened a restaurant for friends. Their daughter, Ruth, was born there.
In 1983 the family, which included son Elliott by then, moved to West Los Angeles where he opened a restaurant, the Pizzazz Café, in Westwood Village. They were there for the 1984 Olympics. The restaurant was a favorite gathering place for some of the Olympic athletes. They moved back to Front Royal in 1985.
Robert opened up two other successful Melting Pot Pizza restaurants in the area, Berryville in 1977 and Middletown in 1982. He sold them in order to spend more time with his family and concentrate on the original restaurant in Front Royal.
Robert embraced Front Royal. He loved the people and always worked to make it a better community. He had a passion for golf, thoroughbreds, storytelling, and jokes.
Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, boss, mentor, and American Patriot. He will long be remembered for his kindness and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Warren County Fire and Rescue, 200 Skyline Vista Drive, Suite 200 Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
John Philip Joseph Sauer (1957 – 2021)
John Philip Joseph Sauer died in Rockingham Memorial Hospital in Harrisonburg, Virginia, at 3 p.m. on the Feast of All Saints, November 1, 2021. John was born into a military family on August 4, 1957, in Kansas City, Missouri, and attended Catholic schools all over the world. He attended St. John Vianney High School Seminary in Richmond, Virginia, where he learned to love the ordered life of prayer. He then turned down a full scholarship to George Mason University in order to pursue his dream career in Major League Baseball and was later drafted by the Detroit Tigers.
John eventually went to trade school for auto mechanics, welding, and electrical work. He had a true gift for working with his hands, especially in the art of carpentry. He could fix anything, and if he couldn’t find the parts he needed, he would build them. He was extremely gifted in music and art, with a particular talent for pencil drawings. He married his wife Cynthia in 1997, and they had four children: Christopher, Michael, Alexandra, and Matthew. John and Cynthia home-schooled their four children and John shared his gifts with them—playing the guitar, drawing, repairing machines, as well as caring for the family pets and other farm animals. John suffered for many years from back pain and other ailments, but he learned to unite his sufferings with the sufferings of Christ for the sake of His Body, the Church (Colossians 1:24). He was greatly inspired by the example of John Downs, the quadriplegic who founded a Catholic lay apostolate dedicated to serving the Church and helping the faithful to find meaning in suffering. John Sauer supported his wife Cynthia in caring for John Downs in their home for twelve years, until John Downs’ death in 2004.
John is survived by his wife Cynthia and their four children, as well as by his children Eric Sauer and Carol Klein, 11 grandchildren, and 11 nieces and nephews. John also leaves behind his siblings: Therese Rose Shannon, Jacinta Black, Cecilia Sauer, and Joseph Sauer. He is preceded in death by his parents John and Joan Sauer, brothers James Sauer and Justin Sauer.
John’s wake will take place at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal, Virginia, on Sunday, November 7, 11:30 to 4:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 3:00. A Requiem Mass will be offered for John at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 9, at St.Thomas Aquinas Seminary in Dillwyn, Virginia.