David Eugene Clark (1934 – 2023)

On Thursday, March 16th, 2023, David Eugene Clark suddenly passed away at his White Post, VA home. Born in Parkersburg, WV, on July 16th, 1934, he was the son of Mildred Riggs and James Stansbury Clark. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Donald James Clark.

Surviving Dave are his wife of 66 wonderful years, Beverly; his three children: David Alan (Richmond), Lindsey (Steve) of Carrboro, NC, and Gary (Marie) of Sykesville, MD; and grandchildren Geneva (and husband Matt), Jamie, Drew, Gabi (and husband Cameron), Isabella, and Brody.

Dave was a Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War on destroyers; his final assignment was Quartermaster Second Class on the USS Laffey.

Dave graduated from West Virginia University in 1959. He had a long career in textiles manufacturing management, first with FMC and subsequently with Avtex Fibers. He also served as Warren County Assistant County Manager, retiring in 1999.

Dave was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Winchester. He and Beverly were very active in music, most recently with the Loudoun Chorale as well as local church music programs.

Dave was also very active in the local Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA), Chapter 313. He was also heavily involved in Boy Scouts throughout his years. For nearly all his life, Dave was an enthusiastic basketball player, and he played weekends into his 70s; his defensive use of elbows was renowned.

He was enormously proud of his family, who will cherish his memory and miss him immensely.

Visitation will be Monday evening, March 20, at Omps Funeral Home, 1600 Amherst St. in Winchester, VA, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, March 21, at the First Presbyterian Church at 116 South Loudoun St. in Winchester, VA; a reception will follow the service. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 22, at Evergreen North Cemetery, 4800 Emerson Ave., in Parkersburg, WV. Donations in Dave’s memory can be made to the ASPCA or to local animal shelters.

Please view the obituaries and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com