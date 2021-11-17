David “Super Dave” Taylor (1972 – 2021)

David “Super Dave” Taylor, 49, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, and formerly of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 22 at 1:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens at Waterlick.

Dave was born March 10, 1972, in Winchester, Virginia, son of Hilda J. Taylor of Bentonville. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his paw-paw, Ward Taylor.

Surviving along with his mother, is his devoted wife of 19 years, Theresa Taylor; three sons, Dustin Knupp, Brendon Taylor, and Jonathon Taylor, all of Martinsburg; one daughter, Alyssa Taylor of Martinsburg; and two brothers, Stephen Taylor and Christopher Taylor, both of Bentonville.

Pallbearers will be Stephen Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Thomas Fincham, Thomas Walter, Greg Church, and Homer Pullen.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 22 from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be may to the American Heart Association, National Center, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.