Obituaries
David Talmadge Tate (1960 – 2023)
David Talmadge Tate, 62, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
David was born on October 3, 1960, in Raleigh, North Carolina, and cared for by his late step-father, Bob Peterson, and step-mother, Pat Norris. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Mark Tate.
Surviving David is the love of his life and partner for 40 years, Alice Curry, his step-mother, Pat Norris, his children, Crystal Curry (Levi Lillard), David Curry, and Brittany Curry; his siblings, Tina Stanley (Richard), Tuesday Quinones, Sheila Karabin (Michael), Victoria Brawner (Derick) and Melvin Dickerson; his grandchildren, Madison Lillard, Aiden Tate Curry, Brixton Curry, Liam Talmadge Curry and Zander Curry; and numerous friends and extended family members.
David was a hard worker. He loved the great outdoors and experiencing it on his Harleys. He also adored his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to David’s services C/O Maddox Funeral Home.
Obituaries
Margie Mae Allison (1929 – 2023)
Margie Mae Allison, 93, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the Lynn Care Center in Front Royal.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Allison was born September 28, 1929, in Jenkins, Virginia, the daughter of the late Roland Dingus and Sally Dingus Starnes.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister, and dear friend, and a fine collector of cookie jars. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She was married to the late Walter Janey Allison.
Surviving are four children, Sally Smith, Jamey Allison, David Allison, and Pat Mabe, all of Strasburg; three sisters, Peggy Brown of Corpus Christi, Texas, Mary Denny of Houston, Texas, and Deloris of Austin, Texas; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial donations may be made to the family c/o Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Robert A. “Bob” Williams Jr. (1950 – 2023)
Robert A. “Bob” Williams Jr., a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, concluded his life journey at the age of 72 on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. His final moments were spent at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A graveside service has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at 2:00 pm. The service will be held at the Prospect Hill Cemetery, located at 200 West Prospect Street, Front Royal, with Sammy Campbell entrusted with officiating duties.
Bob first graced this world on December 29, 1950, born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert A. Williams Sr. and Arlene Sheaffer Williams. As a youth, he bravely served as a SEABEE in the United States Navy. Following his service, he built a successful career at Electronic Data Systems “EDS,” only to retire and establish his own business, Syntax Communications. He dedicated his time and energy to volunteering within Warren County and for the Warren County Public Schools, making an invaluable impact on his community.
He wore his title of Eagle Scout with pride. He will be eternally remembered for his indefatigable spirit, his commitment to aiding others, and his uplifting motto, “Keep smiling.”
His mother, his devoted wife of 41 years, Susan Williams, his son, Christopher Williams (Kristin), and his sister, Jane Gay (Clarence), survive him.
Selected to serve as pallbearers are Luis Macedo, Joe Lamb, Ric Bann, Harold Saunders, Clarence Gay, and Carl Hughey.
Friends and loved ones are invited to share their memories and pay their respects on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, located at 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Warren County, located at 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630[1].
Obituaries
Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson) (1954 – 2023)
Jennifer Lee Kronfeld (née Melson), 68, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her home following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Jenny was born on October 8, 1954, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, to Roger Melson and the late Mary Louise Shackleford Melson.
She was a beloved and devoted wife, mother, and friend.
Jenny graduated from Walsingham Academy in Williamsburg, Virginia, in 1973 and attended George Washington University for two years, studying special education.
She dedicated her life to caring for others and educating children and was a Kindergarten and First Grade teacher at Powhatan School in Boyce, Virginia, for 30 years until her retirement in 2021.
Jenny loved creating handmade cards and sending notes and special gifts to her family and friends. She enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors, spending much time on her patio with her camera watching the hummingbirds and waiting for the neighborhood bear to stop by.
She also dedicated her time to the greater community. After her breast cancer diagnosis in 2005, she became a volunteer with the American Cancer Society’s Relay For Life of Clarke County, where she served as the event chairperson for five years.
Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Howard Kronfeld of Front Royal; son Adam Kronfeld and daughter-in-law Moria Morrissey of Burke, Virginia; daughter Madeline Kronfeld of Fairfax, Virginia; sister Markey Melson of Dunnellon, Florida, and her grand doggies Buffy and Bowie.
A celebration of Jenny’s life will be held at a later date, to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741, or donate.cancer.org.
Obituaries
Warren County Sheriff gives unclaimed remains a final resting place
When Sheriff Mark Butler took office in 2020, he inherited more than just law and order responsibilities. He took on the somber task of ensuring proper burials and final resting places for all the unclaimed bodies of Warren County that were left in the county’s care.
Three years into his tenure, Sheriff Butler’s initiative has made significant strides. As of May 2023, the sheriff’s office reports a total of 19 unclaimed cremains of Warren County residents. In one heartening case, the remains of an individual were reunited with a long-lost loved one. Two others, both former servicemen, were entitled to a military funeral service and interment. They were honorably laid to rest on May 12, 2023, at Culpeper National Cemetery, receiving the respect and gratitude they deserved for their service to the nation.
Despite these successes, the task is not yet complete. Sixteen cremains remain unclaimed and unburied. To this end, Sheriff Butler and his office will be conducting a public funeral service on May 26, 2023, at 1:00 pm at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
- Phillip Edward Norris DOB: 06/15/1958 DOD: 12/30/2011
- Ernest William Harried DOB: 11/19/1942 DOD: 02/09/2018
- Brenda Louise Tussing DOB: 01/23/1949 DOD: 07/29/2017
- Thomas Eugene Lowe DOB: 06/15/1958 DOD: 05/14/2018
- Robert Lee Carroll DOB: 01/15/1952 DOD: 09/25/2019
- Margaret Lois Strickler DOB: 04/05/1934 DOD: 02/29/2020
- Joanne Luzzette Selby DOB: 05/28/1952 DOD: 09/12/2021
- Samuel Craig Sherrill DOB: 05/01/1955 DOD: 09/09/2021
- Carlos Ruben Capo DOB: 08/17/1953 DOD: 10/23/2020
- Richard Franklin Gray DOB: 10/02/1956 DOD: 02/02/2016
- James Davis Hedrick DOB: 12/12/1050 DOD: 01/29/2017 1
- Vincent Ray Shepard DOB: 10/02/1964 DOD: 10/24/2020
- Julius Douglas Bryant DOB: 03/10/1951 DOD: 01/06/2021
- James Samuel Graham DOB: 10/07/1939 DOD: 05/07/2022
- Mack David Rollison DOB: 10/06/1973 DOD: 04/05/2022
- Joseph Michael Bernot DOB: 05/08/1952 DOD: 02/11/2022
Obituaries
Roger Gene Blood (1937 – 2023)
Roger Gene Blood, 86, of Linden, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Roanoke, Virginia, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 22, at 11:00 am in Leeds Cemetery, with Pastor John Rowe officiating.
Mr. Blood was born April 14, 1937, in Crosby, Minnesota, the son of the late Patrick Harry and Elsie Blood.
He retired after many years as a Mechanical Engineer.
Surviving is his devoted wife, Judith K. Blood; three children, Cathlene Armstrong and husband Stephen of Virginia Beach, Patrick G. Blood and wife Lezley of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Crystal L. Capellini and husband Brian of Cary, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Alexander P., Samantha M., Danielle E., Julia R., Lucca W., Aidan J., and Chancellor Z.; and one great-grandson, Asher E.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
Obituaries
Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel (1926 – 2023)
Robert D. “Bob” Swortzel of Frederick Co. VA died at the age of 96 on May 8, 2023, in the Blue Ridge Hospice Care facility.
Bob was born June 16, 1926, in Washington, DC, the son of Ardie and Mary Dell Swortzel. He was a graduate of Concord University in Athens, WV. He was a founding Director of the Combined Health Appeal in the Capital Area, established bowling centers in the Washington area, served his country in 3 branches of the military, was a mega blood donor, tree steward, and member of the anti-litter council, baseball official and coach for many years, Sr. Olympics participant, and a founding organizer of the NOVA Sr. Softball League.
Bob married Judy Chamberlin in 2004, and together had a passion for collecting buttons. They were known as “The Button Couple.”
Bob is survived by his wife Judy and his children Todd (Melissa) Swortzel of Richmond, VA, Pam (David) Kleweno of Dahlonega, GA, and Scott (Laura) Swortzel of Adell, Wisconsin, step-son Jeff Chamberlin of Winchester, VA and the children’s mother, Pat.
He has chosen to donate his body to science through the State Anatomical Program of VA. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation and thanks to Blue Ridge Hospice for taking such good care of Bob.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.