Obituaries
David Wayne Stoots (1955 – 2023)
David Wayne Stoots, of Bentonville, VA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 5, 2023, at the age of 68.
Born on May 27, 1955, David was the son of Velma Stoots of Front Royal and the late William ‘Bill’ Stoots. He was a plumber and the owner of A-1 Quality Plumbing.
He enjoyed NASCAR and camping and was an avid collector. He worked and played hard his entire life, always living for the moment. David enjoyed the comfort of his own home immensely. His passion was tinkering in his work van, where his creativity thrived.
David’s 45-year marriage to his devoted wife, Charlotte, was a love story for the ages. Their journey began in intermediate school, and their bond only grew stronger with time. David was a loving father to Kari Wallace and her husband, Randy, and to Clint Stoots and his wife, Bex. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Caden and Gavin Wallace.
In addition to his immediate family, David is survived by his sister, Kathy McLendon, and her husband, Joey, and his brother, Roger Stoots. He had a special bond with his nephews, Andrew Stoots and Robbie Walton.
David will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His creative spirit, infectious laughter, and warm smile will forever remain etched in our hearts.
In accordance with his wishes, a private family gathering was held to celebrate David’s life. If you wish to pay tribute to his memory, the family would appreciate donations to the Warren County Humane Society in recognition of David’s love for his dog, Secret.
Obituaries
Kernos Dexter “Pops” Ball Sr. (1947 – 2023)
Kernos Dexter “Pops” Ball Sr., 75, of Linden, Virginia, formerly of Manassas Park, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023, at his home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia, with Joseph Nuttall officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Open Door Baptist Church Cemetery in Clear Brook, Virginia.
Mr. Ball was born on September 19, 1947, in Buchanon County, Virginia, to the late Samuel Ball and Nettie Ball NewBerry. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shelia Crawford Ball; daughter, Kelly Kerniece “Sissy” Kilburn; brother, Vonald Ball; and two sisters, Dovie Crouse and JulaGay Ball. He was a US Army Vietnam veteran, a member of the American Legion Post 10 in Manassas, Virginia, and a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge #829. He retired from Safeway Supermarket after over 36 years as a meat cutter.
Survivors include his two sons, Kernos “KD” Ball Jr. of Front Royal and John Curtis Dejon of Fredericksburg, Virginia; daughter, Tammy Huffman of Linden, Virginia; brother, Sam Ball of Martinsburg, West Virginia; two sisters, Shirley Owens of Culpeper, Virginia and Velva Thompson of Charlotte, North Carolina; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Nancy Elaine Worman (1951 – 2023)
Nancy Elaine Worman, 72, of Strasburg, Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at her home.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Jersey.
Mrs. Worman was born on July 15, 1951, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and Catherine Berkey Dougherty. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Dougherty, and three sisters, Geraldine McCouch, Joan Bryan, and Mary Martinez. She grew up in Pine Hill, New Jersey, and lived in Northampton, Pennsylvania, with her husband, Lester, until moving to Strasburg in 2019 to be closer to her favorite daughter and awesome grandchildren. She was in the graduating class of 1969 from Paul VI High School in New Jersey. She was a devoted LPN for 33 years.
Survivors include her loving husband of 13 years, Lester Worman Jr.; daughter, Michelle Sealock (Dale); six grandchildren, Dria, Alyssa, Judd, Keelie, Connor, and Olivia; three sisters, Carol Fries, Kathleen Allsebrook and Karen Bupp; many loving nieces and nephews and lifelong best friends, Carol Parks, Valerie Berke and Daria Lavender.
Obituaries
David “Buck” E. Tangen Jr. (1950 – 2023)
David “Buck” E. Tangen Jr., 73, of Bentonville, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A celebration of life will be held for Buck on October 7, 2023, at his home. Please call his family or the funeral home for more details.
Buck was born on March 7, 1950, in Alexandria, Virginia, to the late David Tangen Sr. and Ada Freeman. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Anna Tangen.
Surviving Buck are his children, Timmy Tangen, Tommy Tangen, Teddy Tangen, and Tracie Tangen, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Buck spent many years drag racing at Old Dominion Speedway. He also loved antique hotrods. One of his favorite things to do was to go to car shows with his sons.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at 333 W Cork St., Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Gerald Wilson Cauley (1953 – 2023)
Gerald Wilson Cauley, 70, a resident of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully on September 13, 2023, following a nine-month battle with cancer. He was born on January 3rd, 1953, in Baltimore, Maryland, to the late Robert Nelson Cauley and Marjorie Pelter Cauley.
The son of a career military man, Gerry spent much of his childhood living in foreign countries such as Germany and Turkey, in addition to US military bases. Upon his father’s retirement, the family made their home in Leominster, Massachusetts.
Gerry was a proud graduate of Leominster High School in 1971 and then went on to the United States Military Academy at West Point, graduating in 1975. He continued his education at Loyola University in Maryland, earning an MBA in 1986. Gerry had a decorated 47-year career as an Engineer and Executive in the Electric Power Industry. His work and passion focused on solving reliability, cyber, and physical security challenges for the power grid and our nation’s energy supply. Over the span of his career, Gerry lived in Columbia, MD, San Jose, CA, Tampa, FL; and Atlanta, GA. He retired happily in May 2022 and would joke that he looked forward to a “20-year glide path” to live out his golden years.
Gerry was predeceased by his father, Robert Cauley, and his sister, Diane Cauley Crowley. He is survived by his mother, Marjorie Cauley, wife Kara Cauley, son Bryan Cauley and wife, Crista, granddaughters Laila and Antonia, and five siblings, including four brothers, Donald Cauley, Robert Cauley, Jr., William Cauley, and Thomas Cauley, and one sister Patricia Dee, and their spouses. He also leaves behind numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
In 1975, Gerry married Connie (Spencer) Cauley and moved to Bowie, MD, where they celebrated the birth of their beloved son Bryan. Gerry loved spending time with Bryan, daughter-in-law Crista, and granddaughters Laila and Antonia. Gerry loved playing golf and watching football and college basketball with his son. He treasured his visits to Connecticut to spend time with Bryan and his family. He would always make pancakes with the girls, and they even recently taught him to “gritty.” He was known for giving the best hugs.
In the summer of 2022, Gerry married Kara, and the two of them enjoyed their time together living in the country in Washington, Virginia. They quickly found they shared many interests and planned a future together. Despite his cancer diagnosis a few months later, their relationship remained steadfast. Kara’s care and devotion during the remaining months of his life were appreciated by Gerry’s family and friends.
Family and friends will gather for a celebration of life at a later date to honor Gerry.
Obituaries
Ricarda Murillo (1967 – 2023)
Ricarda Murillo, 56, of White Post, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at MedStar Washington Hospital Center in Washington, D.C.
A Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 7 p.m. with Father Daniel Gee officiating. A graveside service will take place at Shenandoah Memorial Park in Winchester, Virginia, on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at 12 p.m.
Ricarda was born on April 3, 1967, in Mexico to Felipa Valdez and the late Julian Murillo. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Augustina Murillo.
Surviving Ricarda, along with her mother, is her loving husband of 27 years together, Marco Antonio Coronado Hidalgo; her children, Rafael Murillo Gonzalez, Daniel Coronado Murillo, Claudia Alejandra Coronado Murillo, Jorge Antonio Coronado Murillo, and Gabriel Coronado Murillo; her grandchildren, Julieann Gonzalez, Isabella Gonzalez, Liliana Gonzalez, Mateo Gonzalez and Areli Fetalvero; her 11 siblings; and numerous extended family members.
Ricarda was cherished within the St. John Catholic church community, and she was well-loved. She was a hard worker, thoroughly enjoyed cooking and gardening, and loved the special time she spent with her grandkids and children.
Pallbearers will be Rafael Murillo Gonzalez, Daniel Coronado Murillo, Jorge Antonio Coronado Murillo, Gabriel Coronado Murillo, Fabian Ramirez and Pedro Jaramillo Murillo.
Obituaries
Patricia Ann Simon (Monaghan) (1944 – 2023)
Our beautiful mother, Patricia Ann Simon (Monaghan), passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on September 10, 2023. She was 79. Patricia was born on July 20, 1944, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the daughter of Edward Francis Monaghan and Genevieve Helena Monaghan (Rocap). She was raised in Miami, Florida.
She was the kindest, most caring person we have ever known and was the most wonderful mom we could have ever hoped for. Ann to her immediate family and Pat to her friends, kindness and caring for others were hallmarks of her life and spirit. She experienced the tragedy of losing her father close to Christmas at the age of nearly 4, and her family was left devastated. With her mother forced to work three jobs to make ends meet, our mom was raised in large part by her grandmother, Maud Rocap, a woman of boundless energy, kindness, and goodness. In the years after her father’s death and her mother’s remarriage, our mom, unfortunately, experienced a turbulent and painful home life at times, but her grandmother steadfastly served as a guiding light of love and support. Despite the hardships, she was blessed with a close-knit extended Irish-American family that was part of her life. Our mom’s character was forged in these years of difficult times, and she turned her experiences of grief, loss, and personal pain into a mission to help others in need.
In high school, she volunteered on weekends at her local VA hospital in Miami, Florida, to help care for sick and injured military veterans, including many wounded earlier during the Korean War. She wanted to become a nurse from an early age, and her volunteer work was later recognized by a veteran’s group, the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The VFW chapter in Miami awarded her a full scholarship to nursing school for her efforts on behalf of veterans. She graduated from nursing school in 1965 and became a psychiatric nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
While at Jackson Memorial, she attracted the attention of a young psychiatric resident physician, Dr. Robert Simon, and they were later married. They had three sons. She devoted herself to being the best wife, mother, and homemaker she could be, and she also found time to be a Cub Scout Den Mother and a volunteer at the Children’s Inn of the National Institutes of Health (a non-profit offering free lodging and support for pediatric patients and their families undergoing treatment at NIH). She also drove us kids to countless hours of sports practices and activities. She was a great cook and baker loved to travel, and always had a good Irish twinkle in her eye, ready to laugh and smile. She was a Floridian at heart who loved the state, as well as the Bahamas, where her sister Kathy resides. She also loved Wyoming and the American West. Her presence would light up a room, and she would always try to make people feel good about themselves. She genuinely enjoyed talking to people simply to connect, and she enjoyed many friendships over the years. She always remembered where she came from and was grateful for the many blessings in her life. The family was everything to her.
Patricia is survived by her three sons, Robert of Oakland, California; Patrick (Susan) of Brandon, Florida; Brett (Karie) of Front Royal, Virginia; her five grandsons, Justin, Nicholas, Jasper, Alastair, and Bruno; her dear sister, Kathy Russell, of Nassau, Bahamas; her nieces Deborah (Jason) of Nassau, Bahamas and Donna (Duncan) of Georgia; and cousins Frank and Lucy of Florida and New York. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Dr. Robert I. Simon.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, Maryland, for a short viewing, with the funeral immediately following at 11:30 a.m. A lunch will be offered after the funeral service at the church. The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.