Opinion
Daylight Saving Time: Spring forward! Reset your clock, check your faith
Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13th, 2022 at 2 am. In those wee hours of the morning, when you reach out to turn your clock forward and curse losing an hour of that precious weekend time, seriously think about resetting or just beginning an intimate relationship with God. For me, it is usually in the early morning when I get the opportunity to celebrate an hour alone with God. These are the divine moments given to us by Him. I recognize that in my life, this thing called time moves quickly and can often appear out of control.
We all know the old proverb, “time nor tide wait for no man.” The origin is uncertain, although it’s clear that the phrase is ancient and that it predates modern English. “Tide” didn’t refer to the contemporary meaning of the word, i.e., the rising and falling of the sea, but to a period of time. When this phrase was coined tide meant a season, a time or a while.
Although man cannot stop time, God can and He has stopped the clock before as referenced in the Old Testament of the Bible. God created time and as such He can manipulate it and use it to serve His purpose and to bring glory to His Kingdom.
In Joshua Chapter 10, Joshua was on a mission to defeat the five evil kings of the Amorites. The five kings had been losing a long-standing war with Joshua’s army and planned to attack the great city of Gibeon, whose leaders had made peace with Joshua and with the sons of Israel.
God had guided Joshua to many victories so far with deceptive maneuvers and quick strikes against the enemy. Again, Joshua came upon the enemy suddenly with an all-night march and the Lord confounded the Amorites before Israel. The battle between the combined armies of the five Amorite kings and the army of Israel resulted in Joshua’s army slaying them with great speed and mightily pursuing them in their retreat.
Joshua wanted a total victory and feared the day would soon end and his enemy would escape. So, in a moment of deep faith, he prayed out loud, in front of his army and asked God to command the Sun to stand still so he could complete the victory.
“The day God gave the Amorites up to Israel, Joshua spoke to God, with all Israel listening: ‘Stop, Sun, over Gibeon; Halt, Moon, over Aijalon Valley.’ And the sun stopped, the moon stood very still until he defeated his enemies…the sun stopped in mid-sky and did not hasten to go down for about a whole day. There was no day like that before it or after it” (Joshua 10:12-14).
God controls the sun, moon and stars and placed days, hours and minutes into motion. There is not a minute that transpires that God is unaware. His authority over time as demonstrated in Joshua defeating the Amorites reveals His occupation with every minute of every day. In Psalm 90:4, Moses enlightens us with a profound analogy in describing the timelessness of God: “For a thousand years in Your sight are like a day that has just gone by, or like a watch in the night.”
Like Joshua, we often would like to see time stop for a day so we can catch up and improve on having God’s presence in our life. So come Sunday morning, take time to engage with God and ask to get to know Him. God has a will and a plan for your life. He wants you to know Him in a personal and intimate manner and to trust Him completely. He needs for you to understand His principles, what He desires to accomplish in your life and how He wants you to lead that life.
The best approach to get to know God is to take the time to find out about Him. Join a local Bible believing church. You will soon comprehend that he is faithful and true and a very loving friend.
“I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Opinion
Superman
What is expected of a Super Power? That’s a subjective question actually but it’s one that is being thrown around quite a bit lately, especially in light of recent events in Eastern Europe. We’re all watching helplessly from the bleachers as the news brings the crisis in Ukraine into our homes and TV screens. Many of us in the United States can’t list two countries that border Ukraine and most of us don’t know why Vladimir has decided to unleash tanks and violence against its neighbor. Furthermore, most of the people I have talked to recently don’t know that the US could squash Russia conventionally any time we feel like it. That’s not a hit on the American intellect, it’s just that we all have other things on our minds and we rarely take time to solicit an executive summary of world politics.
So, if you don’t have time to read this article in its entirety, I’ll provide an executive summary for you now. Here goes; The United States has no military peer! The US has superior state-of-the-art weaponry in every conceivable military department (air land and sea). The US spends more on defense annually than China and Russia combined. We have had troops and equipment positioned around the world since World War II. That entails; deployed troops, ships and ports, military posts, air bases, aircraft, and missile sites all positioned globally. We have a global airlift command that can create a logistical air bridge to anywhere anytime and deliver troops and armor for an immediate fight. We have an armada of 11 operational aircraft carrier battle groups that control the sea lines of communication around the world. We have operational 4 Star Combatant Command headquarters that monitor and control all of the terrain on the planet around the clock. As a reference, Russia and China have one operational aircraft carrier apiece and a very inadequate blue water navy to accompany it and project power. They have minimal to no airlift capability to move their armies. This is important because you must have an air bridge capability or a blue water navy if you are going to transport your team to an away game.
By the way, in terms of nuclear capability, we’re the only nation that has ever nuked another nation, so not only do we know how to do it but we have proven that we will do it – and that fact is not lost on anyone. This sounds rather brash and could be misconstrued as big talk but in the words of an ole professional baseball pitcher, Dizzy Dean, “it ain’t bragging if you can back it up.”
So, why are we standing on the sidelines when a regional power like Russia attacks a fellow neighbor in Europe? What would Superman do when a disillusioned punk strolls over and kicks sand on his girl? He stands up – demonstrates a bit of physical prowess and the punk cowers back to whence he came without incident. That’s what is expected of Superman and that’s what is expected of the United States as well. No one else sports around with a cape with Super Power emblazoned on it. We’re the only nation that could have stepped into a phone booth and emerged with an air bridge of military equipment and troops into Kiev, encircled by an air umbrella of B2 and B52 bombers as a show of strength – all under the guise of a military exercise – and all choreographed and on site within 48 hours. It would have drawn intense ire and noise from Moscow but at least we would not be watching helplessly as Ukrainians get slaughtered by taboo ordnance like cluster munitions and thermobaric vacuum bombs. Vladimir would not resort to nuclear missiles and an ‘end game mentality’ over an impromptu military exercise between Ukraine and the US/NATO – especially with Ukrainian broadcasts informing the world that we’d been invited and especially since Russia proper is not in peril. All of this could have easily been avoided if Superman had acted the part.
Here’s another angle to consider. As I alluded earlier, most Americans don’t know much about the politics surrounding NATO, Ukraine and Russia – especially as it relates to the crisis at hand. Most Americans think that Ukraine is an extension of Russia. In our collective consciousness, Ukraine has been aligned with Russia since we can remember. Hardly any of us were alive prior to WW 2. In that vein, why should we wish to interfere in what many of us consider as Russia’s back yard? Makes sense. But, if that’s the answer then why all the sanctions and the angry rhetoric and diplomatic threats when Russia attacked?
The bottom line is this. We had our chance to stop this invasion and we didn’t act. Now it’s simply too late as both forces are embroiled in conflict. We reacted when Saddam invaded Kuwait and we’ve provided security for Europe for over sixty years so why cower from responsibility now? A superpower should act like one. Walk softly and carry a Super Power stick. If a weak nation is brazen enough to step out of line, then slap it back. Others will understand that and will act accordingly – essentially saying, “Fool, I could have told you not to try anything as foolish as that.”
Vladimir Putin gave us every opportunity to fly over and get involved. He staged his divisions forward and waited for weeks. He was assuming the whole time that we would send in troops forcing everyone’s hand to heightened negotiations under stress and inflammatory rhetoric. He would have made his point and likely would have gained concessions and he would have looked good in the eyes of his countrymen. But it didn’t happen and he probably can’t believe we didn’t do anything. On the other hand, he is a shrewd poker player and may have read his opponent perfectly.
When we did send our forces in, we sent them to neighboring Poland – unreal. We showed weakness and Putin acted accordingly. He abruptly moved his medical units forward and started the countdown into launch sequence. Prior to that, he was still anticipating that we would intervene – and why not, he is an astute student of the games nations play. That’s what is expected of a super power. But we didn’t act.
At that point, he couldn’t pack up and go home, he had to go through with it – which was obviously the preferred option from the start, but not anticipated. When we balked at the opportunity to help Ukraine, the door was left unattended. Unbelievable. I harken back to the lyrics from Paula Cole, entitled, “Where have all the cowboys gone?”
Where is my John Wayne? Where is his shiny gun? Where is my lonely ranger? Where have all the cowboys gone?
Opinion
We will feel some pain
Your Ukrainian brothers and sisters in democracy are fighting, bleeding, and dying to preserve the democracy that protects freedom in Europe and maybe our own.
You and I will feel some pain as a result of helping them. Pain at the pump no doubt, but in other ways we may not foresee. Cyber-attacks may create blackouts and disruptions in many service sectors.
We will pay a far smaller price compared to Ukrainians and Europeans. Be proud that you did something at all; be grateful that you are not sitting in a bomb shelter in Ukraine.
Stan Brooks
Charlottesville, VA
Opinion
The Illusion of Truth
Truth is only your brain’s take on reality. Have you ever heard the remark, “life is an illusion or perception is reality?” Essentially that means everyone’s thinking is based on their perspective. So, whose perspective is correct and when is our definition of truth really reality? Allow me to provide a broader aperture regarding perception and reality. Contemplate these: one man’s terrorist is another man’s freedom fighter. Ukraine provoked Putin’s attack. God is the truth and the way. The 9/11 jihadists murdered thousands because it was God’s will.
It is doubtful that you agree with all these aforementioned phrases, but to some they each represents the truth.
As John Lennon said, “reality leaves a lot to the imagination.” Our individual cognitive map encompasses that which we believe and it defines our individual persona and governs our emotions and intellect. A smart person dumbed it down a bit for us with the line, “We are the product of our development.” In short, each person processes information differently and views life’s daily stimuli differently based on their resume’ of life experiences. We encounter millions of stimuli every day. Because of this, we can be influenced and we can in turn influence. We can also be deceived. Marketers and influence professionals know this and design audio and visual stimulation to influence our behavior. The commercial world directs us to purchase. The politician promises a better tomorrow. Dictators dabble with influence games at the national level for sustainment and promotion of power. Joseph Goebbels refined propaganda in the 1930s and ’40s and subsequent authoritarian regimes have modernized it over the years. Think Vladimir Putin for now.
In wartime, governments historically hide bad news and promote patriotic films that orient the masses on a singular azimuth. In the first months of World War II, the U.S. media deflected hysteria by shielding society from the news of German U-boat attacks along the Outer Banks. Meanwhile Hollywood cranked out films demonizing the enemy and promoting the home team. Winston Churchill once said, “Truth is so important it should always be guarded by a body of lies.” Sometimes our leaders decide our reality by incremental doses of the truth. Let’s do a quick case study of Russian influence on truth and reality.
Vladimir Putin is a learned disciple of the influence trade. Over the last two decades, he’s been at the cutting edge of modern influence operations. Many of the following terms were brought about under his watch. Look these terms up if you’re not familiar: hybrid warfare, little green men, the web brigades/aka Russia’s troll army, Russian bots, Putinbots, Kremlinbots, troll factory, Lakhta trolls and troll farms. Many of these are state-sponsored anonymous Internet political commentators and trolls linked to the Russian government. Spin control and misinformation are key ingredients of his daily operations. The term “fact checking” has essentially been worn out as a result of his misinformation campaigns. Putin is not limited by borders. His influence operations function around the clock at home and abroad. I’m sure you remember his meddling in the 2016 U.S. Presidential elections. He maintains influence operations against the Russian people at home and runs continual ‘Influence Operation campaigns’ against his Baltic and Ukrainian neighbors.
Locally, Russian TV (RTV) cranks non-stop propaganda demonizing the West and promoting nationalistic fervor while warehouses of media trolls seed misinformation and disinformation abroad. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have been embroiled in rhetoric regarding Russian election tampering for years. The lingering influence op played out in the 2016 elections was a Vladimir special. A sampling of the Russian population’s understanding of the conflict in Ukraine reveals perceptions totally alien to our own. We are all the product of what we see and hear. However, the majority of Russian people see and hear what Putin wants them to – and subsequently the majority march to his tune. Not all of them mind you – but most. Vladimir dissolved freedom of the press a while back in Russia, so the majority of Russians have limited means to pursue the truth.
The Western world enjoys free press. “Enjoys” may be a bit heavy depending on a person’s popularity. Once political preference is known – a person in the limelight may “enjoy” disproportionate attention in the media. The Russians are privy to State-run media while we in the U.S. have options. Some of us prefer conservative spin and others tune into liberal news channels. These stimuli shape our thinking.
Let’s frequency hop back to yesteryear again. Once upon a time during the infancy of television in America, we could watch news at 6 o’clock each evening on any TV channel we wished – as long as we tuned into ABC, NBC or CBS. Those three networks were our only choices for decades. Those programs and the advertisements that funded them helped comprise our American cognitive mapping. As an example, if you ask anyone over fifty who Walter Cronkite is they will likely remember and probably will remember his catch phrase, “And that’s the way it is.” Because that’s the way it was back then when we had few options. Those were the days when America named Cronkite, a news reporter, “the most trusted man in America.” Now, not so much as the news falls into polarized camps – further exacerbating our search for the truth.
Today our news is available anytime via multiple means but most of us are polarized to certain networks via the spin we find satisfying. The conservatives largely tune into FOX and the liberals champion MSNBC and CNN. Our cognitive mapping harkens us to one or the other. Our latitudes of acceptance and rejection are a part of this mapping. Given the polarization of news, who’s to say who’s right and wrong and who can really sanction reality and truth? How do we gauge truth as we navigate through life? Many of us channel surf multiple perspectives in hopes of piecing together truth somewhere along the way. Often times we arrive at our definition of truth by finding solace in others with the same perceptions.
Somebody said, “The truth will set you free.” That may be, but as I’ve outlined above, finding the truth is another matter. But the one truth I believe to be prevalent right now is that Ukraine has been attacked by a Vladimir Putin-led Russia, and while gas prices are going up here, the Russian economy and its people appear poised to suffer substantially from massive Western sanctions in the coming months.
Opinion
Forty days with Jesus
The Lenten tradition of the Church takes its inspiration from Jesus’ forty days of solitude, prayer and fasting in the wilderness. “Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led by the Spirit in the desert, where for forty days He was tempted by the devil. He ate nothing during those days and at the end of them he was hungry” – Luke 4:1-2.
This year Shrove Tuesday – which is commonly known as Pancake Day – takes place on March 1. The name comes from the word “shrive”, meaning absolution for sins by doing penance. The day gets its name from the tradition of Christians trying to be ‘shriven’ before Lent. Christians would go to Confession, where they admit their sins and ask for absolution. Pancakes became associated with Shrove Tuesday as worshippers used up rich foods, including eggs, milk, yeast and sugar in the kitchen before they began their fasting during Lent.
The word Lent comes the Anglo-Saxon word meaning to lengthen and Lent comes at a time when the hours of daylight are lengthening as spring approaches. The color purple is associated with Lent as it signifies both penance and hope.
Ash Wednesday, in the calendar of Western Christianity, is the first day of Lent and occurs 46 days before Easter. It is a moveable Fast, falling on a different date each year because it is dependent on the date of Easter. It can occur as early as February 4 or as late as March 10. In 2022, Ash Wednesday will fall on March 2. Despite the forty-day fasting rule, it actually is 46 days before Easter, as many Christians take breaks from fasting on Sundays (both for health reasons and due to it being the Sabbath day). Lent begins then and will end on Maundy (or Holy) Thursday, which this year will fall on April 14.
Many church denominations practice the wearing of ashes on the forehead in the sign of a cross on Ash Wednesday. Ashes symbolize true heartfelt repentance. More important than the outward symbol of ashes is the inner reality of a contrite heart. “So, I turned to the Lord God and pleaded with him in prayer and petition, in fasting, and in sackcloth and ashes” – Daniel 9:3.
Lent is a season of repentance, self-examination and quiet contemplation of the mysteries of God. Lent originated in the very earliest days of the Church as a preparatory time for Easter, when the faithful rededicated themselves and when converts were instructed in the faith and prepared for baptism. By observing the forty days of Lent, the individual Christian imitates Jesus’ withdrawal into the wilderness for solitude, prayer and fasting. Christians do this to make ready for the forgiveness of their sins and fleshy lives with the death of Jesus on the cross on Good Friday as they follow his footsteps through Holy Week.
We are indeed mortal – we are dust, and to dust we shall return – Genesis 3:19. We are reminded that we are still sinners in need of continuous conversion. The Church now calls us back once again to the graces of our baptism, to do penance and amend our lives as we approach the greatest celebration and high point of the Christian Church year — Easter.
Mark Gunderman
Stephens City, Virginia
Opinion
Putin’s actions remind us democracy is better
Perhaps there is one positive outcome that could arise from the brutally evil acts of a sociopathic dictator named Putin. Maybe just maybe some Americans that have forgotten that democracy with all its flaws is still 1000% better than a dictatorship — any dictatorship.
Perhaps they will also see that those who promulgate lies, misinformation, and conspiracy theories for money, for pleasure, or for political gain, are in league with the sociopaths, the dictators, or as some would say, the devil.
Stan Brooks
Charlottesville, Virginia
Opinion
Warren County Democratic Committee Chair eager to tackle local community issues
As the new chair of the Warren County Democratic Committee, I am eager to tackle the many local issues testing our community. For instance, we must make sure our teachers have the support and resources they need to provide a great education to every kid, regardless of zip code or family income. (I see you, Governor Youngkin, drumming up mistrust in teachers and laying the groundwork to funnel tax dollars to charter schools.)
I would also like to consider how sustainable growth in Warren County can drive tourism to small businesses and protect our natural resources. I want to talk about how we can support workers’ rights by getting the word out on Hershey’s employees organizing a union. All of this matters.
There is a lot to talk about locally – and our committee will be laser-focused on having these conversations and helping elect Democrats in our district. (Now I’m looking at you, Ben Cline, and wondering if your partisan vote against the infrastructure bill and the jobs that come with it has revealed to people how little you care about working families.)
Yet despite all we can and must consider here in the valley, today my mind is on a conflict unfolding across the globe. Some would say it is not our concern, except I believe the invasion of Ukraine is a test of our character and patriotism. Here in America, we bristle at the idea of being told what to do, even when the advice is reasonable. The concept of freedom is central to our outlook, but when given the chance to support the democracies of our Ukrainian and European allies, some media pundits and politicians instead downplay the risks of Putin’s authoritarianism.
I am just old enough to remember the end of the Cold War and how my conservative family felt about the threat the Soviet Union posed to democracy. Putin was merely a ruthless KGB operative back then, but as president of today’s Russia, he has demonstrated again and again that his contempt for democratic principles has been growing since the USSR splintered. His love of power is only matched by his contempt for us.
This is a test of whether Americans value democracy more than they detest folks on the other end of the political spectrum. I have an optimistic belief that most of us don’t feel the hostility toward our neighbors that comes across in the media. So, will we let partisanship pollute our understanding of what’s at stake in Ukraine? Will Americans side with the thug in the Kremlin over the interests of our allies? The battlegrounds may be smoldering thousands of miles away, but the battle lines are being drawn now in our backyard by Vlad’s American fanboys.
Many are thinking about the cost of energy and how Russia’s actions will impact it. Particularly for folks who commute, this is a big and understandable concern. Others will go so far as to say that our stance against Russia’s invasion makes the inevitable increase in gas prices our fault. The economy cannot be extricated from this discussion entirely, but I know that high prices come and go, while the damage is done to our democracy by allowing partisanship to trump patriotism is a cost we cannot withstand. The destruction of America by its own hands has been Vladimir Putin’s dark dream and sustained strategy for decades. Sadly, he has allies here at home.
We must come together because freedom itself is on the line if Putin and his ilk consolidate more power at the expense of sovereign nations. That power is found in the artillery landing on Ukraine but also exists in spoiling the American experiment by keeping us at each other’s throats. When anyone tries to convince us that Putin is on the right side of this fresh and bloody war – so savvy, such genius – they are handing us the wrong answer.
America, this is one test we must ace together.
Paul Miller
Front Royal, Virginia