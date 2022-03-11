Daylight Saving Time: Spring forward! Reset your clock, check your faith

What is expected of a Super Power? That’s a subjective question actually but it’s one that is being thrown around quite a bit lately, especially in light of recent events in Eastern Europe. We’re all watching helplessly from the bleachers as the news brings the crisis in Ukraine into our homes and TV screens. Many of us in the United States can’t list two countries that border Ukraine and most of us don’t know why Vladimir has decided to unleash tanks and violence against its neighbor. Furthermore, most of the people I have talked to recently don’t know that the US could squash Russia conventionally any time we feel like it. That’s not a hit on the American intellect, it’s just that we all have other things on our minds and we rarely take time to solicit an executive summary of world politics.

So, if you don’t have time to read this article in its entirety, I’ll provide an executive summary for you now. Here goes; The United States has no military peer! The US has superior state-of-the-art weaponry in every conceivable military department (air land and sea). The US spends more on defense annually than China and Russia combined. We have had troops and equipment positioned around the world since World War II. That entails; deployed troops, ships and ports, military posts, air bases, aircraft, and missile sites all positioned globally. We have a global airlift command that can create a logistical air bridge to anywhere anytime and deliver troops and armor for an immediate fight. We have an armada of 11 operational aircraft carrier battle groups that control the sea lines of communication around the world. We have operational 4 Star Combatant Command headquarters that monitor and control all of the terrain on the planet around the clock. As a reference, Russia and China have one operational aircraft carrier apiece and a very inadequate blue water navy to accompany it and project power. They have minimal to no airlift capability to move their armies. This is important because you must have an air bridge capability or a blue water navy if you are going to transport your team to an away game.

By the way, in terms of nuclear capability, we’re the only nation that has ever nuked another nation, so not only do we know how to do it but we have proven that we will do it – and that fact is not lost on anyone. This sounds rather brash and could be misconstrued as big talk but in the words of an ole professional baseball pitcher, Dizzy Dean, “it ain’t bragging if you can back it up.”

So, why are we standing on the sidelines when a regional power like Russia attacks a fellow neighbor in Europe? What would Superman do when a disillusioned punk strolls over and kicks sand on his girl? He stands up – demonstrates a bit of physical prowess and the punk cowers back to whence he came without incident. That’s what is expected of Superman and that’s what is expected of the United States as well. No one else sports around with a cape with Super Power emblazoned on it. We’re the only nation that could have stepped into a phone booth and emerged with an air bridge of military equipment and troops into Kiev, encircled by an air umbrella of B2 and B52 bombers as a show of strength – all under the guise of a military exercise – and all choreographed and on site within 48 hours. It would have drawn intense ire and noise from Moscow but at least we would not be watching helplessly as Ukrainians get slaughtered by taboo ordnance like cluster munitions and thermobaric vacuum bombs. Vladimir would not resort to nuclear missiles and an ‘end game mentality’ over an impromptu military exercise between Ukraine and the US/NATO – especially with Ukrainian broadcasts informing the world that we’d been invited and especially since Russia proper is not in peril. All of this could have easily been avoided if Superman had acted the part.

Here’s another angle to consider. As I alluded earlier, most Americans don’t know much about the politics surrounding NATO, Ukraine and Russia – especially as it relates to the crisis at hand. Most Americans think that Ukraine is an extension of Russia. In our collective consciousness, Ukraine has been aligned with Russia since we can remember. Hardly any of us were alive prior to WW 2. In that vein, why should we wish to interfere in what many of us consider as Russia’s back yard? Makes sense. But, if that’s the answer then why all the sanctions and the angry rhetoric and diplomatic threats when Russia attacked?

The bottom line is this. We had our chance to stop this invasion and we didn’t act. Now it’s simply too late as both forces are embroiled in conflict. We reacted when Saddam invaded Kuwait and we’ve provided security for Europe for over sixty years so why cower from responsibility now? A superpower should act like one. Walk softly and carry a Super Power stick. If a weak nation is brazen enough to step out of line, then slap it back. Others will understand that and will act accordingly – essentially saying, “Fool, I could have told you not to try anything as foolish as that.”

Vladimir Putin gave us every opportunity to fly over and get involved. He staged his divisions forward and waited for weeks. He was assuming the whole time that we would send in troops forcing everyone’s hand to heightened negotiations under stress and inflammatory rhetoric. He would have made his point and likely would have gained concessions and he would have looked good in the eyes of his countrymen. But it didn’t happen and he probably can’t believe we didn’t do anything. On the other hand, he is a shrewd poker player and may have read his opponent perfectly.

When we did send our forces in, we sent them to neighboring Poland – unreal. We showed weakness and Putin acted accordingly. He abruptly moved his medical units forward and started the countdown into launch sequence. Prior to that, he was still anticipating that we would intervene – and why not, he is an astute student of the games nations play. That’s what is expected of a super power. But we didn’t act.

At that point, he couldn’t pack up and go home, he had to go through with it – which was obviously the preferred option from the start, but not anticipated. When we balked at the opportunity to help Ukraine, the door was left unattended. Unbelievable. I harken back to the lyrics from Paula Cole, entitled, “Where have all the cowboys gone?”

Where is my John Wayne? Where is his shiny gun? Where is my lonely ranger? Where have all the cowboys gone?