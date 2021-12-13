Uncategorized
De-clutter for Christmas; cut stress
Your bedroom closet is already full. Your fridge and cabinets don’t have a lot of room to spare, and neither do your storage closets. And it isn’t even Christmas yet — once the gifts, decorations, extra food, new holiday outfits, and all the other assorted stuff comes inside, you’ll be overwhelmed, just like you are every year.
If this sounds like you, consider giving yourself an early gift: A pre-Christmas de-clutter, to help you prioritize the items you value, make space for new things, and cut back on stress so you can enjoy the things that really matter.
* Check your stash of Christmas decorations. Separate the things you haven’t used in a few years and donate them to a thrift shop for other families to enjoy.
* Walk through the public areas of your house — living room, dining room, foyer, hallways — and pick out any decor items or small furniture that you don’t love anymore. If you’d rather see an empty space, chuck it.
* Declutter your furniture. Do you really need those worn-out throw pillows with all the coffee stains?
* Work with your kids to sort through old toys and get rid of the ones they don’t play with anymore. If they need a little motivation, explain that it’s so they have plenty of room for this year’s gifts.
* Hit the kitchen and be absolutely ruthless. Toss expired foods, old water bottles or cheap plastic cups, cookware that you never use, or that box of old dishes that you don’t have room for.
* Set priorities carefully for the rooms you’ll spend the most time in and accommodate the activities you’ve planned. The most important thing about the holidays is sharing them with the people we care about, so if you don’t have the time or energy to hit every room, don’t kick yourself. Do what you can, congratulate yourself for a job well done, and enjoy the things that truly matter.
Top Stories
Town Talk: A conversation with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County HS, Holiday Craft-Vendor Bazaar and more
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Ken Knesh, Principal at Warren County High School. On December 11, 2021, WCHS will be hosting a Holiday Craft and Vendor Bazaar from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm. The school is located at 155 Westminster Drive in Front Royal.
Come out and start your holiday shopping at this event and help support the parents ‘Cat Pack’ programs and the 35 local vendors. Free admission and parking.
Some vendors include Avery Hess, Apron Love, Betts & Coop Boutique, Cardshop Bakers, Chantill’s Cupboard, Collectively Emily, ColorStreet, Darling Daughters Crafts, Dot Dot Smile, Essential Bodywear, Facial Aloe’s, Farmasi, Freshie Start, Malena’s Closet, Mama Bears Canned Goods, Norwex, Pampered Chef, Paparazzi, Park Lane Jewelry, Peace Pillows, and Scentsy.
Find out more about this event and others on their Facebook page.
Town Talk is a series on the Royal Examiner where we will introduce you to local entrepreneurs, businesses, non-profit leaders, and political figures who influence Warren County. Topics will be varied, but hopefully interesting. If you have an idea, topic, or want to hear from someone in our community, let us know. Send your request to news@RoyalExaminer.com
The Cracked Acorn: Shadows
After many years of faithful government service, a long-time frontiersman and explorer are about to be unwilling to retire. The government has decided that they no longer want to provide a health plan and support the underwriters. Yes, once again it is costly to grow old and be around too long.
Of course, I am joking and really touching on the decade-plus aged Hubble telescope. It could have been in the cargo bay of the ill-fated Challenger but missed its ride into the heavens. Even after its launch in 1990, it required a refit of special lenses.
I recall in a Sunday school class that the teacher spent much of the hour trying to define where heaven is, up above or down below or all around us (for there is no other name under heaven given among men, whereby we must be saved. Acts 4:12).
The Hubble telescope has opened up new vistas for those who are eager to date the universe and see distant stars, galaxies and postulate new theories about the worlds beyond our planet. In the past we have had to settle with puny efforts to see and guess at what is out there, now we can think of possible planet-like earth that we could eventually reach and find someone to greet with a “Howdy!” and “Have a nice day!”. The Hubble will leave us with lots of answers for which we yet have to find the questions. Its replacement (James Webb Space Telescope) is to be more powerful and will delight all those who want to find out why we are here and what will be our ultimate situation years and years from today.
What does all this add up to be: (from my vast warehouse of sometimes useful trivial anecdotes0
“There was a person blind from birth, who never could have ever thought of seeing…as told to him by others who could see, what it was like to SEE. Experimental processes by doctors suggested that his sight ‘might’ be restored. So, it happened and when the bandages were removed, he cried, “I can see!” What are you seeing, the doctors asked? “Shadows!” and tears flowed.
When I consider thy heavens, the work of thy fingers, the moon, and the stars, which thou hast ordained; What is man, that thou art mindful of him? and the son of man, that thou visitest him? Psalm 8: 3-4
For we know that if our earthly house of this tabernacle were dissolved, we have a building of God, a house not made with hands, eternal in the heavens. II Corinthians 5:1
And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people. Revelation 21: 1-2
Kids’ Corner: Chocolate trivia quiz
If you love chocolate, here’s a little quiz to see how much you know about this popular treat.
Multiple choice
1. What’s the name of the tree that grows cocoa beans?
a) Cacao tree
b) Choco tree
c) Coco tree
2. What kind of fruit does this tree produce?
a) Cocoa beans
b) Cocoa-pods
c) Cocoa balls
3. Where is most of the cocoa in chocolate grown today?
a) South America
b) West Africa
c) Southeast Asia
True or false
4. White chocolate doesn’t contain any cocoa.
5. The Swiss invented cocoa powder.
6. The Germans created the first chocolate bar.
Answers
1. a) Cacao trees grow in tropical climates and can be harvested twice a year.
2. b) Cocoa-pods look like small footballs and can contain up to 40 cocoa beans.
3. b) Today, more than 70 percent of the world’s cocoa comes from the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, and other West African countries.
4. True. It’s made of cocoa butter, sugar, milk, and vanilla.
5. False. It was a Dutchman named Coenraad Johannes van Houten. He patented the process of removing the butter from roasted cocoa beans in 1828.
6. False. It was three English brothers named Joseph, Richard, and Francis Fry. They discovered that it was possible to create molded chocolate by adding cocoa butter.
Veronesi Holding S.p.A. to invest in new production facility in Rockingham County, creating more than 150 new jobs over the next four years
RICHMOND—Governor Ralph Northam announced on September 30, 2021, that Italy-based Veronesi Holding S.p.A., a leading manufacturer and producer of cured meats, will establish its first U.S. production operation. This investment in Rockingham County will create more than 150 new jobs over the next four years. The company plans to explore the possibility of working with smaller Virginia farms for its American production needs.
Located on 75.8 acres in the county’s Innovation Village, the new facility will be used to age, process, and package the company’s products for distribution, increasing its cured meat and charcuterie customer base in the U.S. market. Governor Northam and his staff met with company officials in Italy during his first international trade and marketing mission in July 2018.
“We are pleased that Veronesi Holding S.p.A. chose Virginia, the home of nearly 900 internationally owned businesses, to grow in the U.S.,” said Governor Northam. “The Commonwealth’s sophisticated infrastructure and world-class transportation network are key assets that attract global businesses looking to expand into new markets. We welcome one of Europe’s leading food and beverage companies to Virginia and Rockingham County and look forward to its success in the Commonwealth.”
Veronesi Holding S.p.A is an Italian privately traded company headquartered in Verona, Italy with more than €3.1 billion in sales in 2020 and 9,000 employees. The company is among the top five Fast Moving Consumer Groups in Italy and is the largest vertically integrated poultry and hog producer in the country. Its products range from feed to fresh meats and cured meats. Veronesi has grown through its brands, AIA and Negroni, which are regarded as top names in the Italian agroindustry throughout Europe and across the globe. Negroni has been a leader in the premium delicatessen meats market for over a century.
“Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s new U.S. operation is a substantial addition to Virginia’s diverse food and beverage processing sector and is a perfect fit for the Shenandoah Valley,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “The state-of-the-art facility in Rockingham County will enable the company to build on its centuries-old legacy of high-quality products, and we thank Veronesi for choosing the Commonwealth for this major investment.”
“Virginia’s centuries-old agricultural industry is rich and diverse, making the Commonwealth the perfect new home for a company like Veronesi, which has a long and diverse agricultural history of its own,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “Like Virginia’s world-class wines and Veronesi’s premier charcuterie, the company and the commonwealth are indeed a perfect pairing. I look forward to connecting Veronesi with Virginia farmers so they can write a new chapter of quality and tradition in both of their agricultural histories.”
“This is a very ambitious project for us and it marks an important step for our company,” said Veronesi Holding S.p.A Chief Executive Officer Luigi Fasoli. “We want to start a new chapter in our history and establish in this country our first-ever production site for cured meats abroad, offering Americans all our expertise with the maximum freshness and quality. It is with great enthusiasm that we chose Virginia, where we found all the necessary ingredients to live our American dream.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Rockingham County, the Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and the Port of Virginia to secure this project for Virginia. Based on the company’s planned investment of approximately $100 million and the creation of more than 150 new jobs over the next four years, Governor Northam approved a $3.8 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Rockingham County with the project. Veronesi Holding is eligible to receive benefits from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program, as well as a Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
“Rockingham County is excited to work with Veronesi as the company establishes its agricultural presence in the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia,” said Rockingham County Board of Supervisors Chairman Rick Chandler. “This new project adds to the diverse agricultural industry of Rockingham, and we are thankful for the investment into our community and more than 150 new jobs.”
“The Shenandoah Valley Partnership is extremely excited to welcome Veronesi to Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley,” said Shenandoah Valley Partnership Executive Director Jay A. Langston, Ph.D. “Its brands have a very high reputation for premium charcuterie, thus its expectations for a location were equally stringent. The need for robust food and beverage infrastructure is exceedingly important, particularly for the successful launch of an international brand in the U.S. Working with Rockingham County, we have shown that the depth of our international-level infrastructure has allowed global success to grow here in the Valley. We are excited to welcome the company to our international food and beverage sector.”
“When a worldwide brand like Veronesi Holding S.p.A. decides to build its first U.S. production facility in Virginia, it sends a very positive message about our business climate,” said Virginia Port Authority Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Stephen A. Edwards. “We are ready to collaborate with Veronesi Holding, help build its business, and serve as its gateway for trade in the U.S. This is another example of what a pro-business environment that is supported by a world-class port can achieve.”
“Thanks to Veronesi Holding for working in partnership with the Commonwealth, Shenandoah Valley Partnership, and Rockingham County,” said Senator Mark Obenshain. “We welcome this new business to the Shenandoah Valley. This project will provide more job opportunities for our citizens and partnerships with small farms, which will be an enormous benefit to our region.”
“This is an exciting announcement for the Rockingham County and Harrisonburg communities,” said Delegate Tony Wilt. “Veronesi Holding S.p.A.’s desire to make such a substantial investment right here in the Shenandoah Valley is once again a testament to the strength of our workforce, the high quality of life that we have to offer, and the importance of the agriculture industry to our future success.”
Fake companies abound on social media
One of the ironies of social media today is that while Facebook and other social media companies automatically slap a challenge notice on fake news, their own advertising is often fake, with no such fact check in sight.
Advertising fraud on social media takes a number of forms: Brand theft, product misrepresentation, and fake reviews, to name just a few.
Social media users are ripe for the picking. Facebook is one of the largest superstores in history, with billions of shoppers and millions of small businesses pitching products. Small business ad revenues, nearly $70 billion a year in advertising for the company.
The fact is if you have a few bucks, you can advertise on Facebook and no one will look into your business at all.
According to an FTC study, 94 percent of scam victims said they saw an ad on Facebook or Instagram.
Brand theft is an old scam that finds new life on Facebook.
Advertisers use the pictures from real products and then claim you can order them at prices well below retail. Clothing is often fraudulent. If you went to your favorite clothing store and saw a brand name nightgown for sale at $60, you then have an electronic cookie on your computer. When you go to Facebook, you will likely see the same photo of the same nightgown advertised on a Facebook ad for $20. The difference between the two? The Facebook ad is a fraud, and you won’t get the product, it won’t be the same product, or the site will contain a worm or virus that steals your credit card info. Using PayPal doesn’t help. In fact, one hint of a scam is the store takes only PayPal.
Meanwhile, the fake company will list hundreds of positive reviews. Beware. These reviews are often solicited. Users get an email that says: Give us a positive review and we will send the product free. After the review is submitted, reviewers never receive anything.
According to Time Magazine, scammers set up dozens of companies with silly double or triple-word domains. Some examples from the Time article: ByDivStore.com, BoldWon, GoShoes.
According to Buzzfeed and Time, most of the clothing scams originate in mainland China.
Town Talk
Town Talk: A conversation with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell – New laws as of July 1
In this Town Talk, our publisher Mike McCool speaks with Commonwealth Attorney John Bell about some of the new laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
Click here for a list of the new Virginia laws that took effect on July 1, 2021.
