Deadline approaching for applications to 2022 DARE TO DREAM grants from the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
Applications are still being accepted for the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center’s (FRWRC) 2022 Dare to Dream grants. The application deadline is January 14, 2022. Recipients will be announced in March 2022. Each year, FRWRC awards individual grants to Warren County women to help make their dreams come true. Past recipients have used their grants to start and build businesses, purchase business equipment, support certification and continuing education goals, etc. Applicants can request up to a $1,000 grant. One $1,500 Elaine Bromfield Memorial Scholarship for education is also awarded each year through this program.
The Dare to Dream grants are available to women living and/or working in Warren County, ages 18 years and older, not currently enrolled in high school.
Begun in 1999, the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center grant programs have provided 182 grants totaling more than $132,000 to empower women and girls in Warren County. Former grant recipients have not only gone to finish their educations and start successful businesses, but these grants have also helped them gain confidence in their goals, strengthen their families and contribute to our entire community.
If you have a dream or know a Warren County woman in your life who has a dream and needs financial support to make it happen, this is your opportunity.
Applications are available on November 1, 2021, at Samuels Public Library, or download the application form at www.FRWRC.org or by calling or emailing the FRWRC office at 540-636-7007, wrc@frwrc.org.
About Front Royal Women’s Resource Center
The Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 25-year-old non-profit organization, dedicated to providing a support network for women in the Warren County area through programs, information and education. Over the last two decades, FRWRC has provided networking opportunities, spotlighted women leaders in our community and awarded more than $132,000 in grants and scholarships to 182 Warren County women and girls to support education, and professional and personal enrichment opportunities. We empower women to change their world. Visit our website frwrc.org and follow us on Facebook @FRWRC. Support the Front Royal Women’s Resource Center: www.frwrc.org/donate
(From a release by the FRWRC)
VDOT: Snow preparations and pretreatment underway for January 6th forecasted storm
The Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District began pretreating roads on Wednesday morning, January 5. Pretreatment operations are expected to conclude early on Thursday. VDOT will have crews deployed to monitor and treat roads as needed. Beginning on Thursday crews will remain on 12-hour shifts, 24 hours a day until roads have had at least one pass. Snow amounts of three to five inches are forecasted for Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. The public is asked to monitor weather forecasts for any changing conditions.
Wreckers will be staged at various locations and tree crews will be on standby.
VDOT crews continue to clear roads and restore service following the effects of the unprecedented snowfall on Monday, Jan. 3. Parts of the state received more than a foot of snow during the winter storm, with snowfall rates exceeding two inches per hour. Total snowfall accumulations ranged from two to 14 inches across the Commonwealth.
People are asked not to travel during the storm if possible. Information on road conditions, crash sites, and road closures can be found on VDOT’s 511 sites at http://www.511Virginia.org, The 511 app is available on Android and Apple devices. The 511 services can be used by dialing 511 within the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed at 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623). Callers can speak to agents 24/7 every day of the year. The customer service center has a mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Personal emergency winter driving kits can include flashlights and batteries, ice scraper, cell phone and charger, jumper cables, blankets or quilts, first aid kit, bottled water, non-perishable food, abrasive material for traction, and a shovel.
For a text listing of winter weather road conditions go to http://www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull-down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box, individual counties can be chosen to view.
The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.
The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany, and Bath counties.
New $3,000 grant from Crescent Cities Charities helps House of Hope continue good work
The House of Hope is so excited to send a huge heartfelt THANK YOU to Crescent Cities Charities, Inc. Last week they were hand delivered a grant check for $3,000. The House of Hope is so grateful for this opportunity and looks forward to growing their relationship with Crescent Cities Charities in the future.
Please take a minute to learn more about Crescent Cities Charities, Inc: cccharities.org
A few impressive numbers to share:
- 88 graduating high school seniors will be receiving $236,500 in Crescent Cities Charities Scholarships.
- Charitable Grant Contributions totaling over One Million Dollars to date. Take a minute to visit this link and review the awardees… some AMAZING organizations doing AMAZING work in our world! Ranging from supporting retired veterans, protecting Police K-9’s from street drugs, environmental health projects, to reading programs, wreaths for veterans, and prevention of blindness efforts. cccharities.org/awardees
Warren County Public Schools updates division-wide mitigation plan
On January 3, 2022, Chris Ballenger, Ed.D., Superintendent of Warren County Public Schools, sent the following letter out to parents:
January 3, 2022
Dear Parent/Guardian,
Warren County Public Schools would like to take this opportunity to provide you with an update to our division-wide mitigation plan as we move into 2022. We will continue to operate in phase two of our mitigation plan, which requires masks to be worn indoors at all times unless there is a medical or religious modification on file. We will monitor the level of transmission in our community and work in consultation with the Lord Fairfax Health District to ensure safety for all students and employees.
Schools will start this semester with continued mitigation measures to help ensure that our environment is safe. This may include, but not be limited to emphasizing hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette, minimizing congregate settings, increasing physical distance where feasible, enhancing cleaning and sanitization throughout the day and overnight, and adjusting meal procedures and schedules as needed.
During the fall semester, all WCPS staff did a remarkable job ensuring limited interruption occurred within the classroom. However, with an increase in positive COVID cases within our community, individual school closures may occur due to staffing issues. Staff at all schools will be prepared to transition to virtual learning if it becomes necessary to close individual sites. WCPS will try to provide advanced notice, but parents should be prepared, and understand, that school closures could happen with little notification.
Based on updated guidance from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) issued on December 27, 2021, WCPS will adhere to the recommendations as summarized in the following.
If You Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Isolation) – Everyone, regardless of vaccination status
• Stay home for 5 days
• If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you can return to school or work
• Upon your return, continue to wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• If symptoms are still present and/or you have not been fever free for 24 hours, continue to stay home until you have been fever free for 24 hours
If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine), or if you have received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months; or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months
• Wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• Test on day 5, if possible
• If you develop symptoms
o Get tested
o Stay home
o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage
If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and have not received a booster shot; or are unvaccinated
• Stay home for 5 days. Upon your return, wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines.
• If you cannot quarantine, approval to return to school or work must be approved through Special Services, and wear a mask according to the division’s masking guidelines
• Special Services Contact
o 540-635-2725, mhirsch@wcps.k12.va.us
• Test on day 5, if possible
• If you develop symptoms
o Get tested
o Stay home
o If your test is positive then move to the isolation stage
Virginia State Police updated crash & disabled stats
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4) through 10:00 a.m. Tuesday (Jan. 4), Virginia State Police have responded to 43 traffic crashes and 111 disabled vehicles.
In addition to those numbers and as of 10 a.m., Virginia State Police are currently on scene of 14 traffic crashes statewide and responding to/aiding 44 disabled vehicles. (The disabled numbers do not reflect those vehicles stuck in the impacted stretch of I-95 near Fredericksburg). The majority of the crashes continue to be only damage to vehicles. There have been few injuries and no reported traffic deaths related to the winter storm.
From 12:01 a.m. Tuesday through 10 a.m. Tuesday, Virginia State Police have responded to and cleared:
Richmond Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Efforts remain underway by VDOT, VSP, and local response agencies to continue operations to clear I-95 in the Fredericksburg region of stuck and disabled vehicles.
Also to note:
• There have been no reported crashes within the impacted stretch of Interstate 95.
• Motorists traveling Interstate 95 today are advised to identify alternate routes before they reach the Interstate closures. For those heading south, the interstate is closed at Exit 152 (Dumfries
Road) in Prince William County. For those heading north, the interstate is closed at Exit 104 (Carmel Church) in Caroline County. Those locations are currently experiencing congestion resulting from drivers not exiting the interstate at earlier opportunities.
• In Prince William County, local fire and EMS are utilizing the Express Lanes to reach stranded motorists and provide water, snacks, and gas to those in need.
Appomattox Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 8 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 7 Disabled Vehicles & 4 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 15 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 13 Disabled Vehicles & 5 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 12 Traffic Crashes
VSP is still advising motorists to avoid traveling on Interstate 95 through the Fredericksburg region, as well as other primary and secondary roadways that are still snow-covered and/or blocked by downed trees and debris.
If you must travel today…
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
Town comes to the rescue at local apartment complex
Since late fall, residents of the Skyline Vista Apartments I & II have faced piles of stinking, rotten garbage that overflowed from the private dumpster located on the property. That garbage attracted rats, roaches, and eventually, the Town of Front Royal.
After multiple residents were not able to reach anyone in the facility’s office, nor anyone at the company headquarters, Royal Examiner began getting calls. A resident who asked not to be identified, said, “It’s bad enough that we must deal with mold, rats, and roaches at this place. The least they could do is collect the garbage.”
We reached out to the Town of Front Royal after learning from a Skyline Vista renter that the town’s staff had performed a clean-up of the overflowing dumpster around Thanksgiving. Because the apartment complex is a private entity with its own contracted trash service, the Town expects to be paid for its clean-up.
Royal Examiner questioned Town Manager Steven Hicks about the clean-up at the apartments, and if the town would be removing refuse once more, which still had not been picked up by the contracted service. Hicks relayed our questions to the Town’s contracted Communications, Marketing, Public Relations & Crisis Management Strategist, Joanne Williams.
Ms. Williams replied in an email, stating, “This is a complicated matter:
– The Town removed the overflowing garbage prior to the holiday at a cost of $1,200;
– The Town is exploring all legal options;
– The Town is in the process of aggressively rewriting codes that will include stronger legal actions for code violations;
– The Town will reach out to Warren County Social Services next week and area non-profits for assistance;
Moving code violations through the court system is a timely process.”
The complex is owned by Richmond, Virginia-based company Fairfield Lynn Limited Partnership; the State Corporation Commission indicates that the agent of record is Arild Trent. Royal Examiner has left multiple voicemails over several days to the local office, Trent’s office, and his home phone. As of press time, none of the messages were answered.
Later Thursday evening, Williams emailed Royal Examiner to say that a crew would pick up the trash at the complex Friday, December 31. She stated, “The Town will be charging the owner of the complex for trash removal, but I won’t have those figures until next week.”
The sanitation crew who gave up a day off to clear the mess worked cheerfully and according to those who watched the cleanup from the sidelines. The residents of Skyline Vista Apartments I & II no doubt appreciate the willingness of the workers, and the Town, for stepping in to help.
In a larger community, overflowing garbage dumpsters might have gone for months without intervention by its municipality. Kudos to the Town of Front Royal and the Public Works Department for putting the Skyline Vista residents first!
Virginia State Police responding to hundreds of crashes & stuck vehicles across Virginia
As snow, sleet, and rain continue to fall across various regions of Virginia, Virginia State Police troopers continue to respond to traffic crashes and disabled vehicles caused by motorists driving too fast for conditions. State police is still asking people to avoid driving, unless absolutely unnecessary. The drive is not worth the risk of a crash, getting stuck, injury to your/passenger, or the cost of a repair.
State police have responded to 313 traffic crashes and aided 277 disabled/stuck motorists since 12:01 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3) through 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3). The majority of those crashes have involved only damage to vehicles. There have been no reported fatalities at this time.
As of 10:30 a.m. Monday (Jan. 3), state police are currently responding to 137 traffic crashes and 119 disabled/stuck vehicles across the state.
State police are still on the scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 at the 168-mile marker in Goochland County. There were no injuries and the tractor-trailer is hauling 18,000 lbs of plastic furniture.
From 12:01 a.m. through 10:30 a.m. Monday, Virginia State Police have responded to:
Richmond Division: 52 Disabled Vehicles & 108 Traffic Crashes
Culpeper Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 16 Traffic Crashes
Appomattox Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 43 Traffic Crashes
Wytheville Division: 56 Disabled Vehicles & 31 Traffic Crashes
Chesapeake Division: 11 Disabled Vehicles & 30 Traffic Crashes
Salem Division: 41 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes
Fairfax Division: 43 Disabled Vehicles & 33 Traffic Crashes
If you must travel during the storm:
– Know Before You Go! Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
– Clear ALL snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood, and windows of your vehicle – car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle – before you travel.
– Use your headlights – in rain AND snow.
– Drive for conditions – slow your speed and increase your traveling distance between the vehicle ahead of you.
– Buckle Up.
– Avoid distractions – put down the phone.
– Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Please keep these lines open for emergency calls.
