Deal reached over extension for Va. farmers to adopt pollution reduction practices
Environmental and agricultural groups reached a compromise over legislation seeking to push back the deadline for farmers to voluntarily implement practices that aim to reduce the amount of polluted runoff entering Chesapeake Bay waters.
Bills from Sen. Emmett Hanger, R-Augusta, and Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, initially sought to extend the current 2026 deadline to 2030 because of delays related to COVID-19 and supply-chain disruptions, as well as inadequate funding for state farmer assistance programs in prior years.
But following negotiations, Hanger and Webert agreed to an intermediate deadline of 2028 and the addition of specific reporting requirements to track farmers’ progress in implementing the practices.
Hanger and Webert’s bills have garnered bipartisan support as they move out of committee.
“We can do what we’re supposed to do, and the important part is, we’ll know where success is, because we’re going to measure it in an appropriate way,” Hanger said on Jan. 31.
The original 2026 deadline was set following negotiations in the 2020 session that aimed to reduce the amount of nitrogen and phosphorus pollution that runs off agricultural fields into waterways as part of Virginia’s effort to achieve its 2025 Bay cleanup targets.
The 2020 law gave farmers until 2026 to voluntarily adopt practices like installing fencing along streams to prevent livestock from entering them and planting tree buffers to collect fertilizer runoff before it enters waterways. If the state hadn’t shown enough progress toward reducing agricultural pollution at that time, the legislation required the practices to become then mandatory.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency acknowledged last year that the 2025 reduction goals won’t be met.
Several environmental groups, including the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, initially opposed the idea of pushing the deadline back four years, arguing that 90% of Virginia’s remaining pollution reductions need to come from the agricultural sector. Additionally, they argued, momentum toward implementing the practices has increased after a state cost-share program received a record level of funding last year.
But the groups agreed to a 2028 deadline after the addition of metrics to track farmers’ progress toward the goals.
“It’s not just a free pass of two more years, which is how I approached it at the outset,” said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director for the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.
Martha Moore, vice president of government relations with the Virginia Farm Bureau, told lawmakers farmers depend on state funding to implement practices like stream fencing, which can be expensive to adopt. The General Assembly has to continue funding the state cost-share programs “if we’re going to meet these goals,” she said.
The bill includes a provision that if the legislature doesn’t provide sufficient funding for the cost-share program, the deadline will be extended one year. An advisory group will also annually review progress on the number of practices implemented, what more needs to be done, the number of operators within each region, and the consequences of funding shortfalls.
A separate provision of the bill states municipal wastewater pollution reductions cannot count toward agricultural sector reductions, a strategy allowed by the earlier versions of the legislation and opposed by environmental groups.
Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax, asked Wednesday whether there was any way to extend the deadline again.
Further extensions would be based on inadequate funding or specific metrics, said Hanger, before adding, “We’re not going to do that. We need to maintain our commitment.”
Both the House and Senate budget proposals allocate $137.1 million to the cost-share program, $12.9 million for additional incentives for farmers to install conservation practices, and $1 million for soil and water conservation districts to help farmers adopt the practices. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin requested an extra $50 million be added to the state’s agricultural best management practice funds.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Bill proposes requiring all Virginia motorists to have insurance
Virginia drivers may soon be required to have car insurance to drive in the commonwealth after bipartisan support sent legislation to the governor for approval.
Senate Bill 951, which Republican Sen. Frank Ruff of Mecklenburg is carrying, would repeal an option in state law for drivers to register an uninsured motor vehicle by paying a $500 fee. The registration does not provide vehicle insurance to drivers.
According to AAA, Virginia and New Hampshire are the only two states in the U.S. not to require car insurance.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for Gov. Glenn Youngkin, said the governor will review the legislation.
“Most uninsured drivers have limited assets to either pay for their repairs at the time of the accident or assets for others to attach,” said Ruff in an email to the Mercury. “Therefore, they are partially doing the repairs or junking the vehicle.”
Under the legislation, all uninsured vehicle registrations would expire before July 1, 2024.
Insured motorists generally have to pay for their own damages if hit by an uninsured driver. Ruff said he hopes the focus on the issue will help drivers understand the need for insurance.
The law allowing vehicle owners to register an uninsured motor vehicle and still comply with Virginia’s insurance laws was enacted in 1958, according to Jessica Cowardin, a spokeswoman with the Department of Motor Vehicles. The fee was originally set at $15.
Fees are deposited into the Uninsured Motorist Fund, which aims to reduce the cost of insurance coverage for accidents involving uninsured motorists.
The fund also receives revenues from penalties and fees for noncompliance with Virginia’s financial responsibility laws.
Today, approximately 5,000 of Virginia’s 7.5 million registered vehicles are uninsured, according to the fiscal year 2022 data collected by the DMV. Of the $5.3 million transferred by DMV to the fund that year, approximately $650,000 was from the uninsured motor vehicle fee.
In January 1995, the DMV convened a task force to study issues related to liability insurance. The group recommended that Virginia continue to offer motorists the option to pay an uninsured motorist fee rather than requiring mandatory insurance.
“Compulsory insurance appears at first glance to be the right answer,” says a 1996 report on the task force. However, it concluded, “compulsory insurance is not the solution to the problem of uninsured motorists. Instead of reducing the number of uninsured motorists, compulsory insurance requirements have prompted citizens who are trying to circumvent the state’s insurance requirements to acquire short-term policies that are canceled as soon as the vehicle is registered or obtain a fraudulent insurance card that is shown at the time of registration.”
Ron Jenkins, executive director of the Virginia Loggers Association, said the group reached out to Ruff about addressing the issue of uninsured motorists after logging truck drivers began installing dash cameras to document “some of the crazy things we see on the highway these days” and protect themselves in a potential court case.
“We think it’s a good policy,” said Jenkins. “We think it’s a perfect time to change policy, and we hope the governor signs it.”
Matt Overturf, a regional vice president with the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies, said it’s difficult to predict how drivers of uninsured vehicles might respond to the proposed elimination of the fee option.
“Some may continue to obey state laws and obtain coverage despite the likely higher costs, some may opt to continue driving but without coverage, and some may simply stop driving,” Overturf said. “But what remains certain is that having insurance coverage is a positive for both the driver and others on the road and a financial lifeline in the wake of an accident.”
Ruff admitted he had had no expectation of the legislation passing since the law allowing drivers to pay the fee had been in place for decades.
He said drivers would also illegally use a “farm use” placard to avoid insuring vehicles. Last year, lawmakers passed legislation that requires vehicle owners using the farm use exemption to obtain a nontransferable permanent farm use placard from the DMV for $15 and certify that the vehicle is insured.
Lawmakers last year also passed Ruff’s legislation to automatically fine drivers $600 every time a car was stopped if a driver could not show proof of insurance within a couple of weeks. He said a no-frills liability policy could often be purchased for less than the fine.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Va. lawmakers reject bill to disclose who’s using government credit cards
A transparency bill that would have required Virginia government agencies to disclose the names of employees using taxpayer-backed credit cards failed in a Republican-controlled House of Delegates subcommittee Tuesday.
The legislation, backed by the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, was pitched in response to what critics say are overly broad anti-fraud measures state financial officials began emphasizing a few years ago.
In 2020, Virginia’s Department of Accounts, which handles government financial reporting and controls, emailed state agencies to redact credit card numbers and employee names when responding to Freedom of Information Act requests. That email noted that Virginia FOIA law exempts credit card account numbers but doesn’t specifically exclude cardholder names. Still, the financial agency advised redacting both pieces of information as a “recommended best practice” from Bank of America.
Others disagreed with that interpretation, and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, filed a bill specifying that state agencies can’t withhold names from credit card statements disclosed to the public.
“I think that the public deserves to know not only when money is spent and how it’s spent but who’s spending it,” Surovell told a House subcommittee.
The legislation had passed the state Senate 39-0 late last month. The House panel voted 4-3 to kill it, with Republicans voting against the bill and Democrats voting for it.
In a brief discussion of the proposal, Del. Emily Brewer, R-Isle of Wight, asked Surovell if it would be “wholly unfair” to reveal the name of a government employee who might be making purchases on behalf of others in their agency. Surovell said his bill was designed to cover incidental expenditures, not standard government procurement processes that probably wouldn’t be done through credit cards.
“You’re normally talking about people running around with a card out making expenditures for things like restaurants or hotels or things like that,” Surovell said.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said her pro-transparency group saw “several examples” of agencies redacting both names and account numbers from credit card statements.
“And there was no way to tell who was making the purchases,” Rhyne said. “Which means that holding anyone accountable for any questionable purchases is difficult.”
On Wednesday, Del. Jeff Campbell, R-Smyth, the legislator who made the motion to block the bill, said he was concerned about making a change after Virginia agencies had been “relying upon the redaction of this.”
“While in concept I certainly support the idea of transparency here, this bill probably didn’t do what I would’ve liked to have seen,” Campbell said.
Supporters of the bill felt it wasn’t a particularly complicated question. Pro-FOIA Del. Danica Roem, D-Manassas, who worked as a journalist before being elected to the General Assembly, said it was a clear opportunity to vote for or against transparency in government.
“The public has to care enough about the Freedom of Information Act to be willing to cast a vote based on a politician’s support or lack thereof for making the Freedom of Information Act more accessible to the public. That, to me, is the only way we’re going to have a systemic change,” said Roem, who successfully passed two bills this year to require public bodies to post their FOIA fee policies and allow, but not require, electronic payments for FOIA requests.
Though the practice of redacting names associated with government credit card purchases seems to have begun at the end of former Gov. Ralph Northam’s term, Republicans who now control the executive branch have upheld it.
Last year, an official in the office of Attorney General Jason Miyares wrote in response to a FOIA request that new State Comptroller Randy McCabe, a Youngkin appointee who oversees the Department of Accounts, had the legal authority to decide what information “could jeopardize internal controls and the Commonwealth’s finances” if made public.
McCabe did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
In an interview, Surovell said he was surprised to see Republicans block the bill after getting bipartisan support for FOIA bills he filed earlier in his career when he served in the House.
“My strongest supporters of that were conservatives in the Tea Party who were very sensitive about the transparency of how we spend taxpayer dollars,” he said.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
General Fund Revenues remain above forecasted levels
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the General Fund revenue collections for January 2023. For January, which is typically a significant month for collections, adjusted general fund revenues increased by 3.0 percent compared to January 2022. On an unadjusted basis, general fund revenues increased by 2.1 percent year-to-date.
“Month after month, these revenue numbers reflect our previously forecasted levels for the Commonwealth; the system has more than sufficient level of funds to cut taxes for families and local businesses and make significant investments in behavioral health, our children’s education, and law enforcement recruiting and retention in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “As Virginians continue to relocate to lower tax states, the time to lower the cost of living in Virginia is now. The Commonwealth remains in an extremely strong fiscal position to deliver on our agenda for Virginians, and I’m looking forward to working with the General Assembly to make that a reality.”
“The Governor’s December forecast reflects a prudent outlook for revenue collections,” said Secretary of Finance Stephen Cummings. “Year-to-date collections and recently revised economic forecasts are consistent with that outlook. As a result, we remain confident in the availability of the resources necessary to implement the Governor’s agenda. The Commonwealth’s tax receipts have consistently exceeded expectations, and these tax reductions are not only affordable but necessary to lower the cost of living for our citizens and ensure our competitiveness as we compete for economic growth.”
Year-to-date collections are running ahead of the January updated projections by $78.7 million. Among major sources, growth in withholding collections is slowing, but the forecast largely anticipates the slowdown. Upcoming February collections will provide initial insight into individual refunds for the filing season.
The full January 2023 revenue report is available here.
Virginia is the best home for the FBI
Today elected officials and community leaders held a press conference in Springfield to lay out why Northern Virginia is the ideal location for the new Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) headquarters as the FBI and the General Services Administration (GSA) work to finalize a location after years of work on the project spanning multiple presidential administrations.
“Virginia is the best place to live, work, and raise a family for law enforcement. The Commonwealth has a diverse workforce, hosts a well-positioned transportation network with close proximity to public and private sector partners, and is home to major federal agencies from the Pentagon to the FBI academy in Quantico,” Gov. Glenn Youngkin said. “The Springfield site is ideal for the next FBI headquarters because it saves the most money for U.S. taxpayers. Virginia stands ready to ensure that the FBI is well-positioned to continue to serve all Americans.”
“As Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, I know the kind of threats facing our nation. These threats are dramatically different than they were even a couple of decades ago, and we won’t be able to meet these increasingly complex challenges without a workforce that looks like the face of America,” said Sen. Mark Warner. “With the Springfield site, the Biden administration has an exciting opportunity to make good on its promise to invest in diverse and underserved communities, and in doing so, can deliver a world-class HQ that best helps the men and women of the FBI meet their mission day-in and day-out.”
“Virginia is good for the FBI mission and good for the FBI workers. Between the fantastic transportation network, schools, business climate, national security network, diverse communities, commitment to affordable housing, and site readiness, there’s no better place for the FBI headquarters than Springfield, Virginia,” Sen. Tim Kaine said.
“The merits and ability to meet the FBI’s mission must drive the GSA’s decision for the new FBI headquarters. The Springfield site is the clear leader in nexus to FBI partner facilities, access to transit, equity, and cost-effectiveness. Those criteria, not political gamesmanship, should drive this process,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly.
“Northern Virginia is a vibrant and diverse community and a great place to live and work – which the many FBI employees who already live here know very well,” said Rep. Don Beyer. “Bringing the FBI to Virginia and this area would be a huge boon to our region and would bring opportunity to so many who need it. I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue making the case that Virginia is the best place to put the new FBI headquarters.”
“As the Representative for Virginia’s Seventh District — home of the FBI Academy at Quantico, I’m proud to unite with Virginia’s elected officials to make the clear case for why the FBI Headquarters should come to our Commonwealth,” said Rep. Abigail Spanberger. “As a former federal agent and CIA case officer who worked joint cases with the FBI, I know their commitment to keeping our country safe. This region has a strong respect for the FBI’s employees and its mission, particularly because so many of these public servants already call Virginia home. I’m deeply proud to represent these extraordinary law enforcement professionals and their families, and I know that the FBI’s mission will be strengthened by its long-term presence here in Northern Virginia.”
“Through my work as a delegate and pastor at First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Dumfries, Virginia, I speak with Virginians of different backgrounds every single day. From my constituents, I know that the Springfield community is an ideal location for the FBI to pursue its mission,” said Del. Luke Torian, Chair of Virginia’s Minority Business Commission. “Our vibrant, talented, and diverse workforce is ready to offer the FBI a steady stream of future career officers and law enforcement personnel for years to come.”
“I want to restate the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors’ unequivocal support for Springfield as the choice location for the FBI headquarters,” said Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay. “Our universal backing is based on multiple factors, all of which lead us to definitively state that the Springfield site is head and shoulders above the competition and makes the most sense for residents, taxpayers, and FBI employees alike. The extraordinary economic opportunity that this investment would bring to the historically underserved, majority-minority community of Greater Springfield cannot be overstated.”
“There are still pockets of great need that persist in our community, and it is hard to imagine a larger investment, either in our community or its residents, than the relocation of the FBI headquarters to Fairfax County and the Franconia District,” said Franconia District Supervisor Rodney Lusk. “I am proud to be standing here this morning as part of this coalition of leaders who are stepping forward to commit the full faith and partnership of our region to supporting that investment.”
“Our area is uniquely well-equipped to provide transportation solutions that will benefit the bureau for decades to come. Through Virginia’s more than $15 billion investment in multimodal transportation improvements, the Springfield site provides more travel choices and public transportation options than any other site being considered, whether it’s FBI workers commuting to the new headquarters or traveling between FBI offices, Department of Justice or private entities,” said Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis J. Randall, Chair, Northern Virginia Transportation Authority. “I look forward to welcoming the FBI to Springfield and being a trusted partner with the agency as it continues to grow.”
“Northern Virginia’s diversity is its strength,” said Susana Marino, President & CEO of NOVA Hispanic American Chamber. “Bringing the new FBI headquarters here would showcase the federal government’s commitment to furthering equity and diversity.”
Earlier this month, the Commonwealth’s congressional delegation and Gov. Youngkin sent a letter to the GSA and FBI detailing the ways in which Springfield best meets the five selection criteria set forth by the GSA and FBI, which are: support for the FBI mission requirement; transportation access; site development flexibility; promoting sustainable siting and advancing equity; and cost.
17,000 unemployment claims could be dismissed and more Va. headlines
• The Virginia Employment Commission notified almost 17,000 applicants seeking unemployment benefits that their claims will be dismissed over missed deadlines unless they can provide a valid explanation by Thursday.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Towing companies are asking Virginia lawmakers to raise the fees they’re allowed to charge motorists in response to inflation and rising fuel costs.—VPM
• Some Fauquier County residents are going all out to try to stop an Amazon data center that might be coming to their area.—Washington Post
• Lee Enterprises, the parent company of the Richmond Times-Dispatch and many other Virginia newspapers, is “telling some employees they will need to take a two-week, unpaid furlough or accept a salary reduction.”—Axios
• A banner year for acorns meant Virginia hunters shot fewer deer, turkeys, and bears than the year before.—WFXR
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Threat assessment bills propose fixes in how Virginia colleges respond to violence
Virginia’s colleges and universities may soon be permitted to obtain criminal histories and health records of people seen posing a “significant” threat on campuses under legislation that recently passed both the House and Senate.
The legislation, which was carried by Sen. Steve Newman, R-Bedford, and Del. Amanda Batten, R-James City, was filed in response to the November shooting at the University of Virginia that left three football players dead.
“When we look back on it and say, ‘What could have been done better?’ I think this bill gets at how it is to be done better,” said Newman at a Jan. 23 hearing.
The bill will now go to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, did not answer a question about whether he would support the legislation.
According to data collected by the Violence Project, nine mass public shootings have occurred on college and university campuses since 1966. Those numbers include a mass shooting at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg in April 2007 that killed 33 people, including the shooter and wounded 17. However, because the Violence Project defines a public mass shooting as a shooting in which four or more people, not including the shooter, are murdered, it does not include the University of Virginia case.
The 2007 Virginia Tech shooting led lawmakers to pass legislation requiring colleges and universities to establish threat assessment teams to help prevent violence on campuses. Teams comprise law enforcement officers, mental health professionals, student affairs and human resources representatives.
In 2013, the General Assembly began requiring all K-12 public school divisions to have teams as well.
Under this year’s proposed legislation, the threat assessment team would not only be given greater power to obtain records. Still, it would be required to notify the campus, local law enforcement, and the local commonwealth’s attorney of any threat.
Team members must also complete at least eight hours of training with the state Department of Criminal Justice Services or a group it approves within 12 months of being appointed and at least two hours of additional training every year thereafter.
According to a fiscal impact statement from the Virginia Department of Planning and Budget, it’s unclear whether schools would have to pay DCJS for training costs. However, they would be responsible for covering the costs of using another training provider.
Another provision would require a school that has identified a student or employee as threat to notify any institution of higher education or place of employment to which the person transfers about the investigation and determination.
However, the Department of Planning and Budget said it was “not clear” whether that requirement “is allowable under federal law.”
The department cited the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a federal law protecting student educational records’ privacy.
Threat assessment team members wouldn’t be permitted to disclose any criminal or health records provided to them.
Finally, this year’s bills would direct the state’s Secretary of Education and Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security to assemble a task force to determine best practices and model policies for threat assessment teams around the state. A report to the governor and General Assembly would be due Dec. 1.
Marisa Randazzo, executive director of threat management at Ontic Center of Excellence, a protective intelligence software company, said the proposed legislation would help accelerate information sharing, “which is critical to prevention,” underscore the importance of training and place “important” notification requirements on schools.
“I feel like this is another step in fine-tuning the capabilities for colleges and universities in Virginia and really honing some threat assessment procedures to help further protect the safety of college students, faculty, staff, and visitors to Virginia’s educational institutions,” Randazzo said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
