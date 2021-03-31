Obituaries
Dean Wesley Martin (1960 – 2021)
Dean Wesley Martin, 60, of Front Royal, died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held on April 10, 2021, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Maddox Funeral Home.
He was born January 5, 1960, in Elizabeth, PA the son of Bob and Alma Hoffmiester-Martin. He was married to Regina “Tina” Martin for 34 years.
He loved riding his Harley, fishing, time with friends and family, his golden retriever Dexter and his Yorkie Pepper, and relaxing on his back porch with a glass of fine bourbon.
The way he died is just like he lived: he wrote his own rules, he fought authority, and he paved his own way. His impish smile, sarcastic sense of humor and stunning blue eyes could make anyone love him.
He lived 1000 years in the 60 calendar years we had with him because he attacked life; he grabbed it by the coat tails, kissed it. His motto was “when life knocks you down you gotta pick yourself up and keep putting one foot in front of the other.”
He was a rare combination of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important. His acute awareness of the importance of a life lived, with the ones you love over any material possession, was only handicapped by his territorial attachment to his Harley-Davidson.
Of all the people he touched, both willing and unwilling, his most proud achievement in life was marrying his wife Tina who supported him in all his glory during his heyday and lovingly supported him after his retirement and raising a strong family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by 2 sons, Sam Martin and Bobby Martin, accompanied by his wife, Jackee of Strasburg. One granddaughter, Juliet Marie Martin.
Obituaries
Sue Stickley Sealock (1954 – 2021)
On March 29th Sue Stickley Sealock passed away at Warren Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in Front Royal VA on Oct 27th, 1954. She was preceded in death by her father Joseph William Stickley and her Mother Sarah “Dot” Andrews. She is survived by her husband of 46 years Wayne Sealock, two children Robbie Sealock (Jennifer), Nikki Legg (Billy) and 5 grandchildren Taylor, Lil Robbie, Kenadie, Nathan, and William, a sister Joyce Cottrill (Eric), and a brother David Jenkins, along with several nieces and nephews.
Sue was a seamstress for 23 years at the Warren Quality Shop until their closing. She spent 8 years as a dispatcher, matron, and DARE officer for the Warren County Sheriff’s office. In 2001, she was able to live out her dream and open her own alterations and embroidery shop which she ran for 19 years until her retirement. She spent several years as the president of the ladies auxiliary at the Front Royal Volunteer Fire Dept, which led to her becoming the first female president of the department. She was a member of the Women of the Moose Lodge #1194, holding the titles of Senior Regent, College of Regents, and Academy of Friendship Degree.
She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, traveling, riding the motorcycle, and her flower garden. She was a friend, confident, and helper to everyone she met.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of VACLEA, Pam Kenney, Kelly Foster, Sherriff Lenny Millholland and Major Steve Hawkins.
The family will receive friends and family on Thursday, April 1, 2021, from 6-8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with a Women of the Moose service at 7:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 2, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Mooseheart and the American Cancer Society.
Obituaries
Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford (1939 – 2021)
Robert E. “Bobby” Rutherford, 81, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 28, 2021, in his home.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sherry Hall and Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Bobby was born October 18, 1939, in Front Royal, Virginia, son of the late James Albert Rutherford and Lillian Williams Rutherford. He was a graduate of Warren County High School Class of 1958.
After high school, he went to work for Melpar in Seven Corners, Virginia. Following that he worked as an automobile mechanic in Washington, D.C., which led him to return to his beloved Front Royal to work for Parkway Chevrolet. In 1985, he and Warren Brown, Jr. opened Brown and Rutherford Realty where he remained until his passing.
Surviving is his wife of 61 years Charlotte Menefee Rutherford; two sons Robert “Butch” Rutherford, Jr. (Jill), Larry M. Rutherford (Lisa); sister Jean Poe; five grandchildren Brooke Rutherford (Scott), Robert J. Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, and Landon Rutherford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Robert Rutherford, Joseph Rutherford, Logan Rutherford, Landon Rutherford, as well as Steve North and Mike Kenney.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Kenney, Warren Brown, Jr., Arnold Williams, Julie Shifflett, Alan Sealock, Frank Blankenship, David Blankenship, Kelly Martin, Ginger Higgs, Jack Ramey, Ronnie Pomeroy, John Ramey, and Eleanor Coons.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Front Royal Little League c/o Crystal Dolan, Treasurer, P.O. Box 1980, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 1 from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to Covid-19 face masks or coverings are to be worn at all times during the service.
Obituaries
“Bo” Martin Francis Manion Jr. (1962 – 2021)
“Bo” Martin Francis Manion Jr., 58, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, in the comfort of his home.
There will be a celebration of Bo’s journey at 1 P.M. on April 10, 2021, at the garage.
Bo was born on August 18, 1962, as a U.S. citizen near Frankfurt, Germany to the late Frances Adacusky Manion and Lt. Col (USAF) Martin Manion Sr.
Surviving Bo is his loving and devoted wife of 30 years, Jennifer Manion; his daughter, Hunter-Belle Manion; his siblings, Cynthia Frances Manion Irby and husband, Galen, Christina Frances Anderson and husband, Todd, Colonel (USAF) Carolyn Frances Ammons and Jonathan Eric Dwight; his devoted, lifelong friend, Herb Linker and a special friend, Ricky Souder.
Obituaries
Daniel E. Campbell (1942 – 2021)
Daniel E. Campbell, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021.
Mr. Campbell was born on April 12, 1942, in Culpeper County, Virginia, to Frances and Leonard Campbell. He joined the U.S. Navy at a young age and had an opportunity to travel to many places around the world. Greece was one of his favorites. In 1964, he married Faye Wines, and they started a marriage that would last nearly 57 years. Together, they traveled all over the United States with their dear friends. He retired from R. L. Rider & Co. after 46 years and was a beloved member of their staff.
Daniel was known by family members as everyone’s “favorite uncle”. He had a sharp wit and loved a good joke. He was an avid outdoors man who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and a good round of golf. He was also quite the dancer and was often the highlight at family weddings.
He is survived by his wife, Faye Wines Campbell of Front Royal, his sister, Carolyn Bailey of Myrtle Beach, SC, his daughter, Sheen Campbell Childress of Manassas, his son, Daniel Shaun Campbell of Port St. Lucie Florida, and two grandchildren, Joti Mears and Zachary Campbell, also of Port St. Lucie Florida. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Judy Wines, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will take place on March 30th, at 11:00 am, at Panorama Memorial Gardens, 4917 Strasburg Rd, Strasburg, Virginia, 22657.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, Virginia.
Obituaries
Irene R. Brooks (1936 – 2021)
Irene R. Brooks, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Inurnment will take place at a later date at Shenandoah Memorial Park.
Mrs. Brooks was born on June 16, 1936, in East Los Angeles, California to the late Bartolo Rodriguez and Sarah Lucero Cruz. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Jack L. Pugh. She grew up in the San Diego, California area before moving to Virginia. She retired from Prince William County Public Schools food service department after working with Marriott food service in Manassas and Tysons Corner, El Taco in Manassas, and Kmart in Front Royal. She formerly owned and operated Neeto Burrito in Front Royal and Winchester. She was very active in the Salvation Army in Front Royal and was a member of Women of the Moose.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond L. Brooks; three sons, Jack Pugh Jr. (Ramona), Carl Pugh and Stephen Pugh (Kim); four daughters, Terry Elliott (Gary), Debbie Yarbough (Dan), Gina Pickett, and Christina “Tina” Perkins (George); brother, Joseph Michael Rodriguez; twelve grandchildren, Sam Talbert (Mary Elise), Debra “Annie” Kitchen (David), Joe Vance (Karen), Amy Hebert (Ryan), Kimber Hurdle (Brad), Jared Toler (Alanna), Greg Williams, Kelsey Tyburski (Mark), Megan Williams-Nash (Ryner), Calli Keefer (Josh), Tori Pugh and Stephen Pugh Jr.; eleven great-grandchildren, David Kitchen Jr., Ian Hurdle, Tristan Herbert, Cole Herbert, Olivia Hurdle, Elijah Talbert, Gwenllian Irene Talbert, Joey Vance, Dylan Vance, Jace Toler, and Atleigh Toler.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 357 Cloud St, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Obituaries
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax (1934 – 2021)
Francis Louis “Frank” “Old Man” “Pap” Fairfax, 86, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, at 6 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal. Additional services and burial will follow in Sutton, West Virginia at a later date.
Mr. Fairfax was born on August 1, 1934, in Arlington, Virginia to the late Francis and Iona Cumberland Fairfax. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Crider, and sister, Geraldine Kane. He was a veteran of the US Army.
Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Elouise “Jean” Fairfax of Front Royal; son, Francis “Butch” Fairfax of Harlem, Georgia; two daughters, Debra Garza of Frederick, Oklahoma and Kimberly Slater of Harlem, Georgia; two step sons, Billy J. Smallwood (Vivian) of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Eddie D. Smallwood (Angie) of Sutton, West Virginia; two stepdaughters, Terry L. Smallwood (Ronnie) of Sutton and Tammy L. Parsons (Randy) of Frametown, West Virginia; sister, Constance Moore of Security, Colorado; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.