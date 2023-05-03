Deanna L. Grady (1938 – 2023)

Deanna L. Grady, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Albert Henry Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Grady was born on May 23, 1938, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Franklin “Guy” and Dovie Beatty Cameron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Crow” Grady Sr.; son, Clifford Guy Grady; brother, Melvin Cameron and two sisters, Juanita Haun, and Effie Cameron. She attended the Church of God in Winchester.

Survivors include three sons, Clarence Grady Jr. of Winchester, Carl Grady of Hannah Pamplico, South Carolina, and Christopher Grady of Alabama; daughter, Donna Livermore of Florida; brother, Maxie Cameron of Harmony Hollow, Virginia; sister, Fay Phelps of Doswell, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.

Pallbearers will be Curtis Grady, Eugene “Buddy Boy” Grady, Cortland Grady, Kevin Grady, Cash Funk, Ruben Ramirez, and Felipe Castro.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral arrangements.