Obituaries
Deanna L. Grady (1938 – 2023)
Deanna L. Grady, 84, of Winchester, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, at 11:00 am at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, with the Rev. Albert Henry Stanley officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Grady was born on May 23, 1938, in Warren County, Virginia, to the late Franklin “Guy” and Dovie Beatty Cameron. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence “Crow” Grady Sr.; son, Clifford Guy Grady; brother, Melvin Cameron and two sisters, Juanita Haun, and Effie Cameron. She attended the Church of God in Winchester.
Survivors include three sons, Clarence Grady Jr. of Winchester, Carl Grady of Hannah Pamplico, South Carolina, and Christopher Grady of Alabama; daughter, Donna Livermore of Florida; brother, Maxie Cameron of Harmony Hollow, Virginia; sister, Fay Phelps of Doswell, Virginia; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandson.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Grady, Eugene “Buddy Boy” Grady, Cortland Grady, Kevin Grady, Cash Funk, Ruben Ramirez, and Felipe Castro.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 7, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia 22630, to assist with funeral arrangements.
Obituaries
Therman Cornelius Sutphin (1938 – 2023)
Therman Cornelius Sutphin, 84, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held for Therman at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Freedom Baptist Church at 1200 N Shenandoah Ave, Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Hollis Hillman officiating. The burial will take place at Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy, Manassas, Virginia 20109, following all services. The family invites all guests to visit with them one hour prior to the service.
Therman was born on July 24, 1938, in Herndon, Virginia, to the late Lonnie and Alma Sutphin. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Elizabeth Sutphin; his brother, Homer Lee Sutphin; and his sister, Marie Rector.
Surviving Therman are his children, Barbara Hall of Madison, Virginia, Linda Burgess of Front Royal, and Therman “Louie” Sutphin (Anthony Koch) of Stanardsville, Virginia; his brother, James Sutphin (Francis) of Front Royal; his grandchildren, Heather Burgess, Dillon Burgess, Crystal Kidwell, Maggie Sutphin, Devin Sutphin, Liam Sutphin, Colin Sutphin, Eian Sutphin, Karie McCoy, and Cassie Breeden; his great-grandchildren, Justin Warner, and Willow Arbore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Therman was a veteran and served with the United States Navy in 1955. He then owned and operated Manafax Plumbing and Heating for over 50 years. He also had his own baseball team in the Manassas area and loved to go fishing in his spare time.
Pallbearers will be Therman Sutphin, Anthony Koch, Dillon Burgess, and Jon Kidwell.
An honorary pallbearer is James “Duke” Sutphin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice at https://brhospice.org/donate/ or to assist the family with services c/o Maddox Funeral Home Inc.
Obituaries
Charles Arthur Houghtaling (1952 – 2023)
Charles Arthur Houghtaling, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, April 30, 2023
Obituaries
Monica A. Christian (1958 – 2023)
Monica A. Christian, 64, of Front Royal, Virginia, transitioned on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Monica was born June 17, 1958, in Front Royal, Virginia, the daughter of the late John Thomas and Hester Anna Peyton Groves.
She was a 1976 graduate of Warren County High School. Following graduation, she attended the University of Tennessee and received her BA degree from Virginia Commonwealth University. She enjoyed traveling and spending time in Japan and New Mexico. Monica served as Deputy Clerk of the Court of Berryville for over a decade.
Surviving is a daughter, Santana N. Christian of Front Royal, and two sisters, Teresa Dubose and husband Johnny of Elizabeth City, NC, and Regina Evans and husband Doug of Stephens City.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Micol “Crom” Barton Durham (1948 – 2023)
Micol “Crom” Barton Durham, 75, of Strasburg, Virginia, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Friday, April 28, 2023, after a long battle with glioblastoma.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at 11:00 am at Prospect Hill Cemetery, with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Crom was born on April 20, 1948, to the late Christine Henry Durham and Roy Durham of Strasburg. He is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Diane Claire Durham; two sons, Micol and William; daughter, Christy, and 6 grandchildren.
He graduated from high school in Woodbridge, Virginia, and was a veteran of the Army and served in Vietnam. When he returned home, he bought a Harley Davidson shop and successfully ran it for years. He became an engineer and did lots of projects around the tri-state area. He will be remembered for his love of aviation and his skills in piloting. He grew from hang gliders to single-engine Cessnas, then went on to build his own helicopter and gyrocopter.
He was loved and will be dearly missed by his family.
Obituaries
Vivian L. McEathron (1933 – 2023)
Vivian L. McEathron, 90, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at her home.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ingrid Chenoweth and Pastor Noah Goss officiating. The entombment will be private.
Mrs. McEathron was born March 18, 1933, in Mayville, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Raymond Robert and Sylvia Elizabeth Coulter Schellpfeffer.
She was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Front Royal for many years.
Surviving is her loving and devoted husband of 72 years, Gene McEathron; one son, David G. McEathron and wife Jackie of New Braunfels, Texas; three daughters, Debra L. Hite and husband Bruce of Browntown, Dori A. McEathron of Lively, Virginia, and Deana M. Goss and husband Dave of Front Royal; daughter-in-law, Donna L. McEathron of Browntown; one sister, Bette L. Volenec and husband Marc of Madison, Wisconsin; 13 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. McEathron was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Daniel T. McEathron; and a sister, Marian J. Giese.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Pastor Noah Goss, Zachary McEathron, Joshua Hite, Eli McEathron, B.J. Carrier, and Drew Goss.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jacob McEathron and Andrew McEathron.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, April 30, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Vivian McEathron Memorial Fund, 18 West 6th St, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
Frances Christine “Fran” Payne (1952 – 2023)
Frances Christine “Fran” Payne, 71, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at Warren Memorial Hospital.
A funeral service will be held for Fran at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W Main St. Front Royal, Virginia, with Pastor Ben Smith officiating. The burial will follow all services at Panorama Memorial Gardens. A visitation will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Maddox Funeral Home.
Fran was born on April 13, 1952, to the late Edgar Allen Payne and Latitia Cozad. She is also preceded in death by her sisters, Barbara Tobin, Mary Alice Savoy, and Brenda Fleischer.
Surviving Fran is her loving husband of 33 years, Bert White; her step-father, Dave Cozad; her children, Jessica Alexander (Brian), Dan Orrisson (Wendy Bellinger), Bud White, Brad White, Juanita White and James White (Karen); her sister, Linda Tolson; her 8 grandchildren; her 2 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family members.
Fran was a Past Senior Regent at the Front Royal Moose Lodge. She was also a mother to all; she never met a child that she didn’t love and care for.
Pallbearers are Chip Cooper, Joe Bonder, Bud White, Brad White, James White, and Donnie Whittle