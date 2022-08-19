Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey (1962 – 2022)

Deanne Kirkpatrick-McVey was born on January 17, 1962, in West Palm Beach, Florida. Deceased August 15, 2022, in Front Royal, Virginia.

Deanne was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She lived life to the fullest and gave her heart to the world. Her smile would light up a room, and her heart radiated to all those around her. She loved being surrounded by nature, especially on the water, and adored her critters; her dogs and kitties were everything to her. She cherished her time cooking and having a good bottle of wine while engaging in witty conversation with her husband. Above all, she never lost her faith and held God as a priority in her life and work.

Survived by her husband, Ross McVey; sons, David Lotts, Marc Iverson, Stewart McVey, Ian McVey, and Thomas Straight; 6 grandchildren, Caleb, Maddie, and Luis, Jade, Jeselle, and Marcus and brothers, Joe and Steve Kirkpatrick. Deanne was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, and Sister.

A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 11:00 am at Front Royal Presbyterian Church, 115 Luray Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.