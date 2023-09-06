State News
Death Rates for People Under 40 Have Skyrocketed. Blame Fentanyl
A new Stateline analysis shows that U.S. residents under 40 were relatively unscathed by COVID-19 in the pandemic but fell victim to another killer: accidental drug overdose deaths.
Death rates in the age group were up by nearly a third in 2021 over 2018, and last year were still 21% higher.
COVID-19 was a small part of the increase, causing about 23,000 deaths total between 2018 and 2022 in the age group, which includes the millennial generation (born starting in the early 1980s), Generation Z (born starting in the late ’90s), and children. Vehicle accidents and suicide (about 96,000 each) and gun homicide (about 65,000) all took a cumulative toll from 2018 to 2022, according to a Stateline analysis of federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
Overdose deaths, however, took almost 177,000 lives in that time.
Accidental overdose became the No. 1 cause of death in 13 states for people under 40, overtaking suicide in nine states and vehicle accidents in five others; it’s now the top cause in 37 states. The only other change was in Mississippi, where homicide became the main cause of death, overtaking car accidents. In 40 states and the District of Columbia, overdose was the biggest increase in deaths for young people.
States are responding to the skyrocketing death rates with “harm reduction” strategies that can include a warning of the new danger of recreational drugs laced with deadly fentanyl, training and equipping people to counteract overdoses when they see them, and even considering controversial supervised drug-use sites to keep addicts safer.
A “fourth great wave” of accidental overdose deaths driven by drugs spiked with powerful fentanyl is now washing over young America, said Daliah Heller, vice president of drug use initiatives at Vital Strategies, an international advocacy group that works on strengthening public health.
Prescription opioids led to one surge in drug dependency from 2000 to 2016, then when supply waned in response to crackdowns, users turned to heroin, synthetic opioids, and finally fentanyl, which is 50 times more potent than heroin and easier to get in the pandemic, Heller said.
‘Very common’ experience
Jonathan Diehl of Silver Spring, Maryland, died in 2019 at age 28 after using heroin he likely did not know was spiked with fentanyl, said his mother, Cristina Rabadán-Diehl. Jonathan Diehl earned a degree in construction management and was starting a promising new job in home heating and air conditioning four days before he died, his mother said.
“I think Jonathan’s trajectory was very common,” said Rabadán-Diehl, who now works as an adviser on substance use disorders. “He started with opioid pills, and when the government started putting restrictions on prescriptions, he, as well as millions and millions of Americans, transitioned into the illegal market. And then fentanyl made its appearance.”
Now, a fresh wave of overdose deaths — different from the first three — is fed by fentanyl making its way into all kinds of recreational drugs and by pandemic isolation that led to more solitary drug use, Heller said.
“Somebody might think they’re getting a Xanax [for anxiety], or methamphetamine or cocaine,” Heller said. “They have no experience with opioids, it’s not what they’re expecting, and now they have a much higher risk of overdose and death.”
Authorities generally classify overdose deaths as an accident or suicide based on individual investigations of the circumstances surrounding each death.
As fentanyl overdoses surge, education on how to reduce their impacts remains insufficient
States struggling the most with deaths of young people, driven mostly by accidental overdoses, include New Mexico, which eclipsed West Virginia and Mississippi since 2018 to have the highest death rate in the nation for people under 40 — about 188 deaths per 100,000, up 43% since 2018.
Other states with high death rates for the age group include West Virginia (170 deaths per 100,000), Louisiana and Mississippi (164), and Alaska (163).
In New Mexico, where accidental overdoses became the main cause of death for people under 40 in 2022, overtaking suicide and rising 90% to 394 deaths since 2018, the overdose problem has generally been concentrated in poverty-plagued rural areas such as Rio Arriba County on the Colorado border.
Democratic state Rep. Tara Lujan, who has relatives in that county, sponsored harm reduction legislation signed into law last year. It is similar to laws in many other states that include wide distribution of naloxone to reverse overdoses, legalized testing equipment for deadly additives like fentanyl, and good Samaritan laws that allow friends to report overdoses without legal consequences for their own drug use.
Lujan hopes to reintroduce a bill that would create so-called overdose prevention centers or harm reduction centers where drugs can be used in a supervised and safe environment. The legislation died in committee this year after Republicans called the idea “state-sponsored drug dens.”
“It’s all issues that were in place before the pandemic, but the pandemic made everything completely off the rails,” Lujan said. “My committee meetings have been packed with family members saying, ‘We know they won’t quit on their own, but we don’t want them to die.’”
Only New York City has two such facilities in operation, run by advocates; the sites claim some success in reversing overdoses. However federal law enforcement authorities are threatening to shut them down without a specific state mandate since otherwise they fall under a federal law banning operations that allow illegal drug use on-site.
In California, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom last year vetoed legislation that would have allowed jurisdictions to open safe injection sites, saying they “could induce a world of unintended consequences” in cities such as Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Oakland.
“Worsening drug consumption challenges in these areas is not a risk we can take,” Newsom wrote in a veto message.
As fentanyl surges, Virginia lawmakers debate how far criminal penalties should go
Rhode Island is the only state so far to pass legislation allowing supervised drug-use sites as a pilot project in 2021 but has yet to open any centers. New legislation introduced this year would push the expiration of the pilot project from 2024 to 2026.
Bills on the same topic of supervised drug-use sites were under consideration this year in Colorado, Illinois, and New York but did not pass.
In a sign of the impact on young people, a Massachusetts bill would have required all state university dorm assistants to have naloxone training to reverse overdoses, but it stalled.
New Hampshire is one of several states experimenting with vans that go to known drug-use locations and offer overdose prevention supplies and advice.
Death rate disparities
The lowest death rates for young people in 2022 were in Hawaii (78), Massachusetts and Rhode Island (79), and Utah and New Jersey (80). Massachusetts and New Jersey were the only states to see decreases in overall deaths for people under 40 since 2018, and also had drops in overdose deaths, although overdose remained the No. 1 cause of death for young people in both states.
Nationally, accidental overdoses dominated the increase in deaths in residents under 40 across racial and urban-rural divides, but many disparities exist. The increase in young overdose death rates was 154% for Black Americans, 122% for Hispanic residents, and 37% for white people, yet even for white residents, they represented the largest increase.
The largest urban areas saw increases in overdose death rates of 70%, and rural areas 64% — the largest increases in both areas for any cause of death.
Across races and age groups, overdose death rates are higher for men and slowed in 2017, but picked up again after 2018 and skyrocketed in the pandemic until 2021, according to a federal National Center for Health Statistics data brief published last year.
Stateline is a sister publication of the Virginia Mercury within States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Stateline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Scott S. Greenberger for questions: info@stateline.org. Follow Stateline on Facebook and Twitter.
by Tim Henderson, Virginia Mercury
What’s in Virginia’s Long-Delayed 2023 Budget Deal
Teacher and state employee raises, hemp enforcement, crisis response investments and more.
Ahead of the General Assembly’s return to Richmond for a special session Wednesday, budget negotiators, this weekend released full details of how they believe the state should spend billions in surplus funds over the remainder of the fiscal year.
The long-delayed deal was announced Aug. 25, but lawmakers at the time provided few specifics beyond key tax reduction proposals, saying they were still “completing the final touches.”
Virginia General Assembly to return to Richmond next week to resolve budget
On Saturday, House Bill 6001 and Senate Bill 6001 filled in the blanks. The deal is reminiscent of the 2022 agreement, which provided one-time state tax rebates to Virginians, increased the standard deduction, issued raises for teachers and state employees, and funneled COVID-era surpluses into a variety of programs. This year’s plan has many of the same features, although a House Appropriations Committee budget document notes that negotiators, “understanding that revenue growth may be subsiding, focused on funding one-time initiatives instead of building up ongoing programs to the extent possible.”
Altogether, the House calculates the proposed budget will route an additional $1.1 billion to ongoing programs, with roughly $1.5 billion going to new one-time funding.
While the 758-page document is chock-a-block with information, here are some of the key proposals to know.
Tax reductions: Mostly one-time rebates, more standard deduction adjustments
The final deal includes $1.05 billion in tax reductions, most of which — $906 million — will come from one-time tax rebates. This year, individual Virginians will get up to $200 in tax rebates, and joint filers will get up to $400.
The second largest pot of reductions, $48 million, will come from a short-term change to Virginia’s standard deduction, the amount the government allows people to subtract from their taxable income every year to account for expenses and ease the tax burden without asking any questions. The higher the standard deduction is, the smaller the pool of income people have to pay taxes on — meaning that they end up paying less.
While Gov. Glenn Youngkin has so far been unable to achieve the major tax cuts he’s pushed for during his time in the governor’s office, during his administration, Virginia has greatly increased its standard deduction. The 2022 budget deal raised the standard deduction from $4,500 to $8,000 for individuals and from $9,000 to $16,000 for married couples, albeit with some restrictions: The change was set to end in 2026, and the deductions would decrease slightly if state revenue growth didn’t hit certain targets.
This year’s deal will bump the standard deduction up to $8,500 for individuals and $17,000 for couples for the 2024 and 2025 tax years.
Teacher raises, more support jobs, and learning loss dollars
The deal includes $645 million in additional state funding for public education. Of that, almost $55 million will go toward the state’s share of an additional 2% salary increase for public school teachers expected to go into effect Jan. 1. When combined with an already planned 5% salary increase, the newest funding will result in an overall 7% salary bump for teachers over the past two years.
Over $152 million will go toward additional support and instructional positions. Almost $420 million will go toward “flexible one-time payments” to school divisions for learning loss recovery, operating and infrastructure support, and preparation for the rollout of the Virginia Literacy Act, which beginning in the 2024-25 school year will require stepped-up literacy instruction for Virginia students in kindergarten through fifth grade. Notably, the flexible payments will not require matching funds from districts, and each school division will receive at least $150,000.
Higher education
Virginia colleges and universities will get an additional $190 million, with $75 million earmarked to “support the growing need for student support services; address increased costs resulting from inflation; refine or create programs that meet current and future workforce needs; and minimize student costs.”
Of that, the biggest allocations will be an extra $14.6 million to the Virginia Community College System, $10.4 million to Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and $9.2 million to Virginia Tech.
Another $62.5 million will go toward need-based undergraduate financial aid at public colleges and universities, and almost $5.8 million will go toward increased compensation for faculty at nursing schools to help stem nursing shortages.
Hemp retailers start seeing big fines as Virginia’s tougher THC law takes effect
More enforcement of new hemp laws
With Virginia tightening up its rules about the contents and labeling of hemp products, lawmakers are again committing to funding new enforcement positions at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
Last December, the Youngkin administration proposed roughly $2.1 million in spending for a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people. The current budget deal calls for $1.1 million and 15 positions for that purpose.
At the same time, the deal decreases funding for the Virginia Cannabis Control Authority for this fiscal year while allowing the Department of Planning and Budget to transfer it up to $2.5 million “to cover one-time costs of a seed-to-sale tracking system.”
Mental health investments
The deal includes major investments in mental health infrastructure in line with Youngkin’s “Right Help, Right Now” plan to overhaul the state’s beleaguered behavioral health system. In particular, it calls for $58 million to expand and modernize Virginia’s crisis services system, including spending on stabilization units and receiving centers, facilities intended to offer people undergoing a crisis more rapid and accessible treatment to care than is available at hospital emergency departments. An additional $10 million would go toward establishing mobile crisis services in underserved areas.
Staff at community service boards, which provide local, community-based behavioral health and developmental disability services, will also get pay raises from an additional $18 million in spending. The expenditure is less than proposals made by both the House and the Senate earlier this year, which called for an extra $37 million and $50 million, respectively.
More than $5 million is also being proposed on a one-time basis for the Department of Criminal Justice Services to contract with local law enforcement agencies to provide transportation for or assume custody of people in crisis who have been placed under temporary detention or emergency custody order but haven’t yet been admitted to a hospital.
State employee raises
Teachers aren’t the only ones poised to see bigger paychecks. The spending plan also includes $44 million in state employee raises that would go into effect Dec. 1 for state-supported local positions and Dec. 10 for state employees. Targeted increases would also be allocated for public defenders, deputy sheriffs, commonwealth’s attorneys, general district court clerks and others.
Pollution cleanup: Big dollars for agricultural assistance
Hundreds of millions of dollars are earmarked for the state’s Water Quality Improvement Fund, a permanent fund created in 1997 to provide grants to local governments, soil and water conservation districts, state agencies, colleges and universities, and others for pollution control and cleanup efforts. State law requires that 10% of annual state general fund revenues that are above official estimates and 10% of unrestricted and uncommitted general fund balances at the end of the fiscal year be deposited in the fund.
An extra $286 million is designated for matching grants for farmers who engage in agricultural best management practices, actions like installing fences or forested buffers around waterways to reduce water pollution.
Virginia has tried to incentivize farmers to adopt such practices largely because of its commitments under the Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. About three-quarters of the remaining pollution reductions the state has to achieve under that agreement are expected to come from the agriculture sector. In recognition of that, the General Assembly allotted record funding in 2022 to Virginia’s cost-share program. However, with state and federal officials acknowledging that the 2025 cleanup deadline isn’t likely to be met, the legislature last session also delayed state deadlines for farmers to voluntarily fence cattle out of streams until 2028 and tied that target to agricultural assistance funding.
Big money is also headed for Virginia’s Enhanced Nutrient Removal Certainty Program, which was created in 2021 to speed up remaining wastewater treatment plant improvements to reduce pollution. The budget deal would put an extra $151 million toward that program, as well as an extra $30 million to a fund that provides assistance to local governments to deal with stormwater, another major source of pollution.
Community safety
Lawmakers are proposing a $10 million Safer Communities Program that would give Norfolk, Portsmouth and Richmond at least $2.5 million each to hire a full-time person to oversee community violence reduction strategies that “address the root causes and conditions” of community violence. A new Office of Safer Communities will also be created in the Department of Criminal Justice Services to serve as a hub for intervention efforts.
Additionally, the state’s Operation Ceasefire Grant Program, an initiative modeled after a Boston project from the 1990s that focused on deterring young people and gangs from engaging in firearm violence, will get an additional $15 million.
Climate change resilience
Another $100 million under the deal is slated for the Resilient Virginia Revolving Loan Fund, a pool of money that was created in 2022 to provide greater flexibility for the state to funnel assistance to both local governments and individual property owners impacted by flooding.
The Youngkin administration has been positioning the fund as an alternative to the Community Flood Preparedness Fund, which was created by Democrat-backed legislation in 2020 and funded with state revenues linked to Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, a multistate carbon reduction program. The Flood Fund became Virginia’s first dedicated source of large-scale flood assistance for local governments, but Youngkin’s push to withdraw Virginia from RGGI has jeopardized the revenue stream the state has relied on for the past three years.
In December, Youngkin proposed putting an additional $200 million over the next two years into the Revolving Loan Fund.
Gants for more data center development
Virginia is home to the largest concentration of data centers in the world, and the budget deal includes up to $140 million in grants for “a data center operator” from the newly created Cloud Computing Cluster Infrastructure Grant Fund. The budget notes that the operator was approved for grant funding by the state’s Major Economic Investment Project Approval Commission on Dec. 13, 2022. In January, the Youngkin administration announced that Amazon Web Services plans to invest $35 billion in Virginia by 2040 “to establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.” The release noted AWS would be eligible to receive an MEI grant of up to $140 million, subject to approval by the General Assembly.
Business-ready site spending
Youngkin has repeatedly emphasized the need for Virginia to increase the number and quality of sites it has available for major economic development projects. Officials have said Virginia’s lagging performance in the site readiness sphere has led to the loss of numerous big-ticket projects to other states.
This year’s budget deal would funnel an extra $125 million to the state’s Business Ready Sites Program Fund and $75 million to the new Business Ready Sites Acquisition Program and Fund “to expand Virginia’s portfolio of industrial properties for large-scale economic development projects.”
A study of sports team relocation
In what appears to be a nod to the General Assembly’s on-again, off-again interest in luring the Washington Commanders to Virginia, the budget includes $250,000 for the Secretary of Finance to “develop relevant capabilities, conduct planning, and evaluate potential economic incentives to attract sports teams to the state.”
The commonwealth, the budget continues, “is prepared to consider economic development proposals that are in the best interest of Virginia taxpayers to assist in relocating sports teams and their associated facilities to the state.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
Invasive Plants Have Spread All Over Virginia. Some Groups Say That Needs to Stop
Bradford pear trees’ delicate white petals and odor of rotting fish or urine didn’t always signal the start of spring throughout Virginia.
Beginning in the 1960s, the Asia native’s attractive flowers made it increasingly popular, resulting in its rapid spread through the commonwealth, said Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation biologist Kevin Heffernan.
But while the trees may be pretty, Heffernan said, they are also invasive. The Bradford pear can thwart the growth of nearby native plants, cause problems for birds that ingest its fruit, and lead to infrastructure damage and accidents due to the breakage-prone nature of its heavy limbs.
“Sometimes people in our urbanized society forget that we need to respect the behavior and tendencies of the living things that we are currently moving around the earth willy-nilly,” Heffernan said.
Invasive species are exactly what they sound like species that aren’t native to a location but can thrive there by reproduction. In Virginia, the state code further defines them as species “whose introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm or harm to human health.” Among the potential harms the state has identified are their ability to “damage and degrade crops, pasture, and forestlands, clog waterways, spread human and livestock diseases, and destroy street trees.”
Nevertheless, there are currently no laws in place prohibiting the planting, growing, or selling of invasive plants in Virginia — which Heffernan said stems from their profitability in nursery and landscaping industries.
That lack of restrictions is in contrast to how the state deals with noxious weeds, a category of plants that are considered to be just as harmful as invasive species but primarily impact agriculture. In Virginia, noxious weeds are completely outlawed because the state has determined the potential damage they cause exceeds their commercial value.
This year, state lawmakers sought to address concerns related to both types of vegetation by passing legislation tightening regulations on invasive plants while loosening restrictions on the transportation of noxious weeds that farmers have worried could unwittingly cause them to break the law.
Supporters of the bill say it was an important compromise that will help curb the spread of harmful vegetation without negatively impacting businesses that transport and sell them. However, critics say the legislation’s protection of current financial interests that continue to spread invasive plants in Virginia could lead to far more costly and environmentally harmful consequences in the future.
“Part of the issue here is that there are very attractive plants that are also invasive species, and they can, you know, you can make a lot of money off of them,” said bill patron Del. David Bulova, D-Fairfax. “The way the code works right now is that something can’t get on that noxious weeds list if it is economically viable … but almost anything is economically viable.”
“We kind of fell back on, well, how do we make an impact rather than banging our heads against the wall on this particular issue?” he continued. “I think this will make a significant difference.”
‘Commercially viable’ vs. ‘invasion debt’
Even though both cause harm, determining which invasive plants should be considered noxious weeds — and therefore banned in Virginia — boils down to whether or not industries have a customer base and whether the plants they sell are considered “commercially viable” in the Commonwealth.
Jacob Barney, an invasive plant and weed science professor at Virginia Tech, said invasive plants have long been sold in the commonwealth despite their consequences. The ornamental Japanese barberry shrub, for example, was first introduced to the U.S. in 1875 and can now be found throughout Virginia forests. Despite research finding a correlation between large amounts of the species and an abundance of Lyme disease-carrying ticks, Japanese barberry is “still incredibly valuable” in landscaping and nursery trades, Barney said.
Other common invasives on the Department of Conservation and Recreation’s invasive plant species list include wavy leaf basket grass, English ivy, kudzu, and autumn olive. Noxious weeds, a subset of invasive plants, include tropical soda apple, water spinach, and tree of heaven. What determines which list a plant ends up on is an exception in the state’s noxious weeds definition that says a species can’t be classified as a noxious weed if it is “commercially viable or … commercially propagated in Virginia.”
“In an ideal world,” said Barney, “plants known to be problematic in the commonwealth wouldn’t be for sale.”
Furthermore, Barney said the lag period between when an invasive plant species is introduced and when its harmful consequences are understood can often mean that by the time officials realize it needs to be eradicated, it’s too widespread to be fully eliminated.
“When these things become established, basically invasion is forever,” Barney said.
The costs of those past decisions then have to be paid by future generations, an obligation Barney said is called “invasion debt.” That debt will persist, he said, as invasive species in Virginia continue to be sold.
Nevertheless, they are. While annual sales of invasive plants sales in Virginia are difficult to determine, the U.S. Department of Agriculture found $271 million in floriculture, nursery and specialty crops were sold in Virginia in 2019, the latest year for which data are available.
Research into the costs of dealing with these species is easier to find. A 2018 Virginia Invasive Species Management Plan, put together for a working group created by the General Assembly in 2009, estimated that “losses due to invasive species in Virginia may be as high as $1 billion annually.”
Virginia Farm Bureau National Affairs Coordinator Ben Rowe said that even if invasive plants are considered commercially viable for nursery and landscaping businesses, they can cause significant losses not only for agriculture and forestry producers but for those who depend on them.
“Noxious weeds and invasive species compete with pasture and crops, which leads to reduced yields and quality, and require additional intervention from the farmer,” Rowe said. “Some of these species are also harmful to animal health if ingested by livestock.”
In 2021, a state-convened work group considered getting rid of the noxious weed definition’s commercial viability exception, particularly because Virginia hadn’t actually defined what it meant to be commercially viable. However, the group was unable to reach a consensus.
One plant wholesaler with clients across the Mid-Atlantic, Saunders Brothers, made the “relatively easy” decision to begin phasing out invasive plants, said Paul Westervelt, who works in production.
“We don’t have enough room to grow all the things we want to grow anyway,” said Westervelt. “The hardest part was communicating with customers because many of our retail customers have been buying these same plants for years. You tend to do what worked well for you last year, and you do that again.”
Legislative solutions
While opinions on what to do with invasive plants and noxious weeds differ throughout Virginia, plant and industry groups this year ultimately compromised on legislation that they said is a starting point to addressing everyone’s concerns.
This year’s legislation took two key steps: It required tradespeople like landscapers to notify people who choose to plant an invasive species that an invasive plant species is what they selected. And it removed a requirement that anyone who transports noxious weeds into and throughout Virginia must get a permit to do so.
For some groups, like the Virginia Native Plant Society and Blue Ridge Partnership for Regional Invasive Species Management (PRISM), the notification requirement doesn’t go far enough to solve invasive species problems.
“I’d really like to see more of these invasive plants banned in Virginia,” said Nancy Vehrs, president of the Virginia Native Plant Society. “It just seems like we’re getting assaulted with new invasive species all the time.”
Nevertheless, many of the groups ultimately supported the bill because of the increased awareness that notification provides and a recognition that a stricter law might not make it through the General Assembly because of industry resistance.
The Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association didn’t provide testimony on the bill. But Executive Director Shellie Archer said in an interview with the Mercury that there is “an interest in being part of the conversation” on broader efforts to phase out invasive plant sales.
Rob McGinnis, associate principal at Kennon Williams Landscape Studio and a member of the Virginia chapter of the American Society of Landscape Architects, said the notification provision “seemed reasonable.”
“The ASLA’s policy statement says that invasive plants should be avoided, but some people like the appearance of English ivy on estates,” McGinnis said. Overall, he added, “We’re very careful about overstepping in a regulatory environment.”
Bulova said the final legislation was a matter of figuring out “what was going to be politically feasible.” Notification was one action everyone seemed willing to get behind.
“As soon as somebody is notified, nine times out of 10, they’re going to say, ‘No, no, thank you, we would prefer not to have something on that invasive plant list put into my property,’” Bulova said. “It would be a natural trigger to change some behaviors.”
Even as the legislation sought to discourage the planting of invasives, it also loosened Virginia’s permit requirements for the transportation of noxious weeds, rules intended to minimize those species’ spread.
While the two actions might seem contradictory on their face, Virginia Farm Bureau Senior Vice President of Government Relations Martha Moore said removing the permit requirement was “critical” because the widespread and pervasive nature of noxious weeds has led to worries among farmers that they might unintentionally transport such species along with crops or livestock and rack up a misdemeanor.
“We don’t want farmers to have to get a permit to do normal farming practices,” Moore said.
Removing that permit requirement could also open up the door for more invasive plants to be put on the noxious weeds list, said Rod Walker, a board member for Blue Ridge PRISM. Previously, he said, farmers have opposed adding some invasives to the noxious weeds list because once there, they would trigger the permit requirement.
“For incidental movement, those permits presumably will no longer be required,” Walker said. “Therefore, we can now have the discussion of actually putting some of these plants onto the noxious weeds list.”
Leading by example?
As Virginia increases its understanding of invasive plant species, state agencies say they’re prioritizing the use of native plants.
Some Virginia state agencies grow plants or do landscaping on public lands. Consequently, Bulova said prohibiting them from using invasives through his bill offers a chance for the commonwealth to demonstrate what plants to use. The goal is for the legislation to work in tandem with a bill from Del. Paul Krizek, D-Alexandria, to prioritize the use of native plants on state property.
The Virginia Department of Transportation, Department of Forestry, Department of Wildlife Resources and Department of Environmental Quality all say they are transitioning away from invasive plant species after years of recommending their use and, in some cases, planting them for erosion control.
However, the legislation that cleared the General Assembly this session exempts Virginia agencies from the prohibition if their use of invasive species is considered “necessary for scientific or educational purposes or bona fide agricultural purposes including the management, tilling, planting, or harvesting of agricultural products.”
Rowe said Virginia uses the phrase “bona fide agricultural purposes” to define official agricultural operations and differentiate them from “someone attempting to claim, for example, that their lawn or home garden is a farm.”
Exactly what activities will qualify for the agricultural purposes exemption is murky. While Virginia Department of Forestry nurseries used to sell invasive seedlings, State Forester Rob Farrell said they have since stopped.
When asked for clarification, Bulova told the Mercury that invasive species planted by agencies would come under regulations that are being developed by VDACS “in order to be able to say under what circumstances would you be allowed to do something like that for agricultural or educational purposes.”
But VDACS Director of Communications Michael Wallace told the Mercury the agency “is not working to create a regulation for that section of code as there is no directive to do so.”
While the new law loosened some restrictions on noxious weeds, VDACS is still responsible for finding them.
The agency has “plant protection inspectors” who will stop the sale of plants at a nursery when they discover noxious weeds, Wallace said. The sales can’t resume until the noxious weeds are gone, which sometimes involves releasing insects that feed specifically on the targeted species.
Agencies involved with invasive plant species also say they have limited resources. Heffernan at the Department of Conservation and Recreation noted that he and one other staffer are the only agency employees working on invasive plants. While budget amendments from Bulova totaling about $1.5 million would add five staff members across VDACS, the Department of Forestry and the Department of Conservation and Recreation for invasive species management, it’s not clear if that spending will be included in the budget deal that legislators will vote on in Richmond Wednesday.
Climate change’s compounding contribution
While invasive species and noxious weeds management have been a concern in Virginia for decades, experts say the problem is compounded by climate change.
Plants thrive in typically warmer climates, explained Barney, meaning invasive plants are more prevalent in the South. But with global temperatures increasing, the invasive plants that were once predominant in states like Georgia are migrating their way north into Virginia and beyond.
“A really effective way of mitigating that would be to work regionally to create policies and management plans and frameworks that are sort of looking towards the future,” Barney said.
Groups like the Virginia Native Plant Society and Blue Ridge PRISM said they’re eager to make further progress but have been frustrated by a lack of action from the state’s invasive species working groups.
“Anything was squashed by nursery and landscape folks,” said Vehrs.
Archer, with the Virginia Nursery and Landscape Association, said her group has “some work ahead of us” and intends to discuss the issue more at an upcoming board meeting. McGinnis, with the American Society of Landscape Architects, noted that working groups “are tough” because of the “wide range of stakeholders with different agendas.”
But Westervelt of Saunders Brothers Nursery is still holding out hope, even while acknowledging that the industry is responsible for the introduction and continued cultivation of many invasives.
“I hope that all nurseries are looking at what they’re offering and are thinking about how that can impact the environment,” he said. “We do work in an industry where we get to make the world more beautiful for a living.”
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia War Memorial to Mark 22nd Anniversary of 9/11 with Patriot Day Ceremony
A Ceremony for Remembrance and Unity Awaits Public Participation.
The Virginia War Memorial is all set to host the Commonwealth’s annual Patriot Day Ceremony on Monday, September 11, 2023. As the nation grapples with its collective memory of the 9/11 attacks, the ceremony aims to offer a space of reflection and unity. With a remarkable keynote speaker and an invitation to the general public, the event serves as an unmissable opportunity to commemorate one of the most tragic days in American history.
Karl S. Leonard, Sheriff of Chesterfield County and a U.S. Coast Guard combat veteran will deliver the keynote speech for the event. “We welcome Sheriff Karl Leonard as our keynote speaker for this year’s Commonwealth’s Patriot Day Ceremony,” said Virginia War Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “Before beginning a second career in law enforcement, Sheriff Leonard served with distinction in various military assignments, including at the Pentagon and in combat situations overseas.”
The event begins at 11:00 a.m. in the Shrine of Memory – Global War on Terrorism and Beyond. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as the Richmond Brass and Percussion Consort will kick off the ceremony with patriotic music starting at 10:40 a.m. The day will also feature the placement of wreaths in memory of those lost in the 2001 attacks. Representatives from the Freedom Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to remembering 9/11, will also participate in the event.
For those who can’t attend, the Virginia War Memorial is offering an all-day screening of the documentary “A New Century, A New War” in the Memorial’s Reynolds Theater.
The event is free to the public, with parking available at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, VA 23220. The War Memorial will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. for visitation.
“The objective is never to forget our fellow Americans and Virginians who died on that terrible day two decades ago. There is no more fitting place in the Commonwealth to honor them than here on the hallowed grounds of the Virginia War Memorial,” added Dr. Mountcastle.
The ceremony aligns with the Virginia War Memorial’s mission “to Honor Veterans, Preserve History, Educate Youth, and Inspire Patriotism in All.” The memorial stands as a tribute to nearly 12,000 Virginia heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice across various wars.
In an age of divided opinions and global unrest, ceremonies like the Commonwealth’s Patriot Day serve as reminders of what unites us as a nation. The Virginia War Memorial, backed by the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), invites all Virginians and their families to join this solemn event. For those who wish to learn more about the ceremony or about the Virginia War Memorial and DVS’s other initiatives, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org, www.dvs.virginia.gov, or call 804.786.2060.
Virginia General Assembly to Return to Richmond Next Week to Resolve Budget
The Virginia General Assembly will return to Richmond on Sept. 6 to complete work on long-delayed amendments to the state budget following a proclamation by Gov. Glenn Youngkin Tuesday evening.
“Today, I am calling Virginia’s lawmakers back to Richmond to reach a resolution on the state budget,” Youngkin said in a release. “Virginians deserve it. To make Virginia more affordable for families and local businesses, we must deliver on our shared goals for more jobs, safer and healthier communities, greater workforce and educational opportunities, and much-needed tax relief for Virginians.”
The Virginia Constitution gives the governor the power to call special sessions of the part-time legislature when he believes it is in “the interest of the Commonwealth.” The governor must convene a special session if two-thirds of both chambers request it.
Tuesday’s proclamation follows an announcement by the Republican-controlled House and Democratic-controlled Senate last week that negotiators had finally reached an agreement on amendments to the state’s two-year budget after months of stalemate.
[Read more: Virginia budget negotiators announce deal on tax rebates, new education investments]
While details of the agreement remain scarce, a statement from the chief negotiators — Sen. Janet Howell, D-Fairfax, Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, and Del. Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach — said the deal includes $200 tax rebates for individuals and $400 rebates for families, as well as increases in the standard deduction, a revival of the state tax holiday that lapsed and the removal of the age requirement for the military retiree subtraction.
Major investments in education and behavioral health are expected to be part of the budget package, which will outline plans for the spending of Virginia’s more than $3.6 billion surplus.
The General Assembly will convene in Richmond on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m.
By Sarah Vogelsong
Drive Safe or Get Pulled Over: Virginia State Police Amplify Roadway Vigilance for Labor Day
The Importance of Smart, Safe, and Sober Driving Extends Beyond the Summer Holidays.
As Labor Day marks the unofficial close of summer, Virginia State Police and Governor Glenn Youngkin are reminding Virginians that the need for vigilant and responsible driving never takes a vacation. A statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is already in full swing, looking to reduce alcohol-related incidents and promote traffic safety during the long weekend.
On August 28, 2023, Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle joined hands with Governor Glenn Youngkin to announce the 22nd annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. Sponsored by the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), this annual initiative began on August 16 and will continue throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend. According to Settle, traffic safety is a core part of the Virginia State Police mission. “Virginians statewide can expect to see an increased presence of law enforcement on the road through the Labor Day weekend. DUI checkpoints and saturation patrols are planned to catch impaired drivers,” Settle said.
The campaign is part of Operation CARE (Crash Awareness Reduction Effort), a nationwide initiative aimed at reducing traffic incidents due to impaired driving, speeding, and the failure to use seat belts. During the 2022 Labor Day weekend, Virginia State Police arrested 87 impaired drivers and stopped 4,091 speeders along with 1,800 reckless drivers. Furthermore, they cited 434 seat belt violations and came to the aid of 818 disabled or stranded motorists. A total of 12 individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes during the 2022 Labor Day weekend, a sobering uptick from 10 deaths in 2021 but fewer than the 20 deaths in 2020.
Besides cracking down on impaired and reckless driving, Virginia State Police are also reminding drivers about Virginia’s “Move Over” law. The law requires that drivers should move over a lane when passing an emergency vehicle pulled over to the side. If that’s not possible, drivers are required to cautiously pass the emergency vehicle. Effective July 1, 2023, the law has been expanded to include any disabled vehicles with hazard lights or traffic safety materials displayed.
While the Labor Day weekend may signify the end of summer frolics, it shouldn’t mark the end of responsible driving. This Labor Day, Virginia State Police are urging everyone to drive smartly, safely, and soberly. With heightened police presence and strict enforcement of traffic laws, the objective is clear: to ensure that everyone arrives at their destinations safely.
*Source: Virginia Highway Safety Office, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles
Virginia War Memorial Pursues Families of Marines Lost in 1983 Beirut Bombing
Four Decades On, a Plea to Honor the Fallen.
October 23, 1983, stands as a dark day in American military history when a terrorist attack in Beirut, Lebanon, claimed the lives of 241 U.S. military personnel. Forty years on, the Virginia War Memorial is on a heartfelt mission to reconnect with the families of the Marines who hailed from Virginia.
The horrifying bombing of the Marine Barracks in Beirut brought about the heaviest one-day loss for the Marine Corps since World War II’s Battle of Iwo Jima. This tragic incident is getting a commemorative spotlight, as the Virginia War Memorial, in partnership with Blue Ridge PBS, unveils its film “One Week In October.” This documentary encapsulates not only the horror of the Beirut bombing but also delves into the invasion of Grenada, which transpired within that fateful week.
In a bid to further honor the Marines’ ultimate sacrifice, the Virginia War Memorial staff is reaching out to the families of the eleven Marines from Virginia who perished in the Beirut tragedy. A special 40th-anniversary ceremony is scheduled for October 23, 2023, at the Memorial, where these families will be the guests of honor.
The Marines, listed by their 1983 residences or enlistment locations, are:
- Nicholas Baker (Alexandria)
- Richard E. Barrett (Tappahannock)
- James R. Baynard (Richmond)
- William B. Foster Jr. (Richmond)
- Michael D. Fulcher (Amherst)
- Warner Gibbs Jr. (Portsmouth)
- Douglas E. Held (Richmond)
- James C. Knipple (Alexandria)
- Jeffrey B. Owen (Virginia Beach)
- Joseph A. Owens (Chesterfield)
- Eric G. Washington (Alexandria)
Families and relatives are being encouraged to reach out to Ben King, the Virginia War Memorial Operations Director, at Benjamin.King@dvs.virginia.gov or by calling 804-362-2333 for further details. The Memorial, with the support of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS), is hopeful that the statewide media can assist in this noble endeavor.
The act of remembrance is a cornerstone of the Virginia War Memorial’s mission, reinforcing the significance of commemorating those who put country before self. As the 40th anniversary of the Beirut bombing approaches, the plea to recognize and honor the Virginia Marines’ sacrifice reverberates more than ever. Their names are etched forever on the walls of the Shrine of Memory-Global War on Terror and Beyond, a testament to the bravery they exhibited and the legacy they left behind.
The Virginia War Memorial is a division of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) and serves as an integral part of its mission in support of all Virginians who have served in our military. It is located at 621 South Belvidere Street, Richmond, Virginia 23220, and is open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Admission is free, except for select events. For more information, please visit www.vawarmemorial.org.
