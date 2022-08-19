Local News
Debate continues for Warren County School Board’s membership in VSBA
Despite assurances from leaders of the Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) that the organization’s advocacy efforts are bipartisan, the Warren County School Board during its Wednesday, August 17 work session unanimously voted again to table action on whether to remain a VSBA member.
Following a motion to table three related VSBA items made by School Board member Melanie Salins, with a second by Board Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, the members voted 5-0 to wait until the board’s September 17 meeting to decide on VSBA membership for 2022-2023; to select a delegate and alternate delegate to the annual 2022 VSBA convention; and to renew the VSBA Policy Services Agreement for the upcoming school year.
Board members who voted along with Rinaldi and Salins included School Board Chair Kristen Pence and board members Antoinette Funk and Andrea Lo.
The vote followed a roughly 45-minute presentation from VSBA President Teddy Martin II, who is also a school board member from Henry County, Va., and VSBA President-Elect David Woodard, who has served on the Tazewell County (Va.) School Board since 2008.
Via Zoom, the VSBA leaders answered pre-submitted questions to provide clarity on any concerns the Warren County School Board has about remaining a member of VSBA. They also responded to questions presented during the board’s meeting.
The only board member who asked questions was Salins, the loudest voice on the board against the Warren County School Board remaining a VSBA member, claiming it is a partisan organization that should not receive money from Warren County, Va., taxpayers for its left-leaning political lobbying efforts. VSBA’s Martin explained, however, that the VSBA is divided into regions and each locality — or school board in the state — gets one vote when it comes to adopting new policies, for example.
“Each locality has the exact same amount of say whether it’s in Tazewell County or Fairfax County,” said Martin, who added that the VSBA has voted to oppose proposed policies from members of both political parties. “We work with both Democrats and Republicans in a bipartisan way,” he said.
Once the VSBA does adopt policies, school boards across the state then may choose to fully adopt the same policies in full or in part, amend them, or reject them, Woodard explained.
“We value one thing,” said Woodard, “we value every member of the VSBA. We realize a lot of times that there cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach and answer that makes everybody happy all of the time. We don’t lean in one direction or the other.”
Woodard also said that even though the Warren County School Board has already paid its dues to be a VSBA member for 2022-2023, if the board decides that it no longer wants to be a member, “we’re not… trying to make you stay; we want you to stay but we’ll be happy to send that check back.”
“We’re not about forcing anybody to do anything,” added Martin.
Salins said she still has unanswered questions that aren’t being addressed by VSBA, some of which she said have come from parents of students in Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
Martin said the VSBA would provide School Board members with answers as soon as possible. School Board Chair Kristen Pence — deciding that the board had taken up enough of the VSBA leaders’ time, and in an effort to move the work session forward after almost an hour and a half — said board members would submit any new or unanswered questions in writing to the VSBA.
Then, prior to the board’s vote on its three VSBA-related action agenda items, Pence asked if anyone in the audience wanted to speak about the items. More than a dozen people addressed the Warren County School Board’s membership in the VSBA. Members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors also attended the board’s meeting but did not speak.
One anti-VSBA-membership speaker, for example, said “it’s been proven that VSBA is partisan and pushes democratic policies” and Warren County therefore shouldn’t receive legal services from the VSBA because they are “slanted.” He also called the information provided by VSBA’s Martin and Woodard “propaganda.”
Bruce White, a Warren County resident since 2005 who moved to the area after retiring from working in special education in another state, said that during his years in education, he has found that state school boards associations “offer very valuable services” to their school board members and to their educators.
“I think you would be very hard pressed — especially given that the [WCPS] budget has not been fully funded at this point — to get the same benefits that are offered by VSBA… for the membership fee that you’re paying,” White told School Board members, referring to this year’s annual cost of $9,521.19. “So, I would encourage you to continue your membership with VSBA.”
Front Royal, Va., resident Mark Egger spoke against both the School Board retaining its VSBA membership and renewing its VSBA Policy Services Agreement, saying to board members “ya’all are too stupid to read the English” in whatever laws are enacted by the Virginia General Assembly and then decide how to abide by them rather than paying VSBA to provide advice. “I guess it’s rocket science; I’m not sure,” he said.
A South River District resident said the VSBA is not a lobbying group for liberal causes. “If they were a left-wing lobbying organization,” she said, “why would every school board in Virginia be a member? If the organization lobbies — and it does — it does so apolitically on behalf of public schools for educational programs that we believe in because their opinions are based on our input.”
(above) also pointed out — as he did during the School Board’s August 3 regular meeting when the board first voted to table action on the same VSBA-related items — that the VSBA provides school boards with numerous services, including:
• A strong lobbying and advocacy voice locally, statewide, and nationally;
• Publications, daily news, webinars, podcasts, virtual meetings and trainings, and regular updates about important education issues;
• High-quality conferences, webinars and meetings, including one of the largest annual education conventions in Virginia;
• School board development and training programs on a variety of topics;
• Access to policy services that meet the specific needs of school board members; and
• Professionals to assist with superintendent searches, communications and public relations, legal concerns, and other school board needs.
Pence said the option to hire an attorney to handle for the School Board what the VSBA provides would cost an estimated $50,000 for the first year. Salins countered that the VSBA could keep increasing its fees.
Additionally, Salins called the VSBA “a divisive group” that’s pitting community members against each other and the only way to heal is to leave the group. In making her motion to table the three VSBA-related action items, she said the board needs to “take its time on this and really explore other options.”
The vote to table the items means that the VSBA issues will be revisited again for potential action at the School Board’s September 21 meeting.
Click here to watch the Warren County School Board Work Session on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Crime/Court
Local bank robbed at gunpoint, public’s assistance requested
On August 18, 2022, at approximately 1pm, a white male wearing a mask and gloves entered the Bank of Clarke County on Crock Wells Mill Drive, displaying a handgun and demanding money.
The subject left the bank on foot with a undetermined amount of cash, in a large white trash bag, and was observed heading south towards the Round Hill Road area. It is believed the suspect then entered a smaller size SUV, displaying no state license plates, and was last seen westbound on Round Hill Road at a high rate of speed.
If you were in this area on August 18th, and believe you observed this suspect or the vehicle, and have any information or possible home surveillance video that might help in identifying the suspect, please contact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office at 540-662-6162, or Winchester Frederick Crime Solvers at 540-665-TIPS, or the P3app.
Community Events
St. Luke Community Clinic announces their 26th Annual Benefit & Auction
All are invited to join us at our 26th Annual Benefit & Auction, to be held on September 10, 2022, at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. There will be dining, music by Shae Parker, door prizes, and a silent auction. This will ensure St. Luke is able to provide medical, dental and mental health care to the uninsured and underinsured of Warren County/Front Royal.
Schedule of Events:
- 5:30 – 6:30 PM: Social with appetizers beer and wine
- 6:30 PM: Seating and Introductions
- 6:45 PM: Dinner
- 8:00 PM: Silent Auction & 50/50 ends
- 8:00 – 9:00 PM: Music by Shae Parker
There will be a choice of three items for your main course:
(Please let us know all attendees, meal preference, along with any food allergies.)
- Bacon Wrapped Pork Filet with Apple Cider Demi-Glace
- Atlantic Salmon Filet Provencal
- Vegetarian Meal Choice is: Tortellini with roasted garlic sauce
Each will be served with a Salad of Mixed Greens, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Dried Cranberries, and a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Jumbo Asparagus, Rolls and Butter. Dessert will be New York Style Cheesecake with a Berry Sauce.
Tickets are $75.00 each, or sponsor a table for $500.00 (8 tickets). Event item sponsorships are available. Tickets can also be picked-up at the event!
Please RSVP by Friday, September 2, 2022. To RSVP, please contact SLCC’s Executive Director, Vicki Davies, by email or phone:
- executive.director@saintlukeclinic.org
- 540-636-4325 Extension 221
Local News
Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal announces second-degree black belt achievements
On Saturday, August 13, 2022, two Front Royal, Virginia natives achieved their second-degree black belts in mixed martial arts self-defense worldwide.
Pearl W. Nickens Jr., age 69, and Aries W. Nickens Bolanos, age 13, attend Kwon’s Champion School in Front Royal. They study mixed martial arts under World Grandmaster H.Y. Kwon. Pearl and Aries have been studying mixed martial arts for over six years and have exceeded many expectations.
Grandmaster Kwon states that both students had almost perfect scores for passing. Pearl strives to accomplish every task set before him. He’s very open-minded, physically fit, and knows that martial arts are not just for fighting but for helping others in many different ways. Grandmaster Kwon then asked Pearl’s wife, Donna Nickens, and daughter, Dominique Nickens, “How much has Pearl changed?” They both stated that he’s become more passionate about working with others and more willing to listen to the situation before passing judgment. “Overall, he’s grown more than we ever thought he would.”
Grandmaster Kwon then talked with Aries, who asked his family about his schoolwork and listening. Aries spoke to his mother, Dominique Nickens, asking, “How often do I listen to you, Mam?” She then responded, “100% of the time.” “How is my schoolwork, Mam?” “School work is excellent. He’s got straight A’s and is in all advanced classes.” Grandmaster Kwon asked Aries’s grandparents, Pearl and Donna Nickens, “How much has Aries changed since he began?” They responded, “Aries is more respectful and open to trying new things. He stands up for all the little guys. He doesn’t like bullies and doesn’t let bullies pick on anyone when he’s around. He knows everyone deserves a chance in life, sometimes more than one.”
Grandmaster H.Y. Kwon’s Champion School teaches you many skills and techniques, such as self-defense, confidence, respect, and an all-around healthy way to express stress and manage weight. All goals are achievable if you take them one step at a time.
Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl
This is the difference a bath (or three) can make!
One of Loudoun County’s amazing Humane Law Enforcement Officers truly went above and beyond to rescue this Barred Owl after it was found down in a wastewater management facility.
The owl was found covered in thick, slimy waste material. With soaked feathers, flight and thermoregulation (maintaining body temperature) was difficult to impossible for this bird. It is shocking that it was able to get out of the tank and onto land!
Upon arrival to BRWC, the owl was given fluids and warmed so that we could safely sedate for the first bath. Once bathed, we could see the burns on many areas of the skin from the waste material.
After three baths and lots of care, the patient was moved to an outdoor enclosure. The team still monitored the owl closely as its burns healed and it worked to recondition its feathers.
After five days in care, we are happy to report that this patient had a successful recovery and has been released!
We are lucky to have so many amazing animal control officers in our area who help rescue wildlife everyday – special thanks to Officer Bremy of Loudoun County Animal Services for this amazing rescue!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Medical Examiner: Ralph Ennis died of ‘natural causes’
On Monday, August 15, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas released the cause and manner of death for Ralph Ennis, 77, who died on April 15, 13 days after a traffic stop by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office during which he was injured and then hospitalized.
In an email response, Arkuie Williams, Northern District Administrator of Virginia’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told Royal Examiner that: “The cause of death is complications of Alzheimer disease, cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and hypternsive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The manner of death is natural.”
Royal Examiner responded with the following questions to Williams:
“Does that rule out that his head trauma injuries suffered 13 days earlier had no impact on the below stated causes, most particularly cerebral amyloid angiopathy, and hypternsive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease?
“Is there any possible debate that the brain bleed and shock-trauma of April 2, could have aggravated his pre-existing conditions and these combined natural causes of death? – Thank you for any clarification.”
Williams responded, stating, “Our office is unable to provide any additional information to the public. We are restricted to only providing the cause and manner of death for our death investigations.”
Several weeks prior to the traffic stop, Ennis had been the subject of a Silver Alert on March 11, 2022, following an endangered, missing person report issued by Pennsylvania State Police on behalf of Ennis’ wife, Linda. Deputies located Ennis in downtown Front Royal at his longtime friends Ralph and Sue Waller’s East Main Street pawn shop. The Wallers offered to let Ennis stay there until his son Ian could travel to Front Royal from his Staunton home and take his father home.
See: Who was Ralph Ennis? Local friends mourn the loss of ‘an easy-going, sweet guy’ – Royal Examiner
Mr. Ennis died on April 15 under the care of Blue Ridge Hospice in Winchester, where he had been transferred several days earlier by the affiliated Winchester Medical Center.
“All we know is he was in good health and he never got out of the hospital after that happened – and that’s a FACT,” Ralph Waller said of the Medical Examiner’s finding Ennis died of natural causes less than two weeks after his injuries incurred during the traffic stop.
Contacted, Ennis’ son Ian said he had received the medical examiner’s report but declined further comment at this time. Ralph Ennis’ wife Linda also stated that she had received the report today but had no further comment.
Background
On April 2, 2022, Ennis was stopped by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for traveling eight miles over the speed limit and driving erratically on Winchester Road southbound toward Front Royal, the Sheriff’s Office stated in a previous media release.
The pursuit continued for about 3.75 miles, with Ennis eventually pulling into the 7-11 convenience store at 251 Crooked Run Plaza, where he parked his truck. By this time, the Sheriff’s Office release stated, “additional WCSO deputies and a Front Royal Police Officer were on scene, or just arriving as the high-risk traffic stop was underway.”
Video footage from the bodycam of a Front Royal Police Officer, who was called to assist with the traffic stop, shows the 77-year-old Ennis moving slowly toward deputies with his keys held out. A first deputy grabs Ennis and roughly pulls his hands behind his back cuffing him and slamming his head into his truck cab. A second Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputy then charges the scene, tackling both Ennis and the first deputy, taking both to the ground with the elderly Ennis on the bottom, apparently striking his head hard on the paved parking lot.
WCSO Major Jeffrey Driskill previously stated that Ennis was taken to Warren Memorial Hospital where Emergency Department physicians suspected “signs of an internal head hemorrhage” after which Ennis was transported to Winchester Medical Center. Driskill previously stated that Mr. Ennis was “exhibiting signs of cognitive issues consistent with dementia or Alzheimer’s.”
Former Northern District Administrator Jennifer Smith, of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, first told Royal Examiner in a May email, “This case is pending. Currently, cases are taking roughly 12 -16 weeks to complete, as with all cases the OCME goal is to complete them within 90-days.” Each subsequent inquiry regarding the status of the autopsy and lab tests yielded the same information.
Investigations status
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has been tight-lipped regarding an internal investigation into the traffic stop. Sheriff Mark Butler previously told Royal Examiner that a “board of inquiry” comprised of WCSO senior officers and a member of an outside law enforcement agency had been formed, but no information has been released about who is on that panel.
After the traffic stop, one of the two involved deputies was reassigned to administrative duties; another was placed on administrative leave with pay. When asked if one or both of the deputies had left the employ of the WCSO, Butler declined to comment.
Contacted Monday by Royal Examiner, following the Medical Examiner’s release of information in the Ennis case, Sheriff Mark Butler stated, “My heart and prayers go out to all families involved in a trying time for all. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work and hold itself in a professional matter at all times. “
When asked about the employment status of the deputies involved in the traffic stop, Butler stated that he could not discuss personnel matters.
Virginia State Police Investigator Adam Galton was assigned to investigate the circumstances related to the incident and subsequent death of Ennis. Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell referred the case to a special prosecutor; consequently the Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office is overseeing the VSP investigation and will decide whether to charge the deputies once the investigation is complete.
Prince William County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office Chief of Staff Anthony Kostelecky previously told Royal Examiner that he had no comment regarding the investigation or when it might conclude.
Local News
Tree Stewards announce a welcoming addition to the Royal Shenandoah Greenway
If you drove along South Street in Front Royal last Friday or Saturday, you may have noticed a lot of activity along the section of the Royal Shenandoah Greenway that crosses Royal Plaza. On Friday, the crew from the Department of Public Works was busy digging holes in preparation for a major tree planting. On Saturday, August 13th, members of the Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee, the Front Royal Warren County Tree Stewards, the Front Royal Warren County Anti-Litter Council, and citizen volunteers came together to plant 18 Crepe Myrtles (Natchez variety) and 4 native SweetSpire shrubs along the greenway.
This idea to create a “boulevard” of trees sprang from a meeting in March, with groups sharing their missions and hopes for planting more ‘greenery’ along the Greenway. For this project, an allée of Crepe Myrtles was anticipated to be a win-win, creating a better experience for greenway users as well as beautifying both the Plaza and South Street that are so well-traveled by locals and visitors.
The project was made possible through funding from the Beautification of Front Royal Committee and with kind permission from the management of Royal Plaza. Jim Osborn, the Town’s Arborist, guided the project from tree selection to planting day, and the Public Works crew will follow up with watering needs to assure these new trees get off to a good start. The Department of Public Works also added an additional street light for safety along the path prior to planting. Our thanks to the DPW crew; Eric Ebling, Bill Simmons, John McDonald, Allen Pack and J’son McConnell.
Plans are underway for more collaborative projects of this type around Front Royal. We invite you to drive by South Street and take a look at this welcoming addition to our lovely town!
Wind: 2mph S
Humidity: 72%
Pressure: 30.04"Hg
UV index: 1
77/66°F
81/63°F