Debbie Sue Keeler (1954 – 2021)

On July 5, 2021, Debbie Sue Keeler died unexpectedly at her home in Front Royal, VA. She was 67 years old.

A memorial service for Debbie will be held at Maddox Funeral Home on July 8, 2021, at 6 p.m. with Sammy Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Debbie was born March 4, 1954, in Nokesville, Virginia. She graduated from Brentsville High School.

Debbie is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Bill Keeler; along with her three sons Richard “Sean” Mayberry and his wife Tammy Mayberry, Joshua Allen Mayberry and his wife Miranda Mayberry, and Rusty Glen Mayberry and his wife Jen Mayberry, all of Front Royal; her step-son, Michael Keeler and his wife Amber of Winchester; her grandchildren, Michael “Little Mike” Keeler, Ashleigh Marie Mayberry, Callista Faithe Mayberry, Matthew Sean Mayberry, Tobias Rasheed Mayberry, Braylon Lee Mayberry, Abriel Langdyn Mayberry, and Silas Allen Mayberry; as well as her great-grandson, Landon Sean Clater; her sisters, Candi Morgan and Pamela Fox; and many very loved nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia Elizabeth Salyers; her father Glen Elwood Salyers; her sister, Kathy Dunn; and her brother, Ricky Salyers.

She was a very strong, loving woman who will be missed more than words can say.

