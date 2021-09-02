Obituaries
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson (1965 – 2021)
Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson, 55, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Debbie was born on November 15, 1965, to the late Roger W. Wolf and Belle L. Deavers Wolf. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Johnson Jr.
Surviving along with her mother are her six children, Amanda M. Gibson, John F. Johnson III, Christopher A. Johnson, Torey N. Johnson, Brandon N. Long, and Katlynn A. Johnson; brother, Ralph P. Wolfe, and nine grandchildren.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Nancy Lee Nichols (1935 – 2021)
Nancy Lee Nichols, 86, of Frederick, Maryland, and formerly of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at Frederick Health Hospital in Frederick, Maryland.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 11 at 2:00 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal.
Mrs. Nichols was born August 17, 1935, in Fairfax County, Virginia, daughter of the late Lawrence Robey and Edna Mock Trammell. She loved doing crafts and spending time with all of her family.
She was married to the late Stonewall Jackson Nichols.
Surviving are seven children; 37 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Fritz, James Fritz, Sammy Baugher, C.L. Leekins, Billy Nichols, and Donny Grumbine.
Honorary pallbearers will Joseph Fritz and Donny Grumbine.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 11 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Obituaries
Mazie Aleen Williams (1932 – 2021)
Mazie Aleen Williams, 89, of Chester Gap, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal, Virginia.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Williams Family Cemetery, Chester Gap.
Mrs. Williams was born on January 20, 1932 in Chester Gap to the late Elias Clinton and Mamie Henry Wines. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Downing Lovell Williams; daughter, Christine Dianne Williams; four brothers, Ford Lee Haun, Herman Robinson, Roger Haun and Truin Wines; two sisters, Daisy Jones and Marlen Wines and several nieces, nephews and in-laws.
She was a devoted mother and housewife who had a love for flowers, red birds and Christmas. She had a very strong faith in the Lord, Jesus Christ.
Surviving are her son, Larry Williams (Debbie) of Chester Gap; two daughters, Rachel Stuehmeyer of Stephens City, Virginia and Bonnie Williams of Chester Gap; five sisters, Hazel Williams, Helen Foster, Virgie Ubben, Rachel Lou Williams all of Chester Gap and Mae Oliver of Bunker Hill, West Virginia; two brothers, Waldo “Wally” Wines of Chester Gap and Ray Wines of Locust Grove, Virginia; two grandsons, Matthew Williams (Stacy) of Front Royal and Herman Stuehmeyer IV (Mamie Bialecki); two great grandchildren, Colton and Eden Williams; Mamie Bialecki’s son, Justin Bialecki and numerous nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Pallbearers will be Matthew Williams, Herman Stuehmeyer IV, Chris Ubben, Kevin Ricker, Justin Bialecki and Kevin Settle.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sandra Brown, Molly Landram, Dianne Ricker, Cindy Derflinger, Rhonda Williams and Norma Settle.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Department, 42 Waterfall Road, Chester Gap, Virginia 22623.
Obituaries
N. Ann Hoppe (1934 – 2021)
N. Ann Hoppe, 87, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at 10:30 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 120 West Main Street, Front Royal with Father Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Hoppe was born on April 9, 1934, in Michigan, to the late George and Bernice O’Brien Cook. She was also preceded in death by two spouses, Vernon King and Wesley Saul, and two stepsons, Michael Saul, and Larry Saul. She was the first female letter carrier of Front Royal and the previous owner of Ann’s Sugar Shoppe. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, where she was past president.
Survivors include her husband of 11 years, Kenneth Willis Hoppe of Front Royal; daughter, Debra Midkiff (Charles) of Strasburg, Virginia; two sons, Michael R. King (Dot) of Front Royal and David N, King of Front Royal; stepdaughter, Anita Lloyd (Tim) of Beaufort, South Carolina; three stepsons, Richard Hoppe of Fort Worth, Texas, Steve Hoppe (Wendy) of Gloucester, Virginia and Bobby Hoppe (Barbara) of Virgilina, Virginia; sister, Carolyn Barrett (Fred) of Presque Isle, Michigan; brother, David Cook (Marilyn) of Lynchburg, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Middy Midkiff (Amy), Becky Midkiff-Lawson, Brian Midkiff (Christina), Edward Midkiff (Jasmine), Zach King (Jess), Steven Melone (Alyssa), Jillian McDunn (Matt), Peggy Haney (Brian) and Jennifer Kendall (Chris); 22 great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Brian Midkiff, Zach King, John Midkiff, Courtland Racey, Patrick Racey, and JD Ringer.
Honorary pallbearers will be Edward Midkiff, Middy Midkiff, and John Thompson.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30, 2021, from 6 to 8 pm with a Rosary at 7 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church or to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, Virginia 22601.
Obituaries
Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke (1977 – 2021)
Angela “Angel” Marie Cooke, 44 of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Winchester Medical Center.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Maddox Funeral Home, 1052 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Panorama Memorial Gardens.
Angel was born on May 28, 1977, in Leesburg, Virginia to the late Stanley and Carol Schumacher Smallwood. She was also preceded in death by her son, Hayden Michael Cooke.
Survivors include her husband of 21 years, Joseph M. Cooke; daughter, Haley Elizabeth Cooke; two brothers, William Smallwood and Robert Smallwood and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Colton Smallwood, Alan Shaffer, Tyler Fisher, Barry Smallwood, Alex Whitmore, and Terrace Thompson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Billy Smallwood, Robert Smallwood, Cody Smallwood and Brian Schumacher.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Flowers and plants are welcome.
Obituaries
Mary R. Baggarly (1927 – 2021)
Mary R. Baggarly, 94, of Browntown, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at Hidden Springs Senior Living in Bentonville.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home with Sammy Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in the Baggarly Family Cemetery in Browntown.
Mrs. Baggarly was born January 17, 1927, in Luray, Virginia, daughter of the late John and Mittie Richards. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Stanley B. Baggarly, Sr.
Surviving is a daughter, Diane Pence, and husband Marvin of Browntown; one granddaughter, Dr. Kristen Pence, and husband, Josh Bowie of Browntown; one great-granddaughter, Tallulah Bowie of Browntown; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Baggarly was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers; sisters; and a son, Brad Baggarly.
The family would like to send a special thank you to Hidden Springs Senior Living for all of their love, support, and excellent care over the past year.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 30 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Browntown Community Center or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.
Obituaries
John Miles Baumgardner Jr. (1983 – 2021)
John Miles Baumgardner Jr., 37, of Winchester, Virginia went to be with Jesus on Monday, August 23, 2021.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at noon at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with the Rev. Jonathan C. Heddleston officiating. Burial will take place at a later date.
John was born on November 12, 1983, in Front Royal to John Baumgardner Sr. and Sylvia Coffman Williams. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles and of the Episcopal faith. He was a musician and loved to sing. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, cooking, dancing with his wife, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a history buff.
Surviving along with his parents are his wife, Krystal Baumgardner; grandmother, Ruth Baumgardner; sons, Jackson Miles Baumgardner and Tannen Jennings Baumgardner; step sons, Zayden and Zander; half-brothers, Thurston Willis, David, Stuart, and Garrett Baumgardner; half-sister, Laura Willis; stepfather, Vincent Williams; mother-in-law, Jeri Williams and father-in-law, Ronnie Williams.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.