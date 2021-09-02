Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson (1965 – 2021)

Deborah Ann “Debbie” Johnson, 55, of Strasburg, Virginia passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021, in Front Royal, Virginia.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 2 PM at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Debbie was born on November 15, 1965, to the late Roger W. Wolf and Belle L. Deavers Wolf. Along with her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Johnson Jr.

Surviving along with her mother are her six children, Amanda M. Gibson, John F. Johnson III, Christopher A. Johnson, Torey N. Johnson, Brandon N. Long, and Katlynn A. Johnson; brother, Ralph P. Wolfe, and nine grandchildren.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.