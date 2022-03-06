Deborah “Debby” Biggs Johnson (1947 – 2022)

Deborah “Debby” Biggs Johnson, 74, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 11 am at Bennett’s Chapel United Methodist Church, 839 Rivermont Drive, Front Royal with The Rev. Sherry Waddell officiating. Burial will follow at Bennett’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mrs. Johnson was born on July 12, 1947 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Charles and Magretta Burke Biggs. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Joseph Monroe Burke and Lennis Stokes Burke and paternal grandparents, Joseph S. and Addie B. Miller Biggs. She attended Front Royal United Methodist Church with her grandparents. She was very active with the Girl Scouts of America volunteering in a number of positions including as the Vice President of the Shawnee Council and the Archivist for the local Girl Scout troop. She was a gifted artist and quilter displaying her works of art at many area showings.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Gregory Bert Johnson of Front Royal; daughter, Elizabeth Coffey (David) of Front Royal; son, Charles J. Johnson of Front Royal; sister, Patty Biggs Sims (Donald) of Front Royal; grandson, Tyler A. Coffey of Front Royal; sister-in-law, Susan McCarthy of Winchester; three nieces, Susan Sims Poe, Julie Sims Reinhardt and Shannon R. McCarthy; nephew, Kevin McCarthy and numerous other family members and friends.

Pallbearers will be David Coffey, Charles Johnson, Tyler Coffey, Ken Darr, Sean Dawson and Donnie Poe.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Sims, Martin Reinhardt, Mark Ryman, Phil Rockstroh, Greg Grim, Joseph Biggs, Pat Biggs, Billy Biggs and William “BJ” McKay.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and after the service for a time of food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Girl Scouts of the USA, Attn: Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 5046, New York, NY 10087-5046 or to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.