Deborah Jean Roles (1954 – 2022)

Deborah Jean Roles, 67, of Arlington, Virginia went to her “Forever Beach” on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, at 6 pm at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.

Deborah was born on November 12, 1954, in Arlington, Virginia to the late John and June Belch Roles. She was also preceded in death by her brother, John Roles Jr. She was a member of Rileyville Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son, James Smith Jr.; two daughters, Theresa Romick and Jennifer Lewis; brother, Robert Roles Sr.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two nieces; three nephews, four grandnieces; one grand nephew and several very dear friends of the family. She loved deeply and was loved deeply by all her friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family care of Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, VA 22630.