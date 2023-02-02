Deborah L. “Debbie” Kenney (1952 – 2023)

Preston Edward Barbour of Front Royal, Virginia, was born May 30, 1946. When Preston was born, the Memorial Day Parade was going by his house, and year after year would say that the parade was to celebrate his birthday. Preston, at an early age, would grow to love many things, including sports, music, and his family. If you were looking for Preston, find the nearest baseball game. Baseball would remain a major part of his life until the end, and had he not injured his arm while being scouted, he would have gone on to play in the minor and possibly major leagues. He also loved music and started playing the tuba while in school. He attended Criser High School (the all-African-American High School in Warren County), where he was a proud marching band member and graduated as the Salutatorian.

Upon graduation from high school, Preston graduated from Virginia State College (now Virginia State University) of Petersburg, Virginia, with a degree in Political Science. There he played in the marching band and met his future wife, Carolyn Boykins, of Newport News, Virginia. After graduation, wanting to find a teaching position and coming from a long line of educators, including Hilda J. Barbour, he applied to Northwestern Elementary (now Claude Thompson Elementary). He was hired by then principal, Mr. E.K. Washington. Preston would eventually move to W.G. Coleman Elementary and later Marshall Middle School with a career that lasted over 47 years with Fauquier County Public Schools ending with his retirement in 2017.

Mr. Barbour, A.K.A “Mr. B.” was a very beloved educator who taught his students the curriculum and about life, manners, and of course, how to dance and sing. Mr. Barbour was also known for loving coffee and telling his students on the first day of class that he wanted coffee and popcorn for Christmas. Mr. Barbour taught several subjects, most teaching United States History during his career. He truly had a gift for giving his students not only a love of learning but a love of the subject. Preston was also a former American Legion Community Band member and was considered by many to be an excellent bartender. He loved watching a good baseball or basketball game and would always root for the Washington Redskins (Commanders) no matter what!

After retirement, Preston kept himself busy with the church he loved throughout his life, John Wesley United Methodist Church of Front Royal, where he served in various capacities. However, shortly after retirement Preston was diagnosed with dementia, and on September 11, 2022, he contracted COVID, then while at a rehabilitation facility, he developed an extremely severe bed wound which resulted in his passing on January 25, 2023, at his home in Front Royal, Virginia.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn, son Brian and daughter-in-law Lori of Stephens City, Virginia. His grandchildren William and Montgomery of Stephens City. His siblings Charles (Vera) of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Dorothy “Dottie” (James) Prather of Mitchelville, Maryland; Gerald (Beverly) of Yonkers, New York; Brenda of Forestville, Maryland; and Sybil of Bethesda, Maryland, honorary “son” Michael (Sherry) Williams of Front Royal, Virginia, as well as, a large number of nieces and nephews, cousins, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mattie (Johnson) Barbour, and a sister Yvonne.

The family of Preston would like to thank the medical staff of Winchester Medical Center, Heritage Hall, Shenandoah Medical Associates, Winchester Neurological Consultants, and Ami Grisby for their medical care. Also, lifelong friends Robert (Bobby) Travis, Creedell Fitzhugh, and many other friends and family for their love and support of Preston.

While flowers and cards are appreciated, the family asks instead that you consider a donation in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association or his home church, John Wesley United Methodist of Front Royal, Virginia.

The family will receive friends on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave. Warrenton, Virginia 20186.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, 2023, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Riverton United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 pm at the Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 E. Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.

Online condolences may be expressed at moserfuneralhome.com.