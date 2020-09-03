Deborah Miller brings senior living experience to Caring Transitions of Winchester

Experienced caregiver and senior living professional Deborah Miller is pleased to announce the launch of her new senior-focused relocation and estate clearing company, Caring Transitions of Winchester.

Caring Transitions’ specially-trained professionals handle decluttering, organizing, packing, moving, resettling, in-home estate sales and online auctions, home clean-outs, estate clearing and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of Winchester serves Clarke, Shenandoah, Warren, and Frederick Counties as well as the city of Winchester and the surrounding areas.

“Think of Caring Transitions as a project manager for your transition – we can take care of your entire transition from beginning to end or help with whatever individual services you need along the way. When my mom passed away suddenly in 2008, I was left to handle everything with minimal help, which was emotional and overwhelming. I launched Caring Transitions because I want people to have someone to turn to when they need help with those kinds of transitions. I want to be the resource this community needs,” Miller said.

Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for managing the many aspects of a senior move, including assisting with the process of downsizing to provide a safer living situation, as well as for busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has moved into assisted care or passed away. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients choose the solution that best fits their needs.

Miller, who is a Certified Senior Relocation and Transitions Specialist, has lived in the Shenandoah Valley for almost 40 years and has two sons – James, who served in the United States Marine Corp, and Garrett, who is training to be an electrician. Her stepson, Frank III currently lives in Florida. She has been in senior caregiving for the last 15 years and most recently worked as a Personal Care Attendant for a young lady with Cerebral Palsy. She also cared for her mom before her passing. Miller has hired Danyeil Baker to help her with business development. Miller and Baker worked together at a senior living facility where Miller was an assistant to the Activities Director. Baker, who was born and raised in the Shenandoah Valley, has been in caregiving since volunteering as a candy-striper when she was 12.

“When I posted about opening Caring Transitions on my Facebook page, there were lots of congratulatory posts, but Danyeil messaged almost immediately asking how she could get involved. She was clearly passionate about what I was going to be doing and she has become an integral part of the team already,” Miller said.

“We want the community to know that our Caring Transitions team members are uniquely trained to be sympathetic to all kinds of challenges and to offer compassionate solutions to help clients reach their goals. We are caring, considerate and we understand what you’re going through in a way that other companies don’t,” Baker added.

Caring Transitions of Winchester is bonded and insured and employees are background checked. For additional information, call 540-318-0024, email DMiller@CaringTransitions.com or visit www.CaringTransitionsWinchester.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the most trusted and experienced national franchise specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing, and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, unpacking, resettling, selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.