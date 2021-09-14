Debra “Debbie” Marie Moats (1958 – 2021)

Debra “Debbie” Marie Moats, 63, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Winchester Medical Center.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 17 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church with Pastor Marc Roberson officiating. Interment will follow in the Flint Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Debbie was born March 12, 1958, in Warrenton, Virginia, daughter of Betty Lou Smedley Lillard of Front Royal and the late James Carson Lillard, Jr.

She owned and operated her own daycare in her home for many years, where she cared for many children. Debbie was a kind and loving person who touched many lives.

Surviving with her mother, are her loving and devoted husband of 35 years, Clark A. Moats, Jr.; step-mother, Betty Louise Lillard of Stephens City; two sons, Donald Barry Clatterbuck, Jr. (Will Matthews) of Williamsport, Maryland and Anthony Carr Moats (Mary Beth) of Maurertown; two daughters, Amanda Marie Moats (Joey Dick) of Front Royal and Madonna Lynn Bowman (Bradley) of Aurora, West Virginia; two brothers, David Lillard and Robert Lillard; three step-sisters, Shari Keith, Shelley Bailey, and Amy Barberie-Andrade; 13 grandchildren, Emily, Cameron, Caleb, Leo, Arabella, Elliott, Lacey, Silas, Kallie, Collin, Jonathan, Austin, and Ashley; Caitlin Dove whom she loved and thought of as a daughter; and a grand dog,“Toby”.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father; sister, Janet Diane Green; and a brother, Michael Lillard. Pallbearers will be family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17 from 12:00 p.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Riverton United Methodist Church.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Riverton United Methodist Church, 55 East Strasburg Road, Front Royal, Virginia 22630.