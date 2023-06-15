Are you new to gardening? If so, you’ve probably heard all types of advice floating around. To ensure you start out on the right foot, here are three common gardening myths debunked.

1. “Coffee grounds do wonders for the garden”

Have you been told coffee grounds can chase away slugs or unwanted insects, enrich the soil or act as mulch? The truth is that sprinkling this organic waste around the base of your plants doesn’t really do anything. It can even prevent water and air circulation. Simply add it to your compost.

2. “Potted plants should always have a drainage layer”

You don’t need a base layer of small rocks or clay balls if you’re planting vegetables or flowering plants in containers with drainage holes. To prevent soil from coming out of the holes after watering, line the bottom of the container with old newspaper or a coffee filter.

3. “Never put rhubarb leaves in the compost”

This misconception stems from the fact that rhubarb leaves are slightly toxic and unsafe to consume. However, don’t hesitate to add them to your compost bin. The oxalic acid they contain quickly transforms into a harmless substance during the decomposition process.

Trust the horticultural experts for accurate and reliable information on the best gardening practices.