Debunking 3 gardening myths
Are you new to gardening? If so, you’ve probably heard all types of advice floating around. To ensure you start out on the right foot, here are three common gardening myths debunked.
1. “Coffee grounds do wonders for the garden”
Have you been told coffee grounds can chase away slugs or unwanted insects, enrich the soil or act as mulch? The truth is that sprinkling this organic waste around the base of your plants doesn’t really do anything. It can even prevent water and air circulation. Simply add it to your compost.
2. “Potted plants should always have a drainage layer”
You don’t need a base layer of small rocks or clay balls if you’re planting vegetables or flowering plants in containers with drainage holes. To prevent soil from coming out of the holes after watering, line the bottom of the container with old newspaper or a coffee filter.
3. “Never put rhubarb leaves in the compost”
This misconception stems from the fact that rhubarb leaves are slightly toxic and unsafe to consume. However, don’t hesitate to add them to your compost bin. The oxalic acid they contain quickly transforms into a harmless substance during the decomposition process.
Trust the horticultural experts for accurate and reliable information on the best gardening practices.
Keeping lawn care safe: The hidden dangers of lawn mowers
As the summer sun casts its warm glow upon our neighborhoods, the familiar hum of lawn mowers fills the air. While these trusty machines aid us in maintaining pristine lawns, a recent study conducted by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and Rice University sheds light on a startling truth: lawn mower accidents pose a significant risk, resulting in over 74,000 injuries annually.
Unveiling the gravity of the situation, the study highlights that a staggering 5,000 of these accidents involve children, and approximately 600 cases have even led to amputations. These distressing numbers serve as a wake-up call, urging us to prioritize safety and implement precautionary measures when operating these seemingly innocuous machines.
Interestingly, the study reveals a stark contrast in injury rates between different types of lawnmowers. Push mowers and self-propelled mowers contribute to nearly three times as many injuries as their riding counterparts. While the reasons behind this disparity warrant further investigation, it emphasizes the need for heightened caution and awareness when using these particular mower types.
Of utmost importance is the safety of children. Experts strongly recommend keeping children inside the house while power mowers are in operation. The loud noise, fast-moving blades, and potential projectiles make the vicinity of a lawn mower a hazardous environment for young ones. By ensuring they remain indoors during mowing sessions, we can minimize the risk of accidents and safeguard their well-being.
To further mitigate the dangers associated with lawnmowers, here are a few additional safety precautions to consider:
- Read the Manual: Familiarize yourself with the specific instructions and safety guidelines provided by the manufacturer. Understanding the operation and maintenance requirements of your mower is essential for safe usage.
- Clear the Area: Before starting the mower, remove any debris, rocks, or objects that could potentially be thrown by the blades. Keep a close eye on your surroundings, ensuring there are no bystanders, children, or pets in close proximity to the mowing area.
- Use Protective Gear: Wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) such as sturdy shoes, long pants, and safety glasses to shield yourself from potential hazards, including flying debris or objects.
- Mind the Slopes: Take extra caution when mowing on slopes or uneven terrain. Reduce your speed, maintain a firm grip on the mower, and avoid sudden turns or maneuvers that could lead to loss of control.
- Refuel Safely: If refueling is necessary, ensure the engine is turned off and cooled down before adding fuel. Avoid spillage and wipe up any fuel that may have been spilled during the process.
By adopting these safety measures and remaining vigilant, we can significantly reduce the likelihood of lawnmower accidents and protect ourselves, our loved ones, and the broader community from unnecessary harm.
As we embark on our summer lawn care routines, let us not overlook the potential risks associated with these powerful machines. By embracing responsible mowing practices, prioritizing safety, and spreading awareness of the dangers posed by lawnmowers, we can ensure that our yards remain well-kept havens without compromising our well-being.
Discover your garden’s personality: DIY soil test for acidity or alkalinity
Curious about your garden’s soil and how it might influence your plant choices? Well, whether you’re a seasoned green thumb or a novice, it’s time to roll up your sleeves and get a little dirty. Let’s conduct a simple DIY test to determine the acidity or alkalinity of your soil.
Commercial soil test kits are out there, and they’re wonderfully accurate. But let’s say you’re impatient and just can’t wait for one to arrive in the mail. There’s a quick and straightforward test you can do with basic household items.
All you’ll need are two tablespoons of soil, half a cup of vinegar, distilled water, and half a cup of baking soda. Let’s dive into the how-to, courtesy of Almanac.com.
First up, place those two tablespoons of soil in a bowl and add that half cup of vinegar. Do you see fizzing? Congratulations! You’ve got yourself alkaline soil. If you didn’t see any fizz, it’s not a big deal. Move on to the next test.
Take another two tablespoons of soil and moisten it with some distilled water. Add half a cup of baking soda. If you see fizzing this time, it means your soil is acidic.
In the event that you don’t see any fizzing with either of the tests, you’ve got yourself neutral pH soil – the Goldilocks of soils, if you will.
Knowing your soil’s pH can help you create the optimal growing environment for your plants. Acidic soil? No problem! You can counter it with ground limestone. Alkaline soil? You can treat it with ground sulfur.
So, there you have it, folks. You’re just a bit of fizzing away from knowing your soil better and making your garden the most enviable on the block. And remember, the journey of a thousand gardens begins with a single soil test!
3 strategies for gardening with allergies
Do you suffer from seasonal allergies? If gardening exacerbates your symptoms to the point that you’re considering giving up your hobby, just know that there are solutions. Following these tips may allow you to enjoy growing flowers and plants again this summer.
1. Choose the right time to do your work. Avoid gardening on hot, dry days, as these conditions are conducive to high pollen levels. Plan your gardening sessions by checking the current pollen index in your area. When it’s low, get outside!
2. Choose hypoallergenic plants. Some plants are much less allergenic than others, especially those pollinated by insects rather than wind. Ferns, hostas, azaleas, and rhododendrons are a few varieties you may want to try out in your garden.
3. Wear protective clothing and accessories. Even if the pollen index is low, make sure you still wear a mask, gloves, goggles with side shields, and a long-sleeved shirt to protect yourself.
Looking for trees or flowering plants to brighten up your yard? Inquire about allergy-friendly species. Happy gardening!
Deck trends in 2023
Warmer days are around the corner. Are you dreaming of renovating or decorating your deck? Here are five trends that may inspire you.
1. Indoor furniture. Outdoor furniture is becoming increasingly similar to what you’d find in your home. The main difference is its ability to withstand the elements.
2. Fun textiles. Decorate with various fabrics and textiles, using cushions, rugs, sunshades, throws, and hammocks to optimize your comfort.
3. Plants, plants, plants. Bring your deck to life with greenery. Choose hardy plants that will beautify your yard — and make you feel like you’re on a tropical holiday.
4. Eco-responsible materials. Recycled and environmentally sustainable fabrics, wood, and other building materials are definitely in this year.
5. Modular furniture. Many garden furniture retailers sell sofas and tables that you can configure in multiple ways, so you can readily adapt your deck to your needs and desires.
Finally, neutral colors, like gray, black, and brown, remain a winning choice for outdoor materials and furniture. Add personality to your deck with accessories like lanterns and LED lights.
5 popular walkway materials
Are you thinking of creating a walkway to add elegance to your property? Here are five materials to consider.
1. Interlocking pavers. Available in a variety of designs, interlocking pavers provide a contemporary look. They’re durable and require little maintenance unless the surface is particularly porous.
2. Natural stone. Natural stone is robust and gives your yard a rustic look. Remember that the stone slabs must be carefully installed to ensure they lie flat and don’t create a tripping hazard.
3. Mulch. Wood chips and bark are ideal for creating an organic-looking walkway. However, you must reapply the mulch yearly to maintain a neat look.
4. Crushed materials. Crushed stone, concrete, and brick are some of the most popular options. Make sure the size or shape of the aggregate isn’t too bulky, making it uncomfortable to walk on.
5. Wood planks. A wooden walkway with closely spaced planks is esthetically pleasing. It’s also ideal for wheelchair accessibility.
Before installing your walkway, you must carefully prepare the surface. Remove a layer of turf, raise the middle slightly to facilitate rainwater runoff, and apply the required underlay, like geotextile fabric, rock dust, or sand.
For professional results, hire a local landscaping company to complete your walkway.
Embellish your yard with striking conifers
Do you want to add plants to your yard to make it more attractive? Flowers are an obvious choice, but conifers can add striking contrast. Whether you choose standard size, bushy or dwarf, here are some of the advantages of planting evergreens:
• They shelter your home from cold winds, reducing your heating costs
• They attract pretty birds to nest or take refuge
• Many species can be pruned into elegant shapes like cubes, spheres, and cones
• Unlike deciduous trees, which lose their foliage in winter, conifers retain their beautiful color and volume all year
• Planting several conifers together can increase privacy in your yard and block out sound
• Many types of conifers are edible and have medicinal properties
Cedars, spruces, false cypresses, junipers, and pines — visit your local nursery to find the ideal conifers to enhance your landscaping.
