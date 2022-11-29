December Celebrity Birthdays!

The holiday season is in full swing, and celebrations of all kinds abound. However, amidst the merriment and festivities, it’s important to remember you should never get behind the wheel if you’re intoxicated. Here’s what you should know.

Effects

Many of the skills required for safe driving, such as sound judgment, acute concentration, impeccable coordination, pronounced visual acuity, and quick reflexes, are impacted by drug and alcohol use. Consequently, being under the influence can result in speeding, driving off the road, swerving into oncoming traffic, and dozing behind the wheel.

Detection

Police officers use their training as well as what they see, hear and smell to determine if a driver has drugs or alcohol in their system. Plus, they can take a breath sample to determine a motorist’s blood alcohol level. Police may also issue a standardized field sobriety test (SFST), which typically requires the driver to walk in a straight line, stand and turn or stand on one leg.

Consequences

If you’re caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you could have your license suspended following your arrest, even before being convicted.

Once convicted, the severity of your sentence will depend on your background and the circumstances surrounding your arrest. For instance, you could receive a hefty fine and jail time if you injured or killed someone.

Make sure you drive responsibly to avoid collisions and other serious consequences of getting behind the wheel while under the influence.

Get home safe

Instead of driving while impaired, do one of the following:

• Take public transit

• Call a cab

• Find a designated driver