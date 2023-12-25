Deck the Halls, But Not For Long: Timing Your Holiday Decorations Right

Balancing Festive Cheer with Practical Timing During the Holiday Season.

The holiday season brings the joy of decorating, but the question often arises: how long should the festive adornments stay? A recent survey by OpenDoor sheds light on American trends, revealing insights about personal preferences and practical considerations, especially for those in the real estate market during this period.

About 40% of Americans start decking their halls before December 1st, immersing themselves in the festive spirit early. However, most don’t let the decorations linger too long past the holidays. According to the same survey, approximately 51% of Americans take down their Christmas decorations around New Year’s Day.

Traditionally, the Christmas season extends until January 6, known as Twelfth Night or Epiphany. This day marks the end of the festive period, making it a suitable time to pack away the decorations.

The situation becomes more nuanced for individuals selling their homes during the holiday season. While you’re unlikely to have buyers on Christmas Day, the period immediately following can see a resurgence in real estate activity. In such cases, early removal of decorations may be advisable to appeal to a broader range of potential buyers.

Moderation is key for those who choose to keep their decorations up while selling their home. The general recommendation is to opt for modest decorations. A smaller tree and a single string of lights can maintain the festive ambiance without overwhelming the space. Additionally, incorporating natural fragrances like vanilla or cinnamon instead of overpowering pine scents can make the home more inviting. When it comes to displaying decorations, natural materials like wreaths made from branches and pine cones are preferred for their universal appeal.

On the flip side, holiday shoppers in the real estate market face a different set of challenges. The holiday season often means less competition in the market, which can be advantageous. However, it’s crucial for buyers to look beyond the festive decorations and focus on the fundamental aspects of the home, avoiding judgments based on temporary holiday aesthetics.

Navigating the timing and extent of holiday decorations, especially in the context of real estate, requires a balance between personal preferences and practical considerations. While embracing the festive spirit is important, being mindful of traditional timelines and the impact on home presentation can enhance the experience for both homeowners and potential buyers.