Decoding the 70s Christmas Music: Timeless Classics or Dated Hits?

Exploring the Diverse and Politically Charged Christmas Tunes of the 1970s.

The 1970s, a decade known for its cultural and musical diversity, offered a unique blend of Christmas songs that ranged from upbeat Motown rhythms to politically charged melodies. While some tunes have stood the test of time, others remain emblematic of their era, reflecting the social and political landscape of the 70s.

The decade kicked off with the vibrant sounds of The Jackson 5, including a young Michael Jackson’s rendition of the 1934 classic “Santa Claus Is Coming to Town.” This Motown version, while popular, didn’t surpass the success of the 1966 Supremes version on the charts. Yet, it set a lively tone for the decade’s holiday music.

Contrary to this upbeat start, the 70s witnessed a trend toward darker and more politically resonant Christmas songs. In 1972, John Lennon and Yoko Ono released “Happy Xmas (War Is Over),” blending a traditional Christmas sound with a profound anti-war message. This song epitomized the decade’s inclination towards merging holiday cheer with social commentary.

Elton John’s 1973 hit “Step Into Christmas” offered a break from the political undertones, focusing on the joyous aspects of the festive season. Despite its lack of rebellion, this song hasn’t enjoyed the enduring popularity of other holiday classics.

1975 saw Greg Lake’s “I Believe in Father Christmas,” a contemplative tune expressing disappointment in the world’s lack of peace, encapsulated in the line: “The Christmas we get we deserve.”

Glam rock band Slade brought an optimistic flavor to the decade with their 1973 release “Merry Xmas Everybody.” With its focus on Christmas fun and an upbeat 70s rock sound, this song encouraged listeners to look forward to the future.

Jethro Tull’s 1976 “Ring Out Solstice Bells” offered a somewhat traditional sound featuring Ian Anderson’s iconic flute. However, the song’s focus on the winter solstice and its unique lyrics distinguished it from conventional Christmas music.

Despite these varied offerings, classic Christmas tunes have continued to endure, constantly reinvented with new voices and rhythms for each subsequent decade.

The 1970s Christmas music scene was as diverse and complex as the decade, blending joy, social awareness, and cultural shifts. While some songs from this era remain holiday staples, others serve as poignant reminders of the times they were created. Regardless of their lasting popularity, these tunes are an integral part of the rich tapestry of Christmas music history.