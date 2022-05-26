Decor trend: white faucets

For years, black has occupied a prominent place in interior decor. However, white is now carving out a choice spot. Particularly in the bathroom. Therefore, you may want to consider installing matte white faucets to update your bathroom.

Why matte white?

White is a timeless color that’s elegant yet contemporary. It adds charm and character to the bathroom. The soft matte finish also complements minimalist decor.

How to arrange it?

You can integrate white faucets with simple lines and unique, delicate ceramic tiles into a vanity unit. Additionally, opt for a glazed or open shower stall to make the best use of light.

Moreover, you can coordinate white faucets with a pop of color. For example, play with contrast by combining white taps with black accents to create a chic, retro atmosphere. Gold accents create a refined luster appearance, while all-white finishes create a harmonious look. If you think all-white finishes will make your bathroom feel cold, warm up the space with wood or rattan accessories and furniture.

Visit your local home improvement stores to pick up a new white faucet with all the trimmings.