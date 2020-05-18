Home
Deferred mortgage payments
Mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in March unveiled a new payment deferral program that allows borrowers facing hardship to defer two months of their mortgage payments. The deferred payments would not be due until the end of the mortgage, according to housingwire.com.
The hardship does not have to be related to the coronavirus crisis.
The program is aimed at people who are experiencing short-term hardship and have the ability to restart their payments in full without modifying their loans.
The borrower becomes current and no additional interest is charged.
If the virus crisis has affected you, talk to your lender.
4 factors to consider before buying a horse
Are you passionate about horses and thinking about buying one? If so, take these four factors into consideration before you do.
1. The time commitment
In addition to riding your horse regularly, you’ll need to set aside time to groom, feed and clean it. You’ll also need to make sure the horse gets an hour or more of exercise and lots of pasture time every day, especially if it lives in a stall.
2. Boarding requirements
3. All associated expenses
The cost of owning a horse includes more than the initial purchase price. Horses can live to be up to 30 years old and you’ll have to budget for ongoing expenses such as:
• Food
• Board
• Veterinary care
• Farrier services
• Riding lessons
• Bedding
You should also have an emergency fund set aside in case your horse gets injured or sick.
4. The horse itself
In addition to finding out about the horse’s age, health and temperament, you should meet it a few times before making a decision. It’s also a good idea to ride the horse at least once to be sure that the two of you have the right chemistry.
Depending on your interests, you may want a horse that can jump, barrel race, or trail ride. However, unless you’re an experienced rider and trai¬ner, you should look for an animal that’s already trained.
In sum, owning a horse is costly and time-consuming. However, for those who love them, it’s also deeply rewarding. If you have any questions about horse ownership, speak to a veterinarian or breeder in your area.
3 reasons to wallpaper your home
Once considered outdated, wallpaper has made a comeback in recent years. Here are three reasons to choose wallpaper instead of paint for your home.
1. It makes an impact. With a wide range of colors, patterns, and textures to choose from, wallpaper makes it easy to make a statement in your home. And there’s an option to suit every style, from bold, geometric patterns to pastel floral prints and more.
2. It’s long-lasting. Wallpaper that’s been properly hung can last 15 years or more. In addition, it holds up better in high-traffic areas of your home than paint, which should be reapplied at least every five years.
3. It’s easy to remove. Modern, non-woven wallpapers are designed to easily peel away from the wall in one big sheet. Unlike older types, there’s little risk of damaging the wall underneath.
If you love the look but aren’t ready to commit, many companies make temporary wallpaper that’s easy to put up and takedown.
5 benefits of learning another language
There are numerous psychological, cognitive, and social advantages of learning a second — or third! — the language later in life. Here are five of them.
1. It will keep your mind sharp
Studying a second language stimulates your brain, allowing it to create and sustain new neural pathways. Bilingualism can improve your memory and ability to concentrate. In addition, it can reduce your risk of dementia and delay age-related cognitive problems.
2. It will improve your self-confidence
3. It will help you to socialize
The most effective way to master a language is through conversation. Taking lessons with a tutor or participating in a language exchange will provide you with an opportunity to meet new people and broaden your vocabulary.
4. It will make travel easier
Learning a foreign language, even if it’s just the basics, can make international travel easier and more enjoyable. In fact, the ability to communicate with locals in their native language can lead to you having more meaningful interactions and memorable experiences.
5. It will enhance cultural appreciation
Learning a second language may spark your interest in another country’s history, traditions, and cuisine. It can help you absorb another culture through its art, literature, and film.
Are you looking for a more unique challenge? If so, consider studying American Sign Language instead.
What to do if your Wi-Fi stops working
If your internet connection unexpectedly cuts out, you may wonder if there’s anything you can do to fix it. Before you call your service provider’s customer support line, here are a few things to try that might resolve the issue.
• Access a different website or use another search engine such as Chrome, Firefox, or Safari. There might just be a glitch with the first website or search engine you tried.
• Try to connect to the Wi-Fi on a different device such as a computer, tablet, cellphone, or smart TV. If all of your devices are affected, the problem is likely with the router, modem or internet provider. If the issue is limited to one device, restart it and make sure it’s searching for the right network.
• Inspect the modem and router to ensure all the wires are securely connected. It’s possible one of the cables simply got knocked loose.
• Restart the router. Wait until the lights come back on before you try to access the internet again. If you still don’t have a connection, unplug the router’s power cord for 10 seconds and then plug it back in.
• Reset the modem. You’ll need a pencil or other narrow object to press the tiny “reset” button.
If you’re still unable to connect to the Wi-Fi, contact your internet service provider to inform them of the issue and request assistance from a technician.
Modem vs. router
A modem connects your home network to the internet. A router emits the Wi-Fi signal that gets picked up by your wireless devices. The router is usually the smaller of the two and may have an antenna. Consult your user manual if you need help identifying your hardware.
How to support tomato plants
Without support, tomato plants will collapse under their own weight. To keep yours upright, use one of these three devices.
1. Stakes. Insert a sturdy stick made of wood, bamboo or metal in the ground next to the plant. As it grows, tie the stem loosely to the stake using gardening twine.
2. Cages. Designed to surround and support plants as they grow, store-bought tomato cages are often not strong enough to keep heavy plants upright. Instead, make your own using wire fencing and strong stakes.
3. Tripods. Fashion a tripod out of three tall stakes and tie them together where they meet. As the plant grows, wrap the branches and tripod in twine to keep the plant contained and off the ground.
These devices can also be used to prop up pepper, cucumber and other types of plants that need extra support.
3 ways to give your mom a break on Mother’s Day
One of the best gifts you can give your mom for Mother’s Day is time off. Here are three ways to make her day more relaxing.
1. Take care of dinner. Whether you invite her out for a quick bite or prepare a multi-course feast, your mom will be delighted to share a meal with you — especially if she doesn’t have to cook it herself or do the dishes.
2. Detail her car. Though you can wash your mom’s car in the driveway yourself. Clean and wax the exterior and can also treat leather seats or remove stains and smells from the upholstery.
3. Do the chores. Make your mom happy this Mother’s Day by cleaning the house from top to bottom. You can even hire a professional to wash the windows. Additionally, you could drop her clothes off at the dry cleaner to be laundered or the tailor to be mended.
While you cross items off your Mom’s to-do list, make sure she’s able to relax and unwind. She’s sure to love being pampered.
