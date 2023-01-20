State News
Del. Dave LaRock files “Sage’s Law,” HB 2432, to protect parental rights and at-risk children in Virginia
Sage’s Law seeks to address several failures of the government that were experienced first-hand by a Virginia teenager and her parents over the past year. Michele Blair, the mother of the bill’s namesake, shared her story of being intentionally kept in the dark about her daughter’s gender struggles while at school by both teachers and counselors, which led to Sage being bullied, assaulted, sex-trafficked, and then kept from returning to her parents after she was rescued because of unfounded claims of child abuse. Sage’s story is heartbreaking and compelling.
“Virginia law needs to be absolutely clear that affirming a child’s biological sex does not justify taking a child away from their family. Subjective determinations of whether a family’s beliefs are “abuse and neglect” are unacceptable. Teachers, school counselors, social service workers, and courts must respect the parent’s fundamental rights in the parent-child relationship by involving parents immediately when a child is experiencing serious challenges. The horrific treatment of Sage Blair has shown the need to provide protections for parents and children in Virginia.,” said Delegate Dave LaRock.
Victoria Cobb, President of The Family Foundation of Virginia, said, “In Virginia, possibly like no other state, the role of parents has taken center stage. Parents have been demanding more respect from teachers, administrators, and counselors, and frankly, from how they are treated or, should I say, mistreated in Virginia law, the parent’s rights revival is long overdue. Parents are begging for Virginia laws to honor that they, not the government or a school administrator or counselor, are, other than rare exceptions, the best people to help their child walk through life’s difficulties.”
Joshua Hetzler, Legal Counsel for the Founding Freedom’s Law Center, said, “It cannot be overlooked that much of what happened in Sage’s school came after former Governor Northam’s administration’s Model Policies for Transgender students took effect, which The Founding Freedoms Law Center tried to stop from being implemented, and adamantly warned that this sort of thing would happen. Now Sage’s story represents how children are at risk of being harmed all across Virginia, and their parents are being shut out of critical life decisions. Sage’s law was born out of the necessity to help ensure that this never happens again to any child or parents in Virginia.”
Sage’s Law, HB 2432, is online here.
Sage’s story is covered in an article on The Federalist here.
About Dave LaRock
Delegate Dave LaRock has served the 33rd House District, including parts of Loudoun, Clarke, and Frederick Counties, since taking office in January 2014. Dave and his wife, Joanne, reside in Clarke County. LaRock serves on the House Transportation Committee, the House Education Committee, and the House Committee on Counties, Cities, and Towns. He also serves on the Commission on School Construction and Modernization. In 2023, LaRock intends to run for election to serve Virginia’s 1st Senate District, comprised of Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties, and the City of Winchester.
House committee kills bill banning menhaden reduction fishery in Chesapeake Bay
Legislative attempts to put a two-year moratorium on the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay and expand the time period during which state officials can change the fishery regulations died Wednesday in committee.
The House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee unanimously voted to kill a bill from Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, that would have shut down the menhaden reduction fishery in the Chesapeake Bay for two years while the Virginia Marine Resources Commission conducted a study on its impacts.
Del. Shelly Simonds, D-Newport News, was absent from the meeting.
Anderson said while a coastwide stock assessment of menhaden found the fish population is healthy, no localized study has ever been conducted on populations in the Chesapeake Bay and Virginia’s inland waters.
“There’s never been a study as to why Virginia allows this type of fishing,” Anderson said, noting all other states on the East Coast ban it in their territorial waters.
Reedville-based Omega Protein is the lone menhaden reduction fishing company in the Bay.
The Virginia Saltwater Sportfishing Association supported the bill, which has petitioned to have Omega’s operations halted in the Bay because it says menhaden fishing there is causing the depletion of striped bass populations.
While the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission, which oversees fisheries along the East Coast, has determined striped bass are no longer being overfished, an annual survey conducted by Maryland has found juvenile numbers remain below a long-term average.
The state needs to take “a hard look at the science,” said Stephen Atkinson, president of the sportfishing association.
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland, noted that VMRC’s Menhaden Management Advisory Committee, composed of recreational and commercial fishermen and conservation groups, meets regularly to review stock assessments.
“This is something that could be taken up,” Ransone said.
No one from Omega Protein offered testimony on the moratorium proposal Wednesday.
Legislators devoted far more discussion to another bill from Anderson that would have broadened the time period during which VMRC can make changes to menhaden regulations.
“This would give VMRC authority to propose regulations” at any time, Anderson said.
Anderson said the genesis for the proposal were several net tears by Omega boats over the summer that led to thousands of dead fish washing ashore in Northampton County and the inadvertent catching of 264 red drum.
The company cleaned up the spills, but the Marine Resources Commission couldn’t take any regulatory action until the fourth quarter of the year, as state law prohibits regulatory changes outside the last three months of the year. That limitation was part of a deal between Omega Protein and backers of a 2020 law that shifted fishery oversight from the General Assembly, which had overseen it for years, to VRMC.
In October, the menhaden management committee considered new regulations on the fishery, including the imposition of one-mile buffers around the Bay. But the commission instead opted to sign an agreement with the industry with similar provisions but no enforceable penalties.
“Too much was happening at the same time,” Anderson said. “It was a mess.”
Jay Ford, Virginia policy and grassroots advisor with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, said the end-of-the-year constraint creates a “bottleneck” that deprives officials and groups of the time to review the proposed regulations properly.
But Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, said the regulatory window set by state law seems reasonable to allow the fishery to set up its operations and questioned why the VMRC couldn’t work on regulations throughout the year before adopting them at the end of it.
The bill was also struck down unanimously.
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Year-round deer hunting bill fails and more Va. headlines
• At a packed public meeting in Newport News, after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher, staffers and parents blasted city school officials for allegedly prioritizing appearances over safety and discipline. “We have failed our students under the guise of grace,” said one teacher. “This grace has turned into enabling.”—Washington Post, Associated Press
• A bill that would have allowed year-round deer hunting in Virginia failed in a House of Delegates subcommittee.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin is pushing a bill requiring school districts to notify students about National Merit Scholarship awards after several Northern Virginia schools acknowledged delays in the notification process.—Associated Press
• Democrat Aaron Rouse of Virginia Beach was officially sworn into the Virginia Senate Wednesday, giving Democrats a 22-18 majority in the chamber.—WRIC
• A Virginia woman who served in World War II celebrated her 103rd birthday with crab cakes and beer.—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Democrats again push to defelonize assaults on cops for people undergoing a mental health crisis
Renewed efforts are underway by Democrats to halt arrests of individuals who are accused of assaulting a police officer if they are in the midst of a mental health crisis.
A new bill filed last week by Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, would end the practice of arresting and prosecuting an individual for assaulting a law enforcement officer if that individual is determined to have been “experiencing a mental health emergency” at the time of the assault.
The proposal is a follow-up to Bourne’s legislation from last year addressing the same issue and similar bills from other lawmakers. Despite the attention, those bills all died in committee, with both Republicans and Democrats voting against moving forward with them. The reasons ranged from concerns about endangering police officers to the need for more specific definitions for certain terms.
The long-time lawmaker confirmed that an identical bill from Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, will be withdrawn in favor of Bourne’s.
In recent years, Virginia has seen a number of highly publicized instances where a seemingly minor act against law enforcement — like throwing an onion ring — has resulted in a felony assault charge, which carries a mandatory six-month jail sentence.
This can be particularly punitive for those who are going through a mental health crisis.
Bourne said it’s important to understand the intent and how a mental health crisis might present itself when a flailing arm or inadvertent contact with law enforcement occurs.
“It’s not the intent to assault a law enforcement officer. It’s just a manifestation of a mental health crisis,” he said. “I think we ought to look at those situations with some grace and mercy and really focus on getting the people in crisis the help, support, and resources that they need.”
Bourne also said he hoped the bill could “work in concert” with the Marcus-David Peters Act, his 2020 legislation named after a Black biology teacher in Richmond who was killed by police while in the midst of a mental health crisis. That law established an alert system that triggers a coordinated response between crisis centers, mental health care professionals, and law enforcement that dispatches appropriate staff to help manage whatever the situation might be.
That could mean a social worker or a trained health professional going out on a call with police officers.
“It’s about getting [the individual going through crisis] whatever support and resources they need,” Bourne said of both measures. “It’s about making sure that’s the focus, rather than criminally charging them for something because of their mental illness they have no real control over.”
Last year, though, legislation passed that allowed localities to opt out of the alert system if they have a population below 40,000 residents.
A University of Virginia study presented to the state’s Behavioral Health Commission last year showed that about 10% of those charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer in Virginia between 2009 and 2018 had a history of mental illness. The most recent crime report from Virginia State Police found that number was slightly lower in 2021, at about 8%.
The same report also found a majority of assaults on law enforcement do not result in injury. Of 1,787 charged assaults on VSP officers in 2021, 1,202 — or more than two-thirds — did not result in injury.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, says those figures back up his argument that “it’s often people who suffer from a mental health crisis or have an intellectual disability that bears the brunt of this statute.”
He previously carried legislation to reduce the punishment for assaulting a law enforcement officer and, at the time, said he heard from advocates that “this statute felonized disability.”
But not everyone agrees with halting arrests of this nature. Spokespeople from the Virginia Police Benevolent Association and the Virginia State Police Association, representing thousands of law enforcement officers across the commonwealth, told the Virginia Mercury they oppose bills like those filed by Bourne.
Virginia State Police Association Executive Director Bill Carrico said police undergo a lot of training to identify and de-escalate mental health emergency situations t, and charging an individual with assault is often the last option.
“Once [violence] occurs, there have to be consequences,” said Carrico, a former state senator. “You are giving a lot of leeway to individuals to claim that they have a mental health emergency and use it as an excuse. It’s hard enough to recruit [police officers] as is without people giving a pass.”
There’s also the question of defining a “mental health emergency” or “crisis.” Watts, a House Courts of Justice Committee member scheduled to take up Bourne’s bill, said there’s a need for more exact definitions of both terms so that officers know what their rights and responsibilities are when faced with particular scenarios.
“How do you define ‘mental health’? How do you define ‘crisis’? Just simply using the words are not clear and does not provide enough clarity for what the law enforcement officer feels [their] authority or responsibility might be on the street. We need to be far more specific about exactly what we’re talking about,” Watts said. “And that’s not easy to do.”
Watts said if the concerns raised about definitions are addressed, she could see Bourne’s bill passing. Surovell noted that there is a habit of framing bills of this nature as “anti-police,” but if that can be avoided, he said there’s hope.
While Bourne acknowledged that a Republican-controlled House of Delegates and governor’s mansion makes passage much more difficult, he said he believes there’s interest from across the aisle to pass legislation that protects vulnerable people going through a mental health crisis as well as providing tools to law enforcement to guide them in a difficult situation.
“Tackling these issues is not an easy task. Not just because of the political dynamics, but because these issues are…complex,” he said. “Do I think it’s a slam dunk and a foregone conclusion that it’s going to pass? No. But if we work hard and everybody comes to it in good faith, can we get something that everyone can be proud of and can dramatically improve lives in Virginia? Yeah. That may be naive of me, but I believe that.”
by Matt Blitz, Virginia Mercury
Republicans say a Virginia blue catfish industry could help protect the Bay
Two Republican lawmakers are floating proposals to create a catfish industry to prevent the depletion of other species in the Chesapeake Bay.
Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, proposes creating a Governor’s Blue Catfish Industries Development Fund to provide grants and loans to government bodies that support the creation or expansion of businesses involved with “blue catfish processing, flash freezing, or value-added facilities using blue catfish.” Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, is carrying the Senate companion.
A House Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources subcommittee voted Monday unanimously to advance Hodges’ bill, which will now go to the Appropriations Committee.
The bill’s intent is to address the invasive blue catfish species introduced into tidal and freshwater rivers in the 1970s and 1980s, Hodges said. Blue catfish eat shad, herring, rockfish, menhaden, and clams.
Hodges said that blue catfish also eat crabs, pointing to a study by the Virginia Institute of Marine Science and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources found that the crab population in 2022 reached its lowest number since 1990. The recent biennial State of the Bay report from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation also noted catfish are depleting the shad population.
“There are 100 million of them. When you do the math … they eat well over a million tons of food,” Hodges said during the subcommittee hearing Monday afternoon. “They will swallow 400,000 rockfish eggs in a single gulp.”
Hodges is also seeking a budget amendment for the fiscal year 2024-25 to provide $4 million in grants for processing infrastructure, equipment, marketing, and tools to help watermen catch fish.
Only two blue catfish processors in the state currently exist, Hodges said. After the hearing, Hodges told the Mercury that blue catfish are the only species of fish that undergo inspections similar to meat, poultry, and egg products.
“Harvesting blue catfish will create much-needed rural coastal jobs and help to restore better ecological balance which this invasive species has disrupted,” said Lewis Lawrence, executive director of the Middle Peninsula Planning District Commission. “We are watching out for the baby Blue crabs and baby menhaden while simultaneously supporting the growing recreational fisheries.”
The fishery would be monitored by the state Department of Wildlife Resources and the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, which oversees fisheries in the state.
“We want to eliminate [blue catfish], but the only way we can do that, that we’ve come up with right now, is to eat our way out of it,” Hodges said. “It’s a delicious fish. I’d put it up against pretty much anything you can find out there.”
by Charlie Paullin, Virginia Mercury
Governor Glenn Youngkin announces proposal to protect student achievement against merit withholders
On January 18, 2023, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that he has requested Senator Siobhan Dunnavant (Henrico) and Delegate Nick Freitas (Culpeper) to sponsor legislation on his behalf to require Virginia schools to inform students and their parents about National Merit Scholarships and other awards.
In December, it was discovered that Fairfax County had been withholding National Merit awards from students, thereby jeopardizing their scholarship opportunities. In response to these reports, Governor Youngkin asked Attorney General Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s handling of more than 1,000 students who were not notified of National Merit Awards. Now, the controversy has spread to sixteen Northern Virginia schools, including Loudoun and Prince William counties, who delayed notifying students of their National Merit recognition.
“We now know that at least 16 schools across three different school divisions in Northern Virginia withheld notification of accolades from high-performing students in the name of ‘equity.’ Parents are rightfully upset, and they should be,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In Virginia, parents matter, and the legislation I’ve asked Senator Dunnavant and Delegate Freitas to introduce today will ensure that merit and accolades are celebrated in the Commonwealth. We will not allow our students and their parents to be left uninformed of their hard-earned recognition in what we now know was widespread across more than a dozen schools in multiple school divisions.”
“There has been a pattern of multiple schools withholding information regarding merit awards from students and parents. This legislation is a common sense solution that will prevent discrimination against students who have worked hard and earned recognition,” said Senator Siobhan Dunnavant.
“Students who work hard and achieve the highest levels of academic excellence deserve both the recognition they are entitled to and the opportunities that these awards afford them when applying for college. This bill will ensure that students in Virginia will never be denied this recognition because a few misguided administrators put their ideological agenda before the best interests of these hard-working students,” said Delegate Nick Freitas.
“What happened in Northern Virginia was truly reprehensible, and I appreciate the steps taken by the Governor and Attorney General to address the situation. This bill is a common-sense approach to promoting opportunity and preventing punishment for academic success,” said Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears.
“As a child of an immigrant, I know that education is the doorway to the American Miracle. It is supposed to create equal opportunities for our students – not equal outcomes at the expense of others. While my office continues our civil rights investigation into Fairfax County and looks into potential violations at additional school systems, I applaud the Governor for introducing legislation to prevent this from happening again,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.
The legislation would prohibit any school board, public school, including Governor’s Schools, or employee from withholding recognition, awards, or postsecondary scholarship eligibility earned by a student who was transferred solely to a school system. National Merit Scholarships and other awards would be required to be sent to students and their parents as soon as possible after the school system receives the information. This measure will not affect the Attorney General’s investigation in any manner but will ensure that this never happens again in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The House version of the legislation is available here.
Department of Historic Resources announces launch of grant program for Historic Preservation Fund
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) is announcing the launch of the Virginia Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) Historic Preservation Fund, a grant opportunity established by the Commonwealth’s General Assembly in April 2022 with the intent to support Virginia’s historically underserved and underrepresented communities through protection of their associated cultural and historical sites. This fund will provide grants for the acquisition, protection, and rehabilitation of tribal lands and historic and archaeological sites of significance that are associated with Virginia’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Color communities.
DHR is preparing to introduce the grant program with a free virtual information session on February 1, 2023, at noon, as a part of a webinar series with the Preservation Virginia 2023 Preservation Academy. The information session will provide further details on eligible projects and the application process, including important timelines and requirements for prospective grant applicants. To register for the session please visit here. The information session will be posted online following the live session on Zoom. DHR will also be hosting a series of virtual and in-person workshops on the grant program in late spring with those dates still to be determined.
The BIPOC Grant Fund was established under Virginia Code § 10.1-2202.5 and will distribute $5 million across eligible projects over a two-year period. All eligible applicants must request at least $50,000 in grant funding, but no more than $1,000,000. Applicants can apply for more than one project across application rounds, but grant awards per applicant will not exceed $1,000,000 in total. For more information about the BIPOC Grant Fund, please visit here. General information about funding programs administered by DHR is available on our website under the Grants section.
