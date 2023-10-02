Delegate Dave LaRock Mounts Surprise Write-In Bid for Virginia State Senate District 1

Challenging Republican Norms: LaRock Aims to Fill Open District 1 Senate Seat.

Dave LaRock is taking an unexpected route back to political prominence. After suffering a primary defeat at the hands of businessman Timmy French, LaRock is embarking on a write-in campaign for the Virginia State Senate seat in District 1. As election day approaches, LaRock sits down with Mike McCool in the Royal Examiner studio, shedding light on his unexpected political move and the reasons behind it.

Questioning Republican Values

Virginia stands at a crucial juncture with a Republican governor, Youngkin, at the helm. LaRock feels the urgent need for “good representation” that genuinely resonates with core conservative values. In the interview, LaRock voiced concerns about French’s commitment to Republican ideals, even going so far as to label him a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only). French’s campaign signs, seen alongside those of Democrats in Frederick County, further raised LaRock’s eyebrows. This, according to LaRock, poses a “dilemma” for GOP leaders, leaving them in a quandary about rallying behind French.

Addressing his unique write-in strategy, LaRock intends to underline these worries, hoping to sway voters in his favor. Though write-in campaigns are challenging, he drew parallels with successful efforts like that of Lisa Murkowski in Alaska, indicating a glimmer of hope for his cause.

Comparing Political Chops

LaRock didn’t mince words, pointing out French’s ambiguity on pressing GOP matters like abortion and the Second Amendment. Moreover, with seasoned Valley legislators hanging up their boots, LaRock believes French’s lack of political experience might be detrimental. “We need power and credibility,” he emphasized.

In stark contrast, LaRock proudly recalled his ten-year stint as a delegate, marked by his readiness to diverge from party leadership when necessary. For instance, he cast a dissenting vote against Dominion Energy’s proposed legislation, which was backed by others. Such independence, in LaRock’s view, is essential for thorough bill scrutiny and effective legislation.

Acknowledging the arduous road ahead for write-in candidates, LaRock remains optimistic. He believes that a well-informed electorate could tilt the scales in his favor. Moreover, he threw down the gauntlet, inviting French for a public discourse to juxtapose their beliefs and qualifications.

LaRock’s determination is evident. His mission is clear: ensure District 1 is led by a committed conservative leader in Richmond. As the election looms, LaRock is all set for a spirited, if unconventional, fight for the State Senate seat that eluded him just a few months ago.