State News
Delegate says she has Va. Beach mass shooter’s laptop and more Va. headlines
• Virginia Beach Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler says she’s come into possession of a laptop believed to belong to the former city employee who carried out the 2019 mass shooting at the city’s municipal government complex. The local police department has asked Convirs-Fowler to hand over the laptop so a “forensic review can be conducted to determine the device’s authenticity and relevance.”—Virginian-Pilot
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin called for Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate Fairfax County’s prestigious Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology after parents complained students weren’t notified about academic commendations that could’ve been used on college applications.—Associated Press
• Disability advocates and civil rights groups are pushing back against a proposed bill to create a uniform school discipline system meant to crack down on disruptive behavior in classrooms.—WJLA
• A federal judge in Virginia slashed the amount of punitive damages white supremacists owed for their role in the deadly Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville. The jury-awarded figure of $24 million was reduced to $350,000, a “limit imposed by a 1988 Virginia law.”—Washington Post
• An off-duty Fairfax County police officer accidentally broadcast five minutes of “audio porn” on a police radio channel on New Year’s Eve, according to the department.—WTOP
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia reviewing potential of two-way I-95 express lanes
As calls to reduce traffic congestion grow, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is reviewing the potential of converting the Interstate 95 Express Lanes to operate in both directions instead of switching directions along with traffic.
On Dec. 20, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey McKay and Prince William Board of County Supervisors Chair Ann Wheeler sent a letter to Youngkin and top state transportation officials expressing their support for bidirectional travel on the express lanes.
“Our constituents in Fairfax and Prince William Counties, and those who must continually travel along I-95, experience significant congestion in both directions during peak periods,” McKay and Wheeler wrote. “A bi-directional facility could provide additional options for residents commuting along the corridor, offering much-needed relief. While this will not completely solve the congestion on I-95, it will certainly help mitigate it, allowing people to spend less time in traffic and more time with their families.”
The Youngkin administration and the expressway operator, Transurban, have been considering the conversion of the three-lane 31-mile corridor for the past two months, according to Secretary of Transportation W. Sheppard Miller III.
“This is about doing what’s right for the region and completing a network of express lanes that make sense, that is reliable and predictable,” said McKay.
Northern Virginia officials have struggled for years to find a solution to address the growing congestion on I-95.
The reversible express lanes — a dedicated corridor that could switch to accommodate heavier traffic flows — were originally constructed for buses. However, in 1973, the lanes opened to carpools with four or more occupants, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Then in 2014, the preexisting express lanes were increased from two to three. The $969 million project was conducted through a public-private partnership between the Virginia Department of Transportation and 95 Express Lanes LLC, a private consortium owned by the Australian toll road operator Transurban Group and Fluor Enterprises.
However, McKay said the reversible express lane design was inefficient, and the environmental degradation it caused “was far more intrusive than the benefit.”
“The engineering solution that was put on the table … in my mind, fell far short of the solution that was necessary to unlock the gridlock,” McKay said.
McKay said he’s unsure whether single or double lanes would be required to make the express lanes bidirectional. He said engineers told him there is sufficient space to fit in additional travel lanes to allow traffic to flow in both directions.
In addition to the governor, McKay and Wheeler copied Miller, VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich, and Transurban North America President Pierce Coffee on their letter.
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office, did not provide any additional comments from the governor but said he has spent “a lot of time” traveling between Richmond and Northern Virginia and looks forward to opening the I-95 Express Lane extension to Fredericksburg later this year.
Transurban, which is leading the construction of the 10-mile extension to Fredericksburg, did not respond to requests for comment. The future extension will be built in the existing median of I-95.
Transurban also manages express lanes on I-395 between Virginia and Washington, D.C., and on I-495 and I-270 in Maryland.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
State News
Virginia lawmakers want to create new state committee on gambling addiction
It’s gotten much easier to gamble in Virginia as the state, and local governments chase extra tax dollars from the lottery, casinos, sports betting, horse racing, and slots parlors.
But that change has come at a cost for Virginians who struggle with impulse control or have a full-blown gambling addiction, according to a bipartisan pair of state lawmakers who have introduced legislation to create a new committee on problem gambling.
“As Virginia moves forward with the expansion of gaming, it’s important that we understand the ills that come with it,” Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, said in a joint news release announcing the bill co-filed with Del. Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax.
As more forms of legal gambling have become available, a Virginia problem gambling hotline has reported a sustained increase in calls from people seeking assistance. The hotline, run by the nonprofit Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, has seen a 143% increase in intake calls over the last three years, with 816 calls last year from Virginia residents seeking help with gambling issues. In 2020, the hotline received 335 intake calls.
The new legislation calls for the establishment of a Problem Gambling Treatment and Support Advisory Committee by the state’s Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, which already deals with addiction and mental health issues. Its mission would be to “enable collaboration” between treatment providers and the gambling industry “on efforts to reduce the negative effects of problem gambling.”
If approved, the new problem gambling committee would be chaired by the state’s problem gambling prevention coordinator, a position recently created within DBHDS, and feature representatives from all state agencies that regulate gambling. The gambling industry, legally required to direct people struggling with addiction to resources that could help them break the habit, would also have seats on the panel. There would also be a spot for someone from the problem gambling council, which runs its hotline with funding from the Virginia Lottery but is not an official government entity.
In the lawmakers’ news release announcing the initiative, Krizek pointed to 2021 survey data showing that more than 21% of Virginia high schoolers said they had gambled or placed a bet in the past year. Addressing gambling problems among young people, Krizek said, must be a priority for state policymakers.
“We know from prevention research that people who begin gambling in their teens are at a higher risk of developing a problem with gambling,” Krizek said. “And that one of the fastest growing groups to have gambling problems are young adults.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
State News
Northern Virginia High School reportedly withheld test scores from more than 1,000 students, preventing college scholarship opportunities
Following recent news reports, Governor Glenn Youngkin called for Virginia’s Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate allegations that information about National Merit Awards, as determined by student PSAT scores, was withheld from students at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology until after important deadlines for college scholarships had passed.
“We need to get to the bottom of what appears to be an egregious, deliberate attempt to disadvantage high-performing students at one of the best schools in the country,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“Parents and students deserve answers, and Attorney General Miyares will initiate a full investigation. I believe this failure may have caused material harm to those students and their parents and that this failure may have violated the Virginia Human Rights Act.”
Read the letter to the Attorney General below:
State News
State minimum wage climbs to $12 an hour and more Va. headlines
• On Jan. 1, Virginia’s minimum wage rose from $11 to $12 an hour, and the state got rid of its statewide 1.5% tax on groceries and personal hygiene products like diapers and tampons.—Washington Post
• Youngkin has proposed more funding for Medicaid Development Disability Waivers, which pay for services and support for adults with developmental disabilities so they can stay in their communities rather than in institutions. A Senate Democrat says he thinks it’s a viable proposal.—WRIC
• “State Sen. Jenn McClellan swept all eight precincts in last month’s firehouse primary, according to a breakdown released by the Democratic Party of Virginia.”—Axios Richmond
• Another lawsuit has been filed against a hedge fund subsidiary that bought a mobile home park in Montgomery County and began eviction proceedings against numerous tenants. The latest suit concerns the November cutoff of water to the park after the company failed to pay the utility bill.—Roanoke Times
• “All around Hampton Roads, proposals to build industrial warehouses are encountering strong opposition in surrounding communities.”—WHRO
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
State News
Across Virginia, circuit courts try to reverse an old way of preserving documents
Virginia is home to some of the nation’s oldest documents, squirreled away for centuries on the shelves of its 120 circuit courts.
But encasing many of the pages of the volumes stored on those shelves is an unlikely and unwelcome material: a form of plastic known as cellulose acetate that was used between the 1930s and 1990s to laminate aged and delicate documents. Once seen by archivists and conservators as a cutting-edge form of preservation, cellulose acetate lamination today is known to be a major threat to the conservation of documents because of the damage it causes over time.
“If not addressed now, records that managed to survive three centuries of wars, courthouse fires, and natural disasters will not survive another three centuries,” said a report from the Library of Virginia to the General Assembly this December.
So far, the Library of Virginia has found more than 1500 volumes of documents laminated with cellulose acetate in circuit court collections. Most of those are concentrated in the eastern part of the state, with especially large numbers in Richmond County on the Northern Neck (142 volumes), Essex County (91), and Chesapeake (80).
“These are the oldest records of the locality,” said Greg Crawford, state archivist, and director of government services for the Library of Virginia. “These are records that date back to the early 1700s and even the 1600s in some cases.”
To date, Crawford said he isn’t aware of any Virginia documents that have been wholly lost because of damage associated with cellulose acetate lamination. But because restoring records laminated with the material is a lengthy and costly process, the library has, over the past few years, been working to increase awareness of the problem so circuit court clerks can secure funding to fix it.
“It’s not something that can be done in a couple of weeks,” he said. “It’s a very small number of conservators who can do this type of work.”
A Virginia champion
Cellulose acetate lamination wasn’t unique to Virginia. States up and down the East Coast enthusiastically adopted the practice beginning in the 1930s as the newest innovation in the field of records restoration.
“At the time in the 1930s, the 1940s, and the 1950s, it was believed to be something that was good, something that was valuable,” said Crawford. “At one time, asbestos was thought to be good.”
Virginia, however, was home to one of the most prominent champions of the process: William J. Barrow, a Brunswick County native who became a major figure in records conservation and for several decades ran the Barrow Restoration Shop out of the Library of Virginia, then known as the Virginia State Library.
During the 1930s, the National Bureau of Standards and National Archives began recommending cellulose acetate lamination as a key tool for records conservation. The process was both “harsh and destructive,” said librarian Sally Roggia in a dissertation on Barrow for Columbia University in 1999.
“The document was sandwiched between sheets of cellulose acetate and then subjected to both high pressure and high heat,” wrote Roggia. “The plastic foil was thus melted and forced into the document itself.”
Barrow became interested in the process while working at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News. After the National Archives constructed a massive, hydraulic laminating press to conduct cellulose acetate lamination on a large scale, Barrow built his own incorporating rollers. His prototype, Roggia reported, “was homemade at Mariners from surplus ship parts of heavy gauge steel.” He later also established a press at the Virginia State Library in Richmond.
As time passed, cellulose acetate lamination was used by more and more conservationists.
“Libraries and archives that had the means purchased their own hydraulic presses or one of Barrow’s patented roller laminators,” the Library of Virginia noted in a fall 2018 newsletter for Virginia’s Circuit Court Records Preservation Program. “Thus began the cellulose acetate lamination craze that swept the nation.”
‘Meticulous and time-consuming’
If the lamination process seemed too good to be true, it was.
Over time, cellulose acetate can cause documents to become discolored, clouded, warped, or brittle. A vinegar odor, said Crawford, is a sure sign deterioration is occurring.
Getting rid of the old lamination isn’t easy, however. Unlike more modern restoration approaches that put a premium on “reversibility” — the idea that anything done to a document today should be able to be easily reversed — cellulose acetate can become permanently adhered to paper fibers if lamination is left long enough.
The Library of Virginia report to the General Assembly called the removal “meticulous and time-consuming, taking anywhere between three months to a year to remove cellulose acetate from one volume.” The estimated cost of treating the roughly 1,500 volumes in Virginia laminated with plastic is between $15 million and $20 million over the next decade.
“You’ve got to be almost like a chemist,” said Crawford. “There’s a lot of variables in this situation. When was this laminated? Was the paper de-acidified prior to lamination? They were constantly rejiggering the ingredients for this over the decades.”
Crawford said he believes the necessary restoration work can be carried out over the next 10 to 15 years using grant funds from the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program, which is funded by the General Assembly and overseen by the Library of Virginia.
The most recent state budget, which also required the library to report on the extent of cellulose acetate lamination in the commonwealth, puts just over $1 million in each of the next two years toward the program.
“It’s a lot of volumes,” said Crawford. “It’s a lot of intense work that’s involved.”
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
State News
Youngkin budget envisions 15-person team for revamped hemp oversight
As Virginia policymakers consider ways to exert tighter control over intoxicating hemp-based products like delta-8, Gov. Glenn Youngkin proposes $2.1 million to fund a new hemp registration and inspection program staffed by 15 people.
The new funding is part of the governor’s Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services budget plan. According to budget documents, it is tied to upcoming legislation the General Assembly will take up early next year. The Youngkin administration included the funding in its rundown of “major public safety/law enforcement” proposals.
The budget item appears to align with recommendations from a state task force that recently proposed steps the state could take to get a better handle on hemp-derived products that have become widely available at smoke shops and convenience stores around the state.
The task force’s report to the General Assembly suggested requiring businesses that want to sell delta-8 or other intoxicating hemp products to apply for permits and imposing steeper penalties on those that break the rules.
Youngkin’s office said the funding is tied to the task force’s call for more rigorous oversight,
“The budget proposal is derived from the hemp task force’s recommendations to coordinate cannabis regulation/enforcement and eliminate intoxicating cannabis-derived products from unregulated channels in Virginia,” said Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter.
The budget document also hints at additional bills tied to cannabis and hemp.
It contains $50,000 in new prison funding — an administrative requirement for proposals that could lead to more people being charged with crimes — tied to a broader definition of marijuana that would include hemp products “that contain a certain amount” of THC, the substance in cannabis that gets users high. The hemp task force suggested classifying products based on the total amount of THC they contain as a way to close the legal loophole that allowed the rise of intoxicating hemp products that don’t meet the state’s current definition of marijuana.
The governor’s budget also allocates $513,374 in new funding for the attorney general’s office to hire five “cannabis consumer protection enforcement investigators.” Miyares has threatened to crack down on cannabis businesses selling potentially illegal products, emphasizing “copycat” edibles sold in colorful packaging resembling popular snack and candy brands.
State officials have received numerous presentations from the Charlottesville-based Blue Ridge Poison Center highlighting cases of children unknowingly ingesting THC.
“Exposure to unregulated Delta 8 THC products is the main cause for the increase in poison control center calls,” the state’s Cannabis Public Health Advisory Council wrote in its annual report to lawmakers.
Another line item in the attorney general’s budget allocates $371,780 for three new positions related to hemp regulation.
Youngkin’s budget doesn’t appear to envision retail marijuana sales for recreational use beginning in Virginia in the near future. The state has decriminalized possession of small amounts of pot, allowed marijuana plants to be grown at home, and expanded its medical marijuana program. Still, lawmakers have yet to agree on how to legalize recreational marijuana sales.
Democrats started the legalization process when they had full control of state government. But with power now split between the two parties, Republicans and Democrats have been unable to reach a deal on moving forward.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
