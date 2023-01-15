Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 1, delivering for all Virginians
As we flip the calendars to a new year, my colleagues and I in the General Assembly have returned to Richmond to build on the past year’s momentum and deliver real results that make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
While the session is just getting underway, House Republicans are already hard at work to legislate and advance a budget that serves all Virginians.
Tax Relief
Last year, House Republicans successfully worked with Governor Youngkin to deliver much-needed tax relief to Virginians. This year, we are renewing our commitment to provide further tax relief, starting with cutting income taxes to ensure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pocket. Moreover, after significantly cutting taxes on groceries last year, we must finish the fight and eliminate the burdensome tax entirely.
Last year, we were able to cut taxes on military retiree pay for those over 55. This year, we are expanding on this progress and will fight to make all military retiree pay exempt from state taxes. We are committed to taking care of those who fought to protect our freedoms.
This year, I am bringing legislation that will provide tax cuts to our veterans. See links to them here:
HB 1460: Tax cuts for veterans with a service-related disability
HB 2361: Property tax exemption for veterans and surviving spouses
Lowering the Cost of Living
Rampant inflation has squeezed Virginians’ wallets for too long. While the General Assembly cannot control the rate of inflation, House Republicans have initiatives in place to alleviate its effects by lowering costs. For instance, legislation has been filed to lower your monthly electric bill while ensuring your lights stay on. We are also committed to disconnecting from California emissions standards to make it easier to purchase a car. In Virginia, we should be writing laws that improve the quality of life for Virginians.
As many Virginians struggle to pay for the high costs of prescription drugs that they need, we are pushing legislation that passes the savings from prescription rebates directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter. This will lower healthcare costs without adding bureaucratic red tape or taxpayer expenses.
Economic Development
In addition to cutting taxes and reducing the cost of living, it is critical to support businesses coming to Virginia to create jobs, spur competition and innovation, and continue to grow Virginia’s economy. That is why investing in acquiring business-ready sites is critical to ensure we have the infrastructure to welcome new businesses to Virginia.
These proposals are just the tip of the iceberg – you can expect updates in the coming weeks on our legislative progress to improve our schools, make our communities safer, and so much more.
See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron on:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?231+mbr+H0329C
See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?231+mbr+H0329S
See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs:
https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/members/members.php?id=H0329
Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly:
https://virginiageneralassembly.gov/house/members/members.php?id=H0329
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.gards,
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Legislative Update
Rep. Ben Cline introduces bills to improve federal rulemaking process
On January 13, 2023, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) introduced two pieces of legislation that would attack waste in our bureaucracy and ensure federal agencies are held accountable to private citizens and small businesses during the rulemaking process: the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act and the Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act.
“Good governance begins with accountability, and nowhere is this needed more than in our federal bureaucracy,” Rep. Cline said. “These common-sense bills make critical improvements to the rulemaking process by placing a necessary check on agency regulators.”
Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act
The Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Improvement Act would require federal regulators to assess the full economic effects of proposed regulations on small businesses and consider alternative measures to reduce burdens before they act.
Cosponsor: Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL)
Supporters: NFIB, Heritage Action
Read the full bill text here and a one-pager here.
Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act
The Ensuring Accountability in Agency Rulemaking Act would require all rules proposed by federal agencies, except in limited circumstances, to be signed and issued by an individual appointed by the President and with the advice and consent of the Senate.
Cosponsors: Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME), Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL), Rep. Mark Green (R-TN), Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-TN), Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA)
Supporters: Pacific Legal Foundation, FreedomWorks, Heritage Action
Read the full bill text here and a one-pager here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – January 13, 2023
House Republicans are eager to get America back on track and address the damage the Biden administration’s agenda has inflicted on our families and communities. Following the election of Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy as the Speaker of the House, we can finally begin to get to work for the American people. Additionally, I am honored to have been chosen to lead the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force, and I look forward to working with my colleagues to bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington. Finally, I am pleased to announce the opening of my new Winchester District Office, and I look forward to continuing to serve the people of the Sixth District.
With a Speaker of the House Elected, It’s Time to Get to Work
Early Saturday morning, the 118th Congress elected Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House of Representatives. For House conservatives, this vote was about seizing an opportunity to negotiate much-needed Rules changes to ensure every Member can provide more input in the legislative process. This was the strongest deal on a Rules package in history, restoring transparency and accountability to the People’s House. I won’t stop fighting for families of Virginia’s Sixth District and across the Nation, and I will continue working to ensure that the conservative agenda is the Republican agenda in the 118th Congress. I’m ready to pass legislation strengthening our economy, unleashing American energy independence, securing our borders, and curbing reckless government spending. It’s time to get to work. Click here to read more on the Rules package passed through the House.
Chairman of the Budget and Spending Task Force of the RSC
Also, this week, I was honored to be chosen as Chair of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force. Founded in 1973, the RSC’s mission is to promote fiscal responsibility and conservatism in the Republican Conference. The caucus has long produced balanced budget proposals, and its members support conservative and free-market principles. For decades and across both parties, Congress has failed to pass balanced budgets. The Pelosi-Schumer era has exacerbated this problem, as our Nation is now in over $31 trillion of debt, inflation is at 7.1%, and interest rates have soared. That is no way to govern. With a new Republican majority, we have an opportunity to make this next budget the one to be used as a blueprint for advancing conservative principles and commonsense policies. With hard work and a clear vision, I am confident we can take the steps necessary to bring fiscal responsibility back to Washington and restore economic prosperity to our Nation. For more information on this task force, click here.
Winchester District Office Open for Service
I’m pleased to announce that my new district office in Winchester is officially open for business and is located at 100 N. Loudoun Street, Suite 120, Winchester, VA 22601. We’re excited to serve the people of Winchester, Frederick, Warren & Clarke counties, so come stop by or call (540) 546-0876. My team is here to help. Visit Cline.House.Gov for more.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Rep. Ben Cline’s statement on voting to rescind funding for President Biden’s IRS army
In the first days of the 118th Congress, Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) voted to rescind funding for the 87,000 new IRS agents and staff passed by the previous Congress. Rep. Ben Cline released the following statement:
“The last thing hardworking families and small businesses need is more IRS bureaucrats spying on their Venmo accounts to squeeze more money out of their pockets,” Rep. Cline said. “Americans deserve an IRS that works for them, not against them. Voting to repeal this funding for Biden’s army of 87,000 auditors is a great first step in the right direction and is the first of many promises House Republicans will deliver on in the 118th Congress.”
Watch Rep. Ben Cline’s speech on the House floor.
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia. He previously was an attorney in private practice and served as an assistant prosecutor and Member of the Virginia House of Delegates. Cline and his wife, Elizabeth, live with their two children in Botetourt County.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: A time for reflection and a look ahead to a bright future
The Christmas and holiday season is a time of celebration, and the New Year is a time of reflection. Although we are looking forward to the 2023 legislative calendar and to tackling the critical issues confronting our Nation, I wanted to take a moment to update you on my office’s efforts on your behalf these past twelve months.
It’s always great to hear more about the issues most concerning to folks from a variety of sectors across our district and great Commonwealth. In my D.C. office, I enjoyed meeting with members of the Virginia Restaurant and Travel Association and listening to their views on how federal policies have affected their industry.
Working for You
While my D.C. office handles the legislative issues I tend to in the House of Representatives, as well as my responses to your legislative inquiries, my four District offices are located in Harrisonburg, Staunton, Lynchburg, and Roanoke. There, my staff assists constituents in communicating with federal agencies, such as the Social Security Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Internal Revenue Service. My office and I also handle congressional nominations to one of four United States Service Academies, in addition to an array of other services carried out by my D.C. and District offices, such as offering Capitol flag sales, D.C. tours, and more listed on my website.
My team and I have worked hard to serve Virginia’s Sixth District, meet with constituents, answer questions, and provide assistance, and the results in 2022 speak for themselves:
73,745 constituent letters, calls, and emails answered
9 in-person Town Halls were held across the district
43 events were attended across the district
32 businesses toured across the district
15 schools visited
2,116 constituent cases with federal agencies completed
92 Mobile Office Hours held for constituents to meet directly with my staff
Legislative Accomplishments
In serving on the House Appropriations and Budget Committees, my office was committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars were spent in the best interests of the American people. During the Appropriations full committee mark-up hearings, I offered a total of 15 amendments to improve 7 of the 12 spending bills, and had my language adopted 3 times throughout the process.
Throughout the 117th Congress, I was proud to introduce 13 bills, 8 of which were bipartisan. Of that, 3 bills where I served as the lead Republican were passed and signed into law, either as standalone legislation or as part of a larger legislative package:
– H.R. 1651 – COVID-19 Bankruptcy Relief Extension Act of 2021 extends existing provisions that provide relief to debtors in bankruptcy, including those related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– H.R. 7494 – Small Business Reorganization Technical Corrections Act modifies provisions related to small business reorganization bankruptcies, provides that a small business debtor includes a debtor that is an affiliate of certain publicly traded companies, and authorizes the bankruptcy trustee to operate the business of the debtor if the debtor ceases to be a debtor in possession.
– H.R. 8017 – VA Workforce Investment and Expansion Act expands the VA workforce by enhancing VA hiring practices and incentives to better recruit and retain healthcare professionals, and strengthen Veteran access to quality VA healthcare.
Additionally, I cosponsored 301 bills that focus on a wide array of issues including, but not limited to, Veterans, healthcare, pro-life, government reform, education, the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, and agriculture. For a full list of legislation I sponsored and/or cosponsored, click here. One of the bills I was most proud to cosponsor and secure a provision in — regarding bolstering VA healthcare hiring practices and expanding access to care, especially for rural areas like ours — was the historic PACT Act. This legislation finally brought justice for, and expanded benefits to, Veterans and their families who were burn pit victims sickened in Iraq and Afghanistan, in addition to Vietnam Veterans exposed to toxic chemicals.
Lastly, this year I joined 167 letters pursuant to Congress’ constitutional oversight responsibility to ensure Federal agencies are working for the American people. Further, I led and was joined by my colleagues in sending 8 letters to the Biden administration demanding accountability, from ensuring Congress’ allocated infrastructure funds are spent on core roads and bridges first rather than Green New Deal priorities, to soliciting immediate answers as to how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will solve the crisis of the near 50,000 illegal immigrants released in six months who received ‘Notice to Reports’ but failed to re-check in with authorities. Finally, I led in writing to the National Park Service to call for the prioritization of our troops, Veterans, and Gold Star families in accessing some of the most exclusive and scenic views of our national parks, as they earned such privileges.
District Travels
While what’s largely seen on national news platforms centers around the hearings and votes on Capitol Hill, a representative’s work in his or her district is the most vital part of the job. The district is where we interact with constituents, local leaders, and small business owners to be able to represent their views in Washington. It’s where both the constituents we represent and our loved ones reside. It’s the place we call home.
First, ahead of the 2023 Farm Bill, I hosted two farm tours in our district. Virginia’s Sixth District is the largest agriculture district in the Commonwealth, where farming is the number one industry. I enjoyed speaking with farmers, agriculture industry leaders, and workers in the northern part of the district in the spring, and in the southern part of the district this past fall.
Additionally, I held my annual Higher Education Roundtable at Blue Ridge Community College’s Weyers Cave Campus. VA-06 houses more institutions of higher education than almost any other Congressional district in the Nation. These colleges and universities offer a variety of vocational, undergraduate, and graduate programs for students in Virginia and across the country who come to the Sixth District for their education. College and university presidents and leaders joined me there to discuss successes and challenges in higher education, including the need to ease the costs of higher education, without non-college grads bailing out the student loan debt of others.
Engaging with our Nation’s future generation of leaders is always a favorite opportunity of mine, whether it be reading to students, talking to government classes, or speaking at school events. I was proud to visit 15 schools throughout the district this year, and look forward to meeting more of our incredible young people this coming year.
One of my privileges as your Representative is to highlight the incredible achievements of VA-06 residents on the House floor. Whether it be high school or college sports championship wins, volunteer and charitable recognitions, or paying tribute to those who have served, I have been proud to recognize constituents’ many accomplishments this year.
Visiting small and large businesses across the district serves as a reminder that government must not obstruct but foster economic growth. This past year, I had the opportunity to tour 32 local businesses up and down VA-06, like BWXT Technologies in Lynchburg and Modine Manufacturing in their newly renovated Rockbridge facility. All of our hardworking businesses are critical to job creation and economic growth, and I’ll continue fighting in Washington to ensure they can thrive.
One of my greatest honors is meeting with Sixth District Veterans. Whether it be in local VFWs or in large gatherings, such as for Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and 9/11 remembrance ceremonies, it is always a privilege to thank, recognize, and fight for those who fought for us.
Meetings with Constituents in Washington
Engaging with constituents in the people’s House of Representatives and hearing their concerns is always a great reminder of why I came to Washington. I enjoy listening to constituents’ views on the issues that are most important to them, and hearing how I can best represent and advocate for their priorities in these very halls.
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and New Year, and best wishes in 2023 to you and yours!
Legislative Update
Rep. Ben Cline votes against Democrats’ $1.7 trillion spending spree
WASHINGTON, D.C. – On December 23, 2022, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the below statement following his vote against the over $1.7 trillion, 4,155-page omnibus spending package, which will skyrocket America’s national debt and worsen the inflation crisis that Virginians are suffering from.
“Democrats’ bloated omnibus spending spree represents what’s wrong with Washington: a 4,000+ page, over $1.7 trillion government funding deal we are forced to vote on at the last minute,” Cline said. “This makes it impossible to know the total cost that will fall on the backs of American taxpayers – and worsens inflation that’s devastating working families. Americans have to live within their means, while Congress spends and spends with money we don’t have. It’s pure Washington dysfunction in action, and it must be stopped. That’s why I voted against this bill – because the American people who elected us deserve a Congress that spends responsibly, not more than we can afford.”
Congressman Ben Cline represents the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia
Legislative Update
Warner requests answers on use and deployment of Ashanto Alert for missing adults
On December 21, 2022, U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) wrote the Youngkin administration expressing concerns with the deployment of the Ashanti Alert, which provides rapid dissemination of information to law enforcement agencies, media, and the public about adults who have been reported missing, along with suspect information in cases of suspected abduction.
“Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential,” Sen. Warner wrote.
“The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased,” he continued. “The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose.”
In order to ensure proper use of the alert, Sen. Warner requested answers to the following questions:
- What proportion of missing persons cases result in the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- In a specific case, who is responsible for making the determination that “abduction poses a credible threat,” as required by the Ashanti Alert program?
- What policies govern the substance of this determination?
- What policies govern the timing of this determination?
- Were these policies revised as a result of the delay in the Covington case?
- Why was an Ashanti Alert not issued in the Covington case until two days after Marie Covington was reported missing?
- In the seven cases for which we do not have data, how much time elapsed between the missing person report and the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- Who has general oversight authority over the implementation of the Ashanti Alert law?
- If there is no state official with this authority, why not?
Sen. Warner secured unanimous passage of the Ashanti Alert Act through the Senate on December 6, 2018 and the bill was signed into law on December 31, 2018. Since its implementation, Sen. Warner has consistently secured $1 million annually in government spending to support states who chose to implement an Ashanti Alert system. This funding is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 government spending bill that is being considered in the Senate.
A copy of the letter is available here and below.
Dear Governor Youngkin,
I write to you today regarding the execution of the Ashanti Alert program in the Commonwealth.
As you may be aware, in 2018, Virginia enacted the Critically Missing Adult Alert Plan, also known as the Ashanti Alert, following the tragic death of Ashanti Billie, a 19-year-old who was abducted in Norfolk, Virginia and whose body was discovered 11 days after she was first reported missing. Because Ashanti was too old for an Amber Alert to be issued and no similar network for adults existed at the time, her parents, family, and friends struggled to get word out of her disappearance in a timely fashion.
In the Senate, I was proud to champion the bipartisan passage of the federal Ashanti Alert Act and have subsequently secured federal funding for its implementation every year since its enactment. Today, almost half of all states have a similar alert system that meets the requirements of the federal Ashanti Alert program.
Since the enactment of the state law in 2018, there have been eight Ashanti Alerts issued in Virginia. Data provided by the Virginia State Police (VSP) indicates that, of the eight alerts, three victims were safely located, three victims were found murdered, and two victims are currently unaccounted for. Based on these results, I am deeply concerned that the Ashanti Alert, as currently implemented, is not living up to its full potential.
The story of Marie Covington underscores this concern. Ms. Covington was last seen on August 17, 2022 at 9:57pm and was reported missing to Virginia Beach Police (VBP) by her family on August 18, 2022 at 10:25pm. Despite Covington’s disappearance meeting the activation criteria, VSP did not issue an Ashanti Alert until August 20, 2022 at 9:50pm – two days after she was reported missing. In that time period, police had already located her car, which was driven by the individual who was later arrested for her murder. The Ashanti Alert was issued only two hours before she was found deceased.
I know you share my goal of ensuring that we do everything in our power to make sure missing persons in Virginia are returned home safely. To that end, I am seeking the following information from your office:
- What proportion of missing persons cases result in the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- In a specific case, who is responsible for making the determination that “abduction poses a credible threat,” as required by the Ashanti Alert program?
- What policies govern the substance of this determination?
- What policies govern the timing of this determination?
- Were these policies revised as a result of the delay in the Covington case?
- Why was an Ashanti Alert not issued in the Covington case until two days after Marie Covington was reported missing?
- In the seven cases for which we do not have data, how much time elapsed between the missing person report and the issuance of an Ashanti Alert?
- Who has general oversight authority over the implementation of the Ashanti Alert law?
- If there is no state official with this authority, why not?
The Ashanti Alert program was created to facilitate cooperation and improve communication between public safety entities, with the ultimate goal of saving the lives of endangered individuals. To that end, it is imperative that Ashanti Alerts in Virginia be issued promptly to maximize their effectiveness and serve their purpose. Thus, I seek your cooperation and that of relevant state agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that the Ashanti Alert program succeeds in preventing future tragedies and protecting the safety of Americans.
Wind: 6mph NNW
Humidity: 34%
Pressure: 30.13"Hg
UV index: 0
63/43°F
61/41°F