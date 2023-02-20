Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 6 – Restoring trust and transparency in our government
With just one week of the session remaining, House Republicans have been working countless hours in subcommittees, committees, and on the House floor to consider hundreds of Senate bills in the abbreviated timeline of this session.
Last week, the House and the Senate each passed their own version of a budget with some key differences in funding priorities – including money that would go back into Virginians’ pockets in the form of tax relief – that must be reconciled as soon as possible. My House Republican colleagues and I have stressed the urgency of getting budget negotiations started with the Senate in order to have a final version ready for the Governor to sign. Those negotiations are now underway.
Each day we step foot in the Capitol, we intend to pass legislation that will make a positive and lasting impact on Virginians. This mindset has enabled us to pass significant tax relief to Virginians, invest in our schools, and make our communities safer. In addition to these important initiatives, we have also made it our mission to restore trust and transparency in our elections and ensure the government runs in the best interest of all Virginians.
While the Democrat-led Senate has blocked several of these measures from becoming law, House Republicans remain committed to exercising good governance and preserving the most sacred tenets of our democratic process.
Restoring Trust & Transparency in Our Government
A democracy cannot thrive without a secure electoral process that people can trust. Just a few years ago, the Democrat-led General Assembly passed sweeping legislation that diminished that trust by diluting our election laws in several significant ways. Over the past few weeks, House Republicans advanced legislation to reverse these bad policies and replace them with pragmatic ones. For instance, we passed legislation to restore the requirement to show photo identification when voting (HB 1444, Ware). This simple measure – which is as commonplace as showing an ID to buy alcohol at the grocery store – is an effective deterrent to reduce voter fraud by simply authenticating the identity of a voter.
Moreover, we sought to tighten rules on absentee voting by advancing legislation that would have repealed voter drop boxes (HB 1693, McGuire) to ensure unrestricted “vote dumps” cannot occur.
House Republicans also passed bills to bring the Commonwealth back toward the original idea of “Truth in Sentencing” while increasing transparency in our day-to-day governance. In addition to key pieces of legislation that would have ensured criminals who have committed particularly heinous crimes would stay off the streets for longer periods of time, we also advanced legislation that would shine a light on the actions of the Parole Board to implement real accountability and reinforce the safety of Virginians.
My Republican colleagues and I were proud to vote for the passage of these bills in the House. Yet, you will not see them become law because the Democrat-led Senate subsequently defeated each and every one of these proposals in various committees this week.
Rest assured, the outcome of these bills in the Senate only strengthens our commitment to continue fighting to restore trust and transparency in our government.
Delegate Wiley presented HB 2500 in Senate General Laws Committee on Wednesday, February 15th
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
• See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
• See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
• See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
• Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
If I can be of assistance to you, or you would like to share your position on any of my legislation, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.
Regards,
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 5 – More affordable, reliable energy for every Virginian
Affordable, Reliable Energy
A diversified energy portfolio is the best way to keep the lights on while ensuring Virginians are able to pay their bills. Fortunately, House Republicans have passed a variety of bills that aim to lower rates for electric utility customers across Virginia while adding oversight on electric utilities to ensure the reliability of the electric grid and maximize future savings for customers.
We also passed legislation that protects Virginians from unfair price hikes if there is a shortfall in offshore wind energy production (HB 1797 – Freitas). The legislation heads to the Senate for further consideration.
If Virginia is going to have a low-carbon energy future that is both reliable and affordable, nuclear power must be part of the equation. This week, we passed multiple bills that will position Virginia as a leader in the nuclear energy sector and ensure we keep the light on for decades. Several of these bills embrace the technological benefits of small modular nuclear reactors, which can utilize the unused coalfields in Southwest that were once the powerhouse of Virginia (HB 1780 – O’Quinn, HB 2333 – Marshall).
With the passage of these bills, House Republicans are making sure Virginia avoids the bad policies of other states that have struggled with rolling blackouts and skyrocketing energy costs.
A Budget for All Virginians
On Thursday, House Republicans approved a budget (HB 1400, Knight) that is fiscally responsible, invests in key education initiatives, and builds safer communities. The budget incorporates the Governor’s most significant tax cuts to ensure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pockets. It also invests in business-ready sites to ensure Virginia has been a hub for jobs and economic development for decades. Moreover, it funds a significant overhaul of our workforce development efforts to ensure we have the workforce ready to meet the demands of Virginia’s exciting economic future.
In addition, the budget invests in our schools with over a half billion dollars in new funding while ensuring teachers will see net raises of 12 percent over the next two years. The budget also allocates tens of millions of dollars toward making college more affordable.
These initiatives are in addition to legislation (HB 2269 – Greenhalgh) that earmarks specific unspent federal dollars for schools to use to combat learning loss.
The budget also delivers on our promise to build safer communities by funding more police, school resource officers, and other resources to prevent crimes. Moreover, it expands on proven initiatives like Operation Ceasefire to curb gun and gang violence in our communities.
The budget also includes major investments in meeting our Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals. This includes fully funding our agricultural best management practices goal by supporting an additional $137.1 million for the Water Quality Improvement Fund and additional funding for local stormwater improvement projects.
The approved House budget now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
Winchester’s own Nazeeh Johnson was in the Super Bowl. Johnson graduated from Millbrook High School and then walked on at Marshall University. The Chiefs drafted him in the 7th round and signed him to the practice squad. On September 28th, 2022, he was moved to an active roster spot. His story reminds us of the value of working hard, believing in your dreams & never giving up!
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
• See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
• See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on.
• See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs.
• Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly.
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
If I can be of assistance to you, or you would like to share your position on any of my legislation, please do not hesitate to reach out to me.
Regards,
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Legislative Update
Warner, Thune introduce legislation to support integration of drones into airspace
On February 8, 2023, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and John Thune (R-SD) introduced the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act of 2023, comprehensive legislation to streamline the approvals process for beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone flights and clear the way for drones to be used for commercial transport of goods across the country – making sure that the U.S. remains competitive globally in a growing industry increasingly dominated by competitors like China.
Currently, each aircraft and each BVLOS operation that takes flight requires unmanned aerial system (UAS) operators to seek waivers from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but the FAA has not laid out any consistent set of criteria for the granting of waivers, making the process for approving drone flights slow and unpredictable. The bipartisan Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act will require the FAA to issue a new rule allowing BVLOS operations under certain circumstances.
“Drones have the ability to transform so much of the way we do business. Beyond package delivery, drones can change the way we grow crops, manage disasters, maintain our infrastructure, and administer medicine,” said Sen. Warner. “If we want the drones of tomorrow to be manufactured in the U.S. and not in China, we have to start working today to integrate them into our airspace. Revamping the process for approving commercial drone flight will catapult the United States into the 21st century, allowing us to finally start competing at the global level as technological advancements make drone usage ever more common.”
“Drones have the potential to transform the economy, with innovative opportunities for transportation and agriculture that would benefit rural states like South Dakota,” said Sen. Thune. “I’m proud to support this legislation that provides a clear framework for the approval of complex drone operations, furthering the integration of these aircraft into the National Airspace System.”
Specifically, the bill requires the FAA to establish a “risk methodology,” which will be used to determine what level of regulatory scrutiny is required:
- Operators of small UAS under 55lbs simply have to declare that they conducted a risk assessment and meet the standard, subject to audit compliance by the FAA.
- Operators of UAS between 55lbs and 1320lbs must submit materials based on the risk assessment to the FAA to seek a “Special Airworthiness Certificate.” UAS in this category may be limited to operating no more than 400 feet above ground level.
- Finally, operators of UAS over 1320lbs must undergo the full “type certification” process—the standard approval process for crewed aircraft.
In addition, the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act would create the position of “Associate Administrator of UAS Integration” as well as a UAS Certification Unit that would have the sole authority to issue all rulemakings, certifications, and waivers. This new organizational structure would create central rulemaking body for UAS, allowing for a more uniform process.
“Commercial drone operations provide valuable services to the American public and workforce – but significant regulatory hurdles are hampering these benefits from reaching their fullest potential and jeopardize U.S. global leadership in aviation. The regulatory challenges are not driven by safety, they are hampered by bureaucracy. We accordingly have urged Congress to prioritize drone integration, and we are grateful for the support of Senators Warner and Thune in this cause. AUVSI is proud to endorse this legislation, and we urge Congress to include it as part of their critical work this year to pass a multi-year FAA Reauthorization,” Michael Robbins, Chief Advocacy Officer of the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI), said.
“The Coalition is grateful for the leadership of Senators Thune and Warner, and this bill comes at a pivotal time for the drone industry. Since 2012, Congress has worked to progress the law and regulation around commercial drone use, but now, in 2023, this progress has slowed as regulations and approvals continue to be delayed. With reauthorization of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) programs required by September 30, this year is a critical time for the drone industry,” said The Small UAV Coalition.
“The Commercial Drone Alliance applauds the introduction of the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act of 2023, and we commend and thank Senator Warner and Senator Thune for their leadership on these important issues. While the U.S. has lagged behind other countries in developing and deploying uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), this legislation provides the U.S. with the opportunity to reestablish its prominence as a global leader in advanced aviation and compete more effectively in the global economy,” said The Commercial Drone Alliance.
Sen. Warner has been a strong supporter of research and investment in unmanned systems, including driverless cars, drones, and unmanned maritime vehicles. He previously introduced legislation designed to advance the development of UAS and build on the FAA’s efforts to safely integrate them into the National Airspace System. Virginia is home to one of seven FAA-approved sites across the country where researchers are testing the safest and most effective ways to incorporate UAS into the existing airspace – including the first-ever package delivery by drone to take place in the United States. Last October, Sen. Warner visited the headquarters of DroneUp, a leader in independent drone delivery contracting, in Hampton Roads, Virginia.
Full text of the legislation is available here.
Legislative Update
Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline – February 6, 2023
The House of Representatives was full steam ahead this week as we work to get our country back on track. The Judiciary Committee heard from victims and personnel on the ground regarding the devastating impacts of the border crisis. Also, the House passed two pieces of legislation to get federal employees back to the office and to denounce the devastating ideology of socialism. Additionally, I was proud to celebrate the Woodstock Fire Department’s 200th anniversary and enjoyed meeting with constituents throughout the Capitol. The President is set to address the Nation during the annual State of the Union next week. As we face multi-faceted crises created by Joe Biden’s ineptitude, from sky-high inflation to the open border to high energy prices, House Republicans will continue working for the American people.
Returning to Law and Order, Securing the Border
Restoring law and order in America begins with securing our southern border. The House Judiciary Committee has oversight of the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and we began the first of many hearings on the Biden administration’s disastrous handling of the southern border. We heard from a father who lost his 15-year-old son to fentanyl poisoning by a drug dealer who sold counterfeit pills. We also heard from Sheriff Mark Dannels of Cochise County, Arizona, who told us that the criminal cartels are exploiting the border, and enslaving illegal migrants in drug smuggling and sex trafficking operations.
The facts speak to the need to address this crisis:
-4.7 million illegal crossings since Biden took office
-251,487 migrant encounters at the border in December alone, and 70,000 ‘got-aways’
-38 illegal immigrants on the Terrorist Screening Database have been apprehended attempting to cross the border so far in this fiscal year since October
This crisis must be fixed not only by oversight and exposure, but by a change in failed policy. The Biden administration must end ‘catch and release,’ fully reimplement ‘Remain in Mexico,’ and finish border wall construction. If the administration does not come to the table to fix these policies, there will be consequences, especially for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas due to his dereliction of duty to protect the homeland. To address this crisis, I’ve supported H.R. 597, the Stop the Cartels Act, which would rapidly combat the cartels’ human trafficking operations and stop the flow of illegal migrants by imposing harsher punishments on the cartels. I’ve also cosponsored H.R. 29, the Border Safety and Security Act, which would tackle the flooding of migrants at our border by requiring DHS to turn away illegal migrants who do not have valid documents to enter the U.S., while requiring detainment for legitimate asylum claims as adjudication proceeds. House Judiciary Republicans have many more questions ahead on the Biden administration’s catastrophe at the southern border, and I look forward to getting answers the American people deserve.
The President’s Late Budget and the Fiscal Crisis
President Biden is on track to miss his deadline of the first Monday of February to submit a budget for the third year in a row, delaying the budget process. Equally troubling is that the President and his administration have shown no signs that they intend to offer a balanced budget. As the Chairman of the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) Budget and Spending Task Force, I, along with RSC Chairman Rep. Kevin Hern and our colleagues, wrote to President Biden demanding answers on this failure and urging swift action on the budget process, as the national debt breaches the current limit of $31.4 trillion. With the new 118th Congress, Democrats and Republicans must take this opportunity to fix our Nation’s unsustainable financial trajectory, but cannot get the ball rolling until the president submits a budget to Congress. President Biden needs to do his job so we can begin ours. To read our letter, click here.
Denouncing the Horrors of Socialism
For decades, the embrace of socialist ideologies around the world has led to evil regimes denying their people of their fundamental human rights, and subjecting them to imprisonment and abuse. Socialism has led to painful human tragedy such as starvation, torture, and mass murder – taking more than 100 million lives around the world. I am pleased that the House passed H. Con. Res. 9, which describes some of the horrors perpetuated by socialist regimes, denounces socialism in all its forms, and voices opposition to implementing socialist policies in the United States of America. The House of Representatives should unequivocally repudiate socialism, which is antithetical to American values and the Founding Fathers’ belief in life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. This resolution makes clear that we must always ensure dangerous, socialist, un-American policies are never brought to pass in our great Nation. To watch my speech on the House Floor in support of the resolution to denounce socialism and advance American freedom, click here.
The SHOW UP Act
Americans have suffered because of the federal government’s detrimental pandemic-era telework policies. I’ve heard from many constituents in the District on how they’ve been negatively impacted by federal agencies allowing their taxpayer-funded employees to stay home. If the American people are expected to show up to work, federal employees should be held to the same standard. That’s why the People’s House passed legislation, H.R. 139, the SHOW UP Act, which would end teleworking for federal employees and require them to return to the office and do their jobs, just like hardworking Americans do every day. President Biden said the “pandemic is over.” America is back to work, and the federal government must be too.
Woodstock Fire Department’s 200th Anniversary
I was pleased to recognize the 200th anniversary of the all-volunteer Woodstock Fire Department. Tracing its history back to 1823, the department has served the Shenandoah Valley as one of the oldest departments in the Commonwealth and the Nation. Today, the department has 40 active volunteers and is led by Captain Zach Hottel, a third-generation volunteer himself. The Woodstock Fire Department is commemorating its founding of February 8, 1823, with a “Bicentennial Birthday Bash” at the Woodstock Fire Station. I am thankful to the firefighters and department personnel for their service, and I wish them another 200 years of success in serving the Valley.
Constituent Meetings
Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.
For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.
Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 4 – Making life more affordable for every Virginian
We’re approaching the halfway point of the 2023 legislative session, and Republicans are working around the clock to consider hundreds of bills that will impact our district and all of Virginia. The Tuesday, February 7th deadline is fast approaching when “crossover” will occur within the halls of the Capitol.
Addressing the School Funding Error
Earlier this week, the Department of Education disclosed an error in their funding calculations to school divisions that resulted in a $200 million overestimation in the amount that schools expected to receive from the state. In light of this error, I want to be very clear: No school divisions will see any budgetary cuts. In fact, Virginia is in a financial situation that allows us to expand our investments in our schools while resolving the funding error through the budget process.
In the next fiscal year, schools will get an additional $77.5 million, and the Governor has proposed an additional $441.0 million in his amendments. If you are doing the math, it comes out to $240.3 million above the amount that was overestimated. In addition, since no payments were made as a result of the miscalculation, school systems do not need to return a single penny back to the state.
House Republicans are committed to sending more money to our schools – not less – to ensure students and teachers have the resources they need to succeed.
Providing Tax Relief
Virginia is fortunate enough to be in a strong financial situation that enables us to take care of essential services while returning money back to where it belongs – the taxpayers. Last week, every House Republican voted to do just that by passing legislation (HB 2138 & HB 2319, McNamara) that provides over $1 billion in tax relief over the next two years in addition to raising the standard deduction.
While taxpayers will benefit greatly from these tax cuts, the long-term ripple effect on businesses will be significant. These changes will generate economic development, bring in more talent, spur innovation, and encourage more people to establish their roots in Virginia for years to come. Ultimately, the legislation will ensure that Virginia is ready to compete in the marketplace of the future.
There is more tax relief legislation making its way through the House of Delegates this week. On the heels of successfully cutting the state grocery tax last year, we are pushing even further to exempt groceries from sales taxes on the local level. We’re also working on legislation that will ensure local governments are transparent when rising property values create a stealth tax hike on homeowners in Virginia.
Lowering Costs
Rampant inflation has been a burden on households across the Commonwealth. While the General Assembly cannot control the rate of inflation, House Republicans are working to lower costs on a variety of monthly expenses.
We are advancing legislation to lower prescription costs (HB 1782, O’Quinn) by ensuring savings from prescription rebates are passed directly to consumers at the pharmacy counter. This proposal will make healthcare more affordable without adding unnecessary regulatory burdens or taxpayer expenses.
Virginians should have the freedom to purchase a car that fits their budget. We passed legislation (HB 1378, Wilt) to disconnect us from California emissions mandates that would have forced Virginians to purchase electric vehicles in the near future. In many cases, electric vehicles are simply too expensive and impractical due to a lack of sufficient charging infrastructure [especially in rural areas]. The passage of HB 1378 ensures Virginians – rather than California bureaucrats – can make their own financial decisions.
Meanwhile, several pieces of legislation have been proposed by House Republicans aimed at reducing your monthly electric bill without compromising the reliability of the electric grid to keep the lights on. These legislative proposals are moving through the legislative process over the next few days.
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
Two of my bills to watch:
HB2389 – This bill allocates the requirements for mortgage and brokerage entities to work remotely.
HB2500– In contracts for construction, contractors shall be liable to their subcontractors for the entire amount owed to their subcontractors regardless of the contractors’ receipt of payment from another party.
My goal through this legislation is to make policy fair for all general contractors, subcontractors, and owners. I balance working with many areas of the industry: ABC, AGC, VML, VACO, and DGS.
• See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
• See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
• See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
• Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
Regards,
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
Legislative Update
Obenshain: Judges, Bail, Heroes and Budgets
It has been a very busy two weeks here at the General Assembly as we prepare for Crossover (next week’s official halfway point of the session).
Yesterday, on a party-line vote, Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to kill two public safety bills I patroned. The first would have established a criminal penalty for individuals who intend to intimidate a judge by picketing or parading near the home of that judge.
Threats against judges are up 400% since 2016, many of which were motivated by political extremism. In 2022, an armed man attempted to kidnap or murder Brett Kavanaugh and his family. In 2020, a federal judge’s son was killed, and her husband seriously wounded after a man targeted them in their home.
Our judges are critical to our democracy, and we depend on them to administer justice by applying the law, not out of fear or intimidation. Moreover, there is just no excuse for the deliberate efforts of political extremists, whether from the right or the left to target or intimidate the families of these public servants.
Another bill killed, on a party-line vote by Senate Democrats, was one that would have established judicial presumption that those arrested for rape, robbery, or murder would not be released on bail. As a part of the Democrats’ so-called “social-justice reforms” over the past few years, progressives in the Virginia House and Senate removed all presumptions against bail that existed in our code, even for the worst of the worst — those accused of rape, robbery, or murder.
This reckless “reform” has put dangerous offenders back on the street where they are free to re-offend while awaiting trial. Such was the case in the tragic murder of Karla Dominguez in Alexandria; after her accused rapist was released on bond, he murdered her.
Look, I get it. It’s an election year, and Senate Democrats are looking to solidify support from their ultra-liberal base voters who often push policies that overlook the safety of families across the Commonwealth for the sake of so-called social justice. What they fail to recognize is that they are applying “Social-Justice” in ways that ignore victims — and many of these victims are persons of color.
I will continue to stand up for the safety of neighborhoods, communities, and families, election year or not.
On a more positive note, my SB 1220 to name the westbound bridge on Rt. 211 in Luray after fallen Stanley Police Officer Dominick ‘Nick’ J. Winum unanimously reported from the Senate Transportation Committee. Officer Winum was killed in the line of duty almost two years ago while selflessly protecting members of his community. He was a former State Trooper, and one of his favorite spots to sit while on patrol was on the westbound side of Rt. 211 outside Luray to overlook the Shenandoah River and the scenic views of the Valley. It is only fitting that this bridge is named in honor of Officer Winum. SB 1220 will be on the Senate Floor Monday for final passage.
This week marked the one-year anniversary of the tragic incident at Bridgewater College. The loss of Officers John Painter and J.J. Jefferson still stings our community.
After their death, it came to light that their families were not eligible for any death benefits as police officers because private college police departments were not eligible to enroll in the state-administered Line of Duty Act (LODA.) I am grateful that Governor Youngkin offered a budget amendment last year, providing both families with the death benefit that would have been available to any other law enforcement officer who died in the line of duty. I strongly suspect that this was an inadvertent oversight that escaped notice until the death of two officers. I promised the Governor and private colleges last year that I would introduce legislation this year to make them eligible to enroll in this program. If a private college elects to enroll, they would be required to pay premiums for participation, so they will pay their own way.
I am pleased to report that this legislation, SB 1228, passed the Senate unanimously and now makes its way to the House. With the advancement of my bill, we are making progress in our efforts to do right by law enforcement officers and their families.
This weekend, the House Appropriations and Senate Finance and Appropriations Committees will release their respective packages of amendments to the 2022-2024 budget. Both chambers will approve their versions of the budget on February 9, and negotiations over the different versions will begin shortly thereafter. Ultimately, those negotiations will determine how much tax relief Virginians will receive this year. Presumably, the House version will incorporate most provisions of Governor Youngkin’s tax relief plan, and the Senate version will not.
I submitted a budget amendment seeking $235M to expedite safety improvements along the I-81 Corridor. Last year I-64 received double that amount for widening projects near Williamsburg. This week, another serious crash on 81 resulted in multiple fatalities.
You can look here for a full list of the bills I am carrying this session. I will continue to provide updates on significant developments during the course of the Session. If you have opinions (pro or con), questions, or concerns about any legislation before the General Assembly, please do not hesitate to share those with me. You can always reach me by email at mark@markobenshain.com, and my office can be reached at either 804-698-7526 (Richmond Office) or 540-437-1451 (Harrisonburg District Office.) Should you be in Richmond at any point during the General Assembly Session, please stop by my office (Room 502), say hello, and let us know if we can do anything for you during your visit.
I always enjoy visiting and meeting with groups and constituents from home. In the last two weeks, I’ve had the pleasure to visit with Old Dominion Association of Christian Schools students, Blue Ridge Beverage Company, JMU President Jon Alger, Pro-Life Advocates, Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage and his Deputy Sheriffs, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, JMU Victim Assistance Program, and local dentists as part of Virginia Dental Association Day.
Best,
Mark
Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 3 – Making Virginia a safer place for families
Despite the lightning-fast pace of the General Assembly session, House Republicans are working diligently to pass legislation that lowers costs, improves our schools, and makes our communities safer.
This week, we have already advanced several key pieces of our public safety agenda that will reduce crime and protect Virginians. The legislation includes effective measures to prevent crimes before they happen, provide the necessary tools to law enforcement to do their jobs, and keep dangerous criminal and drug activity off our streets.
Stopping Crimes Before They Happen
A critical piece of our public safety agenda includes undoing failed policies that passed the Democrat-controlled General Assembly three years ago. For instance, Democrats passed a law in 2020 that took away law enforcement’s ability to conduct various traffic stops that could subsequently reveal more serious offenses – such as possession of illegal firearms or deadly drugs – and allow law enforcement to take action to prevent more heinous crimes from happening. With an increase in traffic-related deaths and fatal drug overdoses over the last two years, local leaders across the 29th district and around Virginia have asked for legislation to reverse this policy.
Fortunately, House Republicans are advancing legislation (HB 1380) sponsored by our late friend Delegate Ronnie Campbell that restores law enforcement’s ability to do its job and provides the necessary tools to prevent serious crimes from occurring.
Holding Criminals Accountable
Rather than promote a restrictive gun control agenda that punishes responsible gun owners, House Republicans are advancing legislation (HB 2360, Webert) to deter crime more effectively by ensuring criminals who commit heinous offenses with a firearm stay behind bars. Meanwhile, we’re moving forward with
legislation (HB 1365, Williams) that ensures individuals accused of serious crimes abide by stricter conditions before being allowed out on bail. These measures are currently making their way through the House of Delegates.
House Republicans are also advancing legislation (HB 1642, Kilgore) that nearly became law four years ago to ensure drug dealers responsible for fatal drug overdoses can be charged with felony homicide. Despite bipartisan support, Governor Ralph Northam vetoed the original bill. Since then, fatal drug overdoses have skyrocketed and now outnumber driver-related deaths and gun-related deaths combined. We are committed to getting this legislation across the finish line to get fentanyl and other illicit drugs off our streets and save lives.
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
It was a busy week in our office. We met with leaders from the Virginia Aviation Business Association, representatives from Blue Ridge Realtors, the Top of Virginia Building Association, the Virginia Forestry Community, and Middletown’s Mayor, Charles Harbaugh.
In committee, my bills, HB 1462 and HB2285. HB 1462 is another fight for our second amendment rights. It addresses the 30 Day wait period placed on individuals with new driver’s licenses. The reasoning behind this only hurts the law-abiding citizens of our district and Virginia! HB 2285 unanimously passed through the Agriculture, Chesapeake, and Natural Resources Committee to convey an easement through Shenandoah State Park.
• See 2023 legislation that Delegate Wiley is Chief Patron
• See legislation that Delegate Wiley is Co-Patron on
• See a list of House Committees Delegate Wiley serves on or Chairs
• Other Commission and Committee Appointments in the General Assembly
You can also track any other legislation in the General Assembly here at www.lis.virginia.gov.
Delegate Bill Wiley, House District 29
delbwiley@house.Virginia.gov
1-804-698-1029
