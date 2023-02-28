Legislative Update
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 7 – Delivering for all Virginians
This weekend, the General Assembly concluded its legislative business after a whirlwind 46-day session filled with spirited debate, productive negotiations, and diligent consideration of thousands of bills.
When my House Republican colleagues and I arrived in Richmond, we prioritized:
1. Making life more affordable for Virginians
2. Protecting our communities
3. Restoring excellence in education
Despite a political divide in the Senate, we were still successful in passing a variety of legislation that serves all Virginians.
Restoring Excellence in Education
Education is the first legacy we leave for our children. That is why we were eager to pass legislation that restores excellence in education and invests in our school systems across Virginia.
This session, House Republicans passed legislation to empower teachers with the support they need to allow them to regain control of their classrooms. We also advanced legislation that earmarks emergency funds to invest in our students and combat learning loss. Unfortunately, the Democrat-controlled Senate defeated these proposals.
We also passed legislation (HB 1526, Coyner) that expands proven and effective reading support to more students across Virginia. I was pleased to see the legislation receive unanimous approval in both the House and the Senate. In addition, legislation (HB 1629, Coyner) passed to establish a Virginia Parent Data Portal to make student assessments more accessible for parents.
Finally, the House budget we passed a few weeks ago increases investments in schools across the Commonwealth to prioritize student and teacher success.
Making Virginia a Safer Place for Families
Rather than promote a restrictive gun control agenda that punishes responsible gun owners, House Republicans advanced a legislative package this session to deter crime more effectively. We promoted legislation (HB 2360, Webert) that would put criminals who commit particularly heinous offenses with a firearm behind bars for longer periods of time. Meanwhile, we passed legislation in the House that would ensure individuals accused of serious crimes abide by stricter conditions before being allowed out on bail. Senate Democrats killed these measures.
House Republicans also advanced legislation that nearly became law in 2019 that would ensure drug dealers who are responsible for fatal drug overdoses could be charged with felony homicide. Despite bipartisan support, Governor Ralph Northam vetoed the original bill. This year, with a leader in Governor Youngkin who stood ready to sign the bill into law if it made it to his desk, we were optimistic that the bill would finally get across the finish line.
Unfortunately, Senate Democrats defeated the legislation despite the fact that it mirrored identical language that they once supported.
Making Life More Affordable for Every Virginian
While the General Assembly cannot directly control the rate of inflation, we can do what we can to alleviate its effects by lowering costs and cutting taxes. Our budget negotiators are still hard at work, but our budget amendments will cut taxes for every working Virginian and put more money back into the pockets of working families.
We were particularly pleased to raise the standard deduction so that more Virginians would pay less in taxes. In the House budget, the reductions in individual income tax mean 86 percent of taxpaying Virginians will enjoy the benefits of a lower top tax rate, and an additional 14,000 Virginians will pay no state income taxes. We also passed legislation in the House to disconnect us from California emissions standards to make it easier to purchase a car.
Senate Democrats killed this legislation.
More Affordable, Reliable Energy for Every Virginian
House Republicans are also working to lower costs in the energy space. The goal of all our utility legislation this session has remained the same: find the right balance between the regulated utility companies and ratepayers that keeps the lights on in an affordable way for consumers.
A major component of a low-carbon energy future is nuclear power. We passed multiple bills that will position Virginia as a leader in the nuclear energy sector and ensure that we keep the light on for decades. Several of these bills embrace the technological benefits of small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs), which can utilize the unused coalfields in Southwest that were once the powerhouse of Virginia. Not only will SMRs create jobs in Southwest and southside Virginia, but they’ll also bolster our grid without adding new power plants or transmission facilities.
With the passage of these bills, Virginia can have a reliable electric grid and lower costs – they don’t have to be mutually exclusive.
Wiley’s Work in Richmond:
Stay tuned for more updates this week that summarize the session and the budget outcomes. We are continually grateful for your support and are blessed to be your representatives in Richmond.
Senate and House have reintroduced legislation aimed at reforming Section 230
On February 28, 2023, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA), Mazie Hirono (D-HI), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Tim Kaine (D-VA), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), along with U.S. Reps. Kathy Castor (D-FL-14) and Mike Levin (D-CA-49) reintroduced the Safeguarding Against Fraud, Exploitation, Threats, Extremism and Consumer Harms (SAFE TECH) Act to reform Section 230 and allow social media companies to be held accountable for enabling cyber-stalking, online harassment, and discrimination on social media platforms.
“For too long, Section 230 has given cover to social media companies as they turn a blind eye to the harmful scams, harassment, and violent extremism that run rampant across their platforms,” said Sen. Warner, a former technology entrepreneur and the Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence. “When Section 230 was enacted over 25 years ago, the internet we use today was not even fathomable. This legislation takes strides to update a law that was meant to encourage service providers to develop tools and policies to support effective moderation and allows them to finally be held accountable for the harmful, often criminal behavior that exists on their platforms.”
“Social media platforms allow people to connect all across the world—but they also cause great pain and suffering, being used as a tool for cyberbullying, stalking, spreading hate, and more. The way we communicate as a society has changed drastically over the last 25 years, it’s time for our laws to catch up,” said Sen. Hirono, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. “The SAFE TECH Act targets the worst abuses perpetrated on internet platforms to better protect our children and our communities from the very real harms of social media.”
“We need to be asking more from big tech companies, not less. How they operate has a real-life effect on the safety and civil rights of Americans and people around the world, as well as our democracy. Our legislation will hold these platforms accountable for ads and content that can lead to real-world harm,” said Sen. Klobuchar.
“Congress has acted in the past to ensure that social media companies don’t get blanket immunity after hosting information on their websites aimed at facilitating human or sex trafficking,” said Sen. Kaine. “I’m fully supportive of using that precedent as a roadmap to require social media companies to moderate dangerous content linked to other crimes—like cyber-stalking, discrimination, and harassment—in a responsible way. This is critical to keep our communities safe.”
“Section 230’s blanket immunity has prioritized Big Tech over Americans’ civil rights and safety. Platforms’ refusal to be held accountable for the dangerous and harmful content they host has real-life implications for users – leaving many vulnerable to threats like stalking, intimidation, and harassment, as well as discrimination,” said Sen. Blumenthal. “Our legislation is needed to safeguard consumers and ensure social media giants aren’t shielded from the legal consequences of failing to act. These common-sense protections are essential in today’s online world.”
“For too long, big tech companies have treated the internet like the wild west while users on their platforms violate civil and human rights, defraud consumers, and harass others. These companies have shown over and over again that they are unwilling to make their platforms safe for Americans. It is long past time for consumers to have legal recourse when big tech companies harm them or their families. Our bill will ensure they are held accountable,” said Rep. Castor.
“Social media companies continue to allow malicious users to go unchecked, harm other users, and violate laws. This cannot go on, and it is clear federal reform is necessary,” said Rep. Levin. “Our bicameral legislation makes much-needed updates to Section 230 to ensure Americans can safely use online platforms and have legal recourse when they are harmed. It’s long past time that these legislative fixes are made, and I look forward to this bill moving through Congress.”
Specifically, the SAFE TECH Act would force online service providers to address misuse on their platforms or face civil liability. The legislation would make clear that Section 230:
• Doesn’t apply to ads or other paid content – ensuring that platforms cannot continue to profit as their services are used to target vulnerable consumers with ads enabling frauds and scams;
• Doesn’t bar injunctive relief – allowing victims to seek court orders where misuse of a provider’s services is likely to cause irreparable harm;
• Doesn’t impair the enforcement of civil rights laws – maintaining the vital and hard-fought protections from discrimination even when activities or services are mediated by internet platforms;
• Doesn’t interfere with laws that address stalking/cyber-stalking or harassment and intimidation on the basis of protected classes – ensuring that victims of abuse and targeted harassment can hold platforms accountable when they directly enable harmful activity;
• Doesn’t bar wrongful death actions – allowing the family of a decedent to bring suit against platforms where they may have directly contributed to a loss of life;
• Doesn’t bar suits under the Alien Tort Claims Act – potentially allowing victims of platform-enabled human rights violations abroad to seek redress in U.S. courts against U.S.-based platforms.
Sen. Warner first introduced the SAFE TECH Act in 2021 and is one of Congress’ leading voices in demanding accountability and user protections from social media companies. Last week, Sen. Warner pressed Meta on Facebook’s role in inciting violence around the world. In addition to the SAFE TECH Act, Sen. Warner has introduced and written numerous bills aimed at improving transparency, privacy, and accountability on social media. These include the Deceptive Experiences to Online Users Reduction (DETOUR) Act – legislation to prohibit large online platforms from using deceptive user interfaces, known as “dark patterns,” to trick consumers into handing over their personal data and the Augmenting Compatibility and Competition by Enabling Service Switching (ACCESS) Act, legislation that would encourage market-based competition to dominant social media platforms by requiring the largest companies to make user data portable – and their services interoperable – with other platforms, and to allow users to designate a trusted third-party service to manage their privacy and account settings.
“The onslaught of misinformation and discriminatory attacks across social media platforms continues unabated. It is essential that the tech companies that run these platforms protect their users and end the rampant civil rights violations of Black users and other users of color. Social media remains a virtually unchecked home for hateful content discrimination, especially through the manipulation of algorithms that lead to both the targeting and limiting of which users see certain types of advertisements and opportunities. Congress can take a step in the right direction by strengthening Section 230 and ensuring that online communities are not safe harbors for discrimination and civil rights violations. LDF supports Senator Warner and Senator Hirono’s bill to address these critical concerns,” said Lisa Cylar Barrett, Director of Policy, Legal Defense Fund (LDF)
“There needs to be real clarity on Section 230. The hate that festers online: antisemitism, Islamophobia, racism, misogyny, and disinformation – leads to real violence, real lives targeted, and real people put at risk. ADL supports the ability of people affected by violence to hold perpetrators accountable – and that includes social media companies. ADL appreciates the efforts of Senators Warner, Hirono, Klobuchar, and Kaine to tackle this complex challenge. We look forward to working with them to refine this legislation to ensure a safer and less hate-filled internet for all users.” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, CEO of ADL (Anti-Defamation League).
“Platforms should not profit from targeting employment ads toward White users or from targeting voter suppression ads toward Black users. The SAFE TECH Act makes it clear that Section 230 does not give platforms a free pass to violate civil rights laws while preserving the power of platforms to remove harmful disinformation,” said Spencer Overton, President Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies.
“I applaud the SAFE TECH Act introduced by Sens. Warner and Hirono, which provides useful modifications to section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act to limit the potential negative impacts of commercial advertising interests while continuing to protect anti-harassment and civil and human rights interests of those who may be wrongfully harmed through wrongful online activity,” Ramesh Srinivasan, Professor at the UCLA Department of Information Studies and Director of UC Digital Cultures Lab, said.
“It is glaringly apparent that we cannot rely on the tech companies to implement common-sense policies that reflect common decency on their own. We thank and commend Senators Warner, Hirona, Klobuchar, and Kaine for their foresight and for showing their commitment to the safety of our citizens by putting forth the SAFE TECH Act. The SAFE TECH Act will continue to protect free speech and further protect our civil rights while sensibly amending section 230, an outdated law that the tech companies hide behind in their refusal to take responsibility for real-life consequences,” said Wendy Via, Cofounder, Global Project Against Hate and Extremism.
“The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative welcomes this effort to protect civil rights in the digital age and to hold online intermediaries accountable for their role in the silencing and exploitation of vulnerable communities. This bill addresses the urgent need to limit and correct the overzealous interpretation of Section 230 that has granted a multibillion-dollar industry immunity and impunity for profiting from irreparable injury,” said Mary Anne Franks, President, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative and Danielle K. Citron, Vice President, Cyber Civil Rights Initiative.
“Social media companies have enabled hate, threats, and even genocide against Muslims with virtual impunity. The SAFE TECH Act would bring needed and long-overdue accountability to these companies,” said Muslim Advocates Senior Policy Counsel Sumayyah Waheed. “We thank Sens. Warner, Hirono, Klobuchar, Kaine, and Blumenthal for leading on this important bill. Every day, Muslims are profiled, discriminated against, attacked, and worse, just for engaging in public life. Passing this bill would bring us one step closer to ensuring that Muslims and other marginalized communities can hold social media companies accountable for the reckless way they violate people’s rights and threaten their safety on and offline.”
“The SAFE TECH Act is an important step forward for platform accountability and for the protection of privacy online. Providing an opportunity for victims of harassment, privacy invasions, and other violations to remove unlawful content is critical to stopping its spread and limiting harm,” said Caitriona Fitzgerald, Deputy Director Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC).
“The SAFE TECH Act is a Section 230 reform America needs now. Troubling readings of Section 230 have encouraged reckless and negligent shirking by platforms of basic duties toward their users. Few, if any, of the drafters of Section 230 could have imagined that it would be opportunistically used to, for example, allow dating sites to ignore campaigns of harassment and worse against their users. The SAFE TECH Act reins in the cyberlibertarian ethos of over-expansive interpretations of Section 230, permitting courts to carefully weigh and assess evidence in cases where impunity is now preemptively assumed,” said Frank Pasquale, Author of The Black Box Society and Professor at Brooklyn Law School.
“It is unacceptable that courts have interpreted Section 230 to provide Big Tech platforms with blanket immunity from wrongdoing. Congress never intended Section 230 to shield companies from all civil and criminal liability. Reforms proposed by Sens. Warner and Hirono are an important step in the right direction. It is time to hold Big Tech accountable for the harms they cause children and families and other vulnerable populations,” said James P. Steyer, Founder, and CEO of Common Sense.
“The SAFE TECH Act aims to hold social media giants accountable for spreading harmful misinformation and hateful language that affects Black communities and limits our voting power,” said Brandon Tucker, Sr. Director of Policy & Government Affairs at Color Of Change. “Social media companies have used Section 230 as a shield against legal repercussions for their continued civil rights violations across their platforms. When we released our Black Tech Agenda and Scorecard last year, we made sure that the SAFE TECH Act was a key criteria in marking legislators’ progress toward advancing tech policy solutions with a racial justice framework. We call on members of Congress to support this critical legislation to protect Black people’s rights and safety online.”
“It has become abundantly clear that disinformation and hate on social media can create real-world harms. – whether it’s anti-vax misinformation, election-related lies, or hate, it is now clear that there is a significant threat to human life, civil rights, and national security. The problem is crazy incentives, where bad actors can freely spread hate and misinformation, platforms profit from traffic regardless of whether it is productive or damaging, but the costs are borne by the public and society at large. This timely bill forensically delineates the harms and ensures perpetrators and enablers pay a price for the harms they create. In doing so, it reflects our desire for better communication technologies, which enhance our right to speak and be heard, and that also respect our fundamental rights to life and safety,” said Imran Ahmed, CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
“Senator Mark Warner is a leader in ensuring that technology supports democracy even as it advances innovation. This legislation removes obstacles to enforcement against online discrimination, cyber-stalking, and targeted harassment and incentivizes platforms to move past the current, ineffective whack-a-mole approach to harms,” said Karen Kornbluh, Former US Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.
The full text of the legislation is available here.
Warner & Kaine announce $29.4 million in federal funding for Virginia airports
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (D-VA) announced $29,400,000 in federal funding for three Virginia airports. Funds were made available through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Terminals Program. This funding was made possible through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act negotiated by Sen. Warner and strongly supported by Sen. Kaine.
“Another day, another win from the bipartisan infrastructure law,” the Senators said. “The bipartisan infrastructure law provides sustained investments to make air travel smoother and safer, and we’re glad to see another year of targeted airport investments across the Commonwealth to make that a reality.”
The funding is distributed as follows:
· $20,000,000 for Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Dulles, VA, to replace existing ground loading positions with 14 loading bridges on the Tier 2 Concourse. The project connects directly to the Dulles Aerotrain and indirectly to the public Metrorail.
· $5,400,000 for Norfolk International Airport (ORF) in Norfolk, VA, to construct a people mover on the pedestrian bridge connecting the departures and arrivals terminal building.
· $4,000,000 for Richmond International Airport (RIC) in Richmond, VA, to replace 21 passenger loading bridges beyond their useful life.
These funds come in addition to over $50 million awarded last year to the Dulles and Richmond airports through the Airport Terminals Program. Additionally, the Senators have announced nearly $400 million in funding for various Virginia airports secured through the bipartisan infrastructure law. Last year, Sens. Warner and Kaine negotiated the opening of Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s Silver Line Extension, which provides Metro service directly to Dulles International Airport.
Warner & Rubio urge Biden admin to expand use of tools & authorities to prevent flow of U.S. innovation to Chinia’s military industrial complex
Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Vice Chairman Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote to the Biden administration to request that it expand the use of existing tools and authorities at the Departments of Treasury and Commerce to prevent China’s military-industrial complex from benefiting from U.S. technology, talent and investments.
In a pair of letters, the Senators expressed concern with the flow of U.S. innovation, talent, and capital into the People’s Republic of China (PRC), which seeks to exert control over global supply chains, achieve technological superiority and rise as the dominant economic and military power in the world. They also stress the need to utilize the authorities at the government’s disposal to protect U.S. interests and ensure that American businesses, investors, and consumers are not inadvertently advancing China’s authoritarian interests or supporting its ongoing genocide in Xinjiang and human rights abuses in Tibet and Hong Kong.
In their letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Senators wrote, “It is widely known that the PRC’s Military-Civil Fusion (MCF) program targets technological advancements in the U.S., as well as university and research partnerships with the U.S., for the PRC’s military development. U.S. technology, talent, and capital continue to contribute to the PRC’s development of critical military-use industries, technologies, and related supply chains through lawful and unlawful means, including theft. The breadth of the MCF program’s ambitions and reach creates dangerous vulnerabilities for U.S. national and economic security as well as undermines respect for democratic values globally.”
The Senators also posed a number of questions for Sec. Yellen regarding Treasury’s internal Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) lists, which do not include a number of entities and individuals the U.S. Government has identified as posing national security risks or human rights concerns.
In their letter to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, the Senators wrote, “Despite recent restrictions on the export of sensitive technologies critical to U.S. national security, we remain deeply concerned that American technology, investment, and talent continue to support the People’s Republic of China’s (PRC’s) military-industrial complex, intelligence and security apparatus, its ongoing genocide, and other PRC efforts to displace United States economic leadership. As such, we urge the Department of Commerce to use its authorities to more broadly restrict these activities immediately.”
The Senators also requested answers from Sec. Raimondo regarding America’s most critical high-technology sectors, the Department’s ability and authority to evaluate companies’ reliance on China and assess the flow of U.S. innovation to PRC entities.
A copy of the letter to the Department of Treasury is available here. A copy of the letter to the Department of Commerce is available here.
Warner, Scott introduce legislation to ban purchase of drones manufactured in countries identified as national security threats
Last week, U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced the American Security Drone Act of 2023, legislation prohibiting drone purchase from countries identified as national security threats, such as China.
“I am a staunch supporter of unmanned systems and drone investment here in the United States, and I wholeheartedly believe that we must continue to invest in domestic production of drones,” said Sen. Warner. “But the purchase of drones from foreign countries, especially those that have been deemed a national security threat, is dangerous. I am glad to introduce legislation that takes logical steps to protect our data from foreign adversaries and meanwhile supports American manufacturers.”
“I’ve been clear for years: the United States should never spend taxpayer dollars on anything made in Communist China, especially drones which pose a significant threat to our national security,” said Sen. Scott. “Xi and the Communist Party of China are on a quest for global domination, and whether it’s with spy balloons, TikTok, or drones, they will stop at nothing to infiltrate our society and steal our data. I’m proud to join my colleagues in reintroducing the bipartisan American Security Drone Act to STOP the U.S. from buying drones manufactured in nations identified as national security threats. This important bill is critical to our national security and should be passed by the Senate and House and signed into law IMMEDIATELY.”
Specifically, The American Security Drone Act:
• Prohibits federal departments and agencies from procuring certain foreign commercial off-the-shelf drones or covered unmanned aircraft systems manufactured or assembled in countries identified as national security threats and provides a timeline to end the current use of these drones.
• Prohibits the use of federal funds awarded through certain contracts, grants, or cooperative agreements to state or local governments from being used to purchase foreign commercial off-the-shelf drones or covered unmanned aircraft systems manufactured or assembled in a country identified as a national security threat.
• Requires the Comptroller General of the United States to submit a report to Congress detailing the amount of foreign commercial off-the-shelf drones and covered unmanned aircraft systems procured by federal departments and agencies from countries identified as national security threats.
In addition to Sens. Warner and Scott, the legislation is cosponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Chris Murphy (D-CT), Tom Cotton (R-AR), and Josh Hawley (R-MO).
Sen. Warner strongly supports the domestic production of unmanned systems, including driverless cars, drones, and unmanned maritime vehicles. Earlier this month, Sen. Warner introduced the Increasing Competitiveness for American Drones Act, legislation that will clear the way for drones to be used for the commercial transport of goods across the country.
The full text of the legislation is available here.
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 6 – Restoring trust and transparency in our government
With just one week of the session remaining, House Republicans have been working countless hours in subcommittees, committees, and on the House floor to consider hundreds of Senate bills in the abbreviated timeline of this session.
Last week, the House and the Senate each passed their own version of a budget with some key differences in funding priorities – including money that would go back into Virginians’ pockets in the form of tax relief – that must be reconciled as soon as possible. My House Republican colleagues and I have stressed the urgency of getting budget negotiations started with the Senate in order to have a final version ready for the Governor to sign. Those negotiations are now underway.
Each day we step foot in the Capitol, we intend to pass legislation that will make a positive and lasting impact on Virginians. This mindset has enabled us to pass significant tax relief to Virginians, invest in our schools, and make our communities safer. In addition to these important initiatives, we have also made it our mission to restore trust and transparency in our elections and ensure the government runs in the best interest of all Virginians.
While the Democrat-led Senate has blocked several of these measures from becoming law, House Republicans remain committed to exercising good governance and preserving the most sacred tenets of our democratic process.
Restoring Trust & Transparency in Our Government
A democracy cannot thrive without a secure electoral process that people can trust. Just a few years ago, the Democrat-led General Assembly passed sweeping legislation that diminished that trust by diluting our election laws in several significant ways. Over the past few weeks, House Republicans advanced legislation to reverse these bad policies and replace them with pragmatic ones. For instance, we passed legislation to restore the requirement to show photo identification when voting (HB 1444, Ware). This simple measure – which is as commonplace as showing an ID to buy alcohol at the grocery store – is an effective deterrent to reduce voter fraud by simply authenticating the identity of a voter.
Moreover, we sought to tighten rules on absentee voting by advancing legislation that would have repealed voter drop boxes (HB 1693, McGuire) to ensure unrestricted “vote dumps” cannot occur.
House Republicans also passed bills to bring the Commonwealth back toward the original idea of “Truth in Sentencing” while increasing transparency in our day-to-day governance. In addition to key pieces of legislation that would have ensured criminals who have committed particularly heinous crimes would stay off the streets for longer periods of time, we also advanced legislation that would shine a light on the actions of the Parole Board to implement real accountability and reinforce the safety of Virginians.
My Republican colleagues and I were proud to vote for the passage of these bills in the House. Yet, you will not see them become law because the Democrat-led Senate subsequently defeated each and every one of these proposals in various committees this week.
Rest assured, the outcome of these bills in the Senate only strengthens our commitment to continue fighting to restore trust and transparency in our government.
Delegate Wiley presented HB 2500 in Senate General Laws Committee on Wednesday, February 15th
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
Delegate Wiley’s Richmond Roundup: Week 5 – More affordable, reliable energy for every Virginian
Affordable, Reliable Energy
A diversified energy portfolio is the best way to keep the lights on while ensuring Virginians are able to pay their bills. Fortunately, House Republicans have passed a variety of bills that aim to lower rates for electric utility customers across Virginia while adding oversight on electric utilities to ensure the reliability of the electric grid and maximize future savings for customers.
We also passed legislation that protects Virginians from unfair price hikes if there is a shortfall in offshore wind energy production (HB 1797 – Freitas). The legislation heads to the Senate for further consideration.
If Virginia is going to have a low-carbon energy future that is both reliable and affordable, nuclear power must be part of the equation. This week, we passed multiple bills that will position Virginia as a leader in the nuclear energy sector and ensure we keep the light on for decades. Several of these bills embrace the technological benefits of small modular nuclear reactors, which can utilize the unused coalfields in Southwest that were once the powerhouse of Virginia (HB 1780 – O’Quinn, HB 2333 – Marshall).
With the passage of these bills, House Republicans are making sure Virginia avoids the bad policies of other states that have struggled with rolling blackouts and skyrocketing energy costs.
A Budget for All Virginians
On Thursday, House Republicans approved a budget (HB 1400, Knight) that is fiscally responsible, invests in key education initiatives, and builds safer communities. The budget incorporates the Governor’s most significant tax cuts to ensure more of your hard-earned money stays in your pockets. It also invests in business-ready sites to ensure Virginia has been a hub for jobs and economic development for decades. Moreover, it funds a significant overhaul of our workforce development efforts to ensure we have the workforce ready to meet the demands of Virginia’s exciting economic future.
In addition, the budget invests in our schools with over a half billion dollars in new funding while ensuring teachers will see net raises of 12 percent over the next two years. The budget also allocates tens of millions of dollars toward making college more affordable.
These initiatives are in addition to legislation (HB 2269 – Greenhalgh) that earmarks specific unspent federal dollars for schools to use to combat learning loss.
The budget also delivers on our promise to build safer communities by funding more police, school resource officers, and other resources to prevent crimes. Moreover, it expands on proven initiatives like Operation Ceasefire to curb gun and gang violence in our communities.
The budget also includes major investments in meeting our Chesapeake Bay cleanup goals. This includes fully funding our agricultural best management practices goal by supporting an additional $137.1 million for the Water Quality Improvement Fund and additional funding for local stormwater improvement projects.
The approved House budget now heads to the Senate for further consideration.
Winchester’s own Nazeeh Johnson was in the Super Bowl. Johnson graduated from Millbrook High School and then walked on at Marshall University. The Chiefs drafted him in the 7th round and signed him to the practice squad. On September 28th, 2022, he was moved to an active roster spot. His story reminds us of the value of working hard, believing in your dreams & never giving up!
Wiley’s Work in Richmond
