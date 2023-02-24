State News
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery wins 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup® for the 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage
Governor Glenn Youngkin awarded the 2023 Virginia Governor’s Cup® to Delfosse Vineyards and Winery for 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage— a signature estate red blend of 50% Petit Verdot, 30% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc and 10% Malbec. The prestigious award was given during the annual Virginia Governor’s Cup® Gala held at Main Street Station on February 23. In its 41st year, the competition received 614 entries from over 115 Virginia wineries, cideries, and meaderies.
“It is an honor to present this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup® to the team at Delfosse Vineyards and Winery,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Delfosse is adding an exciting new chapter to its venerable history, and we look forward to all they do next as Mountain and Vine Vineyards and Winery.”
“Each year, I see the advancement in the caliber of wines and ciders in this competition. With another record-breaking year, 66 producers received a 90-point score or higher,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr. “As this industry grows, it continues to support and strengthen the agricultural community in the Commonwealth and Virginia’s economy.”
Winemaker Andrew Bilenkij and owners Mike and Adrienne Albers accepted the Cup on behalf of Delfosse Vineyards and Winery.
“Since coming to Delfosse in 2019, this is one of my first vintages to see from vineyard to bottle. I’m excited and proud to see it recognized by the Virginia Governor’s Cup judges,” said Andrew Bilenkij.
“I have told my team every year throughout the grape growing season and winemaking process that we want to win the Governor’s Cup– it’s been our goal,” said Mike Albers.
Located in Faber, Virginia, Delfosse will soon be undergoing a rebrand to Mountain and Vine Vineyards and Winery, a reflection of their appreciation for the beautiful features of the vineyard property. Michael and Adrienne Albers purchased the property in 2016 to produce award-winning wines using 100% estate-grown fruit.
The 2021 Screaming Hawk earned the highest average score from a panel of esteemed judges who evaluated the wines based on appearance, aroma, flavor, commercial suitability, and overall quality. The wine will be featured alongside 11 other wines in the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case, a collection of the competition’s 12 highest-scoring wines.
The full case includes:
Delfosse Vineyards and Winery, 2021 Screaming Hawk Meritage
50 West Vineyards, 2020 Petit Manseng
Barboursville Vineyards, 2021 Vermentino Reserve
Barren Ridge Vineyards, 2019 Petit Verdot
Jefferson Vineyards, 2021 Petit Manseng
Jefferson Vineyards, 2019 Meritage
Mountain Run Winery, 2021 Petit Verdot
Paradise Springs Winery, 2021 Petit Verdot
Pollak Vineyards, 2017 Meritage
The Williamsburg Winery, 2019 Petit Verdot
Trump Winery, 2016 Blanc de Noir
Trump Winery, 2019 New World Reserve
The Virginia Governor’s Cup® Case includes a broad variety of wines and represents four leading wine regions across the Commonwealth, including Central Virginia, Northern Virginia, Shenandoah Valley, and Eastern Virginia. One-third of the wines in the case are Meritage, Bordeaux-style blends, with another third being Petit Verdot. Elegant, expressive white varietals also add to the story of outstanding wines in this year’s competition, with two Petit Mansengs, a Vermentino, and a sparkling Pinot Noir rounding out the case.
For the third consecutive year, Virginia cider was judged in its own category, with the highest-scoring cider awarded as Best in Show. Earning two gold medals in this year’s competition, Albemarle CiderWorks received the Best in Show Cider recognition for its Orchard Blush. Virginia’s Deputy Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry, Parker Slaybaugh, presented this top cider award to cidermaker Chuck Shelton and the rest of the Albemarle CiderWorks team.
About the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition
The Virginia Wineries Association’s Governor’s Cup® is in partnership with the Virginia Wine Board.
All entries must be made from 100% Virginia-grown fruit to be eligible. Each wine is ranked based on a unified scoring system. For more information about the Virginia Governor’s Cup® Competition and a complete list of winners, visit www.virginiawine.org/governors-cup.
State News
Combative texts from controversial UVA appointee and more Va. headlines
• The General Assembly won’t have a budget deal before its scheduled adjournment Saturday, but lawmakers leading the negotiations say they hope they can work something out for next week.—Richmond Times-Dispatch
• Text messages released under the state Freedom of Information Act show the combative approach of UVA Board of Visitors member Bert Ellis, an appointee of Gov. Glenn Youngkin. A critic of diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, Ellis texted someone he was anticipating a “battle royale for the soul of UVA” and referred to perceived opponents as “numnuts.”—Washington Post
• Virginia National Guard 1st. Lt. Caron Nazario was offered $150,000 to settle his lawsuit against two Windsor police officers over an aggressive 2020 traffic stop that went viral. A jury only awarded him a tiny fraction of that amount, but Nazario and his lawyer are trying to have the officers cover their legal fees.—Smithfield Times
• Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, Virginia’s longest-serving state senator, officially announced he’ll retire at the end of his current term after nearly five decades in the General Assembly.—Washington Post
• “How a Bolivian construction worker became an online star from her Va. garage.”—Washington Post
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
General Assembly tracker: Everyone who says they aren’t coming back next year
As the 2023 legislative session draws to a close, a mounting number of delegates and senators are announcing this one will be their last.
Nine lawmakers have said they don’t intend to run again this fall when every one of Virginia’s 140 General Assembly seats is up for election.
Some of the announcements were expected. A handful of older, long-term representatives like Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, are effectively retiring after years in the legislature. Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, is also saying goodbye as she heads to the U.S. House of Representatives.
The 2023 election cycle will be the first under the new legislative maps drawn in the independent redistricting process of 2021. Because those maps gave less protection to incumbents, several lawmakers were drawn into the same district as one or more colleagues. That dynamic partly fuels the retirement wave, as some lawmakers choose to step down rather than face a primary or compete in a dramatically different district.
Here’s who has waved farewell and why.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax
Saslaw, who is 83 and will have chalked up 48 years in the General Assembly at the expiration of his term, said Thursday he was closing the book on a political career that began in the House of Delegates and ended up with him ruling the Senate Democrats for 25 years.
“Fish gotta swim. Birds gotta fly. And Saslaw’s gotta move on,” he told the chamber.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach
A firebrand conservative elected who flipped a competitive Hampton Roads district in 2021, Anderson announced he will not seek reelection in a new district that now includes the Eastern Shore and Del. Rob Bloxom, R-Accomack.
Anderson, an attorney, doesn’t appear to be calling it quits entirely. In his resignation message, he said he planned to “wait for the next door in my political life to open.”
Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond
Bourne, first elected to the House in 2017, said Monday he wouldn’t run again. While he told The Richmond Times-Dispatch that redistricting played “zero” in his decision, the new maps would have pitted him against veteran Democratic Del. Betsy Carr in elections to represent the new 78th District.
With a Richmond mayoral election coming up in 2024, there’s been some speculation Bourne, a former Richmond School Board member, and City Hall aide, might seek the capital city’s strong mayor job.
“I’m going to enjoy some time with my family,” he said when asked about his future plans. “Then figure out what, if anything, is next.”
Del. James Edmunds, R-Halifax
First elected in 2009, Edmunds, who serves as co-chair of the Virginia Legislative Sportsmen’s Caucus, said he’s not planning to seek reelection in his Southside Virginia district.
He was drawn into the same district as Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville.
In a farewell speech on the floor, Edmunds thanked his House colleagues for putting “humanity” above politics.
Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News
An influential voice on courts and criminal justice issues, Mullin isn’t running again after redistricting left him in a Republican-friendly district that would be tough for any Democrat to win.
Mullin, first elected to the House in 2015, said he planned to spend more time with his family.
Tragedy struck shortly after his announcement as Mullin announced the death of his 3-month-old son, news left some General Assembly members visibly shaken as they finished their work for the year.
Del. Kathleen Murphy, D-Fairfax
First elected to the House in 2015, Murphy was drawn into a Northern Virginia district with Del. Rip Sullivan, D-Arlington.
“I really don’t know what the words should be. I’m going to miss you,” Murphy said on the House floor as she announced her decision to leave.
After losing a brother to gun violence, Murphy has been one of House Democrats’ top advocates for stronger gun control laws.
Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax
Plum, who, with 44 years in the House of Delegates, is the longest-serving member of the chamber, said Wednesday he was hanging up his hat.
“I entered politics and the House of Delegates to fulfill a lifelong dream that Virginia could do better than being a backward Southern state and could fulfill the dreams expressed by our Founding Fathers who were Virginians,” Plum wrote in an announcement of his retirement on Patch. “We have made significant strides, but as the current session of the General Assembly has shown, we need to be vigilant and continue our efforts.”
Del. Margaret Ransone, R-Westmoreland
Ransone, the current chair of the House Privileges and Elections Committee, announced via Facebook that she wouldn’t seek another term representing her Northern Neck-based district.
“My love for community will never change,” Ransone wrote, adding that she was planning to spend more time with family after about a decade in the legislature.
Ransone was first elected in 2011. No other candidates had filed to run against her at the time of her announcement.
Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Fauquier
Vogel announced late last month that she wouldn’t seek another term after serving in the Senate since 2008.
“Anyone who makes that decision and says that they are not sad is not telling the truth!!” Vogel said on Twitter.
Vogel, the first woman to give birth to a child while serving as a member of the General Assembly, was the Virginia GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor in 2017. She lost that year to former Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax but outperformed other Republicans on the statewide ticket.
In a recent interview with The Winchester Star, Vogel indicated changes to her district were a factor in her decision.
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Virginia Explained: Why can just nine localities impose a sales tax for school capital projects?
The responsibility of meeting school construction costs has shifted out of reach for some localities in Virginia. Many schools, lawmakers say, have fallen into disrepair, while others need modernization.
The Virginia General Assembly has given nine localities the authority to impose a 1% sales tax for school construction and renovation:
- Charlotte County
- Gloucester County
- Halifax County
- Henry County
- Mecklenburg County
- Northampton County
- Patrick County
- Pittsylvania County
- City of Danville
In recent years, some lawmakers have said supporting school capital projects is the onus of local governments. In response, some localities have successfully asked the legislature to allow them to increase their sales tax to fund school capital projects pending approval by voters in a referendum. However, legislative efforts to support other extensions of that right – including one for Prince Edward and the entire state – remain in limbo. To understand why let’s start from the beginning with Dillon’s Rule.
The Dillon Rule
Virginia cities, towns, and counties have had limited powers since the commonwealth adopted the “Dillon’s Rule” interpretation of state law more than a century ago.
In the 1860s, Iowa Judge John F. Dillon considered an expert on municipal law, outlined the principle that local governments only have those powers explicitly given to them by the state. The Virginia Supreme Court adopted the rule in 1896, creating a legal framework for ordinances and laws passed by local and state governments. The rule is commonly used when there is a question of whether a local government has a certain power.
“It does restrict localities to some extent,” said Roger Wiley, general counsel to the Virginia Municipal League, representing many local governments in the Commonwealth. Despite the restrictions, Wiley said local governments often find ways to comply with the rule and exercise their powers by taking different approaches.
Since Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, localities’ representatives must request the legislature to give them certain powers. For example, a locality might ask for changes to its taxation and regulatory authority, such as allowing them to increase the meals tax or requiring county residents to mow their grass.
Localities have control over adjustments to their property tax rates – but aren’t allowed to change the sales tax rate. Amending sales tax rates has become one of the most common requests by local governing bodies.
A sales tax for Halifax
In 2019, Halifax County, once known for its textile and tobacco products, was the first locality authorized by the General Assembly to impose a 1% sales tax for capital projects at Halifax schools.
Del. James Edmunds II, R-Halifax, patroned the bill, which allowed voters to decide by referendum if their local board should impose the tax.
“Coming from a very poor area, you all recognize that rural areas have very little opportunities to generate tax revenue,” Edmunds said to a House finance subcommittee in 2019 about the dilapidated high school. He also said the Halifax School Board and Board of Supervisors expressed support for the legislation.
Despite the locality previously raising the property tax rate to remodel the elementary schools and middle school, Edmunds said constructing a new high school was “too heavy of a lift for our tax rate and beyond.”
Lawmakers debated the precedent the decision would create during a Jan. 30, 2019, committee hearing. The bill initially failed, but the House Finance Committee reconsidered it two days later.
Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Caroline, said the legislation would “disproportionality” impact those with lower incomes.
However, Del. Matt Fariss, R-Campbell, encouraged his colleagues to support the measure, claiming that 2014 legislation that exempted solar equipment from local property and real estate taxation had impacted Halifax’s potential tax revenues.
“The biggest commercial projects in Halifax County in the last two years and in the foreseeable future have been solar operations,” Fariss said. “So we’ve really, really hurt that county’s ability to tax the biggest up-and-coming tax industry in Halifax County.”
Halifax is now projected to collect millions in revenues from solar projects after the commonwealth changed how local governments can tax large-scale solar in 2020.
House Finance Committee members said they were comfortable voting for the legislation because the locality expressed interest in taxing itself. Others, including Del. Rob Bloxom Jr., R-Accomack, said the legislature was “killing” localities with tax exemptions and instead should consider reforming the entire tax policy.
“This is going to be piecemealed for the next 20 years,” Bloxom said. “We’re going to have every county coming up here with something. I think we’re starting a bad precedent.”
The measure ultimately became law.
A statewide expansion?
The legislature has since passed similar legislation for eight other localities to impose a 1% sales tax for school construction and renovation. In addition to Halifax, the list includes the counties of Charlotte, Gloucester, Henry, Mecklenburg, Northampton, Patrick, and Pittsylvania and the city of Danville.
However, legislation to expand the 1% sales tax option to all localities failed to pass the House this session for a second straight year after clearing the Senate.
“They can’t meet those needs by themselves,” said state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, who patroned the two bills. “Providing a high-quality public education is a state responsibility. Students cannot learn in buildings that are falling apart or, in the case of a school my children attend if they burn down.”
During her pitch to a House finance subcommittee on Feb. 17, she said localities couldn’t meet the responsibilities of school construction costs because more than 50% of Virginia schools are over 100 years old, and the total cost to replace them would be over $25 billion.
Despite these challenges, the legislation died in a Republican-controlled subcommittee.
Legislation to impose a sales tax for capital school projects is uncertain
Raising taxes is not something that is embraced among Republicans, Sen. Tommy Norment, R-Williamsburg, told the Mercury on Tuesday.
However, in some cases, Republicans have supported legislation authorizing certain localities to impose a sales tax increase.
In 2020, Norment carried legislation to provide an increased sales tax option for Gloucester County after the locality pushed back its school maintenance plans due to a lack of resources. He said he’s uncertain why House Republicans voted to authorize the increased sales tax for the few localities. But he noted the support and interest from the school board, governing body and local business community was vital.
“My prerequisite has been if we can get the convergence of support from those groups, I will go forward with you,” Norment said, “but if you cannot get the support of each and every one of those groups, I’m not doing it.”
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack, the patron of the 2020 Northampton sales tax bill, said in a statement to the Mercury, “Northampton County had significant school infrastructure needs and did not really have the tax base to address those needs. Other counties had sought and received the ability to impose the additional sales tax. I am at a loss as to why the assembly would not give localities this tool to voluntarily tax themselves when we have such significant school infrastructure needs.”
Four years after voting against the Halifax legislation, Orrock said he’s still opposed to creating “bifurcated taxing provisions” between one jurisdiction and another, especially for school capital projects. The former educator said he sympathizes with the schools but is opposed to using sales tax because it takes a greater amount from those living on lower incomes.
“I think the current means of funding things need to be done statewide using the existing formula and reviewing the current funding formula,” Orrock said. “In past efforts to try and do that, there have always been more political losers than winners. So numerically, that’s why we’ve never changed the funding formula established 40-some years ago.”
Del. Buddy Fowler, R-Hanover, said he is uncertain if a statewide bill to authorize localities to impose a sales tax for capital projects will ever pass in the General Assembly. He said he believes one way to help many areas and increase the amount of capital funding for school projects is to do a complete statewide tax reform.
“We’re relying, particularly with local governments, on outdated taxes that are inefficient toward economic growth,” Fowler said. “And so when we advance tax policy like one little piece at the time — like the sales tax — it makes it much harder to come up with a comprehensive tax reform.”
The future of the legislation is uncertain since the last two bill carriers, Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, and McClellan, are not expected to return next session. Bourne recently announced that he would not seek reelection, and McClellan was elected to Congress on Tuesday.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
Three interesting bills: selling children, ‘swatting’ penalties and regulating vape products
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury looks at a few proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
House Bill 1669: Creating a felony charge for purchasing or selling children
This bill from Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, would create a Class 5 felony for attempting to gain control or custody of a child by purchasing them. This would also apply to parents or legal guardians who sell their child.
Virginia has no law to penalize people buying children, which an undercover police officer in Colonial Heights discovered after a person contacted him on Craigslist looking to buy a 14-year-old girl, said Cherry during a House subcommittee meeting late last month.
“Virginia doesn’t want people selling their children on Craigslist. This is the fix for it,” said Colonial Heights Commonwealth’s Attorney Gray Collins.
Some panel members were surprised to hear selling children wasn’t already illegal in the Commonwealth.
“If I acted up as a child, my mother would threaten things like this, and I assumed it was a crime,” said Del. Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania.
An attorney on the panel emphasized that people who jokingly say they’re going to sell their child would not be prosecuted under this bill.
“But if she takes you in the car and drives you to her friend’s house and gets money, that’s when this statute would kick in,” he said.
Currently, a person selling a child can only be found guilty of a crime if they intend to do something harmful to the child being sold, like using him or her to solicit sex.
The bill passed both chambers with only one opposing vote from Del. Ken Plum, D-Fairfax.
Senate Bill 1291 and House Bill 1572: Strengthening penalties for ‘swatting’
Identical bills from Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Charlottesville, and Del. Wendell Walker, R-Lynchburg, would strengthen penalties for calling in a false threat to 911 to draw a large police response to the location – also known as “swatting.”
Current law only finds a person guilty of a Class 1 misdemeanor if they call emergency services directly with false information. Deeds and Walker’s legislation would extend this penalty to a person who calls somewhere else, like a school, which then reports the emergency to 911.
“I had a middle school child in Charlottesville that came to me and was basically crying in my office,” Deeds said during a committee hearing late last month. “She was in a closet with a bunch of other students. The school had been called that there was an active shooter there, but there wasn’t an active shooter there.”
The legislation would also add felony charges if a person suffers serious bodily injuries or is killed due to the false emergency claim.
A spokesperson with the Arlington Police Department said the felony charges are important “because swatting is often done not just as a prank, but with the intent to hurt somebody, with the intent to send a SWAT team to a place and hoping that something bad happens.”
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, said she’s seen firsthand the trauma and anxiety active shooter drills cause among children.
“But when it’s not a drill and the people that they usually look to for some indication that they’re gonna be fine are also terrified, that adds another level of trauma to those kids,” she said.
The bills passed both chambers with minor opposition.
House Bill 2296: Study on regulating liquid nicotine and reducing underage sales
HB 2296 from Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, would direct the Secretary of Finance to study and report on methods to regulate the sale of nicotine liquid vapor products and reduce underage sales of nicotine.
The Virginia Smoke Free Association brought the issue to Hope, which voiced concerns over the increase of nicotine vapor products being sold to underaged people over the last few years.
“It’s not more of a question of if we should do it, it’s more of a question of how we should do it,” Hope said during a House subcommittee meeting late last month.
The bill would also ask the secretariat to submit a report on how the methods could be enforced and which governing body would oversee their implementation to the state’s finance and appropriations committees by Nov. 1 of this year.
Attorney General Jason Miyares echoed similar concerns over youth vaping late last year in a press release about Virginia receiving $16 million in a lawsuit against the e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL after an investigation found products had deliberately been advertised to underaged users.
“Youth vaping is an epidemic,” said Miyares. “My office will continue to go after and hold accountable companies that market addictive products like e-cigarettes to minors, with no concern for their health or well-being.”
The bill passed both chambers with little opposition.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Three interesting bills of the week: housing authority pets, CCTV testimony and inmate autopsies
Three interesting bills of the week: menstrual health data, spying and K-9s in schools
Three interesting bills of the week: implicit bias training, geriatric parole and furloughed feds
Three interesting bills of the week: Pound charter, stillborn child tax credit and private police
State News
Republicans and Democrats both want to make life cheaper for Virginians. They disagree on how.
Before the 2023 General Assembly session began, a Virginia Commonwealth University poll found inflation was still a top issue Virginians want their elected officials to address.
Because statehouses don’t have much control over national monetary policy, state legislators have spent much of the last six weeks debating what they can do to ease financial hardship for struggling Virginians. Heading into a high-stakes General Assembly election year, Democrats and Republicans have dueling philosophies on how to achieve that.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin — who argues high living costs are a key driver of migration trends showing more people leaving Virginia than coming — has continued pushing for broad tax cuts for individuals and businesses, with Republican lawmakers mostly behind him.
“The writing on the wall couldn’t be more simple: The people of Virginia are overtaxed,” Youngkin said in his State of the Commonwealth speech as the session began. “It’s their money, not the government’s, and they are voting with their feet and their wallets.”
The GOP’s approach “hasn’t changed any” from last year, when the politically divided General Assembly approved $4 billion in tax relief, said House Appropriations Chairman Barry Knight, R-Virginia Beach.
“We wanted to give money back to people,” Knight said. “We wanted to lessen the tax burden on people. And we wanted to make it easier to get a higher-paying job in Virginia.”
Democrats have resisted several aspects of this year’s tax-cutting push, particularly Youngkin’s call to cut the corporate tax rate from 6% to 5%, and have argued the state should use its still-strong revenues for more targeted relief efforts and bigger budgets for core public services, particularly K-12 schools.
None of the roughly $1 billion in tax cuts Youngkin included in his budget proposal were included in the budget plan approved by the Democratic-controlled state Senate, setting up another negotiating standoff casting uncertainty over the entire process. The legislature is supposed to adjourn Saturday, but if there’s no budget deal, the state could be in line for a special session to allow talks to continue. Some lawmakers have pointed out they technically don’t have to pass a new budget plan this year since they’re only making amendments in the second year of a two-year budget cycle.
House Minority Leader Don Scott, D-Portsmouth, said Youngkin and the GOP are making a “risky bet” that cutting corporate taxes will lead to economic growth down the line.
“He could’ve made a bet on our kids and our future and education,” Scott said. “But he chose to make a bet on old, tired trickle-down economics.”
Republican lawmakers say their tax legislation could add up to hundreds of dollars for the typical Virginia family.
“It’s very real money when people are really struggling. It’s significant,” Del. Joe McNamara, R-Roanoke, said as he presented a bill that would have lowered the state’s top individual income tax rate from 5.75% to 5.5% and raised the standard deduction from $8,000 to $9,000 for individual filers and $16,000 to $18,000 for joint filers. That legislation passed the GOP-controlled House of Delegates but failed in the Senate.
The state’s highest income tax bracket starts at $17,000 in taxable income, and some Democrats have said the state needs to take a harder look at the fairness of its tax code before making any more major changes.
In response to McNamara’s proposal, Del. Vivian Watts, D-Fairfax, said talking about “typical” taxpayers doesn’t get at the fact that “we are talking about a lot of different people at a lot of different income levels.”
“It has been literally decades since we have had changes to Virginia’s income tax. And we need to have them,” Watts said at a committee hearing on Republican tax bills. “But during those decades, the rich have gotten richer. And the poor have gotten poorer.”
Watts said she supported raising the standard deduction more because it helps a broader segment of taxpayers. But cutting the top rate, she said, “is one of the most regressive changes we could make” because it disproportionately helps high-income earners.
Virginia’s highest tax bracket starts at $17K. Some say it’s time for an update.
McNamara said the GOP’s expansive tax-cutting vision is part of creating a low-cost environment that will bring more businesses to the state and, by extension, more jobs for people who might otherwise leave for opportunities elsewhere.
“Of course, we have needs,” McNamara said. “But at some point, government is crowding out private investment.”
Republicans and Youngkin have argued one high cost dampening Virginia’s growth is energy prices, which they say have been unnecessarily inflated by Democratic laws ordering the state’s utilities to begin transitioning to renewables. Many Democrats, however, say Virginians face high energy bills due to the state’s laws governing utility regulation rather than efforts to decrease carbon emissions.
The parties have passed one reform measure this session that explicitly gives state regulators the power to set future electric rates as they see fit, a bipartisan proposal pitched as a way to keep the utilities from overearning. Other legislation backed by Dominion Energy would make a series of changes to utility laws that the company says would lower customer bills, although some ratepayer groups remain skeptical, and negotiations still continue.
“The question is how much will that bill do,” said Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond, at a January press conference on Senate Democrats’ “commitment to lower costs for Virginians.”
In contrast to the Republicans’ focus on tax cuts, Democrats this session proposed a range of spending measures aimed at providing targeted relief to cash-strapped families, from a child tax credit to new mechanisms that could put upper limits on rent and prescription drug price increases.
At the January press conference, Senate Democrats touted three proposals: a state child tax credit, the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, and directives for the state to conduct a statewide housing needs assessment and housing plan.
“I believe in capitalism. I have no problem with people making money, especially me,” said Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got to protect our people, we’ve got to protect our consumers, and we’ve got to protect our taxpayers.”
But in a divided legislature with sharply divergent views on how to help Virginians, those bills have had varied success.
Following bipartisan support in the Senate, a Republican-controlled House committee halted the Prescription Drug Affordability Board. The board — a concept adopted in six other states, including Maryland but opposed by the Youngkin administration — would have had the power to review and, in some cases, set upper price limits on certain prescription drugs whose cost had risen sharply.
“We are also very concerned about the cost of prescription drugs,” said Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford. “We may not necessarily agree about the way to get at it in this short session.”
The state child tax credit would have offered a $500 refundable tax credit for families making less than $100,000 per year. Backers said the proposal would help fill the gap left by the expiration of federal COVID-19 policies that expanded the federal child tax credit and, according to researchers, decreased child poverty nationwide. Today, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 12 states have their own versions of the credit.
“Parents should not just be a talking point,” said McClellan, the patron of the Senate version of the bill, this January. “We should be investing in our families and our children, and rather than putting money in the hands of big corporations and the wealthy, we need to put it back in the pockets of Virginians who need it most.”
McClellan ultimately downgraded her proposal to a study of the concept by Virginia’s Joint Subcommittee on Tax Policy.
“It is very expensive, and I’m a pragmatist,” she said.
While the legislature agreed to send a letter to the panel asking it to study the proposal, a House version of the original bill died on a party-line vote in a Republican-controlled committee, with Del. Bobby Orrock, R-Spotsylvania, saying a state credit could lead to people “double dipping because they’re getting a credit at two different levels of government.”
Housing proposals also showed mixed success. Republicans and Democrats unanimously backed bills to craft a statewide housing needs assessment and housing plan, a recommendation of the state’s legislative watchdog agency in a report on Virginia’s affordable housing shortage.
But Republicans and Senate Democrats were less enthusiastic about legislation that would have allowed but not required local governments to develop rent stabilization programs to prevent larger landlords from increasing rent annually by an amount greater than the rise in the consumer price index. (Because Virginia is a Dillon Rule state, local governments are prohibited from exercising any authority not explicitly granted them by the state.)
The bill would have exempted new construction, as well as smaller landlords and other facilities like assisted living homes, from any limits.
“Today in Virginia, there is no limit on the rent increase imposed by a landlord,” said Del. Nadarius Clark, D-Portsmouth, who carried the House version of the bill this January. “Setting a reasonable limit on the amount a tenant’s rent can increase year over year would directly address this issue of rising rent in the commonwealth.”
Virginia rents rose about 10% on average over the past year, with some localities like Richmond seeing jumps as high as 22% over the past two years. Loudoun County and the city of Alexandria, both of which have struggled with rising housing prices, supported the proposal, said Senate patron Jennifer Boysko, D-Fairfax.
“We are confident that this is a great step in stabilizing the year-over-year rent increases that not only Loudoun is seeing but the commonwealth in totality,” said Loudoun legislative liaison Jonathan Freeman during a January hearing on Boysko’s bill.
Some Democrats seemed wary: Sen. Adam Ebbin, D-Alexandria, said he was “sympathetic” but worried limiting rent increases could prevent owners from conducting necessary renovations and maintenance.
“I’m wondering if it’s perhaps something that should be studied in the [Virginia] Housing Commission in a little bit more detail and time,” he said.
The Senate General Laws Committee ultimately agreed to send the proposal to the commission for further study.
Republicans opposed the legislation in both chambers.
“I think an owner should have the ability to say what their property is worth, consider how much they paid for it, and set a rent that would be mutually beneficial to both the tenant and the owner,” said Del. Phillip Scott, R-Fredericksburg, at a Jan. 20 hearing. “With COVID and the housing shortage, housing costs have gone up, and if I were to buy a house today, I would be paying a heck of a lot more than I would have paid four years ago, and the rent should be reflective of that.”
Sen. Richard Stuart, R-Westmoreland, flatly called rent control “one of the worst ideas you could introduce into the state of Virginia.”
“I hope we don’t even study it,” he said. “The worst way to improve living conditions is to introduce rent controls because these buildings are going to fall into slums.”
by Graham Moomaw, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
State News
License plate reader bills abruptly die in Virginia legislature
Despite broad earlier support for the proposal, the Virginia House and Senate this week killed legislation that would have codified a 2020 Virginia Supreme Court decision allowing law enforcement agencies to use and store data from license plate readers while limiting the storage of most data to 30 days.
Over the last few days, momentum to pass both versions of the same bill faded in both chambers after multiple organizations, including Justice Forward Virginia, the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia, and the Virginia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, expressed privacy concerns in a joint letter dated Feb. 20 to leaders of the House and Senate.
Calling the legislation “grim and harmful,” the groups wrote, “anyone who has read George Orwell’s ‘1984’ or who watched Tom Cruise in Minority Report could tell you why passing it is a bad idea.”
Lawmakers consider limiting storage of license plate reader data to 30 days
“Our organizations vary across the political spectrum, yet collectively we oppose this mass surveillance tool because of the serious and significant implications on our privacy, the increased unregulated and unmonitored use of technology by law enforcement, and the potential this technology has to become just another driver of mass incarceration and disparate policing of Black and Brown people,” the letter continued.
A late attempt to amend the bill to create a work group to examine law enforcement agencies use of recording and photography devices still failed to bring the legislation across the finish line. It died Tuesday in the House and Wednesday in the Senate.
Sen. Lynwood Lewis, D-Accomack’s patron of the Senate version, said the license plate reader bill was on a “smooth journey” in both chambers until Tuesday’s vote when he saw “an unraveling the likes of which I have never seen down the hall.”
Lewis and Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, who carried the House version, had pitched the legislation to help law enforcement agencies solve cases involving human trafficking, stolen vehicles, and child abductions by accessing data on the state’s roadways.
Under the legislation, law enforcement would have been prohibited from using readers to enforce speed limits, traffic regulations, tolls, or high-occupancy vehicle requirements. Videos or images recorded by the readers would have had to be erased after 30 days unless they were being used in an active law enforcement investigation.
Although license plate readers are currently used by law enforcement and some communities in Virginia, their use is a concern for many civil rights organizations, as outlined in the joint letter.
In 2015, the ACLU of Virginia challenged the Fairfax County Police Department over its use of license plate readers and the storage of their data, which the group claimed violated Virginia’s Government Data Collection and Dissemination Practices Act.
The Virginia Supreme Court ultimately ruled in favor of the police department, allowing law enforcement to keep their data.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Virginia Mercury maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Sarah Vogelsong for questions: info@virginiamercury.com. Follow Virginia Mercury on Facebook and Twitter.
Wind: 3mph NE
Humidity: 45%
Pressure: 30.54"Hg
UV index: 0
63/37°F
48/45°F