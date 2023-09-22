Democrat Hopefuls Engage with Virginia Voters Ahead of 2023 Elections

Meet and Greet at Sherando Park Aims to Connect, Inform, and Energize.

In an age where connection often comes at the click of a button, face-to-face interactions still hold unmatched value. As the early voting kickstarts for 2023, Frederick County in Virginia is set to witness such genuine connections this Sunday. The Sherando Park Large Pavilion will serve as the backdrop for local Democrat candidates as they meet their constituents, eager to share their goals and understand the aspirations and concerns of the residents.

The afternoon’s proceedings will begin with welcoming remarks from Stephens City’s Mayor, Mike Diaz. Following the warm welcome, the limelight will fall on the trio of aspirants: Mady Rodriguez, vying for House of Delegates in District 32; Steve Foreman, eyeing the House seat for District 31; and Emily Scott, competing for District 1’s State Senate slot. Given the relatively recent formation of these districts, citizens are prompted to confirm their polling locations on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

Steve Foreman, no stranger to media scrutiny due to a Warren County controversy, acknowledges the enthusiasm that envelopes this year’s voters. He said, “I think voters are motivated this year like none other,” attributing not just to the localized library concerns but to broader issues like reproductive freedom, voting rights, and pivotal public school funding.

Ridriguez and Scott echo Foreman’s sentiments but with distinct perspectives. Scott, with her roots in the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen, began her campaign journey by focusing on tangible topics like road and bridge safety. Yet, her interactions shed light on an overwhelming concern about reproductive rights. She asserts, “This is a human rights issue,” emphasizing her resolve to champion both individual freedoms and day-to-day issues families grapple with.

For Rodriguez, her academic and community-centric roles at Shenandoah University and Laurel Ridge Community College have painted a consistent picture. The foundation of any thriving community, she believes, lies in “excellent public education, good jobs, and affordable housing.”

It promises to be an enlightening afternoon this Sunday at Sherando Park, with Frederick County residents getting an invaluable opportunity to align their visions for the future with those of the candidates.

In Politics, the Power Lies in Conversations and Connections.