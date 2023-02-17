State News
Democratic-led panel kills ‘parental rights’ bills on school books, gender identity
A Democratic-led Senate committee on Thursday killed multiple bills from House Republicans that aimed to increase parental oversight in public schools.
The votes continue a trend of lawmakers of both parties opposing each other’s controversial legislation and killing them in committee hearings.
Bills defeated by the Senate Education and Health Committee included proposals requiring parents to be notified and allowed to opt their children out of presentations or performances by outside groups and mandate parental involvement in crafting library policies.
“As was pointed out in testimony, our school divisions already have the authority to identify materials that may be deemed objectionable,” said Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond. “We have two county school divisions that have moved to remove some books. Our local school divisions have this authority and are already doing it.”
House Speaker Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah, castigated Democrats for the votes Thursday, saying in a statement, “common sense, parental involvement bills just have no place in today’s Democratic Party.”
“Democrats made it clear yesterday that they’re still in Terry McAuliffe’s camp and don’t think that parents should have a role in teaching their children,” said Gilbert, referring to former Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s remarks during the 2021 gubernatorial race that parents shouldn’t decide what schools teach.
Del. Tim Anderson, R-Virginia Beach, who carried a bill that requires explicit content in school libraries to be electronically cataloged and lets parents restrict children’s access to it, also criticized the decisions, saying controversial books such as the LGBTQ-themed graphic novel “Gender Queer: A Memoir” and Margaret Atwood’s widely celebrated dystopian novel “The Handmaid’s Tale” contain graphic content inappropriate for minors.
“The content of the books are so graphic they cannot be broadcast on television or handed out to children in non-library settings because doing so would be criminal under Virginia law as the material is so graphic it falls in the category of harmful to juveniles,” Anderson said. “I could not be more disappointed with legislators rejecting the concept that parents know what is best for their children and that granting parents the right to restrict their child from having access to these materials is in the best interest of the parent and child relationship.”
Other legislation killed by the Senate committee would have required school personnel to notify parents about any student’s “gender incongruence,” defined as “a difference between an individual’s biological sex and such individual’s perceived or desired gender.”
Hashmi said opponents of the bill expressed concern that the legislation would cause a “forced outing” of children and could lead to them becoming homeless because of rejection from their family or faith communities.
Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, said he could not support the bill because he believed it resembled the mandatory reporting law that typically applies to situations when a crime has been committed against a child.
“I just feel like this bill, rather than solving the issue, would exacerbate the issue,” Petersen said.
Parental rights became a major issue during the 2021 gubernatorial race between Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin and McAuliffe.
At the time, tensions had emerged between parents and school officials around the state over school reopenings, masking requirements, transgender student policies, and controversial books.
Since Youngkin took office, he has taken actions on a variety of issues he has described as supporting parental rights, including signing an executive order to “empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing” by making masks optional in schools and overhauling state model policies for the treatment of transgender students that would require parental approval for any changes to students’ “names, nicknames and/or pronouns.”
Macaulay Porter, a spokeswoman for the governor, said in a statement to the Mercury parents have been ignored by “bureaucrats and politicians.”
“The Youngkin administration knows the importance of parental notification and is committed to empowering parents to make the right decisions for their children and their well-being across the commonwealth,” Porter said.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Three interesting bills of the week: housing authority pets, CCTV testimony and inmate autopsies
Hundreds of bills are filed for General Assembly consideration each year. In this occasional series, the Mercury looks at a few of the proposals that might not otherwise make headlines during the whirlwind legislative session.
Senate Bill 1384: Allowing tenants in housing authority properties to own dogs or cats
Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond’s legislation would require housing authorities to let tenants own and keep dogs or cats in their units.
Tenants would be subject to “reasonable conditions” set by an authority, including pet deposits, spaying and neutering requirements, and weight limits on animals over 50 pounds. Authorities couldn’t prohibit particular breeds of dog or cat.
Pet owners must also follow state and federal laws and regulations regarding public health and safety, animal control, and animal cruelty.
The bill would be a “solution to a very grave problem” in shelters overflowing with animals across the commonwealth, said Holly Hazard of the Virginia Federation of Humane Societies during a House subcommittee this week. “There are loving families that want them.”
Originally, the bill would have allowed housing authority tenants to own one or more “common household pets,” a category that includes birds, rabbits, rodents, fish, and nonvenomous reptiles. But some lawmakers in a House subcommittee balked at that language.
“If we allow rodents to be put in housing authority units, we’re going to be back another year trying to get rid of the rats,” said Del. William Wampler, R-Washington.
An amendment to limit the permission to cats and dogs was more successful, passing the panel on a 6-2 vote.
House Bill 2129: Allowing children to provide trial testimony via closed-circuit television
HB 2129 by Del. Karrie Delaney, D-Fairfax, would allow a child aged 16 or younger who was a victim of or witness to a crime to provide testimony via closed-circuit television during a trial. A judge would have to determine that testifying in a courtroom would cause the child to suffer at least minor emotional trauma by being forced to be in the presence of the defendant.
An earlier version of the bill would have applied to children younger than 18.
“For children who have been victimized or assaulted, testifying in front of a full courtroom under the glare of their alleged abuser is often retraumatizing and additionally can lead to unsuccessful prosecutions,” said Delaney.
Under current law, a court can order that testimony be provided via CCTV if there is a substantial likelihood that a child who was 14 or younger at the time of the offense and 16 or younger at the time of the trial will suffer severe emotional trauma from testifying.
Delaney said the current law is so restrictive that CCTV has only been successfully used once for testimony in her locality of Fairfax. In that case, she said, a young girl was finally permitted to use CCTV after breaking down repeatedly in court while testifying that her father had sexually assaulted her.
Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, sought to reject the bill on the grounds that it was a “significant piece of legislation” that shouldn’t be considered for only “15 minutes in committee.”
“This is not the kind of bill you do in a short session when we have these kinds of time constraints because this affects a lot of cases and a lot of people’s lives,” said Surovell.
Nevertheless, the bill made it out of committee on a 10-5 vote, with all opposition coming from Democrats.
House Bill 1827 and Senate Bill 1276: Requiring an autopsy for inmates who die in Department of Corrections custody
These identical bills from Del. Mike Cherry, R-Colonial Heights, and Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, R-Henrico, would require that an autopsy be performed on any inmate who dies in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
The autopsy would be performed by the state’s chief medical examiner, an assistant chief medical examiner or a pathologist with whom the state has entered into an agreement.
The bill was brought forward on behalf of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration, said Cherry during a House subcommittee meeting late last month.
The Department of Corrections, Cherry said, is dealing with “a lot of frivolous lawsuits that many times they can’t defend themselves [against] because they don’t have a proper autopsy that has been done. We believe that this is actually going to be a cost-saving measure over time.”
Diane Abato of the attorney general’s office said the state faces a lawsuit every time an inmate dies.
In one instance, Abato said a lawsuit was brought forward after an inmate died at a hospital, and the case was settled for $75,000 because there had been no autopsy to determine the cause of death.
“We recently had a lawsuit in federal court, and our evaluation was that no one did anything wrong,” Abato said. “It was a $4 million verdict.”
Both bills unanimously passed their respective chambers earlier this month. Senate lawmakers unanimously voted to move forward with Cherry’s bill in committee this week.
by Meghan McIntyre, Virginia Mercury
House panel kills Prescription Drug Affordability Board proposal
A proposal to create a state Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have the power to review and, in some cases, set upper price limits on prescription drugs died a swift death Thursday in a Republican-led House subcommittee.
“This committee has heard this before,” said House Commerce and Energy Chair Kathy Byron, R-Bedford. “We are also very concerned about the cost of prescription drugs. We may disagree about how to get at that in this short session.”
While the bill from Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, had bipartisan support in the Senate — it picked up five Republican votes along with full backing from Democrats — Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration opposed it for being too “wide-reaching.”
Senate OKs drug affordability board bill opposed by Youngkin administration
“We don’t think a part-time board should regulate this industry,” Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Resources James William told a House subcommittee this January before its members voted to kill a companion bill. “It’s a very sophisticated and complicated industry, and health insurers will tell you they spend a lot of time looking at the value of these medicines.”
Prescription drug prices have soared in recent years, in many cases outstripping inflation. Citing numbers from the AARP, Virginia’s Commonwealth Council on Aging noted in a September report that between 2015 and 2019, the annual cost of prescription drugs rose on average 26%, while average incomes in Virginia rose only about 17%. An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation found the prices of half of all drugs covered by Medicaid increased faster than inflation in 2020.
During a brief rundown of his proposal Thursday, Petersen said Virginia spends roughly $2.4 billion annually on prescription drugs, with $2 billion going to spending through Medicaid and $400 million for drugs covered through the state employee health plan.
“We have a direct interest as a state government in controlling prescription drug costs,” he said.
He also argued that because the Democrat-backed Inflation Reduction Act will allow the federal government to determine the “maximum fair price” for the most expensive drugs covered by Medicare, an affordability board would be well positioned to take advantage of that information.
But the legislation met resistance from the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, the Virginia Manufacturers Association, and the Virginia Chamber of Commerce, which argued the board could have a “chilling effect” on investment in Virginia’s drug research and development industry while overlooking other parts of the supply chain that drive up medication prices.
This session’s other primary proposal for controlling drug prices, which would have required health plans and pharmacy benefit managers to pass along 80% of drug manufacturer rebates to consumers at the time of purchase, also went nowhere. The House vehicle, from Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, and a Senate version from Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, was left in committee without leaders taking any votes.
by Sarah Vogelsong, Virginia Mercury
House lawmakers stifle creative entrepreneurs fund, but may explore alternatives
Creativity should be valued as an important part of the Virginia economy, said the state lawmaker behind legislation to create the Virginia Creative Economy Grant Program.
Del. Jackie Glass, D-Norfolk, introduced House Bill 2376 to establish a dedicated funding source for grant awards of no more than $20,000 each to independent content creators and creative entrepreneurs.
The program would be managed by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership Authority. VEDP collaborates with local and regional partners to encourage the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy, according to its website.
A creative worker is considered anyone that produces and distributes creativity and arts-based goods and services, according to a handout from Glass.
According to the bill, Virginia’s creative workers produce film, art, music, software, video games, television, and radio.
The U.S. creative economy annually generates over $900 billion, according to Glass. Almost $18 billion of that is generated in Virginia. The creative economy businesses in Virginia lost at least $2.6 billion in revenue in 2020, according to Glass.
Noah “Noah-O” Oddo is a local entrepreneur. Oddo owns Charged Up ENT, a record label that has been around since 2002. He opened the flagship store of Charged up ENT in Richmond’s downtown Art District.
Oddo would put the money directly into his business if there was grant funding, he said.
“We can’t exist without the people’s support,” Oddo said. “If you would like to see more of this and Virginia to continue to grow in this direction, that’s what’s needed, support in the form of dollars.”
The bill did not have enough support to make it through the House General Laws subcommittee, where it was tabled on a 4-2 vote. However, there was support for the idea, Glass said.
Glass said people from the other side of the aisle approached her to discuss further action, including Del. James Morefield, R-Tazewell.
Glass and Morefield will work alongside the VEDP after the General Assembly session ends, to try and secure funding, Glass said.
“It’s not dead, I mean, it’s dead as far as a piece of legislation, but it’s not dead administratively,” Glass said.
There is also the Virginia Commission for the Arts, a state agency that offers creative grants. The VCA invests in arts leaders, arts educators, and arts practitioners, according to its website.
The creative industry is among the most impacted due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic drain on nonprofits and other funding sources, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.
Brent Royal is a Richmond entrepreneur who owns the Good Money Counting Kit clothing brand. He sells products through social media and his website. Royal said he was discouraged to hear that the bill failed. He thinks the bill could have helped small businesses struggling with inflation and the economic impacts of COVID-19.
Royal worked two jobs to start his businesses, he said. He also launched the nonprofit Good Money Give Back and he puts 10% of his profits into it, to help the community. For example, Royal gave flowers to teachers for Valentine’s Day, held clothing and backpack drives for children, and worked on a mentoring program for young men.
Royal previously received grant funding and would apply for potential VEDP funding if the process moved forward. He would reinvest in the community by opening a clothing store, creating jobs for locals, and using profits to reinvest in his nonprofit, he said.
The main focus of his brand is to inspire entrepreneurship, according to Royal. The state could do a better job at maintaining relationships with entrepreneurs, he said.
“It’s kind of hard to be an entrepreneur in Virginia, just because there are so many different tax things you have to deal with federally, locally,” Royal said.
Glass introduced the bill because she is a creative entrepreneur herself, she said. She has a podcast called “Your Neighbor’s Hood,” where she discusses uncomfortable cultural conversations with co-host Hannah Sobol. Glass monetized the venture, she said.
Creative entrepreneurs have the heart to create work but struggle to make a living out of what they do, Glass said.
“We don’t have that creative infrastructure here,” Glass said.
The funding for creatives is considered sustainable, because 83 cents of every $1 invested in a creative worker is reinvested locally, according to a handout from Glass. The creative sector also increases travel and tourism to improve the economy.
“This is another industry of economics that can drive and bring dollars to the commonwealth,” Glass said.
Oddo visited the state Capitol with Creatives for Virginia on Jan. 24 to lobby for the bill.
“I’m trying to let people know in our generation these are the things that matter,” Oddo said. “If you don’t organize, if you don’t speak out in order to change these things, there’s not going to be the things you want to see done in our society and you’ll just constantly be in the state of reaction toward what’s going on.”
By Faith Redd
Capital News Service
Virginia designation of state pony long overdue, says Chincoteague mayor
A pony has been the Chincoteague High School mascot for as long as anyone can remember, but it could be headed for a bigger arena as the official state pony.
Del. Robert Bloxom Jr., R-Accomack, introduced House Bill 1951, which would designate the Chincoteague pony as the state pony. If the bill passes both chambers, Virginia would be the 18th state in the country to have an equine member as a state symbol, according to the State Symbols USA website.
The recognition for these horses is long overdue, according to John Arthur Leonard, mayor of Chincoteague.
“I mean, we’ve had worldwide recognition, and now the state is finally stepping up and making it official,” the mayor said. “It gives us some pats on the back from the state because sometimes we get left off maps and other things, so it feels good to have some recognition from the state.”
The wild ponies have been a part of the region almost “as long as the state has been settled,” the mayor said, “so they deserve it.”
Some background. You may have heard of Assateague Island horses or ponies. That is where Chincoteague ponies come from, during an annual Pony Swim that has trotted along for almost 100 years. According to the National Park Service, the Assateague herd lives on land shared between Maryland and Virginia.
According to the mayor, the most common origin story is that the horses were brought by way of Spanish galleons.
“They were bringing horses back with them, and a couple of the ships wrecked off our shores, and the horses swam ashore, and it was just natural pasture for them,” the mayor said. “So they accepted it.”
The popular children’s book and true story of “Misty of Chincoteague,” written in 1947 by Marguerite Henry, helped bring appreciation toward the ponies, Bloxom said to House members.
The annual Pony Swim on the last Wednesday of every July is a way to control the herd. The week-long event draws crowds of over 50,000 people, Bloxom said.
The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. takes care of the ponies with help from tourists, according to John Hunter Leonard, public relations officer for the station. Bloxom said that in addition to providing fire and ambulance service to the island’s approximately 3,000 residents.
“It’s been a beneficial relationship, mutually,” John Hunter Leonard said. “So, therefore, we take very good care of them as best we can.”
He said that the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Co. and a local high school student were the ones to propose this idea of the state pony to Bloxom.
According to Bloxom, the Chincoteague ponies are an “economic driver” for Virginia. “It’s a wonderful tight-knit community … and this is just an extension of them, really,” Bloxom said.
The ponies are auctioned off each year during the Pony Swim. According to Bloxom, the event raised over $400,000 last year and helps fund the fire department and year-round care for the herd.
The Chincoteague ponies are a main attraction for tourists, but they are also appreciated by locals, according to Randy Birch, who grew up in Chincoteague.
“At Chincoteague High School, the pony has been the mascot ever since I can remember,” Birch said.
Birch owns Chincoteague Island Adventures, which takes visitors on boat tours to see ponies, local wildlife, and duck hunting.
“It seems like every year, it’s escalated,” Birch said of the Pony Swim. “They’ve done really well with it.”
According to Birch, the ponies that are not auctioned off are rounded up and swim back to Assateague.
Back in the day, after the auction, there would be some “bucking Bronco” rodeo action to see who could stay on a horse the longest and win a prize, Birch said.
“Because of liability reasons, they stopped that way back years ago,” Birch said — along with pony races at the carnival grounds.
As for the wild ponies auctioned off, there doesn’t seem to be any buyer’s remorse, according to John Hunter Leonard.
“Everybody that takes them home says how trainable they are and how willing they are to work with people,” he said. “They seem to have a calm demeanor, and they really accept children.”
The Senate has yet to approve the bill, though it passed with overwhelming support in the House and a Senate committee. A few delegates voted against it — and one even asked if the vote would be recorded as a “neigh.”
Wild ponies also roam in Grayson County, Del. William Wampler, R-Washington, pointed out during the bill’s second reading in the House.
“I would put my auction up against his auction, which I don’t believe there is one, any day,” Bloxom responded. “I would put my saltwater cowboys herding up my herd far before they run wild in the mountains and never get herded up at all.”
Gov. Glenn Youngkin and first lady Suzanne Youngkin have visited Chincoteague Island a couple of times, the mayor said.
“His wife really seems to like the ponies,” the mayor said. “We actually had her on a horse during pony penning.”
The mayor said he hopes the Youngkins come back to “officially sign the bill.”
“Hopefully, he will do that in person on the island,” the mayor said.
By Samuel Britt
Capital News Service
Port of Virginia hit cargo volume records in 2021, 2022
The Port of Virginia is rebounding after a difficult stint during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Data from the Hampton Roads Planning District Commission show the port moved record high volumes of cargo in both 2021 and 2022. Cargo volume was 5% higher in 2022 than in 2021.
Joseph Harris, a spokesman for the Port of Virginia, said the port and others had “fantastic years” in terms of volume and revenues. However, he said ports nationwide may soon return to average volumes now that demand from people placing orders during the pandemic has dropped.
While January volume data looks “really good,” he said it’s uncertain how that will evolve in the coming months due to factors such as increasing prices on goods.
“All these things have a bearing on the shipping industry,” said Harris.
The Container Port Performance Index developed by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked the Port of Virginia as the best-performing port in North America in 2021. Much of maritime transport was at a standstill at the time as the U.S. and other countries faced supply chain issues during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Hampton Roads Planning District Commission credited the Port of Virginia’s ownership and management of its terminals and truck carriages — a system it called the “Virginia Model” — for allowing “quicker decisions that ensure greater efficiency rather than losing time while competing financial interests are resolved.”
According to the commission, the Port of Virginia took a hit during the pandemic after seeing increases in monthly volume in 2018 and 2019.
Virginia is planning to increase its use of the Port of Virginia as part of the commonwealth’s plan to transport goods, relieve traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions. The port is also expanding its central rail yard at Norfolk International Terminals.
The port also plans to operate with net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 by transitioning to renewable energy sources, reducing fuel emissions, and investing in zero-emission technologies.
by Nathaniel Cline, Virginia Mercury
Loudoun schools won’t release sexual assault report and more Va. headlines
• A Richmond City Council member running for the Virginia House of Delegates appears to be raising money despite not having set up a committee to do so, raising questions about whether she’s complying with state campaign finance laws.—VPM
• After a three-hour hearing, the Washington County Board of Supervisors in Southwest Virginia voted to pass new zoning rules meant to block abortion clinics from opening in the county. “We’re trying to keep abortion clinics out of Washington County,” one supervisor said.—Bristol Herald Courier
• The Loudoun County School Board voted against releasing an internal report on its handling of a pair of politically charged sexual assault cases last year, an episode that led to the firing of the superintendent and several criminal charges.—Washington Post
• A company planning to reopen a shuttered hospital in Patrick County didn’t meet its early 2023 target but says the project is still moving forward.—Cardinal News
• Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Miranda Lambert will headline an upcoming country music festival in Virginia Beach, organizers announced Wednesday.—WAVY
by Staff Report, Virginia Mercury
